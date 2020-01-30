There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,443 in the last 365 days.

MSB Financial Corp. Releases Fourth Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- MILLINGTON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (the “Company”), parent company of Millington Bank, reported today the results of its operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $4.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.90  per diluted common share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.  The twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were impacted by approximately $862,000 in additional professional expenses year over year in connection with the first audit of the Company's internal control over financial reporting.  As the Company previously disclosed, in connection with the audit, management and outside auditors identified certain material weaknesses in internal control.  While none of these material weaknesses resulted in any misstatement or material change to the reported results, they did cause the scope of the audit and consequently the related expense to increase significantly.  Adjusting for the expense associated with the change in procedures, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 would have been $4.7 million or $0.92 per diluted share.

Highlights for the quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 0.86% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 0.87% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and return on average equity was 7.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 7.20% for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

  • Net interest margin decreased six basis points to 3.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 3.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  Contributing to the decrease in net interest margin was higher interest expense on deposits.

  • The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, was 64.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as compared to 62.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

  • Non-performing assets represented 0.52% of total assets at December 31, 2019 compared with 0.71% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 184.11% at December 31, 2019 compared to 136.83% at December 31, 2018.

  • The Company’s balance sheet at December 31, 2019 reflected an increase in total assets of $8.6 million compared to December 31, 2018, due to increases in interest earning demand deposits with banks and net loans receivable.

  • The effective tax rate decreased to 26.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 28.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  The decrease in tax rate was due to the BOLI death benefit received during the fourth quarter.
                     
Selected Financial Ratios                    
(unaudited; annualized where applicable)                    
                     
As of or for the quarter ended:   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Return on average assets   0.86 %   0.77 %   0.85 %   0.36 %   0.87 %
Return on average equity   7.71 %   6.79 %   7.28 %   3.05 %   7.20 %
Net interest margin   3.16 %   3.12 %   3.21 %   3.19 %   3.22 %
Net loans / deposit ratio   107.46 %   106.56 %   118.62 %   113.10 %   119.43 %
Shareholders' equity / total assets   11.02 %   10.86 %   11.42 %   11.77 %   11.40 %
Efficiency ratio   64.50 %   64.30 %   62.97 %   83.83 %   62.51 %
Book value per common share   $ 12.61     $ 12.35     $ 12.64     $ 12.46     $ 12.37  
                                         

Net Interest Income

Total interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $98,000 to $6.1 million, compared to $6.0 million for the same three month period in 2018.  Interest income increased in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the comparable period in 2018, as a result of a mixture of higher loan volume and interest rate increases year over year. Total interest expense increased by $167,000, or 10.8%, to $1.7 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2018 due to increases in interest rates and deposit volume partially offset by a lower volume of borrowings during the 2019 period.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $69,000, or 1.55% to $4.4 million, compared to $4.5 million for the same three month period in 2018.  The change for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was primarily the result of higher interest expense on deposits.  The annualized net interest spread was 2.92% and 2.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company's annualized net interest margin decreased to 3.16% compared to 3.22% for the corresponding three-month period in 2018.

Total interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, increased $1.3 million, or 5.18%, to $24.6 million compared to $23.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, as average earning assets increased $7.8 million year over year.  In addition, the average interest earned on such assets increased 16 basis points.  Total interest expense increased by $1.6 million, or 29.49%, to $7.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to the 2018 year ended, as average interest bearing liabilities increased $5.7 million year over year and the average cost of such liabilities increased 33 basis points.

Net interest income decreased $382,000, or 2.1%, to $17.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $17.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.  Net interest spread and net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, decreased 17 and 11 basis points, respectively, to 2.91% and 3.17%, compared to 3.08% and 3.28% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.  Net interest income and net interest margin decreased as the Company's deposit pricing became more competitive year over year.

Provision for Loan Losses

The loan loss provision for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was zero.  The loan loss provision for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was zero compared to $240,000 for the same period in 2018.  The decrease in the level of provision for loan loss primarily reflects lower loan growth in the current period in addition to the improvement of other credit metrics year over year.

Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $381,000, as compared to $198,000 for the same period in 2018. Non-interest income increased primarily due to a $171,000 death benefit recorded during the quarter.  Non-interest expense, which consists of salaries and employee benefits, occupancy expense, professional services and other non-interest expenses totaled $3.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $2.9 million the same period in 2018.

Non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $974,000, as compared to $800,000 for the same period in 2018. Non-interest income increased primarily due to a $171,000 BOLI death benefit recorded during the fourth quarter.  Non-interest expense totaled $12.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $11.9 million for the same period in 2018.  The increase in non-interest expense was primarily related to an increase in professional services expense.

Taxes

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a $443,000 tax provision compared to $491,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rate decreased to 26.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 28.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in tax rate was due to the BOLI death benefit received  during the quarter.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a $1.7 million tax provision compared to a provision of $1.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rate increased to 28.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 27.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Quarterly Earnings Summary

The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of income data for the periods indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
                     
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)                    
                     
For the quarter ended:   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Net interest income   $ 4,390     $ 4,341     $ 4,411     $ 4,423     $ 4,459  
Provision for loan losses                
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   4,390     4,341     4,411     4,423     4,459  
Other income   381     199     204     190     198  
Other expense   3,077     2,919     2,906     3,867     2,911  
Income before income taxes   1,694     1,621     1,709     746     1,746  
Income taxes (benefit)   443     505     487     232     491  
Net income   $ 1,251     $ 1,116     $ 1,222     $ 514     $ 1,255  
Earnings per common share:                    
  Basic   $ 0.25     $ 0.22     $ 0.24     $ 0.10     $ 0.24  
  Diluted   $ 0.25     $ 0.22     $ 0.24     $ 0.10     $ 0.24  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                    
  Basic   5,015,438     5,046,935     5,126,938     5,198,432     5,276,116  
  Diluted   5,040,652     5,070,353     5,155,258     5,237,329     5,317,305  
                               

Statement of Condition Highlights at December 31, 2019

  • Total assets amounted to $593.1 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $8.6 million, or 1.47%, compared to December 31, 2018.

  • The Company’s total loans receivable, excluding the ALLL, were $513.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $5.8 million, or 1.1%, from December 31, 2018.

  • Securities held to maturity were $35.8 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $3.6 million, or 9.2% compared to December 31, 2018.

  • Deposits increased $52.2 million, or 12.41%, to $472.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $420.6 million at December 31, 2018.

  • Borrowings totaled $51.6 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $42.7 million, or 45.29%, compared to $94.3 million at December 31, 2018.

The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of condition data as of the dates indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)
                     
(in thousands)                    
                     
At:   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Cash and due from banks   $ 1,296     $ 1,087     $ 1,200     $ 1,040     $ 1,558  
Interest-earning demand deposits with banks   17,157     14,638     14,473     9,771     10,242  
Securities held to maturity   35,827     38,073     39,455     36,982     39,476  
Loans receivable, net of allowance   508,022     507,270     494,192     489,445     502,299  
Premises and equipment   8,020     8,136     8,006     8,088     8,180  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost   2,848     2,654     4,805     3,406     4,756  
Bank owned life insurance   14,480     14,872     14,775     14,679     14,585  
Accrued interest receivable   1,650     1,687     1,715     1,772     1,615  
Other assets   3,786     2,836     2,863     2,910     1,789  
  Total assets   $ 593,086     $ 591,253     $ 581,484     $ 568,093     $ 584,500  
Deposits   $ 472,752     $ 476,064     $ 416,607     $ 432,754     $ 420,579  
Borrowings   51,575     47,275     95,075     64,275     94,275  
Other liabilities   3,384     3,694     3,423     4,172     3,000  
Stockholders' equity   65,375     64,220     66,379     66,892     66,646  
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 593,086     $ 591,253     $ 581,484     $ 568,093     $ 584,500  
                                         

Loans

At December 31, 2019, the Company’s net loan portfolio totaled $508.0 million, an increase of $5.7 million, or 1.1%, compared to $502.3 million at December 31, 2018.  The allowance for loan losses amounted to $5.7 million at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

At December 31, 2019, the loan portfolio primarily consisted of commercial real estate loans (42.9%) and residential mortgages (29.0%). Commercial and industrial loans represented 19.1% of the portfolio, while construction loans accounted for 9.0% of the portfolio. Total gross loans receivable increased $11.3 million to $530.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $519.1 million at December 31, 2018. The increase primarily reflects an increase in commercial loans of $25.3 million partially offset by a decrease of $13.9 million in residential mortgages, as the Company continues to focus on commercial lending.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

Loans (unaudited)                    
                     
(dollars in thousands)                    
                     
At quarter ended:   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Residential mortgage:                    
  One-to-four family   $ 130,966     $ 135,657     $ 139,119     $ 140,043     $ 143,391  
  Home equity   22,853     23,385     23,596     25,160     24,365  
Total residential mortgage   153,819     159,042     162,715     165,203     167,756  
Commercial and multi-family real estate   227,441     216,095     207,866     206,653     212,606  
Construction   47,635     45,404     42,356     37,319     29,628  
Commercial and industrial - Secured   63,462     59,248     50,802     49,640     60,426  
Commercial and industrial - Unsecured   37,600     51,832     56,672     53,791     48,176  
Total commercial loans   376,138     372,579     357,696     347,403     350,836  
Consumer loans   432     411     425     470     540  
Total loans receivable   530,389     532,032     520,836     513,076     519,132  
Less:                    
  Loans in process   16,109     18,598     20,447     17,443     10,677  
  Deferred loan fees   536     503     536     530     501  
  Allowance   5,722     5,661     5,661     5,658     5,655  
Total loans receivable, net   $ 508,022     $ 507,270     $ 494,192     $ 489,445     $ 502,299  
                                         

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, non-performing loans totaled $3.1 million and $4.1 million, or 0.52% and 0.71% of total assets, respectively.  Nonperforming loans decreased significantly since year end 2018, as four relationships were resolved, while one new relationship was added during the year.  Total delinquent loans (including nonperforming delinquent loans) were $3.9 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $2.4 million from December 31, 2018.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.11% at December 31, 2019 and at December 31, 2018, respectively, while the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans increased to 184.11% at December 31, 2019 from 136.83% at December 31, 2018.  The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.60% at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2018.

The following table presents the components of non-performing assets and other asset quality data for the periods indicated.

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)                    
                     
As of or for the quarter ended:   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Non-accrual loans   $ 3,108     $ 3,432     $ 3,681     $ 3,839     $ 4,131  
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing           355         2  
  Total non-performing loans   $ 3,108     $ 3,432     $ 4,036     $ 3,839     $ 4,133  
                     
Non-performing assets / total assets   0.52 %   0.58 %   0.69 %   0.68 %   0.71 %
Non-performing loans / total loans   0.60 %   0.67 %   0.81 %   0.78 %   0.81 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ (61 )       (4 )   (3 )  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (annualized)   (0.05 )%   %   %   %   %
Allowance for loan loss / total loans   1.11 %   1.10 %   1.13 %   1.14 %   1.11 %
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans   184.11 %   164.95 %   140.26 %   147.38 %   136.83 %
                     
Total assets   $ 593,086     $ 591,253     $ 581,484     $ 568,093     $ 584,500  
Gross loans, excluding ALLL   $ 513,744     $ 512,931     $ 499,853     $ 495,103     $ 507,954  
Average loans   $ 505,126     $ 502,632     $ 498,799     $ 502,149     $ 499,368  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 5,722     $ 5,661     $ 5,661     $ 5,658     $ 5,655  
                                         

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $472.8 million at December 31, 2019, from $420.6 million compared to December 31, 2018.  Certificates of deposit and interest bearing deposits increased $35.3 million and $7.8 million, respectively.  Certificates of deposit increased to $156.2 million as compared to $120.9 million at December 31, 2018, while interest bearing deposits increased to $141.9 million as compared to $134.1 million at December 31, 2018.  In addition, money market deposits increased $11.5 million to $27.7 million as compared to $16.2 million at December 31, 2018.  Offsetting the increases was a decrease in savings deposits of $3.7 million.  Savings deposits decreased to $99.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $102.7 million at December 31, 2018.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.

Deposits (unaudited)                    
                     
(dollars in thousands)                    
                     
At quarter ended:   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Demand:                    
  Non-interest bearing   $ 47,935     $ 47,026     $ 49,799     $ 49,429     $ 46,690  
  Interest-bearing   141,935     151,662     101,678     123,420     134,123  
Savings   99,036     97,787     97,898     103,109     102,740  
Money market   27,692     17,770     18,780     17,182     16,171  
Time   156,154     161,819     148,452     139,614     120,855  
  Total deposits   $ 472,752     $ 476,064     $ 416,607     $ 432,754     $ 420,579  
                                         

Capital

At December 31, 2019, the Company's total stockholders' equity amounted to $65.4 million, or 11.02% of total assets, compared to $66.6 million at December 31, 2018.  The Company’s book value per common share was $12.61 at December 31, 2019, compared to $12.37 at December 31, 2018.  The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the repurchase of 199,202  shares for a total of $3.3 million and the declaration of a $2.6 million dividend, with the remaining difference related to ESOP, restricted stock and stock option accounting activity, partially offset by net income of $4.1 million from the period.

At December 31, 2019, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.43%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.70%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.43% and the total capital ratio was 12.51%.  At December 31, 2018, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.90%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.71%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.90% and the total capital ratio was 13.00%.  At December 31, 2019, the Bank was in compliance with all applicable regulatory capital requirements.

The following table sets forth the Company's consolidated average statements of condition for the periods presented.

Condensed Consolidated Average Statements of Condition (unaudited)        
                     
(dollars in thousands)                    
For the quarter ended:   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Loans   $ 505,126     $ 502,632     $ 498,799     $ 502,149     $ 499,368  
Securities held to maturity   37,262     39,181     36,796     37,899     41,460  
Allowance for loan losses   (5,704 )   (5,661 )   (5,659 )   (5,656 )   (5,686 )
All other assets   42,454     43,039     42,671     42,778     41,211  
  Total assets   $ 579,138     $ 579,191     $ 572,607     $ 577,170     $ 576,353  
Non-interest bearing deposits   $ 45,737     $ 46,373     $ 49,861     $ 46,962     $ 48,172  
Interest-bearing deposits   429,413     381,262     368,679     367,434     372,474  
Borrowings   35,969     81,863     83,814     92,780     83,440  
Other liabilities   3,132     3,921     3,087     2,623     2,585  
Stockholders' Equity   64,887     65,772     67,166     67,371     69,682  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 579,138     $ 579,191     $ 572,607     $ 577,170     $ 576,353  
                     

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure.  Adjusted net income is derived from GAAP net income less the $862,000 in additional expenses associated with the expanded audit scope and identification of material weaknesses and tax effected at a rate of 31%.  We believe the presentation of adjusted net income is appropriate as it better enables an investor to analyze the performance of our core business year over year without the impact of unusual items.

The following tables reconcile adjusted net income to net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share:

  Twelve months ended
December 31,
  2019   2018
(dollars in thousands)      
Net income $ 4,103     $ 4,835  
Professional expenses associated with increased audit scope and identification of material weaknesses 862      
Tax adjustment using an assumed tax rate of 31% (267 )    
Adjusted net income $ 4,698     $ 4,835  


  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2019   2018
Numerator:      
Net income $ 4,698     $ 4,835  
       
Denominator:      
Weighted average common shares 5,096     5,351  
Dilutive potential common shares 31     49  
Weighted average fully diluted shares 5,127     5,400  
       
Earnings per share:      
Dilutive $ 0.92     $ 0.90  
               

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factor. . Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those contemplated include our ability to reduce interest rates on deposits; our ability to reduce our funding costs; our ability to continue to use funding sources like short-term brokered deposits; our ability to reduce our nonperforming loans; our continued ability to grow the loan portfolio; the impact of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; our continued ability to manage cybersecurity risks; our continued ability to successfully remediate our identified internal control weaknesses; and our ability to control expenses. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. MSB Financial Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

Contact: Michael A. Shriner, President & CEO  
(908) 647-4000  
  mshriner@millingtonbank.com  
     


     
     
MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries
 
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
  At
December 31, 
 2019		 At
December 31, 
 2018
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)    
Cash and due from banks $ 1,296   $ 1,558  
Interest-earning demand deposits with banks 17,157   10,242  
Cash and Cash Equivalents 18,453   11,800  
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $35,696 and $38,569, respectively) 35,827   39,476  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,722 and $5,655, respectively 508,022   502,299  
Premises and equipment 8,020   8,180  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 2,848   4,756  
Bank owned life insurance 14,480   14,585  
Accrued interest receivable 1,650   1,615  
Other assets 3,786   1,789  
Total Assets $ 593,086   $ 584,500  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Non-interest bearing $ 47,935   $ 46,690  
Interest bearing 424,817   373,889  
Total Deposits 472,752   420,579  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank of New York 51,575   94,275  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 722   749  
Other liabilities 2,662   2,251  
Total Liabilities 527,711   517,854  
Stockholders' Equity    
Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding    
Common stock, par value $0.01; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 5,184,914 and 5,389,054 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 52   54  
Paid-in capital 41,857   44,726  
Retained earnings 24,989   23,498  
Unearned common stock held by ESOP (168.568 and 179,464 shares, respectively) (1,523 ) (1,632 )
Total Stockholders' Equity 65,375   66,646  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 593,086   $ 584,500  
     
     


                 
                 
MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries
 
Consolidated Statements of Income
    Three months ended
December 31,		   Twelve months ended
December 31,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
(in thousands except per share amounts)                
Interest Income                
Loans receivable, including fees   $ 5,753     $ 5,600     $ 23,007     $ 21,960  
Securities held to maturity   240     302     1,064     1,065  
Other   108     101     484     320  
Total Interest Income   6,101     6,003     24,555     23,345  
Interest Expense                
Deposits   1,532     1,039     5,282     3,834  
Borrowings   179     505     1,708     1,564  
Total Interest Expense   1,711     1,544     6,990     5,398  
Net Interest Income   4,390     4,459     17,565     17,947  
Provision for Loan Losses               240  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses   4,390     4,459     17,565     17,707  
Non-Interest Income                
Fees and service charges   100     82     346     334  
Income from bank owned life insurance   267     96     554     388  
Other   14     20     74     78  
Total Non-Interest Income   381     198     974     800  
Non-Interest Expenses                
Salaries and employee benefits   1,781     1,566     6,769     6,673  
Directors compensation   133     125     524     490  
Occupancy and equipment   386     392     1,534     1,564  
Service bureau fees   209     96     575     347  
Advertising   2     2     21     33  
FDIC assessment   12     17     100     211  
Professional services   346     513     2,415     1,730  
Other   208     200     831     813  
Total Non-Interest Expenses   3,077     2,911     12,769     11,861  
Income before Income Taxes   1,694     1,746     5,770     6,646  
Income Tax Expense   443     491     1,667     1,811  
Net Income   $ 1,251     $ 1,255     $ 4,103     $ 4,835  
Earnings per share:                
Basic   $ 0.25     $ 0.24     $ 0.81     $ 0.90  
Diluted   $ 0.25     $ 0.24     $ 0.80     $ 0.90  
                 
                 


           
           
MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries    
           
Selected Quarterly Financial and Statistical Data          
  Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable) 12/31/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2018
(unaudited)          
Statements of Operations Data          
           
Interest income $ 6,101     $ 6,179     $ 6,003  
Interest expense 1,711     1,838     1,544  
Net interest income 4,390     4,341     4,459  
Provision for loan losses          
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,390     4,341     4,459  
Other income 381     199     198  
Other expense 3,077     2,919     2,911  
Income before income taxes 1,694     1,621     1,746  
Income tax expense (benefit) 443     505     491  
Net Income $ 1,251     $ 1,116     $ 1,255  
Earnings (per Common Share)          
Basic $ 0.25     $ 0.22     $ 0.24  
Diluted $ 0.25     $ 0.22     $ 0.24  
Statements of Condition Data (Period-End)          
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $35,696, $37,846, and $38,569) $ 35,827     $ 38,073     $ 39,476  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 508,022     507,270     502,299  
Total assets 593,086     591,253     584,500  
Deposits 472,752     476,064     420,579  
Borrowings 51,575     47,275     94,275  
Stockholders' equity 65,375     64,220     66,646  
Common Shares Dividend Data          
Cash dividends $     $ 2,612     $ 2,522  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding          
Basic 5,015,438     5,046,935     5,276,116  
Diluted 5,040,652     5,070,353     5,317,305  
Operating Ratios          
Return on average assets 0.86 %   0.77 %   0.87 %
Return on average equity 7.71 %   6.79 %   7.20 %
Average equity / average assets 11.20 %   11.36 %   12.09 %
Book value per common share (period-end) $ 12.61     $ 12.35     $ 12.37  


