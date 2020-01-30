There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,448 in the last 365 days.

National Fuel Reports First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year.

FISCAL 2020 FIRST QUARTER SUMMARY

  • GAAP earnings of $86.6 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to $102.7 million, or $1.18 per share, in the prior year
  • Adjusted operating results of $87.4 million, or $1.01 per share, compared to $97.5 million, or $1.12 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation below)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $222.9 million, an increase of $3.5 million from $219.4 million in the prior year (non-GAAP reconciliation on page 21)
  • E&P segment net production of 58.4 Bcfe, an increase of 19% from the prior year
  • Average natural gas prices, after the impact of hedging, of $2.32 per Mcf, down $0.29 per Mcf from the prior year
  • Average oil prices, after the impact of hedging, of $62.92 per Bbl, up $1.22 per Bbl from the prior year
  • Gathering revenues of $34.8 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 17%, on higher throughput from E&P segment
  • Due to low natural gas prices, the Company is reducing drilling activity; E&P segment completed the planned drop of a drilling rig in Appalachia in January and intends to drop an additional drilling rig in the summer of 2020
  • Revising fiscal 2020 earnings guidance to a range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share to reflect lower natural gas prices
 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS
         
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
(in thousands except per share amounts)   2019   2018
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 86,591     $ 102,660  
Items impacting comparability        
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform       (5,000 )
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P)       (6,505 )
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness       1,366  
Unrealized loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)   1,019     6,347  
Tax impact of unrealized loss on other investments   (214 )   (1,333 )
Adjusted Operating Results   $ 87,396     $ 97,535  
         
Reported GAAP Earnings per share   $ 1.00     $ 1.18  
Items impacting comparability        
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform       (0.06 )
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P)       (0.06 )
Unrealized loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)   0.01     0.06  
Adjusted Operating Results per share   $ 1.01     $ 1.12  
                 

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “Though low natural gas prices weighed on National Fuel’s first quarter earnings, the Company saw strong operational results across our integrated, diversified business that position us well for future success.  At the Utility, our ongoing system modernization program continues to enhance the safety and reliability of our distribution system, while at the same time modestly growing rate base and earnings.  Our Pipeline and Storage business is focused on the execution of our significant expansion opportunities, including the Line N project placed into service in November and the Empire North project, which is on schedule for a late summer in-service date.  Lastly, our Exploration and Production business continues to successfully develop its assets in Pennsylvania and California at a steady pace while navigating the headwinds in the commodity markets.”

FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE AND BUSINESS UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2020 earnings guidance to reflect the results of the first quarter and updated forecast assumptions and projections.  The Company is now projecting that earnings will be within the range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share, or $3.05 per share at the midpoint of the range.  Substantially all of the decrease in expected earnings is due to the decline in natural gas prices that has occurred since the Company’s guidance was updated in November 2019, which is expected to lower the price realizations on Seneca’s Appalachian production.  The Company’s other earnings guidance assumptions, including production, remain largely unchanged from the previous guidance.

The revised earnings guidance now assumes that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $2.05 per MMBtu for the remaining nine months of fiscal 2020, a decrease of $0.35 per MMBtu from the $2.40 per MMBtu assumed in the previous guidance. The Company is also lowering its Appalachian spot price forecast to $1.70 per MMBtu for the remainder of the fiscal year. These price assumptions are intended to reflect the current NYMEX forward markets for natural gas and oil and consider the impact of local sales point differentials. The Company currently has financial hedges and fixed price physical firm sales contracts in place on approximately 60% of Seneca’s remaining expected fiscal 2020 natural gas production that, on average, lock-in a price realization after the cost of transportation of $2.28 per Mcf.

As planned, the Company dropped a rig in January after completing its latest development pad in Tioga County, Pa. In response to the sustained decline in NYMEX pricing and regional pricing basis, the Company plans to further reduce its development activity level in Appalachia by dropping down to a single drilling rig during the summer of 2020 and deferring some completion activity in the Eastern Development Area to fiscal 2021.  Coupled with lower service costs, Seneca’s reduced activity level is expected to result in lower capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 and going forward. The Company now expects Exploration and Production capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 to be in the range of $375 to $410 million, at the midpoint a reduction of $42.5 million from the previous guidance. The reduction in activity level is not expected to have a material impact on Seneca’s production in fiscal 2020.

Mr. Bauer added: “Facing the continued deterioration of natural gas prices, we are slowing down our development pace in Appalachia and intend to move to a single-rig drilling program this summer.   This lower activity level will allow us to reduce our capital expenditures at Seneca by approximately $100 million from fiscal 2019 levels, maintaining our focus on the balance sheet.  Overall, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the responsible development of our integrated Appalachian asset base, with responsible capital allocation at the heart of our financial decisions.”

Additional details on the Company's updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2020 are outlined in the table on page 7.

DISCUSSION OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report.  It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.  As of the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company is no longer reporting the Energy Marketing operations as a reportable segment.  The Energy Marketing operations have been included in the All Other category in the disclosures and tables that follow below.  Prior year segment information has been restated to reflect this change in presentation.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca").  Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
(in thousands) 2019   2018   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 23,977     $ 38,214     $ (14,237 )
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform     (990 )   990  
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax     (5,139 )   5,139  
Adjusted Operating Results $ 23,977     $ 32,085     $ (8,108 )
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,100     $ 89,896     $ 2,204  

Seneca’s first quarter GAAP earnings decreased $14.2 million versus the prior year, which includes the net impact of non-cash mark-to-market adjustments recorded in the prior year relating to hedge ineffectiveness and the impact of a remeasurement in Seneca’s deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform that lowered income tax expense and benefited earnings in the prior year (see table above).  Excluding these items, Seneca’s first quarter earnings decreased $8.1 million as the positive impacts of higher production and better realized crude oil prices were more than offset by the negative impacts of lower realized natural gas prices, higher operating expenses, higher interest expense, and a higher effective tax rate.

Seneca produced 58.4 Bcfe during the first quarter, an increase of 9.1 Bcfe, or 19%, from the prior year. Natural gas production increased 9.0 Bcf, or 20%, due primarily to production from new Marcellus and Utica wells completed and connected to sales in Appalachia. Net production increased 3.8 Bcf to 24.9 Bcf in Seneca’s Western Development Area and increased 5.2 Bcf to 29.3 Bcf in the Eastern Development Area during the first quarter. Oil production for the first quarter increased 29,000 Bbls from the prior year as new production continues to come online from Seneca’s development of the Pioneer and 17N assets in the Midway Sunset area of California.

Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.32 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.29 per Mcf from the prior year. This decline was largely due to lower NYMEX prices and lower spot pricing at local sales points in Pennsylvania. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $62.92 per Bbl, an increase of $1.22 per Bbl over the prior year.  The improvement in oil price realizations was due primarily to stronger hedge prices on Brent oil swaps that settled during the quarter when compared to the prior year.

The $16.8 million increase in Seneca’s total operating expenses was largely due to the higher production during the quarter.  Lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense, which increased $8.2 million, includes the fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s Marcellus and Utica production to sales points along interstate pipelines. In addition to higher production, the $9.4 million increase in depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense was also due to a higher DD&A rate, which was driven by an increase in capitalized costs in Seneca’s full cost pool. Other taxes decreased $1.7 million in large part due to lower impact fees in Pennsylvania.  The Pennsylvania impact fee, which is assessed on a per well basis, increases and decreases along with the changes in historical NYMEX natural gas prices. Additionally, Seneca’s general and administrative (“G&A”) costs have remained relatively flat as it has increased production. On a unit of production basis, G&A expenses during the quarter decreased $0.05 per Mcfe to $0.26 per Mcfe.

The increase in Seneca’s effective tax rate, excluding the impact of the prior year remeasurement of deferred income taxes discussed above, was largely driven by the prior year impact of the Enhanced Oil Recovery tax credit, which was not available in the current year.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”).  The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
(in thousands) 2019   2018   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 18,105     $ 25,102     $ (6,997 )
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,942     $ 47,824     $ (4,882 )

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings decreased $7.0 million versus the prior year as lower operating revenues, higher property taxes, and the impact of a higher effective income tax rate were only partially offset by lower operation and maintenance (“O&M”) expenses.  The $4.8 million decrease in operating revenues was due largely to the expiration of a significant firm transportation contract on the Empire system in December 2018.  Property, franchise and other taxes increased $1.0 million due primarily to the scheduled phase out of tax incentives in certain jurisdictions along the Empire system. The increase in the effective income tax rate, which lowered first quarter earnings by $2.5 million, was largely due to differences in the book and tax treatment of stock compensation.  O&M expense decreased $0.7 million due primarily to lower personnel expenses and lower compressor and facility maintenance costs.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which currently deliver Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
(in thousands) 2019   2018   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 15,944     $ 14,183     $ 1,761  
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform     (500 )   500  
Adjusted Operating Results $ 15,944     $ 13,683     $ 2,261  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,431     $ 25,948     $ 3,483  

The Gathering segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.8 million versus the prior year, which includes the impact of a remeasurement in the Gathering segment’s deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform that lowered income tax expense and benefited earnings in the prior year (see table above).  Excluding this item, the Gathering segment’s earnings increased $2.3 million. The increase was driven primarily by higher operating revenues, which were partially offset by higher O&M expense and a modest increase in DD&A expense.  Operating revenues increased $5.1 million, or 17%, due primarily to a 9.7 Bcf increase in gathered volumes from Seneca’s Appalachian natural gas production. The $1.6 million increase in O&M expense was due to an increase in compressor station operating and preventative maintenance activity during the quarter. The $0.5 million increase in DD&A expense was due primarily to higher average plant assets in-service versus the prior year.

Downstream Businesses

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
(in thousands) 2019   2018   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 26,583     $ 25,649     $ 934  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,463     $ 57,569     $ 1,894  

The Utility segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $0.9 million over the prior year as an increase in customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) was partially offset by the impact of a higher effective income tax rate.  The $1.3 million increase in customer margin was due primarily to higher revenues earned through the Company’s system modernization tracking mechanism and the positive impact of adjustments related to regulatory rate and cost recovery mechanisms subject to annual reconciliation. Warmer weather in the Utility segment’s service territories was not a significant driver of customer margin or earnings for the quarter. In New York, which represented 73% of the Utility segment’s residential and commercial customer throughput during the quarter, the impact of weather variations on customer margin and earnings is largely mitigated by that jurisdiction’s weather normalization clause (“WNC”). The modest earnings impact of warmer weather in Pennsylvania, which does not have a WNC, was partially offset by the impact of customer growth in New York.  The increase in the effective income tax rate was largely due to differences in the book and tax treatment of stock compensation.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other, which now include the Company’s energy marketing business, generated combined earnings of $2.0 million in the current year first quarter, which was a $2.5 million increase over the combined loss of $0.5 million generated in the prior year first quarter.  The increase in earnings was driven primarily by lower unrealized losses coupled with an increase in realized gains on investment securities sold in the current year. These positive items were partially offset by the impact of the prior year remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform that lowered income tax expense.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement.  There are two ways to access this call.  For those with Internet access, visit the NFG Investor Relations News & Events page at National Fuel’s website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com.  For those without Internet access, audio access is also provided by dialing (toll-free) 833-287-0795, using conference ID number “8154487”.  For those unable to listen to the live conference call, an audio replay will be available approximately two hours following the teleconference at the same website link and by phone at (toll-free) 800-585-8367 using conference ID number “8154487”.  Both the webcast and a telephonic replay will be available until the close of business on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: changes in the price of natural gas or oil; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas and oil reserves; changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; delays or changes in costs or plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, including difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design and retained natural gas), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas and oil reserves, including among others geology, lease availability, title disputes, weather conditions, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; uncertainty of oil and gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas or oil; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions; changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; changes in economic conditions, including global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; the impact of  information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

 
 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
GUIDANCE SUMMARY
 
As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2020.  Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.
 
  Updated FY 2020 Guidance   Previous FY 2020 Guidance
Consolidated Earnings per Share $2.95 to $3.15   $3.00 to $3.30
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 25%   ~ 25%
       
Capital Expenditures (Millions)      
Exploration and Production $375 - $410   $415 - $455
Pipeline and Storage $180 - $215   $180 - $215
Gathering $50 - $60   $40 - $50
Utility $90 - $100   $90 - $100
Consolidated Capital Expenditures $695 - $785   $725 - $820
       
Exploration & Production Segment Guidance      
       
Commodity Price Assumptions      
NYMEX natural gas price $2.05 /MMBtu   $2.40 /MMBtu
Appalachian basin spot price (winter | summer) $1.70 /MMBtu | $1.70 /MMBtu   $2.20 /MMBtu | $2.00 /MMBtu
NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price $55.00 /Bbl   $55.00 /Bbl
California oil price premium (% of WTI) 104%   106%
       
Production (Bcfe)      
East Division - Appalachia 219 to 229   219 to 229
West Division - California ~ 16   ~ 16
Total Production 235 to 245   235 to 245
       
E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe)      
LOE $0.85 - $0.89   $0.85 - $0.89
G&A $0.27 - $0.30   $0.27 - $0.30
DD&A $0.73 - $0.77   $0.73 - $0.77
       
Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions)      
Gathering Segment Revenues $135 - $145   $135 - $145
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $290 - $295   $290 - $295
       


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
(Thousands of Dollars) Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
First quarter 2019 GAAP earnings $ 38,214     $ 25,102     $ 14,183     $ 25,649     $ (488 )   $ 102,660  
                       
Items impacting comparability:                      
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (990 )       (500 )       (3,510 )   (5,000 )
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (6,505 )                   (6,505 )
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 1,366                     1,366  
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                 6,347     6,347  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                 (1,333 )   (1,333 )
First quarter 2019 adjusted operating results 32,085     25,102     13,683     25,649     1,016     97,535  
                       
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
                       
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production 18,513                     18,513  
Higher (lower) crude oil production 1,454                     1,454  
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (12,597 )                   (12,597 )
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 581                     581  
                       
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues     (3,831 )   4,027             196  
                       
Downstream Margins***                      
System modernization tracker revenues             344         344  
Regulatory revenue adjustments             935         935  
                       
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (6,508 )                   (6,508 )
Lower (higher) operating expenses (622 )   555     (1,288 )           (1,355 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 1,312     (827 )               485  
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (7,464 )                   (7,464 )
                       
Other Income (Expense)                      
(Higher) lower other deductions                 1,461     1,461  
(Higher) lower interest expense (706 )                   (706 )
                       
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (1,332 )   (2,457 )   (216 )   (785 )   (288 )   (5,078 )
                       
All other / rounding (739 )   (437 )   (262 )   440     598     (400 )
First quarter 2020 adjusted operating results 23,977     18,105     15,944     26,583     2,787     87,396  
                       
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                 (1,019 )   (1,019 )
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                 214     214  
First quarter 2020 GAAP earnings $ 23,977     $ 18,105     $ 15,944     $ 26,583     $ 1,982     $ 86,591  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations                      
** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
  Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
First quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.44     $ 0.29     $ 0.16     $ 0.30     $ (0.01 )   $ 1.18  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (0.01 )       (0.01 )       (0.04 )   (0.06 )
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (0.06 )                   (0.06 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax                 0.06     0.06  
Rounding         0.01         (0.01 )    
First quarter 2019 adjusted operating results per share 0.37     0.29     0.16     0.30         1.12  
                       
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
                       
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.21                     0.21  
Higher (lower) crude oil production 0.02                     0.02  
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.14 )                   (0.14 )
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 0.01                     0.01  
                       
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues     (0.04 )   0.05             0.01  
                       
Downstream Margins***                      
System modernization tracker revenues                      
Regulatory revenue adjustments             0.01         0.01  
                       
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.07 )                   (0.07 )
Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.01 )   0.01     (0.01 )           (0.01 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 0.02     (0.01 )               0.01  
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.09 )                   (0.09 )
                       
Other Income (Expense)                      
(Higher) lower other deductions                 0.02     0.02  
(Higher) lower interest expense (0.01 )                   (0.01 )
                       
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.02 )   (0.03 )       (0.01 )       (0.06 )
                       
All other / rounding (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.02 )   0.01     0.01     (0.02 )
First quarter 2020 adjusted operating results per share 0.28     0.21     0.18     0.31     0.03     1.01  
                       
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax                 (0.01 )   (0.01 )
First quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.28     $ 0.21     $ 0.18     $ 0.31     $ 0.02     $ 1.00  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations                      
** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
       
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)      
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
  (Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2019   2018
Operating Revenues:      
Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues $ 228,026     $ 272,092  
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 167,193     163,937  
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 48,969     54,218  
  444,188     490,247  
Operating Expenses:      
Purchased Gas 92,272     138,660  
Operation and Maintenance:      
Utility and Energy Marketing 43,256     43,915  
Exploration and Production and Other 36,693     32,795  
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 25,885     24,934  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 23,144     24,005  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 74,918     64,255  
  296,168     328,564  
       
Operating Income 148,020     161,683  
       
Other Income (Expense):      
Other Income (Deductions) (3,040 )   (9,602 )
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (25,443 )   (25,439 )
Other Interest Expense (1,551 )   (1,073 )
       
Income Before Income Taxes 117,986     125,569  
       
Income Tax Expense 31,395     22,909  
       
Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 86,591     $ 102,660  
       
Earnings Per Common Share      
Basic $ 1.00     $ 1.19  
Diluted $ 1.00     $ 1.18  
       
Weighted Average Common Shares:      
Used in Basic Calculation 86,378,450   86,032,729
Used in Diluted Calculation 86,883,152   86,708,814
       


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
   
  December 31,   September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars) 2019   2019
       
ASSETS      
Property, Plant and Equipment $ 11,402,308     $ 11,204,838  
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   5,756,084       5,695,328  
Net Property, Plant and Equipment   5,646,224       5,509,510  
               
Current Assets:              
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments   34,966       20,428  
Hedging Collateral Deposits   9,666       6,832  
Receivables - Net   158,944       139,956  
Unbilled Revenue   58,306       18,758  
Gas Stored Underground   29,991       36,632  
Materials and Supplies - at average cost   40,373       40,717  
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs   1,619       2,246  
Other Current Assets   96,831       97,054  
Total Current Assets   430,696       362,623  
       
Other Assets:      
Recoverable Future Taxes   116,188       115,197  
Unamortized Debt Expense   13,578       14,005  
Other Regulatory Assets   165,409       167,320  
Deferred Charges   56,936       33,843  
Other Investments   141,229       144,917  
Goodwill   5,476       5,476  
Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs   64,999       60,517  
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments   40,569       48,669  
Other   21,354       80  
Total Other Assets   625,738       590,024  
Total Assets $ 6,702,658     $ 6,462,157  
               
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES              
Capitalization:              
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity              
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and              
Outstanding - 86,551,528 Shares and 86,315,287 Shares, Respectively $ 86,552     $ 86,315  
Paid in Capital   831,146       832,264  
Earnings Reinvested in the Business   1,320,592       1,272,601  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (56,150 )     (52,155 )
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity   2,182,140       2,139,025  
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs   2,134,339       2,133,718  
Total Capitalization   4,316,479       4,272,743  
       
Current and Accrued Liabilities:      
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper   139,800       55,200  
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt          
Accounts Payable   126,985       132,208  
Amounts Payable to Customers   3,444       4,017  
Dividends Payable   37,650       37,547  
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt   29,461       18,508  
Customer Advances   13,727       13,044  
Customer Security Deposits   15,510       16,210  
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities   173,603       139,600  
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments   6,282       5,574  
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities   546,462       421,908  
       
Deferred Credits:      
Deferred Income Taxes   708,774       653,382  
Taxes Refundable to Customers   361,556       366,503  
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability   222,172       221,699  
Other Regulatory Liabilities   148,350       142,367  
Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities   129,616       133,729  
Asset Retirement Obligations   128,382       127,458  
Other Deferred Credits   140,867       122,368  
Total Deferred Credits   1,839,717       1,767,506  
Commitments and Contingencies          
Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 6,702,658     $ 6,462,157  
               


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
(Thousands of Dollars) 2019   2018
       
Operating Activities:      
Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 86,591     $ 102,660  
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash      
Provided by Operating Activities:      
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 74,918     64,255  
Deferred Income Taxes 51,366     64,175  
Stock-Based Compensation 3,266     5,311  
Other 1,911     2,182  
Change in:      
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue (58,655 )   (101,541 )
Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies 6,985     8,353  
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 627     (4,496 )
Other Current Assets 14     (1,195 )
Accounts Payable 8,280     1,502  
Amounts Payable to Customers (573 )   (3,394 )
Customer Advances 683     (6,258 )
Customer Security Deposits (700 )   (1,861 )
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 15,438     38,412  
Other Assets (28,259 )   (42,400 )
Other Liabilities 5,857     (21,333 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 167,749     $ 104,372  
       
Investing Activities:      
Capital Expenditures $ (198,495 )   $ (177,567 )
Other 5,212     (2,549 )
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (193,283 )   $ (180,116 )
       
Financing Activities:      
Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper $ 84,600     $  
Dividends Paid on Common Stock (37,547 )   (36,532 )
Net Repurchases of Common Stock (4,147 )   (8,233 )
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities $ 42,906     $ (44,765 )
       
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 17,372     (120,509 )
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 27,260     233,047  
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at December 31 $ 44,632     $ 112,538  
               


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
           
UPSTREAM BUSINESS
           
           
  Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31,
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2019   2018   Variance
Total Operating Revenues $ 165,939     $ 162,876     $ 3,063  
           
Operating Expenses:          
Operation and Maintenance:          
General and Administrative Expense 15,380     15,198     182  
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 50,800     42,562     8,238  
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 2,958     2,353     605  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 4,701     6,362     (1,661 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 44,148     34,700     9,448  
  117,987     101,175     16,812  
           
Operating Income 47,952     61,701   (13,749 )
           
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (395 )   (4 )   (391 )
Interest and Other Income 234     282     (48 )
Interest Expense (14,057 )   (13,163 )   (894 )
           
Income Before Income Taxes 33,734     48,816     (15,082 )
Income Tax Expense 9,757     10,602     (845 )
Net Income $ 23,977     $ 38,214     $ (14,237 )
           
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.28     $ 0.44     $ (0.16 )
           


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
           
MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
           
           
  Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31,
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2019   2018   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 48,969     $ 54,218     $ (5,249 )
Intersegment Revenues 23,251     22,851     400  
Total Operating Revenues 72,220     77,069     (4,849 )
           
Operating Expenses:          
Purchased Gas (7 )   304     (311 )
Operation and Maintenance 20,930     21,633     (703 )
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,355     7,308     1,047  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11,605     11,114     491  
  40,883     40,359     524  
           
Operating Income 31,337     36,710     (5,373 )
           
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit (174 )   467     (641 )
Interest and Other Income 1,552     1,459     93  
Interest Expense (7,112 )   (7,286 )   174  
           
Income Before Income Taxes 25,603     31,350     (5,747 )
Income Tax Expense 7,498     6,248     1,250  
Net Income $ 18,105     $ 25,102     $ (6,997 )
           
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.21     $ 0.29     $ (0.08 )
           
           
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
GATHERING SEGMENT 2019   2018   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $     $     $  
Intersegment Revenues 34,788     29,690     5,098  
Total Operating Revenues 34,788     29,690     5,098  
           
Operating Expenses:          
Operation and Maintenance 5,342     3,711     1,631  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 15     31     (16 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,138     4,679     459  
  10,495     8,421     2,074  
           
Operating Income 24,293     21,269     3,024  
           
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (71 )   (82 )   11  
Interest and Other Income 68     125     (57 )
Interest Expense (2,219 )   (2,377 )   158  
           
Income Before Income Taxes 22,071     18,935     3,136  
Income Tax Expense 6,127     4,752     1,375  
Net Income $ 15,944     $ 14,183     $ 1,761  
           
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.18     $ 0.16     $ 0.02  
           


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
           
DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS
           
           
  Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31,
UTILITY SEGMENT 2019   2018   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 194,910     $ 220,012     $ (25,102 )
Intersegment Revenues 1,915     2,645     (730 )
Total Operating Revenues 196,825     222,657     (25,832 )
           
Operating Expenses:          
Purchased Gas 84,705     111,880     (27,175 )
Operation and Maintenance 42,843     43,155     (312 )
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 9,814     10,053     (239 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,630     13,290     340  
  150,992     178,378     (27,386 )
           
Operating Income 45,833     44,279     1,554  
           
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (6,764 )   (6,928 )   164  
Interest and Other Income 950     712     238  
Interest Expense (5,673 )   (5,893 )   220  
           
Income Before Income Taxes 34,346     32,170     2,176  
Income Tax Expense 7,763     6,521     1,242  
Net Income $ 26,583     $ 25,649     $ 934  
           
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.31     $ 0.30     $ 0.01  
           


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
           
  Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31,
ALL OTHER 2019   2018   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 34,235     $ 53,087     $ (18,852 )
Intersegment Revenues 177     332     (155 )
Total Operating Revenues 34,412     53,419     (19,007 )
Operating Expenses:          
Purchased Gas 32,033     51,516     (19,483 )
Operation and Maintenance 1,703     1,878     (175 )
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 142     135     7  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 203     282     (79 )
  34,081     53,811     (19,730 )
           
Operating Income (Loss) 331     (392 )   723  
           
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (69 )   (122 )   53  
Interest and Other Income 278     305     (27 )
Interest Expense (18 )   (5 )   (13 )
           
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 522     (214 )   736  
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 151     (296 )   447  
Net Income $ 371     $ 82     $ 289  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $     $     $  
   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
CORPORATE 2019   2018   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 135     $ 54     $ 81  
Intersegment Revenues 1,094     1,165     (71 )
Total Operating Revenues 1,229     1,219     10  
Operating Expenses:          
Operation and Maintenance 2,644     2,797     (153 )
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 117     116     1  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 194     190     4  
  2,955     3,103     (148 )
           
Operating Loss (1,726 )   (1,884 )   158  
           
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (775 )   (738 )   (37 )
Interest and Other Income 31,073     23,617     7,456  
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (25,443 )   (25,439 )   (4 )
Other Interest Expense (1,419 )   (1,044 )   (375 )
           
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 1,710     (5,488 )   7,198  
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 99     (4,918 )   5,017  
Net Income (Loss) $ 1,611     $ (570 )   $ 2,181  
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.02     $ (0.01 )   $ 0.03  
           
           
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2019   2018   Variance
Intersegment Revenues $ (61,225 )   $ (56,683 )   $ (4,542 )
Operating Expenses:          
Purchased Gas (24,459 )   (25,040 )   581  
Operation and Maintenance (36,766 )   (31,643 )   (5,123 )
  (61,225 )   (56,683 )   (4,542 )
           
Operating Income          
           
Other Income (Expense):          
Interest and Other Deductions (28,947 )   (28,695 )   (252 )
Interest Expense 28,947     28,695     252  
Net Income (Loss) $     $     $  
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $     $     $  
                       


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
               
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
(Thousands of Dollars)
               
               
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
  (Unaudited)
              Increase
  2019     2018     (Decrease)
               
Capital Expenditures:              
Exploration and Production $ 126,918   (1)(2)   $ 120,214   (3)(4)   $ 6,704  
Pipeline and Storage 57,084   (1)(2)   29,964   (3)(4)﻿
   27,120  
Gathering 9,838   (1)(2)   8,790   (3)(4)   1,048  
Utility 17,165   (1)(2)   15,923   (3)(4)   1,242  
Total Reportable Segments 211,005       174,891       36,114  
All Other 22       20       2  
Corporate 185       17       168  
Total Capital Expenditures $ 211,212       $ 174,928       $ 36,284  


(1) Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2019, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $62.3 million, $22.7 million, $5.3 million, and $3.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively.  These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2019, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
   
(2) Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2019, exclude capital expenditures of $38.0 million, $23.8 million, $6.6 million and $12.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively.  These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2019 and paid during the three months ended December 31, 2019.  These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date.  These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2019.
   
(3) Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2018, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $66.1 million, $12.9 million, $4.4 million, and $2.8 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively.  These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2018, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
   
(4)   Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2018, exclude capital expenditures of $51.3 million, $21.9 million, $6.1 million and $9.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively.  These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2018 and paid during the three months ended December 31, 2018.  These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2018, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date.  These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2018.


DEGREE DAYS                  
                   
              Percent Colder
              (Warmer) Than:
Three Months Ended December 31 Normal   2019   2018   Normal (1)   Last Year (1)
                   
Buffalo, NY 2,253   2,232   2,325   (0.9 )   (4.0 )
Erie, PA 2,044   1,906   2,030   (6.8 )   (6.1 )
                   
(1)  Percents compare actual 2019 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2019 degree days to actual 2018 degree days.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
             
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
             
             
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
            Increase
    2019   2018   (Decrease)
             
Gas Production/Prices:            
Production (MMcf)            
Appalachia   54,284     45,305     8,979  
West Coast   487     502     (15 )
Total Production   54,771     45,807     8,964  
             
Average Prices (Per Mcf)            
Appalachia   $ 2.16     $ 2.93     $ (0.77 )
West Coast   4.98     6.73     (1.75 )
Weighted Average   2.19     2.97     (0.78 )
Weighted Average after Hedging   2.32     2.61     (0.29 )
             
Oil Production/Prices:            
Production (Thousands of Barrels)            
Appalachia       1     (1 )
West Coast   601     571     30  
Total Production   601     572     29  
             
Average Prices (Per Barrel)            
Appalachia   $ 54.49     $ 66.31     $ (11.82 )
West Coast   62.63     65.71     (3.08 )
Weighted Average   62.63     65.71     (3.08 )
Weighted Average after Hedging   62.92     61.70     1.22  
             
Total Production (MMcfe)   58,377     49,239     9,138  
             
Selected Operating Performance Statistics:            
General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1)   $ 0.26     $ 0.31     $ (0.05 )
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2)   $ 0.87     $ 0.86     $ 0.01  
Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1)   $ 0.76     $ 0.70     $ 0.06  


(1) Refer to page 13 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.
   
(2)  Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.54 per Mcfe for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
             
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
 
Hedging Summary for Remaining Nine Months of Fiscal 2020   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Oil Swaps            
Brent   1,035,000   BBL   $ 64.55 / BBL
NYMEX   243,000   BBL   $ 50.52 / BBL
Total   1,278,000   BBL   $ 61.88 / BBL
             
Gas Swaps            
NYMEX   66,150,000   MMBTU   $ 2.69 / MMBTU
DAWN   5,400,000   MMBTU   $ 3.00 / MMBTU
Fixed Price Physical Sales   33,588,417   MMBTU   $ 2.35 / MMBTU
Total   105,138,417   MMBTU   $ 2.60 / MMBTU
             
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2021   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Oil Swaps            
Brent   696,000   BBL   $ 64.29 / BBL
NYMEX   156,000   BBL   $ 51.00 / BBL
Total   852,000   BBL   $ 61.86 / BBL
             
Gas Swaps            
NYMEX   14,750,000   MMBTU   $ 2.73 / MMBTU
DAWN   600,000   MMBTU   $ 3.00 / MMBTU
Fixed Price Physical Sales   42,052,246   MMBTU   $ 2.22 / MMBTU
Total   57,402,246   MMBTU   $ 2.36 / MMBTU
             
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2022   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Oil Swaps            
Brent   300,000   BBL   $ 60.07 / BBL
NYMEX   156,000   BBL   $ 51.00 / BBL
Total   456,000   BBL   $ 56.97 / BBL
             
Gas Swaps            
NYMEX   200,000   MMBTU   $ 2.50 / MMBTU
Fixed Price Physical Sales   40,328,564   MMBTU   $ 2.23 / MMBTU
Total   40,528,564   MMBTU   $ 2.23 / MMBTU
             
             
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Fixed Price Physical Sales   36,961,007   MMBTU   $ 2.26 / MMBTU
             
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Fixed Price Physical Sales   20,801,194   MMBTU   $ 2.25 / MMBTU
             
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Fixed Price Physical Sales   2,293,200   MMBTU   $ 2.18 / MMBTU
               


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
             
Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf)
             
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
            Increase
    2019   2018   (Decrease)
Firm Transportation - Affiliated   34,667     35,700     (1,033 )
Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated   173,981     156,201     17,780  
Interruptible Transportation   714     916     (202 )
    209,362     192,817     16,545  
             
Gathering Volume - (MMcf)            
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
            Increase
    2019   2018   (Decrease)
Gathered Volume - Affiliated   64,392     54,688     9,704  
             
             
Utility Throughput - (MMcf)            
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
            Increase
    2019   2018   (Decrease)
Retail Sales:            
Residential Sales   19,476     19,780     (304 )
Commercial Sales   2,812     2,846     (34 )
Industrial Sales   217     204     13  
    22,505     22,830     (325 )
Transportation   20,556     22,270     (1,714 )
    43,061     45,100     (2,039 )
             

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures.  The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies.  The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes.  The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability.  The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
(in thousands except per share amounts)   2019   2018
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 86,591     $ 102,660  
Items impacting comparability        
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform       (5,000 )
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P)       (6,505 )
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness       1,366  
Unrealized loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other)   1,019     6,347  
Tax impact of unrealized loss on other investments   (214 )   (1,333 )
Adjusted Operating Results   $ 87,396     $ 97,535  
         
Reported GAAP Earnings per share   $ 1.00     $ 1.18  
Items impacting comparability        
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform       (0.06 )
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P)       (0.06 )
Unrealized loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate/All Other)   0.01     0.06  
Adjusted Operating Results per share   $ 1.01     $ 1.12  

Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items:  interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.  The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
(in thousands)   2019   2018
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 86,591     $ 102,660  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   74,918     64,255  
Other (Income) Deductions   3,040     9,602  
Interest Expense   26,994     26,512  
Income Taxes   31,395     22,909  
Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness       (6,505 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 222,938     $ 219,433  
         
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment        
Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA   $ 42,942     $ 47,824  
Gathering Adjusted EBITDA   29,431     25,948  
Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA   72,373     73,772  
Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA   92,100     89,896  
Utility Adjusted EBITDA   59,463     57,569  
Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA   (998 )   (1,804 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA   $ 222,938     $ 219,433  
                 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
     
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
(in thousands)   2019   2018
Exploration and Production Segment        
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 23,977     $ 38,214  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   44,148     34,700  
Other (Income) Deductions   161     (278 )
Interest Expense   14,057     13,163  
Income Taxes   9,757     10,602  
Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness       (6,505 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 92,100     $ 89,896  
         
Pipeline and Storage Segment        
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 18,105     $ 25,102  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   11,605     11,114  
Other (Income) Deductions   (1,378 )   (1,926 )
Interest Expense   7,112     7,286  
Income Taxes   7,498     6,248  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 42,942     $ 47,824  
         
Gathering Segment        
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 15,944     $ 14,183  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   5,138     4,679  
Other (Income) Deductions   3     (43 )
Interest Expense   2,219     2,377  
Income Taxes   6,127     4,752  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 29,431     $ 25,948  
         
Utility Segment        
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 26,583     $ 25,649  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   13,630     13,290  
Other (Income) Deductions   5,814     6,216  
Interest Expense   5,673     5,893  
Income Taxes   7,763     6,521  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 59,463     $ 57,569  
         
Corporate and All Other        
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 1,982     $ (488 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   397     472  
Other (Income) Deductions   (1,560 )   5,633  
Interest Expense   (2,067 )   (2,207 )
Income Taxes   250     (5,214 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (998 )   $ (1,804 )
                 

 

 

Kenneth E. Webster
Investor Relations
716-857-7067

Karen M. Camiolo
Treasurer
716-857-7344

