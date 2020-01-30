National Fuel Reports First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year.



FISCAL 2020 FIRST QUARTER SUMMARY



GAAP earnings of $86.6 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to $102.7 million, or $1.18 per share, in the prior year

Adjusted operating results of $87.4 million, or $1.01 per share, compared to $97.5 million, or $1.12 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation below)



Adjusted EBITDA of $222.9 million, an increase of $3.5 million from $219.4 million in the prior year (non-GAAP reconciliation on page 21)



E&P segment net production of 58.4 Bcfe, an increase of 19% from the prior year



Average natural gas prices, after the impact of hedging, of $2.32 per Mcf, down $0.29 per Mcf from the prior year



Average oil prices, after the impact of hedging, of $62.92 per Bbl, up $1.22 per Bbl from the prior year



Gathering revenues of $34.8 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 17%, on higher throughput from E&P segment

Due to low natural gas prices, the Company is reducing drilling activity; E&P segment completed the planned drop of a drilling rig in Appalachia in January and intends to drop an additional drilling rig in the summer of 2020



Revising fiscal 2020 earnings guidance to a range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share to reflect lower natural gas prices

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 86,591 $ 102,660 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — (5,000 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) — (6,505 ) Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness — 1,366 Unrealized loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) 1,019 6,347 Tax impact of unrealized loss on other investments (214 ) (1,333 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 87,396 $ 97,535 Reported GAAP Earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 1.18 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — (0.06 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P) — (0.06 ) Unrealized loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other) 0.01 0.06 Adjusted Operating Results per share $ 1.01 $ 1.12

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “Though low natural gas prices weighed on National Fuel’s first quarter earnings, the Company saw strong operational results across our integrated, diversified business that position us well for future success. At the Utility, our ongoing system modernization program continues to enhance the safety and reliability of our distribution system, while at the same time modestly growing rate base and earnings. Our Pipeline and Storage business is focused on the execution of our significant expansion opportunities, including the Line N project placed into service in November and the Empire North project, which is on schedule for a late summer in-service date. Lastly, our Exploration and Production business continues to successfully develop its assets in Pennsylvania and California at a steady pace while navigating the headwinds in the commodity markets.”

FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE AND BUSINESS UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2020 earnings guidance to reflect the results of the first quarter and updated forecast assumptions and projections. The Company is now projecting that earnings will be within the range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share, or $3.05 per share at the midpoint of the range. Substantially all of the decrease in expected earnings is due to the decline in natural gas prices that has occurred since the Company’s guidance was updated in November 2019, which is expected to lower the price realizations on Seneca’s Appalachian production. The Company’s other earnings guidance assumptions, including production, remain largely unchanged from the previous guidance.

The revised earnings guidance now assumes that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $2.05 per MMBtu for the remaining nine months of fiscal 2020, a decrease of $0.35 per MMBtu from the $2.40 per MMBtu assumed in the previous guidance. The Company is also lowering its Appalachian spot price forecast to $1.70 per MMBtu for the remainder of the fiscal year. These price assumptions are intended to reflect the current NYMEX forward markets for natural gas and oil and consider the impact of local sales point differentials. The Company currently has financial hedges and fixed price physical firm sales contracts in place on approximately 60% of Seneca’s remaining expected fiscal 2020 natural gas production that, on average, lock-in a price realization after the cost of transportation of $2.28 per Mcf.

As planned, the Company dropped a rig in January after completing its latest development pad in Tioga County, Pa. In response to the sustained decline in NYMEX pricing and regional pricing basis, the Company plans to further reduce its development activity level in Appalachia by dropping down to a single drilling rig during the summer of 2020 and deferring some completion activity in the Eastern Development Area to fiscal 2021. Coupled with lower service costs, Seneca’s reduced activity level is expected to result in lower capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 and going forward. The Company now expects Exploration and Production capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 to be in the range of $375 to $410 million, at the midpoint a reduction of $42.5 million from the previous guidance. The reduction in activity level is not expected to have a material impact on Seneca’s production in fiscal 2020.

Mr. Bauer added: “Facing the continued deterioration of natural gas prices, we are slowing down our development pace in Appalachia and intend to move to a single-rig drilling program this summer. This lower activity level will allow us to reduce our capital expenditures at Seneca by approximately $100 million from fiscal 2019 levels, maintaining our focus on the balance sheet. Overall, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the responsible development of our integrated Appalachian asset base, with responsible capital allocation at the heart of our financial decisions.”

Additional details on the Company's updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2020 are outlined in the table on page 7.



DISCUSSION OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report. It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion. As of the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company is no longer reporting the Energy Marketing operations as a reportable segment. The Energy Marketing operations have been included in the All Other category in the disclosures and tables that follow below. Prior year segment information has been restated to reflect this change in presentation.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca"). Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 23,977 $ 38,214 $ (14,237 ) Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — (990 ) 990 Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax — (5,139 ) 5,139 Adjusted Operating Results $ 23,977 $ 32,085 $ (8,108 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,100 $ 89,896 $ 2,204

Seneca’s first quarter GAAP earnings decreased $14.2 million versus the prior year, which includes the net impact of non-cash mark-to-market adjustments recorded in the prior year relating to hedge ineffectiveness and the impact of a remeasurement in Seneca’s deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform that lowered income tax expense and benefited earnings in the prior year (see table above). Excluding these items, Seneca’s first quarter earnings decreased $8.1 million as the positive impacts of higher production and better realized crude oil prices were more than offset by the negative impacts of lower realized natural gas prices, higher operating expenses, higher interest expense, and a higher effective tax rate.

Seneca produced 58.4 Bcfe during the first quarter, an increase of 9.1 Bcfe, or 19%, from the prior year. Natural gas production increased 9.0 Bcf, or 20%, due primarily to production from new Marcellus and Utica wells completed and connected to sales in Appalachia. Net production increased 3.8 Bcf to 24.9 Bcf in Seneca’s Western Development Area and increased 5.2 Bcf to 29.3 Bcf in the Eastern Development Area during the first quarter. Oil production for the first quarter increased 29,000 Bbls from the prior year as new production continues to come online from Seneca’s development of the Pioneer and 17N assets in the Midway Sunset area of California.

Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.32 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.29 per Mcf from the prior year. This decline was largely due to lower NYMEX prices and lower spot pricing at local sales points in Pennsylvania. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $62.92 per Bbl, an increase of $1.22 per Bbl over the prior year. The improvement in oil price realizations was due primarily to stronger hedge prices on Brent oil swaps that settled during the quarter when compared to the prior year.

The $16.8 million increase in Seneca’s total operating expenses was largely due to the higher production during the quarter. Lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense, which increased $8.2 million, includes the fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s Marcellus and Utica production to sales points along interstate pipelines. In addition to higher production, the $9.4 million increase in depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense was also due to a higher DD&A rate, which was driven by an increase in capitalized costs in Seneca’s full cost pool. Other taxes decreased $1.7 million in large part due to lower impact fees in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania impact fee, which is assessed on a per well basis, increases and decreases along with the changes in historical NYMEX natural gas prices. Additionally, Seneca’s general and administrative (“G&A”) costs have remained relatively flat as it has increased production. On a unit of production basis, G&A expenses during the quarter decreased $0.05 per Mcfe to $0.26 per Mcfe.

The increase in Seneca’s effective tax rate, excluding the impact of the prior year remeasurement of deferred income taxes discussed above, was largely driven by the prior year impact of the Enhanced Oil Recovery tax credit, which was not available in the current year.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 18,105 $ 25,102 $ (6,997 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,942 $ 47,824 $ (4,882 )

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings decreased $7.0 million versus the prior year as lower operating revenues, higher property taxes, and the impact of a higher effective income tax rate were only partially offset by lower operation and maintenance (“O&M”) expenses. The $4.8 million decrease in operating revenues was due largely to the expiration of a significant firm transportation contract on the Empire system in December 2018. Property, franchise and other taxes increased $1.0 million due primarily to the scheduled phase out of tax incentives in certain jurisdictions along the Empire system. The increase in the effective income tax rate, which lowered first quarter earnings by $2.5 million, was largely due to differences in the book and tax treatment of stock compensation. O&M expense decreased $0.7 million due primarily to lower personnel expenses and lower compressor and facility maintenance costs.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which currently deliver Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 15,944 $ 14,183 $ 1,761 Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — (500 ) 500 Adjusted Operating Results $ 15,944 $ 13,683 $ 2,261 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,431 $ 25,948 $ 3,483

The Gathering segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.8 million versus the prior year, which includes the impact of a remeasurement in the Gathering segment’s deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform that lowered income tax expense and benefited earnings in the prior year (see table above). Excluding this item, the Gathering segment’s earnings increased $2.3 million. The increase was driven primarily by higher operating revenues, which were partially offset by higher O&M expense and a modest increase in DD&A expense. Operating revenues increased $5.1 million, or 17%, due primarily to a 9.7 Bcf increase in gathered volumes from Seneca’s Appalachian natural gas production. The $1.6 million increase in O&M expense was due to an increase in compressor station operating and preventative maintenance activity during the quarter. The $0.5 million increase in DD&A expense was due primarily to higher average plant assets in-service versus the prior year.

Downstream Businesses

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 26,583 $ 25,649 $ 934 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,463 $ 57,569 $ 1,894

The Utility segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $0.9 million over the prior year as an increase in customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) was partially offset by the impact of a higher effective income tax rate. The $1.3 million increase in customer margin was due primarily to higher revenues earned through the Company’s system modernization tracking mechanism and the positive impact of adjustments related to regulatory rate and cost recovery mechanisms subject to annual reconciliation. Warmer weather in the Utility segment’s service territories was not a significant driver of customer margin or earnings for the quarter. In New York, which represented 73% of the Utility segment’s residential and commercial customer throughput during the quarter, the impact of weather variations on customer margin and earnings is largely mitigated by that jurisdiction’s weather normalization clause (“WNC”). The modest earnings impact of warmer weather in Pennsylvania, which does not have a WNC, was partially offset by the impact of customer growth in New York. The increase in the effective income tax rate was largely due to differences in the book and tax treatment of stock compensation.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other, which now include the Company’s energy marketing business, generated combined earnings of $2.0 million in the current year first quarter, which was a $2.5 million increase over the combined loss of $0.5 million generated in the prior year first quarter. The increase in earnings was driven primarily by lower unrealized losses coupled with an increase in realized gains on investment securities sold in the current year. These positive items were partially offset by the impact of the prior year remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform that lowered income tax expense.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com .

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES GUIDANCE SUMMARY As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2020. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below. Updated FY 2020 Guidance Previous FY 2020 Guidance Consolidated Earnings per Share $2.95 to $3.15 $3.00 to $3.30 Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 25% ~ 25% Capital Expenditures (Millions) Exploration and Production $375 - $410 $415 - $455 Pipeline and Storage $180 - $215 $180 - $215 Gathering $50 - $60 $40 - $50 Utility $90 - $100 $90 - $100 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $695 - $785 $725 - $820 Exploration & Production Segment Guidance Commodity Price Assumptions NYMEX natural gas price $2.05 /MMBtu $2.40 /MMBtu Appalachian basin spot price (winter | summer) $1.70 /MMBtu | $1.70 /MMBtu $2.20 /MMBtu | $2.00 /MMBtu NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price $55.00 /Bbl $55.00 /Bbl California oil price premium (% of WTI) 104% 106% Production (Bcfe) East Division - Appalachia 219 to 229 219 to 229 West Division - California ~ 16 ~ 16 Total Production 235 to 245 235 to 245 E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe) LOE $0.85 - $0.89 $0.85 - $0.89 G&A $0.27 - $0.30 $0.27 - $0.30 DD&A $0.73 - $0.77 $0.73 - $0.77 Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions) Gathering Segment Revenues $135 - $145 $135 - $145 Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $290 - $295 $290 - $295





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* First quarter 2019 GAAP earnings $ 38,214 $ 25,102 $ 14,183 $ 25,649 $ (488 ) $ 102,660 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (990 ) (500 ) (3,510 ) (5,000 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (6,505 ) (6,505 ) Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 1,366 1,366 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 6,347 6,347 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (1,333 ) (1,333 ) First quarter 2019 adjusted operating results 32,085 25,102 13,683 25,649 1,016 97,535 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 18,513 18,513 Higher (lower) crude oil production 1,454 1,454 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (12,597 ) (12,597 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 581 581 Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues (3,831 ) 4,027 196 Downstream Margins*** System modernization tracker revenues 344 344 Regulatory revenue adjustments 935 935 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (6,508 ) (6,508 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (622 ) 555 (1,288 ) (1,355 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 1,312 (827 ) 485 Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (7,464 ) (7,464 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 1,461 1,461 (Higher) lower interest expense (706 ) (706 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (1,332 ) (2,457 ) (216 ) (785 ) (288 ) (5,078 ) All other / rounding (739 ) (437 ) (262 ) 440 598 (400 ) First quarter 2020 adjusted operating results 23,977 18,105 15,944 26,583 2,787 87,396 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (1,019 ) (1,019 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 214 214 First quarter 2020 GAAP earnings $ 23,977 $ 18,105 $ 15,944 $ 26,583 $ 1,982 $ 86,591 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* First quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.29 $ 0.16 $ 0.30 $ (0.01 ) $ 1.18 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.06 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax 0.06 0.06 Rounding 0.01 (0.01 ) — First quarter 2019 adjusted operating results per share 0.37 0.29 0.16 0.30 — 1.12 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.21 0.21 Higher (lower) crude oil production 0.02 0.02 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.14 ) (0.14 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 0.01 0.01 Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues (0.04 ) 0.05 0.01 Downstream Margins*** System modernization tracker revenues — — Regulatory revenue adjustments 0.01 0.01 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.01 Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.09 ) (0.09 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 0.02 0.02 (Higher) lower interest expense (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.02 ) (0.03 ) — (0.01 ) — (0.06 ) All other / rounding (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 0.01 (0.02 ) First quarter 2020 adjusted operating results per share 0.28 0.21 0.18 0.31 0.03 1.01 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) First quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 0.02 $ 1.00 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2019 2018 Operating Revenues: Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues $ 228,026 $ 272,092 Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 167,193 163,937 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 48,969 54,218 444,188 490,247 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 92,272 138,660 Operation and Maintenance: Utility and Energy Marketing 43,256 43,915 Exploration and Production and Other 36,693 32,795 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 25,885 24,934 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 23,144 24,005 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 74,918 64,255 296,168 328,564 Operating Income 148,020 161,683 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) (3,040 ) (9,602 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (25,443 ) (25,439 ) Other Interest Expense (1,551 ) (1,073 ) Income Before Income Taxes 117,986 125,569 Income Tax Expense 31,395 22,909 Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 86,591 $ 102,660 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 1.00 $ 1.19 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.18 Weighted Average Common Shares: Used in Basic Calculation 86,378,450 86,032,729 Used in Diluted Calculation 86,883,152 86,708,814





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2019 2019 ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment $ 11,402,308 $ 11,204,838 Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,756,084 5,695,328 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 5,646,224 5,509,510 Current Assets: Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 34,966 20,428 Hedging Collateral Deposits 9,666 6,832 Receivables - Net 158,944 139,956 Unbilled Revenue 58,306 18,758 Gas Stored Underground 29,991 36,632 Materials and Supplies - at average cost 40,373 40,717 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 1,619 2,246 Other Current Assets 96,831 97,054 Total Current Assets 430,696 362,623 Other Assets: Recoverable Future Taxes 116,188 115,197 Unamortized Debt Expense 13,578 14,005 Other Regulatory Assets 165,409 167,320 Deferred Charges 56,936 33,843 Other Investments 141,229 144,917 Goodwill 5,476 5,476 Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 64,999 60,517 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 40,569 48,669 Other 21,354 80 Total Other Assets 625,738 590,024 Total Assets $ 6,702,658 $ 6,462,157 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding - 86,551,528 Shares and 86,315,287 Shares, Respectively $ 86,552 $ 86,315 Paid in Capital 831,146 832,264 Earnings Reinvested in the Business 1,320,592 1,272,601 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (56,150 ) (52,155 ) Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 2,182,140 2,139,025 Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,134,339 2,133,718 Total Capitalization 4,316,479 4,272,743 Current and Accrued Liabilities: Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 139,800 55,200 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt — — Accounts Payable 126,985 132,208 Amounts Payable to Customers 3,444 4,017 Dividends Payable 37,650 37,547 Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 29,461 18,508 Customer Advances 13,727 13,044 Customer Security Deposits 15,510 16,210 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 173,603 139,600 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 6,282 5,574 Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 546,462 421,908 Deferred Credits: Deferred Income Taxes 708,774 653,382 Taxes Refundable to Customers 361,556 366,503 Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 222,172 221,699 Other Regulatory Liabilities 148,350 142,367 Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 129,616 133,729 Asset Retirement Obligations 128,382 127,458 Other Deferred Credits 140,867 122,368 Total Deferred Credits 1,839,717 1,767,506 Commitments and Contingencies — — Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 6,702,658 $ 6,462,157





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, (Thousands of Dollars) 2019 2018 Operating Activities: Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 86,591 $ 102,660 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 74,918 64,255 Deferred Income Taxes 51,366 64,175 Stock-Based Compensation 3,266 5,311 Other 1,911 2,182 Change in: Receivables and Unbilled Revenue (58,655 ) (101,541 ) Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies 6,985 8,353 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 627 (4,496 ) Other Current Assets 14 (1,195 ) Accounts Payable 8,280 1,502 Amounts Payable to Customers (573 ) (3,394 ) Customer Advances 683 (6,258 ) Customer Security Deposits (700 ) (1,861 ) Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 15,438 38,412 Other Assets (28,259 ) (42,400 ) Other Liabilities 5,857 (21,333 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 167,749 $ 104,372 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (198,495 ) $ (177,567 ) Other 5,212 (2,549 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (193,283 ) $ (180,116 ) Financing Activities: Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper $ 84,600 $ — Dividends Paid on Common Stock (37,547 ) (36,532 ) Net Repurchases of Common Stock (4,147 ) (8,233 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities $ 42,906 $ (44,765 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 17,372 (120,509 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 27,260 233,047 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at December 31 $ 44,632 $ 112,538





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) UPSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 165,939 $ 162,876 $ 3,063 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance: General and Administrative Expense 15,380 15,198 182 Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 50,800 42,562 8,238 All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 2,958 2,353 605 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 4,701 6,362 (1,661 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 44,148 34,700 9,448 117,987 101,175 16,812 Operating Income 47,952 61,701 (13,749 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (395 ) (4 ) (391 ) Interest and Other Income 234 282 (48 ) Interest Expense (14,057 ) (13,163 ) (894 ) Income Before Income Taxes 33,734 48,816 (15,082 ) Income Tax Expense 9,757 10,602 (845 ) Net Income $ 23,977 $ 38,214 $ (14,237 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.28 $ 0.44 $ (0.16 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES Three Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 48,969 $ 54,218 $ (5,249 ) Intersegment Revenues 23,251 22,851 400 Total Operating Revenues 72,220 77,069 (4,849 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (7 ) 304 (311 ) Operation and Maintenance 20,930 21,633 (703 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,355 7,308 1,047 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11,605 11,114 491 40,883 40,359 524 Operating Income 31,337 36,710 (5,373 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit (174 ) 467 (641 ) Interest and Other Income 1,552 1,459 93 Interest Expense (7,112 ) (7,286 ) 174 Income Before Income Taxes 25,603 31,350 (5,747 ) Income Tax Expense 7,498 6,248 1,250 Net Income $ 18,105 $ 25,102 $ (6,997 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ (0.08 ) Three Months Ended December 31, GATHERING SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ — $ — $ — Intersegment Revenues 34,788 29,690 5,098 Total Operating Revenues 34,788 29,690 5,098 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 5,342 3,711 1,631 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 15 31 (16 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,138 4,679 459 10,495 8,421 2,074 Operating Income 24,293 21,269 3,024 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (71 ) (82 ) 11 Interest and Other Income 68 125 (57 ) Interest Expense (2,219 ) (2,377 ) 158 Income Before Income Taxes 22,071 18,935 3,136 Income Tax Expense 6,127 4,752 1,375 Net Income $ 15,944 $ 14,183 $ 1,761 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.02





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, UTILITY SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 194,910 $ 220,012 $ (25,102 ) Intersegment Revenues 1,915 2,645 (730 ) Total Operating Revenues 196,825 222,657 (25,832 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 84,705 111,880 (27,175 ) Operation and Maintenance 42,843 43,155 (312 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 9,814 10,053 (239 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,630 13,290 340 150,992 178,378 (27,386 ) Operating Income 45,833 44,279 1,554 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (6,764 ) (6,928 ) 164 Interest and Other Income 950 712 238 Interest Expense (5,673 ) (5,893 ) 220 Income Before Income Taxes 34,346 32,170 2,176 Income Tax Expense 7,763 6,521 1,242 Net Income $ 26,583 $ 25,649 $ 934 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 0.01





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, ALL OTHER 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 34,235 $ 53,087 $ (18,852 ) Intersegment Revenues 177 332 (155 ) Total Operating Revenues 34,412 53,419 (19,007 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 32,033 51,516 (19,483 ) Operation and Maintenance 1,703 1,878 (175 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 142 135 7 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 203 282 (79 ) 34,081 53,811 (19,730 ) Operating Income (Loss) 331 (392 ) 723 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (69 ) (122 ) 53 Interest and Other Income 278 305 (27 ) Interest Expense (18 ) (5 ) (13 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 522 (214 ) 736 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 151 (296 ) 447 Net Income $ 371 $ 82 $ 289 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ — Three Months Ended December 31, CORPORATE 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 135 $ 54 $ 81 Intersegment Revenues 1,094 1,165 (71 ) Total Operating Revenues 1,229 1,219 10 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 2,644 2,797 (153 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 117 116 1 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 194 190 4 2,955 3,103 (148 ) Operating Loss (1,726 ) (1,884 ) 158 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (775 ) (738 ) (37 ) Interest and Other Income 31,073 23,617 7,456 Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (25,443 ) (25,439 ) (4 ) Other Interest Expense (1,419 ) (1,044 ) (375 ) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 1,710 (5,488 ) 7,198 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 99 (4,918 ) 5,017 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,611 $ (570 ) $ 2,181 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 Three Months Ended December 31, INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2019 2018 Variance Intersegment Revenues $ (61,225 ) $ (56,683 ) $ (4,542 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (24,459 ) (25,040 ) 581 Operation and Maintenance (36,766 ) (31,643 ) (5,123 ) (61,225 ) (56,683 ) (4,542 ) Operating Income — — — Other Income (Expense): Interest and Other Deductions (28,947 ) (28,695 ) (252 ) Interest Expense 28,947 28,695 252 Net Income (Loss) $ — $ — $ — Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ —





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) (Thousands of Dollars) Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) Capital Expenditures: Exploration and Production $ 126,918 (1)(2) $ 120,214 (3)(4) $ 6,704 Pipeline and Storage 57,084 (1)(2) 29,964 (3)(4)﻿

27,120 Gathering 9,838 (1)(2) 8,790 (3)(4) 1,048 Utility 17,165 (1)(2) 15,923 (3)(4) 1,242 Total Reportable Segments 211,005 174,891 36,114 All Other 22 20 2 Corporate 185 17 168 Total Capital Expenditures $ 211,212 $ 174,928 $ 36,284





(1) Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2019, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $62.3 million, $22.7 million, $5.3 million, and $3.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2019, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date. (2) Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2019, exclude capital expenditures of $38.0 million, $23.8 million, $6.6 million and $12.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2019 and paid during the three months ended December 31, 2019. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2019. (3) Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2018, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $66.1 million, $12.9 million, $4.4 million, and $2.8 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2018, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date. (4) Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2018, exclude capital expenditures of $51.3 million, $21.9 million, $6.1 million and $9.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2018 and paid during the three months ended December 31, 2018. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2018, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2018.





DEGREE DAYS Percent Colder (Warmer) Than: Three Months Ended December 31 Normal 2019 2018 Normal (1) Last Year (1) Buffalo, NY 2,253 2,232 2,325 (0.9 ) (4.0 ) Erie, PA 2,044 1,906 2,030 (6.8 ) (6.1 ) (1) Percents compare actual 2019 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2019 degree days to actual 2018 degree days.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Three Months Ended December 31, Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) Gas Production/Prices: Production (MMcf) Appalachia 54,284 45,305 8,979 West Coast 487 502 (15 ) Total Production 54,771 45,807 8,964 Average Prices (Per Mcf) Appalachia $ 2.16 $ 2.93 $ (0.77 ) West Coast 4.98 6.73 (1.75 ) Weighted Average 2.19 2.97 (0.78 ) Weighted Average after Hedging 2.32 2.61 (0.29 ) Oil Production/Prices: Production (Thousands of Barrels) Appalachia — 1 (1 ) West Coast 601 571 30 Total Production 601 572 29 Average Prices (Per Barrel) Appalachia $ 54.49 $ 66.31 $ (11.82 ) West Coast 62.63 65.71 (3.08 ) Weighted Average 62.63 65.71 (3.08 ) Weighted Average after Hedging 62.92 61.70 1.22 Total Production (MMcfe) 58,377 49,239 9,138 Selected Operating Performance Statistics: General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1) $ 0.26 $ 0.31 $ (0.05 ) Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2) $ 0.87 $ 0.86 $ 0.01 Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1) $ 0.76 $ 0.70 $ 0.06





(1) Refer to page 13 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment. (2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.54 per Mcfe for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Hedging Summary for Remaining Nine Months of Fiscal 2020 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 1,035,000 BBL $ 64.55 / BBL NYMEX 243,000 BBL $ 50.52 / BBL Total 1,278,000 BBL $ 61.88 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 66,150,000 MMBTU $ 2.69 / MMBTU DAWN 5,400,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 33,588,417 MMBTU $ 2.35 / MMBTU Total 105,138,417 MMBTU $ 2.60 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2021 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 696,000 BBL $ 64.29 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 852,000 BBL $ 61.86 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 14,750,000 MMBTU $ 2.73 / MMBTU DAWN 600,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 42,052,246 MMBTU $ 2.22 / MMBTU Total 57,402,246 MMBTU $ 2.36 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2022 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 300,000 BBL $ 60.07 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 456,000 BBL $ 56.97 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 200,000 MMBTU $ 2.50 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 40,328,564 MMBTU $ 2.23 / MMBTU Total 40,528,564 MMBTU $ 2.23 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 36,961,007 MMBTU $ 2.26 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 20,801,194 MMBTU $ 2.25 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 2,293,200 MMBTU $ 2.18 / MMBTU





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf) Three Months Ended December 31, Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) Firm Transportation - Affiliated 34,667 35,700 (1,033 ) Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 173,981 156,201 17,780 Interruptible Transportation 714 916 (202 ) 209,362 192,817 16,545 Gathering Volume - (MMcf) Three Months Ended December 31, Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) Gathered Volume - Affiliated 64,392 54,688 9,704 Utility Throughput - (MMcf) Three Months Ended December 31, Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) Retail Sales: Residential Sales 19,476 19,780 (304 ) Commercial Sales 2,812 2,846 (34 ) Industrial Sales 217 204 13 22,505 22,830 (325 ) Transportation 20,556 22,270 (1,714 ) 43,061 45,100 (2,039 )

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 86,591 $ 102,660 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — (5,000 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) — (6,505 ) Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness — 1,366 Unrealized loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other) 1,019 6,347 Tax impact of unrealized loss on other investments (214 ) (1,333 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 87,396 $ 97,535 Reported GAAP Earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 1.18 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — (0.06 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P) — (0.06 ) Unrealized loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate/All Other) 0.01 0.06 Adjusted Operating Results per share $ 1.01 $ 1.12

Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 86,591 $ 102,660 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 74,918 64,255 Other (Income) Deductions 3,040 9,602 Interest Expense 26,994 26,512 Income Taxes 31,395 22,909 Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness — (6,505 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 222,938 $ 219,433 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,942 $ 47,824 Gathering Adjusted EBITDA 29,431 25,948 Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA 72,373 73,772 Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA 92,100 89,896 Utility Adjusted EBITDA 59,463 57,569 Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA (998 ) (1,804 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 222,938 $ 219,433





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Exploration and Production Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 23,977 $ 38,214 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 44,148 34,700 Other (Income) Deductions 161 (278 ) Interest Expense 14,057 13,163 Income Taxes 9,757 10,602 Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness — (6,505 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,100 $ 89,896 Pipeline and Storage Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 18,105 $ 25,102 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11,605 11,114 Other (Income) Deductions (1,378 ) (1,926 ) Interest Expense 7,112 7,286 Income Taxes 7,498 6,248 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,942 $ 47,824 Gathering Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 15,944 $ 14,183 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,138 4,679 Other (Income) Deductions 3 (43 ) Interest Expense 2,219 2,377 Income Taxes 6,127 4,752 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,431 $ 25,948 Utility Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 26,583 $ 25,649 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,630 13,290 Other (Income) Deductions 5,814 6,216 Interest Expense 5,673 5,893 Income Taxes 7,763 6,521 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,463 $ 57,569 Corporate and All Other Reported GAAP Earnings $ 1,982 $ (488 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 397 472 Other (Income) Deductions (1,560 ) 5,633 Interest Expense (2,067 ) (2,207 ) Income Taxes 250 (5,214 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (998 ) $ (1,804 )









(3)(4)



Kenneth E. Webster Investor Relations 716-857-7067 Karen M. Camiolo Treasurer 716-857-7344



