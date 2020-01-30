There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,449 in the last 365 days.

Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $10.7 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share.  The results represent a decrease of $718,000 compared to net income of $11.4 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The decrease in net income partially reflected the Company’s recognition of certain merger-related expenses totaling $219,000 related to its proposed acquisition of MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (“MSBF”), the holding company for Millington Bank (“Millington”). The Company previously announced on December 18, 2019, that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MSBF in a cash and stock transaction. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was also impacted by a non-recurring increase of $153,000 in non-interest expense and a non-recurring decrease of $236,000 in non-interest income which were recognized in conjunction with the Company’s previously completed branch consolidations.  Adjusting for the impact of such charges, net of tax benefit, the Company’s adjusted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $11.1 million or $0.13 per basic and diluted share.  This compares to adjusted net income of $11.8 million or $0.14 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very pleased to report another quarter of solid core earnings coupled with exceptionally strong core deposit growth.  During the quarter, we grew core deposits by $147.3 million while facilitating the outflow of $120.5 million in wholesale funding.  Our recently announced acquisition of MSB Financial Corp. will accelerate our funding realignment strategy as a majority of Millington’s deposits are comprised of core transaction accounts, while the Morris and Somerset county markets they serve offer tremendous opportunity for further growth in both deposits and loans.  On the technology front, we continue to seek out, and partner with, best of breed technology providers as a means of strengthening our digital banking presence.  Toward that end, we have committed to invest a total of $1.25 million in two separate FinTech firms whose product and service offerings will allow us to continue to provide our clients with the very best in digital banking solutions.  As we move ahead our digital strategy focuses on the evaluation and implementation of technology solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation and open API architecture.”

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Deposits decreased by $8.4 million to $4.19 billion at December 31, 2019 from $4.20 billion at September 30, 2019.  This net decrease in deposits was attributable to a decrease of $115.9 million in wholesale deposits that was largely offset by an increase of $107.5 million in retail deposits.  The reallocation of deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 reflected the Company’s continuing effort to realign its funding mix in favor of core deposits.

  • Loans receivable decreased by $112.0 million to $4.49 billion, or 68.0% of total assets, at December 31, 2019 from $4.60 billion, or 69.3% of total assets, at September 30, 2019.  The decrease in loans receivable was attributable to an accelerated level of loan prepayment activity which outpaced loan origination volume.

  • Borrowings decreased by $6.1 million to $1.28 billion, or 19.3% of total assets, at December 31, 2019.  As noted above, the decrease in borrowings for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 reflected the Company’s continuing effort to realign its funding mix in favor of core deposits.

  • Investment securities increased by $168.7 million to $1.44 billion, or 21.8% of total assets, at December 31, 2019 from $1.27 billion, or 19.1% of total assets, at September 30, 2019.

Earnings Highlights

Net Interest Income, Spread and Margin

  • Net interest income decreased by $2.1 million to $34.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $36.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The decrease in net interest income was the result of a decrease of $2.7 in interest income partially offset by a decrease of $637,000 in interest expense.

  • Net interest spread decreased 11 basis points to 2.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 2.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The decrease in spread primarily reflected a 16 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets that was partially offset by a five basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

  • The factors that contributed to the quarterly change in net interest spread also contributed to a 13 basis point decrease in net interest margin to 2.29% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 2.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Non-Interest Income

  • Fees and service charges increased by $677,000 to $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  This increase was largely attributable to loan pre-payment penalty income associated with the accelerated loan pre-payment activity noted above.
  • Aggregate loan sale gains once again attained record levels increasing by $63,000 to $668,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from $605,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The increase in loan sale gains largely reflected an increase in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during the period.

  • Miscellaneous non-interest income decreased by $116,000, to a net loss of $111,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from $5,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  This decrease was attributable to a non-recurring loss on asset disposals associated with the branch consolidations noted above.

Non-Interest Expense

  • Non-interest expense increased by $183,000 to $26.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $26.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The net increase was largely attributable to increases in advertising and marketing, net occupancy expense of premises, miscellaneous expense and non-recurring merger-related expenses.  Partially offsetting these increases were decreases in salaries and employee benefits and equipment and systems expense.

    For the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, the Company recorded no expense associated with FDIC insurance premiums as a result of the FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund Reserve Ratio having reached a pre-established threshold defined by federal regulation.  Upon reaching this threshold qualifying banks with total consolidated assets of less than $10 billion are awarded assessment credits to be utilized towards their FDIC insurance premiums.
  • The Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.60% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.58% for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2019.  Adjusting for the impact of the non-recurring expenses, noted earlier, the Company’s non-interest expense ratio would have been 1.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 67.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 64.6% for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2019.  Adjusting for the impact of the non-recurring expenses, noted earlier, the Company’s efficiency ratio would have been 66.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $3.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $3.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 resulting in effective tax rates of 25.0% and 25.1%, respectively.  The decrease in income tax expense largely reflected a lower level of pre-tax net income as compared to the prior period.

Performance Ratios

  • Return on average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 decreased to 0.64% from 0.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  Adjusting for the impact of the non-recurring expenses noted earlier, the Company’s return on average assets would have been 0.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

  • Return on average equity decreased to 3.86% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 4.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  Adjusting for the impact of the non-recurring expenses noted earlier, the Company’s return on average equity would have been 4.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

  • Return on average tangible equity decreased to 4.80% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 5.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  Adjusting for the impact of the non-recurring expenses noted earlier, the Company’s return on average tangible equity would have been 5.00% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality Highlights

  • Asset quality remained strong throughout the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  The outstanding balance of non-performing loans totaled $22.0 million, or 0.49% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 as compared to $21.8 million, or 0.47% of total loans, at September 30, 2019.

  • The allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) decreased to $30.9 million at December 31, 2019 from $32.4 million at September 30, 2019, resulting in an ALLL to total loans ratio of 0.68% and 0.70%, respectively. The balance of the allowance for loan losses reflects the impact of purchase accounting which generally precludes acquired loan balances from being considered in the balance of the allowance for loan losses at the time of their acquisition and thereafter.
  • Net charge offs totaled $30,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.00% on the average balance of total loans for the period.  By comparison, net charge offs totaled $60,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.01%.

  • The Company recorded a loan loss provision reversal of $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to a loan loss provision reversal of $782,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The increase in provision reversal was largely attributable to a comparatively larger decrease in the balance of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Capital Highlights

  • During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 1,574,500 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $21.7 million and an average cost of $13.76 per share.  Through December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 6,982,294 shares, or 75.7% of the shares authorized for repurchase under the current repurchase program, at a total cost of $93.6 million and at an average cost of $13.40 per share.

  • The Company increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 to $0.07 per share during the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  The Company continually evaluates its dividend policies in relation to its overall capital management and shareholder value objectives.

  • Book value per share increased by $0.05 to $12.85 at December 31, 2019, from $12.80 at September 30, 2019.  Tangible book value per share increased by $0.01 to $10.32 at December 31, 2019, from $10.31 at September 30, 2019.

  • The Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2019 were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines. 

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.  The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.


Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis  
                         
Summary Balance Sheet At         Variance  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, December 31,   September 30,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019   2019   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,796   $ 129,305   $ (87,509 )   -67.7 %
Securities available for sale   1,402,206     1,231,691     170,515     13.8 %
Securities held to maturity   36,073     37,888     (1,815 )   -4.8 %
Loans held-for-sale   5,952     10,495     (4,543 )   -43.3 %
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,492,697     4,604,738     (112,041 )   -2.4 %
Less allowance for loan losses   (30,937 )   (32,432 )   1,495     -4.6 %
Net loans receivable   4,461,760     4,572,306     (110,546 )   -2.4 %
Premises and equipment   56,542     56,599     (57 )   -0.1 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   62,838     63,739     (901 )   -1.4 %
Accrued interest receivable   18,261     19,393     (1,132 )   -5.8 %
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     -     0.0 %
Core deposit intangible   4,545     4,852     (307 )   -6.3 %
Bank owned life insurance   259,312     257,735     1,577     0.6 %
Deferred income taxes, net   20,438     21,742     (1,304 )   -6.0 %
Other real estate owned   178     -     178     0.0 %
Other assets   29,605     24,366     5,239     21.5 %
Total assets $ 6,610,401   $ 6,641,006   $ (30,605 )   -0.5 %
                         
Liabilities                        
Deposits $ 4,188,822   $ 4,197,250   $ (8,428 )   -0.2 %
Borrowings   1,275,049     1,281,118     (6,069 )   -0.5 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   16,585     16,102     483     3.0 %
Other liabilities   35,375     35,747     (372 )   -1.0 %
Total liabilities   5,515,831     5,530,217     (14,386 )   -0.3 %
                         
Stockholders' Equity                        
Common stock   851     868     (17 )   -2.0 %
Paid-in capital   737,539     758,385     (20,846 )   -2.7 %
Retained earnings   377,896     373,004     4,892     1.3 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (29,671 )   (30,158 )   487     -1.6 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   7,955     8,690     (735 )   -8.5 %
Total stockholders' equity   1,094,570     1,110,789     (16,219 )   -1.5 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,610,401   $ 6,641,006   $ (30,605 )   -0.5 %
                         
Consolidated capital ratios                        
Equity to assets   16.56 %   16.73 %   -0.17 %      
Tangible equity to tangible assets   13.75 %   13.93 %   -0.18 %      
                         
Share data                        
Outstanding shares   85,150     86,786     (1,636 )   -1.9 %
Book value per share $ 12.85   $ 12.80   $ 0.05     0.4 %
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.32   $ 10.31   $ 0.01     0.1 %

 (1)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


Summary Income Statement For the three months ended         Variance  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, December 31,   September 30,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019   2019   or Change   Pct.  
Interest income                        
Loans $ 45,608   $ 48,600   $ (2,992 )   -6.2 %
Taxable investment securities   9,698     9,328     370     4.0 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   666     693     (27 )   -3.9 %
Other interest-earning assets   1,210     1,278     (68 )   -5.3 %
Total Interest Income   57,182     59,899     (2,717 )   -4.5 %
                         
Interest expense                        
Deposits   15,590     16,055     (465 )   -2.9 %
Borrowings   6,985     7,157     (172 )   -2.4 %
Total interest expense   22,575     23,212     (637 )   -2.7 %
Net interest income   34,607     36,687     (2,080 )   -5.7 %
Reversal of loan losses   (1,465 )   (782 )   (683 )   87.3 %
Net interest income after reversal of
 loan losses 		  36,072     37,469     (1,397 )   -3.7 %
                         
Non-interest income                        
Fees and service charges   2,145     1,468     677     46.1 %
Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities   11     (14 )   25     -178.6 %
Gain on sale of loans   668     605     63     10.4 %
Loss on sale and write down of other real estate owned   (28 )   -     (28 )   -100.0 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,576     1,580     (4 )   -0.3 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   293     318     (25 )   -7.9 %
Miscellaneous   (111 )   5     (116 )   -2320.0 %
Total non-interest income   4,554     3,962     592     14.9 %
                         
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   15,174     15,777     (603 )   -3.8 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   3,082     2,969     113     3.8 %
Equipment and systems   3,046     3,089     (43 )   -1.4 %
Advertising and marketing   890     535     355     66.4 %
Directors' compensation   769     770     (1 )   -0.1 %
Merger-related expenses   219     -     219     0.0 %
Miscellaneous   3,247     3,104     143     4.6 %
Total non-interest expense   26,427     26,244     183     0.7 %
Income before income taxes   14,199     15,187     (988 )   -6.5 %
Income taxes   3,547     3,817     (270 )   -7.1 %
Net income $ 10,652   $ 11,370   $ (718 )   -6.3 %
                         
Net income per common share (EPS)                        
Basic $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ -        
Diluted $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ -        
                         
Dividends declared                        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.07   $ 0.06   $ 0.01        
Cash dividends declared $ 5,760   $ 5,045   $ 715        
Dividend payout ratio   54.1 %   44.4 %   9.7 %      
                         
Weighted average number of  common
 shares outstanding 		                       
Basic   82,831     84,756     (1,925 )      
Diluted   82,876     84,793     (1,917 )      


  For the three months ended         Variance  
Average Balance Sheet Data December 31,   September 30,   Variance   or Change  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019   2019   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4,547,126   $ 4,656,192   $ (109,066 )   -2.3 %
Taxable investment securities   1,244,475     1,147,698     96,777     8.4 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   125,187     129,339     (4,152 )   -3.2 %
Other interest-earning assets   117,811     125,114     (7,303 )   -5.8 %
Total interest-earning assets   6,034,599     6,058,343     (23,744 )   -0.4 %
Non-interest-earning assets   590,746     585,826     4,920     0.8 %
  Total assets $ 6,625,345   $ 6,644,169   $ (18,824 )   -0.3 %
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Deposits:                        
Interest-bearing demand $ 982,163   $ 883,843   $ 98,320     11.1 %
Savings   813,626     799,181     14,445     1.8 %
Certificates of deposit   2,063,066     2,179,333     (116,267 )   -5.3 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,858,855     3,862,357     (3,502 )   -0.1 %
Borrowings:                        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,255,597     1,277,145     (21,548 )   -1.7 %
Other borrowings   34,733     10,012     24,721     246.9 %
Total borrowings   1,290,330     1,287,157     3,173     0.2 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,149,185     5,149,514     (329 )   0.0 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   320,161     320,641     (480 )   -0.1 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   53,479     60,078     (6,599 )   -11.0 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   373,640     380,719     (7,079 )   -1.9 %
Total liabilities   5,522,825     5,530,233     (7,408 )   -0.1 %
Stockholders' equity   1,102,520     1,113,936     (11,416 )   -1.0 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,625,345   $ 6,644,169   $ (18,824 )   -0.3 %
                         
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		   117.20 %   117.65 %   -0.45 %   -0.4 %
                         


   For the three months ended        
  December 31,   September 30,   Variance  
Performance Ratio Highlights 2019   2019   or Change  
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.01 %   4.18 %   -0.17 %
Taxable investment securities   3.12 %   3.25 %   -0.13 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.13 %   2.14 %   -0.01 %
Other interest-earning assets   4.11 %   4.09 %   0.02 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.79 %   3.95 %   -0.16 %
                   
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand   1.29 %   1.30 %   -0.01 %
Savings   0.81 %   0.77 %   0.04 %
Certificates of deposit   2.09 %   2.14 %   -0.05 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1.62 %   1.66 %   -0.04 %
Borrowings:                  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2.19 %   2.24 %   -0.05 %
Other borrowings   1.36 %   0.66 %   0.70 %
Total borrowings   2.17 %   2.22 %   -0.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.75 %   1.80 %   -0.05 %
                   
Interest rate spread (2)   2.04 %   2.15 %   -0.11 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.29 %   2.42 %   -0.13 %
                   
Non-interest income to average assets
 (annualized)		   0.27 %   0.24 %   0.03 %
Non-interest expense to average assets
 (annualized)		   1.60 %   1.58 %   0.02 %
                   
Efficiency ratio (4)   67.48 %   64.56 %   2.92 %
                   
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.64 %   0.68 %   -0.04 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   3.86 %   4.08 %   -0.22 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   4.80 %   5.06 %   -0.26 %

(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.


Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis  
                               
Summary Balance Sheet At  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018  
Assets                              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,796   $ 129,305   $ 38,935   $ 54,160   $ 51,483  
Securities available for sale   1,402,206     1,231,691     714,263     726,920     666,602  
Securities held to maturity   36,073     37,888     576,652     592,199     598,318  
Loans held-for-sale   5,952     10,495     12,267     997     1,001  
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,492,697     4,604,738     4,678,928     4,659,804     4,753,392  
Less allowance for loan losses   (30,937 )   (32,432 )   (33,274 )   (33,105 )   (33,526 )
Net loans receivable   4,461,760     4,572,306     4,645,654     4,626,699     4,719,866  
Premises and equipment   56,542     56,599     56,854     58,274     58,414  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   62,838     63,739     64,190     64,288     64,514  
Accrued interest receivable   18,261     19,393     19,360     20,326     19,435  
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895  
Core deposit intangible   4,545     4,852     5,160     5,470     5,743  
Bank owned life insurance   259,312     257,735     256,155     254,569     253,009  
Deferred income taxes, net   20,438     21,742     25,367     24,182     24,692  
Other real estate owned   178     -     -     209     508  
Other assets   29,605     24,366     9,077     19,563     27,960  
Total assets $ 6,610,401   $ 6,641,006   $ 6,634,829   $ 6,658,751   $ 6,702,440  
                               
Liabilities                              
Deposits   4,188,822   $ 4,197,250   $ 4,147,610   $ 4,137,573   $ 4,173,434  
Borrowings   1,275,049     1,281,118     1,321,982     1,326,216     1,310,547  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   16,585     16,102     16,887     17,208     17,201  
Other liabilities   35,375     35,747     21,191     19,643     17,997  
Total liabilities   5,515,831     5,530,217     5,507,670     5,500,640     5,519,179  
                               
Stockholders' Equity                              
Common stock   851     868     891     915     938  
Paid-in capital   737,539     758,385     787,394     817,675     848,145  
Retained earnings   377,896     373,004     366,679     363,072     356,993  
Unearned ESOP shares   (29,671 )   (30,158 )   (30,644 )   (31,130 )   (31,617 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   7,955     8,690     2,839     7,579     8,802  
Total stockholders' equity   1,094,570     1,110,789     1,127,159     1,158,111     1,183,261  
 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,610,401   $ 6,641,006   $ 6,634,829   $ 6,658,751   $ 6,702,440  
                               
Consolidated capital ratios                              
Equity to assets   16.56 %   16.73 %   16.99 %   17.39 %   17.65 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets   13.75 %   13.93 %   14.19 %   14.62 %   14.90 %
                               
Share data                              
Outstanding shares   85,150     86,786     89,126     91,495     93,772  
Book value per share $ 12.85   $ 12.80   $ 12.65   $ 12.66   $ 12.62  
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.32   $ 10.31   $ 10.22   $ 10.29   $ 10.31  

 (1)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


   At  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018  
Cash and cash equivalents                              
Cash and due from depository institutions $ 17,843   $ 16,106   $ 19,032   $ 15,943   $ 24,361  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   23,953     113,199     19,903     38,217     27,122  
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 41,796   $ 129,305   $ 38,935   $ 54,160   $ 51,483  
                               
Securities available for sale                              
Debt securities:                              
U.S. agency securities $ 606   $ 694   $ 3,678   $ 3,737   $ 3,942  
Municipal and state obligations   88,057     91,050     26,951     26,731     26,205  
Asset-backed securities   177,676     181,068     179,313     180,145     180,828  
Collateralized loan obligations   198,324     198,549     208,611     207,906     184,439  
Corporate bonds   192,074     191,241     122,024     121,597     144,692  
Trust preferred securities   3,795     3,775     3,756     3,775     3,726  
Debt securities   660,532     666,377     544,333     543,891     543,832  
                               
Mortgage-backed securities:                              
Collateralized mortgage obligations   57,839     63,594     21,390     21,660     23,019  
Residential pass-through securities   360,900     202,858     44,303     70,513     91,918  
Commercial pass-through securities   322,935     298,862     104,237     90,856     7,833  
Mortgage-backed securities   741,674     565,314     169,930     183,029     122,770  
Total securities available for sale $ 1,402,206   $ 1,231,691   $ 714,263   $ 726,920   $ 666,602  
                               
Securities held to maturity                              
Debt securities:                              
Municipal and state obligations $ 36,073   $ 37,888   $ 104,086   $ 107,375   $ 107,826  
Corporate bonds   -     -     63,086     63,107     56,255  
Debt securities   36,073     37,888     167,172     170,482     164,081  
                               
Mortgage-backed securities:                              
Collateralized mortgage obligations   -     -     46,381     49,368     51,540  
Residential pass-through securities   -     -     166,283     174,338     182,335  
Commercial pass-through securities   -     -     196,816     198,011     200,362  
Mortgage-backed securities   -     -     409,480     421,717     434,237  
Total securities held to maturity $ 36,073   $ 37,888   $ 576,652   $ 592,199   $ 598,318  
                               
   Total securities $ 1,438,279   $ 1,269,579   $ 1,290,915   $ 1,319,119   $ 1,264,920  


   At  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018  
Loan portfolio composition:                              
Residential first mortgage loans $ 1,331,301   $ 1,319,750   $ 1,344,044   $ 1,325,105   $ 1,334,284  
Home equity loans and lines of credit   89,916     93,304     96,165     97,788     96,001  
Residential mortgage loans   1,421,217     1,413,054     1,440,209     1,422,893     1,430,285  
Multifamily mortgage loans   1,856,591     1,922,968     1,946,391     1,956,571     1,974,409  
Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans   1,172,213     1,230,963     1,258,869     1,249,215     1,302,583  
Commercial mortgage loans   3,028,804     3,153,931     3,205,260     3,205,786     3,276,992  
Commercial business loans   67,887     66,889     65,763     66,476     70,059  
Construction loans   16,221     14,637     13,907     14,377     28,405  
Account loans   3,581     3,530     3,732     3,360     3,310  
Other consumer loans   1,327     1,679     2,082     2,624     3,524  
Consumer loans   4,908     5,209     5,814     5,984     6,834  
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   4,539,037     4,653,720     4,730,953     4,715,516     4,812,575  
Unamortized yield adjustments   (46,340 )   (48,982 )   (52,025 )   (55,712 )   (59,183 )
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,492,697     4,604,738     4,678,928     4,659,804     4,753,392  
Less allowance for loan losses   (30,937 )   (32,432 )   (33,274 )   (33,105 )   (33,526 )
  Net loans receivable $ 4,461,760   $ 4,572,306   $ 4,645,654   $ 4,626,699   $ 4,719,866  
                               
Loan portfolio allocation:                              
Residential first mortgage loans   29.3 %   28.4 %   28.4 %   28.1 %   27.7 %
Home equity loans and lines of credit   2.0 %   2.0 %   2.0 %   2.1 %   2.0 %
Residential mortgage loans   31.3 %   30.4 %   30.4 %   30.2 %   29.7 %
Multifamily mortgage loans   40.9 %   41.3 %   41.2 %   41.5 %   41.0 %
Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans   25.8 %   26.5 %   26.6 %   26.5 %   27.1 %
Commercial mortgage loans   66.7 %   67.8 %   67.8 %   68.0 %   68.1 %
Commercial business loans   1.5 %   1.4 %   1.4 %   1.3 %   1.4 %
Construction loans   0.4 %   0.3 %   0.3 %   0.3 %   0.6 %
Account loans   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %
Other consumer loans   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.1 %   0.1 %
Consumer loans   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.2 %   0.2 %
 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
                               
Asset quality:                              
Nonperforming assets:                              
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ 19   $ 15   $ 22   $ 24   $ 32  
Nonaccrual loans   21,935     21,766     20,248     21,297     20,743  
Total nonperforming loans   21,954     21,781     20,270     21,321     20,775  
Other real estate owned   178     -     -     209     508  
Total nonperforming assets $ 22,132   $ 21,781   $ 20,270   $ 21,530   $ 21,283  
                               
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)   0.49 %   0.47 %   0.43 %   0.46 %   0.44 %
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)   0.33 %   0.33 %   0.31 %   0.32 %   0.32 %
                               
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL):                              
ALLL to total loans   0.68 %   0.70 %   0.70 %   0.70 %   0.70 %
ALLL to nonperforming loans   140.92 %   148.90 %   164.15 %   155.27 %   161.38 %
Net charge offs $ 30   $ 60   $ 495   $ 242   $ 176  
Average net charge off rate (annualized)   0.00 %   0.01 %   0.04 %   0.02 %   0.01 %


   At  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018  
Funding by type:                              
Deposits:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 312,098   $ 322,846   $ 309,063   $ 303,713   $ 305,392  
Interest-bearing demand   1,060,434     931,188     843,432     800,023     807,389  
Savings   829,321     800,514     790,658     777,678     760,499  
Certificates of deposit   1,986,969     2,142,702     2,204,457     2,256,159     2,300,154  
Interest-bearing deposits   3,876,724     3,874,404     3,838,547     3,833,860     3,868,042  
Total deposits   4,188,822     4,197,250     4,147,610     4,137,573     4,173,434  
                               
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,253,958     1,273,618     1,283,211     1,289,285     1,293,845  
Overnight borrowings   15,000     -     30,000     -     -  
Depositor sweep accounts   6,091     7,500     8,771     36,931     16,702  
Total borrowings   1,275,049     1,281,118     1,321,982     1,326,216     1,310,547  
                               
 Total funding $ 5,463,871   $ 5,478,368   $ 5,469,592   $ 5,463,789   $ 5,483,981  
                               
Loans as a % of deposits   106.7 %   109.2 %   112.3 %   111.8 %   113.1 %
Deposits as a % of total funding   76.7 %   76.6 %   75.8 %   75.7 %   76.1 %
Borrowings as a % of total funding   23.3 %   23.4 %   24.2 %   24.3 %   23.9 %
                               
Funding by source:                              
Retail funding:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 312,098   $ 322,846   $ 309,063   $ 303,713   $ 305,392  
Interest-bearing demand   1,060,434     931,188     843,432     800,023     807,389  
Savings   829,321     800,514     790,658     777,678     760,499  
Certificates of deposit   1,876,280     1,916,132     1,902,542     1,925,630     1,922,287  
Total retail deposits   4,078,133     3,970,680     3,845,695     3,807,044     3,795,567  
Depositor sweep accounts   6,091     7,500     8,771     36,931     16,702  
Total retail funding   4,084,224     3,978,180     3,854,466     3,843,975     3,812,269  
                               
Wholesale funding:                              
Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 42,119   $ 57,534   $ 66,110   $ 78,704   $ 108,067  
Certificates of deposit (brokered)   68,570     169,036     235,805     251,825     269,800  
Total wholesale deposits   110,689     226,570     301,915     330,529     377,867  
FHLB advances   1,253,958     1,273,618     1,283,211     1,289,285     1,293,845  
Overnight borrowings   15,000     -     30,000     -     -  
Total wholesale funding   1,379,647     1,500,188     1,615,126     1,619,814     1,671,712  
                               
Total funding $ 5,463,871   $ 5,478,368   $ 5,469,592   $ 5,463,789   $ 5,483,981  
                               
Retail funding as a % of total funding   74.7 %   72.6 %   70.5 %   70.4 %   69.5 %
Wholesale funding as a % of total funding   25.3 %   27.4 %   29.5 %   29.6 %   30.5 %


Summary Income Statement For the three months ended  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018  
Interest income                              
Loans $ 45,608   $ 48,600   $ 47,818   $ 48,116   $ 49,015  
Taxable investment securities   9,698     9,328     9,772     9,511     9,051  
Tax-exempt investment securities   666     693     700     710     713  
Other interest-earning assets   1,210     1,278     1,158     1,320     1,243  
Total interest income   57,182     59,899     59,448     59,657     60,022  
                               
Interest expense                              
Deposits   15,590     16,055     15,131     14,114     12,727  
Borrowings   6,985     7,157     7,171     6,905     7,946  
Total interest expense   22,575     23,212     22,302     21,019     20,673  
Net interest income   34,607     36,687     37,146     38,638     39,349  
(Reversal of) provision for loan losses   (1,465 )   (782 )   664     (179 )   971  
Net interest income after (reversal of)
 provision for loan losses 		  36,072     37,469     36,482     38,817     38,378  
                               
Non-interest income                              
Fees and service charges   2,145     1,468     1,340     1,674     1,258  
Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities   11     (14 )   (141 )   (182 )   -  
Gain on sale of loans   668     605     196     151     101  
(Loss) gain on sale and write down of other real estate owned   (28 )   -     9     (6 )   36  
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,576     1,580     1,586     1,560     1,599  
Electronic banking fees and charges   293     318     270     253     277  
Miscellaneous   (111 )   5     128     226     38  
Total non-interest income   4,554     3,962     3,388     3,676     3,309  
                               
Non-interest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits   15,174     15,777     16,338     15,350     15,699  
Net occupancy expense of premises   3,082     2,969     2,744     2,979     2,761  
Equipment and systems   3,046     3,089     2,917     3,053     3,377  
Advertising and marketing   890     535     948     739     787  
Federal deposit insurance premium   -     -     438     455     421  
Directors' compensation   769     770     770     770     746  
Merger-related expenses   219     -     -     -     -  
Miscellaneous   3,247     3,104     4,590     3,425     3,479  
Total non-interest expense   26,427     26,244     28,745     26,771     27,270  
  Income before income taxes   14,199     15,187     11,125     15,722     14,417  
Income taxes   3,547     3,817     2,314     4,305     3,649  
  Net income $ 10,652   $ 11,370   $ 8,811   $ 11,417   $ 10,768  
                               
Net income per common share (EPS)                              
Basic $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.10   $ 0.13   $ 0.12  
Diluted $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.10   $ 0.13   $ 0.12  
                               
Dividends declared (1)                              
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.07   $ 0.06   $ 0.06   $ 0.06   $ 0.05  
Cash dividends declared $ 5,760   $ 5,045   $ 5,204   $ 5,338   $ 4,082  
Dividend payout ratio   54.1 %   44.4 %   59.1 %   46.8 %   37.9 %
                               
Weighted average number of  common
 shares outstanding 		                             
Basic   82,831     84,756     87,090     89,488     92,434  
Diluted   82,876     84,793     87,132     89,532     92,480  


   For the three months ended  
Average Balance Sheet Data December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018  
Assets                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,547,126   $ 4,656,192   $ 4,648,362   $ 4,709,052   $ 4,758,587  
Taxable investment securities   1,244,475     1,147,698     1,184,401     1,161,492     1,158,720  
Tax-exempt investment securities   125,187     129,339     132,110     134,309     135,453  
Other interest-earning assets   117,811     125,114     98,374     107,554     87,916  
Total interest-earning assets   6,034,599     6,058,343     6,063,247     6,112,407     6,140,676  
Non-interest-earning assets   590,746     585,826     572,218     574,921     587,921  
   Total assets $ 6,625,345   $ 6,644,169   $ 6,635,465   $ 6,687,328   $ 6,728,597  
                               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand $ 982,163   $ 883,843   $ 815,624   $ 790,567   $ 792,989  
Savings   813,626     799,181     780,558     773,308     743,676  
Certificates of deposit   2,063,066     2,179,333     2,229,723     2,288,836     2,214,932  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,858,855     3,862,357     3,825,905     3,852,711     3,751,597  
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,255,597     1,277,145     1,284,427     1,292,168     1,293,470  
Other borrowings   34,733     10,012     29,439     26,037     119,281  
Total borrowings   1,290,330     1,287,157     1,313,866     1,318,205     1,412,751  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,149,185     5,149,514     5,139,771     5,170,916     5,164,348  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits   320,161     320,641     311,648     307,645     315,165  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   53,479     60,078     39,294     35,930     37,374  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   373,640     380,719     350,942     343,575     352,539  
Total liabilities   5,522,825     5,530,233     5,490,713     5,514,491     5,516,887  
Stockholders' equity   1,102,520     1,113,936     1,144,752     1,172,837     1,211,710  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,625,345   $ 6,644,169   $ 6,635,465   $ 6,687,328   $ 6,728,597  
                               
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		   117.20 %   117.65 %   117.97 %   118.21 %   118.91 %


   For the three months ended  
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
Performance Ratio Highlights 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018  
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.01 %   4.18 %   4.11 %   4.09 %   4.12 %
Taxable investment securities   3.12 %   3.25 %   3.30 %   3.28 %   3.12 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.13 %   2.14 %   2.12 %   2.12 %   2.11 %
Other interest-earning assets   4.11 %   4.09 %   4.71 %   4.91 %   5.66 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.79 %   3.95 %   3.92 %   3.91 %   3.91 %
                               
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand   1.29 %   1.30 %   1.19 %   1.06 %   0.97 %
Savings   0.81 %   0.77 %   0.68 %   0.60 %   0.49 %
Certificates of deposit   2.09 %   2.14 %   2.04 %   1.90 %   1.79 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1.62 %   1.66 %   1.58 %   1.47 %   1.36 %
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2.19 %   2.24 %   2.21 %   2.13 %   2.27 %
Other borrowings   1.36 %   0.66 %   0.99 %   0.35 %   1.99 %
Total borrowings   2.17 %   2.22 %   2.18 %   2.10 %   2.25 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.75 %   1.80 %   1.74 %   1.63 %   1.60 %
                               
Interest rate spread (2)   2.04 %   2.15 %   2.18 %   2.28 %   2.31 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.29 %   2.42 %   2.45 %   2.53 %   2.56 %
                               
Non-interest income to average assets
 (annualized)		   0.27 %   0.24 %   0.20 %   0.22 %   0.20 %
Non-interest expense to average assets
 (annualized)		   1.60 %   1.58 %   1.73 %   1.60 %   1.62 %
                               
Efficiency ratio (4)   67.48 %   64.56 %   70.91 %   63.27 %   63.93 %
                               
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.64 %   0.68 %   0.53 %   0.68 %   0.64 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   3.86 %   4.08 %   3.08 %   3.89 %   3.55 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   4.80 %   5.06 %   3.80 %   4.78 %   4.33 %

(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended  
(Dollars in Thousands, December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018  
Adjusted Net Income                              
Net income (GAAP) $ 10,652   $ 11,370   $ 8,811   $ 11,417   $ 10,768  
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   154     -     -     -     -  
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   274     475     1,216     -     -  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 11,080   $ 11,845   $ 10,027   $ 11,417   $ 10,768  
                               
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share (EPS)                              
Net income per common share Basic and
 Diluted (GAAP)		 $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.10   $ 0.13   $ 0.12  
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   -     -     -     -     -  
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   -     0.01     0.01     -     -  
Adjusted net income per common share Basic
 and Diluted (non-GAAP) 		$ 0.13   $ 0.14   $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ 0.12  
                               
Adjusted Non-Interest Expense                              
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 26,427   $ 26,244   $ 28,745   $ 26,771   $ 27,270  
Less: Merger-related expenses   (219 )   -     -     -     -  
Less: Branch consolidation expenses   (153 )   (567 )   (1,725 )   -     -  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 26,055   $ 25,677   $ 27,020   $ 26,771   $ 27,270  
                               
Adjusted Non-Interest Income                              
Non-interest income (GAAP) $ 4,554   $ 3,962   $ 3,388   $ 3,676   $ 3,309  
Add: Branch consolidation expenses    236     106     -     -     -  
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 4,790   $ 4,068   $ 3,388   $ 3,676   $ 3,309  
                               
Adjusted Non-Interest Expense Ratio                              
Non-interest expense to average assets (GAAP)   1.60 %   1.58 %   1.73 %   1.60 %   1.62 %
Less: Merger-related expenses   -0.01 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Less: Branch consolidation expenses    -0.01 %   -0.03 %   -0.10 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.57 %   1.55 %   1.63 %   1.60 %   1.62 %
                               
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio                              
Non-interest expense / (Net interest income
 + non-interest income) (GAAP)		   67.5 %   64.6 %   70.9 %   63.3 %   63.9 %
                               
Calculation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
 (non-GAAP) 		                             
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 26,427   $ 26,244   $ 28,745   $ 26,771   $ 27,270  
Less: Merger-related expenses   (219 )   -     -     -     -  
Less: Branch consolidation expenses    (153 )   (567 )   (1,725 )   -     -  
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 26,055   $ 25,677   $ 27,020   $ 26,771   $ 27,270  
                               
Net interest income (GAAP)   34,607     36,687     37,146     38,638     39,349  
Total non-interest income (GAAP)   4,554     3,962     3,388     3,676     3,309  
Add: Branch consolidation expenses    236     106     -     -     -  
Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 39,397   $ 40,755   $ 40,534   $ 42,314   $ 42,658  
                               
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   66.1 %   63.0 %   66.6 %   63.3 %   63.9 %


  For the three months ended  
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018  
Adjusted Return on Average Assets                              
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.64 %   0.68 %   0.53 %   0.68 %   0.64 %
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   0.01 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   0.02 %   0.03 %   0.07 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.67 %   0.71 %   0.60 %   0.68 %   0.64 %
                               
Adjusted Return on Average Equity                              
Return on average equity (GAAP)   3.86 %   4.08 %   3.08 %   3.89 %   3.55 %
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   0.06 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   0.10 %   0.17 %   0.42 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   4.02 %   4.25 %   3.50 %   3.89 %   3.55 %
                               
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible
 Equity 		                             
Net income annualized (GAAP) $ 42,608   $ 45,480   $ 35,244   $ 45,668   $ 43,072  
                               
Total Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,102,520   $ 1,113,936   $ 1,144,752   $ 1,172,837   $ 1,211,710  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (4,711 )   (5,006 )   (5,313 )   (5,606 )   (5,915 )
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 886,914   $ 898,035   $ 928,544   $ 956,336   $ 994,900  
                               
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   4.80 %   5.06 %   3.80 %   4.78 %   4.33 %
                               
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average
 Tangible Equity 		                             
Adjusted net income annualized (non-GAAP) $ 44,320   $ 47,380   $ 40,108   $ 45,668   $ 43,072  
                               
Total Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,102,520   $ 1,113,936   $ 1,144,752   $ 1,172,837   $ 1,211,710  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (4,711 )   (5,006 )   (5,313 )   (5,606 )   (5,915 )
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 886,914   $ 898,035   $ 928,544   $ 956,336   $ 994,900  
                               
Adjusted return on average tangible equity
 (non-GAAP) 		  5.00 %   5.28 %   4.32 %   4.78 %   4.33 % 
For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500

