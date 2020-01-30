There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,436 in the last 365 days.

Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2019. On August 2, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Destiny Homes, which operates a manufactured and modular housing factory in Moultrie, Georgia. The results from this acquired operation since the acquisition date are included in the consolidated financial statements presented herein.

Financial highlights include the following:

  • Net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $273.7 million, up 17.1% from $233.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase was from improved home sales volume, including homes sold from the new Destiny acquisition, changes in product mix and higher home selling prices compared to the prior year. Net revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $806.4 million, an 11.8% increase from $721.6 million in the comparable prior year period.
  • Income from operations increased 26.4% to $23.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared to $18.2 million in the same quarter last year. The improvement was the result of sales increases in the factory-built housing segment and decreased weather related claims volume in the financial services segment compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase was partially offset by greater amortization of additional director and officer insurance premiums, as the policies were purchased in the last month of the prior year period, as well as greater sales commissions and incentive compensation. Income from operations for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $70.4 million, a 17.7% increase from $59.8 million in the comparable prior year period.
  • Net income was $20.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to net income of $13.4 million in the same quarter of the prior year, a 56.0% increase. These results were further benefited by greater unrealized gains on corporate equity investments compared to the prior year quarter, lower effective income tax rates largely from tax credits enacted during the period and lower interest expense resulting from securitized bond repurchases earlier in the fiscal year. For the nine months ended December 28, 2019, net income was $63.1 million, up 29.6% from $48.7 million in the prior year period. Diluted net income per share was $2.25 and $6.81 for the three and nine months ended December 28, 2019, respectively, compared to $1.44 and $5.24 for the comparable periods last year.

Factory-built housing shipments have increased in recent months, helping to bring elevated sales order backlogs down to approximately 6 weeks of production, or $115 million. This is compared to approximately 7 weeks, or $137 million, at the end of the most recent quarter ended September 28, 2019, and down from approximately 10 weeks of production, or $166 million, at December 29, 2018. At 6 weeks of production, the Company views the current backlog to be healthy and still above ideal levels.

During each period presented, ancillary items had the following impact on the results of operations (in millions):

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  December 28,
 2019		   December 29,
 2018		   December 28,
 2019		   December 29,
 2018
Net revenue
  Unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments in the financial services segment $ 0.3     $ (0.9 )   $ 0.6     $ (0.5 )
Selling, general and administrative expenses    
  Amortization of additional director and officer insurance premiums (2.1 )   (0.7 )   (6.3 )   (0.7 )
  Legal and other expenses related to the Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry (0.9 )   (1.3 )   (2.5 )   (1.3 )
Other income, net
  Unrealized gains (losses) on corporate equity securities 0.3     (2.1 )   1.4     (1.0 )
  Gain on sale of idle land         3.4      
Income tax expense
  Recognition of certain tax credits under the 2020 Appropriations Bill 1.7         1.7      
  Tax benefits from stock option exercises 0.4         1.3     2.3  

Commenting on the quarter, Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "In the third quarter, we continued to see strong margins and growth in factory-built home shipments. Consumer demand is strong as well, supported by high employment levels, growing household incomes and low interest rates. Backlogs remain at healthy levels that will carry us through to the seasonally stronger Spring season."

Cavco’s management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, January 31, 2020, at 1:00 PM (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com or via telephone at + 1 (844) 348-1686 (domestic) or + 1 (213) 358-0891 (international). An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 90 days at https://investor.cavco.com.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Lexington and Destiny. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes. Cavco’s finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In general, all statements that are not historical in nature are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically included, for example, in discussions regarding the manufactured housing and site-built housing industries; our financial performance and operating results; and the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business, financial condition and results of operations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Factors that could cause such differences to occur include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate past acquisitions or future acquisitions and the ability to attain the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; the risk that any past or future acquisition may adversely impact our liquidity; involvement in vertically integrated lines of business, including manufactured housing consumer finance, commercial finance and insurance; information technology failures or cyber incidents; curtailment of available financing from home-only lenders; availability of wholesale financing and limited floor plan lenders; our participation in certain wholesale and retail financing programs for the purchase of our products by industry distributors and consumers, which may expose us to additional risk of credit loss; significant warranty and construction defect claims; our contingent repurchase obligations related to wholesale financing; market forces and housing demand fluctuations; net losses were incurred in certain prior periods and our ability to generate income in the future; a write-off of all or part of our goodwill; the cyclical and seasonal nature of our business; limitations on our ability to raise capital; competition; our ability to maintain relationships with independent distributors; our business and operations being concentrated in certain geographic regions; labor shortages and the pricing and availability of raw materials; unfavorable zoning ordinances; loss of any of our executive officers; organizational document provisions delaying or making a change in control more difficult; volatility of stock price; general deterioration in economic conditions and turmoil in the credit markets; governmental and regulatory disruption, including federal government shutdowns; extensive regulation affecting manufactured housing; potential financial impact on the Company from the subpoenas we received from the SEC, including the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action, and costs and expenses arising from the SEC subpoenas and the events described in or covered by the SEC subpoenas, which include the Company's indemnification obligations and insurance costs regarding such matters, and potential reputational damage that the Company may suffer; and losses not covered by our director and officer insurance may be large, adversely impacting financial performance; together with all of the other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the 2019 Form 10-K, as may be amended from time to time, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Cavco expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.


CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  December 28,
 2019		   March 30,
 2019
ASSETS (Unaudited)    
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,882     $ 187,370  
Restricted cash, current 13,026     12,148  
Accounts receivable, net 39,411     40,701  
Short-term investments 13,945     12,620  
Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net 37,151     30,058  
Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net 15,433     15,234  
Inventories 110,144     116,203  
Assets held for sale     3,061  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,994     44,654  
Total current assets 501,986     462,049  
Restricted cash 350     351  
Investments 31,229     32,137  
Consumer loans receivable, net 52,841     56,727  
Commercial loans receivable, net 28,924     27,772  
Property, plant and equipment, net 71,407     63,484  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net 89,962     82,696  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,710      
Total assets $ 787,409     $ 725,216  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 27,050     $ 29,305  
Accrued liabilities 132,878     125,181  
Current portion of securitized financings and other 1,862     19,522  
Total current liabilities 161,790     174,008  
Operating lease liabilities 7,795      
Deferred income taxes 8,439     7,002  
Securitized financings and other 14,125     14,618  
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding      
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Outstanding 9,141,191 and 9,098,320 shares, respectively 91     91  
Additional paid-in capital 251,941     249,447  
Retained earnings 343,143     280,078  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 85     (28 )
Total stockholders’ equity 595,260     529,588  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 787,409     $ 725,216  


CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  December 28,
 2019		   December 29,
 2018		   December 28,
 2019		   December 29,
 2018
Net revenue $ 273,722     $ 233,700     $ 806,439     $ 721,633  
Cost of sales 213,867     184,679     627,819     571,720  
Gross profit 59,855     49,021     178,620     149,913  
Selling, general and administrative expenses 36,844     30,833     108,191     90,081  
Income from operations 23,011     18,188     70,429     59,832  
Interest expense (490 )   (923 )   (1,278 )   (2,836 )
Other income, net 2,211     (318 )   10,198     3,604  
Income before income taxes 24,732     16,947     79,349     60,600  
Income tax expense (3,834 )   (3,563 )   (16,284 )   (11,949 )
Net income $ 20,898     $ 13,384     $ 63,065     $ 48,651  
               
Net income per share:              
Basic $ 2.29     $ 1.47     $ 6.91     $ 5.36  
Diluted $ 2.25     $ 1.44     $ 6.81     $ 5.24  
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic 9,138,202     9,097,993     9,120,241     9,075,156  
Diluted 9,293,941     9,270,220     9,259,203     9,282,178  



CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
OTHER OPERATING DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  December 28,
 2019		   December 29,
 2018		   December 28,
 2019		   December 29,
 2018
Net revenue:              
Factory-built housing $ 257,106     $ 220,342     $ 758,564     $ 680,198  
Financial services 16,616     13,358     47,875     41,435  
Total net revenue $ 273,722     $ 233,700     $ 806,439     $ 721,633  
               
Gross profit:              
Factory-built housing $ 48,793     $ 41,730     $ 149,567     $ 127,414  
Financial services 11,062     7,291     29,053     22,499  
Total gross profit $ 59,855     $ 49,021     $ 178,620     $ 149,913  
               
Income from operations:              
Factory-built housing $ 16,776     $ 14,948     $ 55,219     $ 49,662  
Financial services 6,235     3,240     15,210     10,170  
Total income from operations $ 23,011     $ 18,188     $ 70,429     $ 59,832  
               
Capital expenditures $ 2,543     $ 2,442     $ 6,487     $ 6,318  
Depreciation $ 1,372     $ 1,114     $ 3,789     $ 3,224  
Amortization of other intangibles $ 188     $ 80     $ 419     $ 244  
               
Total factory-built homes sold 3,865     3,447     11,453     10,870  


For additional information, contact:

Mark Fusler
Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations
investor_relations@cavco.com

Phone: 602-256-6263 
On the Internet: www.cavco.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.