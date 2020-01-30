John Zimmel Lists Three Ways to Get Paid on YouTube

John Zimmel is a 21 year-old entrepreneur owns four media companies across the east coast.

GREENWICH, CT , UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you aren’t using YouTube to make money, you’re missing out. The platform has over one billion* users, with one billion hours being watched daily and over 400 hours of video updated every single minute. It’s no secret that thousands of people are making money on YouTube and bringing in a hefty income. You don’t have to be an influencer either. Anyone can rake in the big bucks with a little bit of effort, a decent camera (a smartphone will do), and the right strategy.As a media entrepreneur. John Zimmel is an expert on all things marketing and YouTube. You can even find him on his own YouTube channel*, where he has challenged himself to do a vlog every day for a year. Here are a few of his tips to start making money on YouTube easily.Get Paid Through Ad RevenueEvery YouTube video has the potential to make money through advertisements. Once you set up the monetization feature on your YouTube account, you can make money every time someone clicks on one of the advertisements that pop up before your video. This is called cost-per-click. Another way to get paid through these advertisements is through cost-per-mille, which means you get a certain dollar amount for every 1,000 views of the ad.“YouTube ads is the most passive way to make an income with YouTube,” said John Zimmel . “It could replace a part-time job. And with enough viewership, your full-time job.”Get Paid Through Product PlacementProduct placement is another great way to make money on YouTube. You could wear a company’s product like a hat or shirt, or reference how good the product is in your video, like a new waist-slimming tea or protein shake. You don’t have to be a mega influencer either. Many companies look for micro-influencers or people who speak to a small portion of the market. After all, word-of-mouth is still the most powerful marketing tool out there.“There are many different types of agreements you can make with a company,” said Zimmel. “You could get a commission for products sold via a link on your channel, or get paid a set amount.”Make People Pay to See Your ContentYouTube’s Red Subscription service is a fast-growing subscription platform where people pay to get rid of ads. All you need is more than 1,000 active subscribers and YouTube Red will allow you to charge viewers to watch your content as well as pay for special access to live-stream chats.“If you develop yourself as an entertainer or industry expert, YouTube Red is a great option to make more money through YouTube,” said Zimmel.“Always remember that a genuine connection is crucial,” continued Zimmel. “Viewers want someone they can trust and learn from. Do that and you can grow your money-making opportunities through merchandise and super-fan perks.”John Zimmel is a young, vibrant entrepreneur from Greenwich, CT who’s eager to take his clients’ brand recognition to the next level through social media strategies and high-quality digital content. He owns and operates four businesses including his modern day communications parent company, Labyrinth35X; audio production company, Grass Fed Audio; digital content creation agency, West 35 Media; and his video production company, Nameless Productions. John Zimmel is also a performer himself of magic.Labyrinth35X – https://labyrinth35x.com/ Grass Fed Audio – https://www.grassfedaudio.com/ West 35 Media – https://west35media.com/ Nameless Productions – https://www.namelesswebsite.com/ one billion* - https://www.youtube.com/intl/en-GB/about/press/ YouTube channel* - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3ew4r7mxWowm4tifV6rCQQ

John Zimmel of Greenwich



