Just In Time For Your Oscar Night viewing party Empress 1908 Indigo Gin CaskCartel.com

Order Online | Get Delivered | Valentines Gifts | Super Bowl Parties | Holiday Gifts” — CaskCartel.com

USA, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Hollywood’s biggest time of the year is fully underway, you’re probably already wondering what this year’s Academy Awards will bring. The night of the Oscars fills your television screen with some of the most beloved talents of our generations. Cheer your favorite celebrities in style with CaskCartel.com. As Hollywood’s most trusted premium spirits marketplace, Cask Cartel will make your exclusive Oscar party the get together that all of the cool kids want to go to. In the most fitting of styles, feel like a celebrity when you celebrate the Oscars with CaskCartel.com.

Honor Redencion Reposado Tequila

Is there a better way to toast to your winning Oscar nominees than with Honor Redencion Reposado Tequila? Tequila Honor hails from the highlands of Arandas Jalisco and they are fourth-generation agave growers and producers of the highest quality tequilas. Enjoy a spicy and savory tequila with a very honest nose, delivering a taste of true excellence. The palate presents notes of dried fruits, flowers, coffee and chocolate, followed by a sweet and peppery finish. This tequila goes well in any mixed drink of fruit-based cocktails. Feel light and awakened through commercial breaks when you share some with your couch-side viewing buddies. Shop other select tequilas worthy of special events and meetups through CaskCartel.com.

Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

As this year is the 92nd Academy Awards, keep your evening classic with Empress 1908 Indigo Gin. This original, all-natural, color-changing gin will make any Oscar party one worth talking about. Empress 1908 Indigo Gin is infused with the vibrantly tinted butterfly pea blossom, creating a lush and vivid indigo blue in its appearance. But with the addition of citrus or tonic, Empress 1908 is transformed from its breathtaking indigo to a soft pink. This gin captures the eyes of all, and packs the taste worthy of the attention. In addition to the butterfly pea blossom and juniper, this gin uses Victoria's own Fairmont Empress Hotel's blended tea alongside other botanicals. Nothing is classier than a premium gin cocktail, and CaskCartel.com supplies the variety.

Jack Daniel's No.27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey

Originally launched as a limited-edition travel-retail exclusive Jack Daniel's No.27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey is back with high demand. Much like some of your favorite Hollywood stars will be going home with something gold, sipping on No.27 Gold is your trophy. Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold is crafted to the same uncompromising standards as Old No. 7, but then twice charcoal mellowed to be luxuriously smooth and extra matured in golden-hued maple barrels for a rich, warm finish. This is a refined expression of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. This bottle is only available in select markets around the world and will be delivered straight to you through CaskCartel.com. Treat yourself to Oscar-worthy finesse when you shop online with Cask Cartel.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel has become the greatest online marketplace for premium spirits. The company prides itself by operating with decades of customer service experience and a team of top tier individuals prized within the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with Producers, Brands and the Local Retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions and allocated items. Their E-Premise Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by combining a network of the largest range of liquor selections available online.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.