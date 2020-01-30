Pathway Health Selected as Training and Implementation Partner for Innovative Process of Care Technology Platform

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT and LAKE ELMO, Minn., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathway Health has been selected by Post-Acute Planning Services (PAC-PS) as its implementation, training and ongoing support services partner for its Episode Management Model™(EMM) and Process of Care (PoC) technology platform. Created by PAC-PS, this innovative model is a standardized post-acute care (PAC) coordination system that combines proven PAC and Accountable Care Organization (ACO) best practices for episode management known to produce reliable results. Through this relationship, PAC-PS will leverage Pathway Health’s vast network of more than 150 consultants and technology experts to provide comprehensive implementation and training support.



“We are thrilled for the opportunity to join in strategic relationship with Pathway Health,” stated Norma Stracener, Co-Managing Partner of PAC Planning Services. “Sharing their deep bench of consulting resources and expertise allows us to scale our post-acute network operations systems and enables our innovative Episode Management Model™ to benefit more post-acute providers, hospital health systems and ACOs across the country.”

Network providers who follow and commit to using EMM standard processes produce significantly better results than out-of- network providers and stated in-network utilization. The use of the EMM system is key to realizing ACO quality and spend goals. The EMM system is supported by the PoC technology platform that helps to keep PAC episodes on track, while also keeping ACO administrative costs in check.

“We look forward to playing an important role as providers and ACOs implement the PoC technology platform,” said Peter B. Schuna, Chief Executive Officer of Pathway Health. “This supports our focus of providing solutions that leverage state-of-the-art technology to improve patient outcomes.”

About Post-Acute Care Planning Services, LLC

Post-Acute Care Planning Services (PAC-PS), headquartered in Detroit, MI, is a post-acute care (PAC) network development and operations firm that partners with hospital health systems, physician practices, health plans, ACOs and post-acute providers to build transformative value-based care partnerships. Co-founders and managing partners coupled their decades of operations expertise across all post-acute settings with strong analytics and innovative technology to build the Episode Management Model™ which normalizes variable costs associated with managing PAC episodes. The model includes customizable technology, that’s easy for PAC providers to use and guides them to deliver high quality clinical outcomes inside a cost-efficient framework. An added bonus, PAC providers learn how to operate confidently as accountable partners in value-based contracts with health systems and ACOs. Learn more about PAC-PS’ Episode Management Model™ and integrated health information technology at www.pacplanning.com .

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health offers expert consulting services, strategic technology implementation and education solutions for the post-acute care continuum. Pathway Health holds the exclusive, global training license with Florida Atlantic University and provides high-quality training, education and consulting services to the post-acute providers using the Interventions to Reduce Acute Care Transfers (INTERACT 4.0) Quality Improvement Program (QIP). Since 1997, Pathway Health has been keeping a pulse on industry clinical, regulatory, quality and reimbursement trends to keep clients on the path. Learn more at www.pathwayhealth.com .

