WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA , January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a successful 12 months for the popular Palm Beach attorney, Reginald Giles Stambaugh wrapped up last year with a string of high profile legal victories, including successfully settling a case on behalf of client Whitney Stroh, an heir to the Stroh Brewery fortune. Certified by The Florida Bar for more than two decades, Stambaugh reflects on the matter, and shares details of several other prominent cases successfully handled during 2019."On November 14, 2019, I successfully settled a case for client Whitney Stroh, an heir to the Stroh Brewery fortune," reveals Stambaugh, speaking from his office in Palm Beach, Florida.In addition to its own brand, Stroh Brewery produced or bought the rights to several other brands, including Augsburger, Schaefer, Erlanger, Lone Star, Old Milwaukee, and Red River, before the company was sold in 2000. "The brand is currently owned and marketed by Pabst Brewing Company in the U.S.," explains Stambaugh, "and, in Canada, by Sleeman Breweries." Reginald Giles Stambaugh's client, Mr. Stroh, is an heir to the sizable Stroh Brewery fortune. Stambaugh himself, meanwhile, specializes in all facets of real estate law, including transactions, litigation, and estate matters, and heads up the private law practice Stambaugh Law Firm of Palm Beach County, Florida.Elsewhere in 2019, Stambaugh successfully advocated before Palm Beach Town Council against President Donald J. Trump's Mar a Lago Club when the resort requested approval of a dock that would've violated the declaration of use agreement entered into between the town's council and the current U.S. President.Reginald Giles Stambaugh also joined the Los Angeles litigation team for the estate of Peter Ausnit, Sr., an heir to the Ziploc storage bag and container brand fortune, to advocate against the mishandling of personal assets of his estate.Furthermore, the attorney was again recertified as a specialist in real estate law by The Florida Bar in 2019. "I look forward," adds Stambaugh, wrapping up, "to continuing to serve clients, both new and existing alike, throughout 2020 and beyond."Certified since 1999, Reginald Giles Stambaugh is a Florida Bar licensed real estate attorney. Attorney Stambaugh is top-rated by Martindale-Hubbell, and is scored 10.0 by the Avvo attorney directory. Reginald Giles Stambaugh studied at the Stetson University College of Law in Tampa, Florida. Ranked 1st in trial advocacy by U.S. News & World Report in its best law schools ratings, following his graduation in 1992, Stambaugh returned to his hometown of Palm Beach, Florida, where he remains happily settled almost 30 years later.



