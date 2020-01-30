Angolan President and CAR counterpart analyze cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 30 - The President of Angola, João Lourenço, met this Thursday in Luanda with his counterpart from the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin-Archange Touadéra, as part of the strengthening of bilateral cooperation and political relations. ,

The Central African statesman arrived in Luanda, today, for a visit of a few hours, having not made any statements to the press.

Angolan authorities have been helping the CAR, which has experienced an interreligious conflict, which has just ended thanks to the dialogue between the belligerents.

The efforts of several entities resulted in the February 2016 elections, won by Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

Before, in January of that same year, Faustin-Archange Touadéra was in Luanda to exchange views with the Angolan authorities on the regional and international situation and the challenges of the political process in the CAR.

Angola and Central African Republic are members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL).

