Angolan President calls on new officials for commitment

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 30 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, urged the commitment of the government and diplomats sworn in Thursday, for the development of the country.,

During the ceremony in which the President swore in the provincial governor of Cunene, the secretary of state for the economy, two deputy governors of the province of Namibe and six ambassadors, João Lourenço said he believed in these cadres, in the work for the greatness of the country.

Speaking to the press, at the end of the ceremony the governor of Cunene, Gerdina Ulipame Didalewa, promised to commit herself to fighting drought and floods that affect agricultural production and animal husbandry.

"We are going to monitor the execution of the structuring projects approved by the Government to minimize the effects of drought and floods", he said, affirming that he knows the problems of the region, for having "always worked with the people and having her acceptance".

The widow of the former governor of Cunene, António Didalewa, who said she was "open to challenges", assured that she will "know how to listen and understand" the needs of the people of the province.

The Secretary of State for the Economy, Mário Augusto Caetano João, Namibe's deputy governors for Technical Services and Infrastructure and for the Political, Social and Economic Sector, respectively, José Chindongo António and Josefa Joana Rebeca, also took office.

President Joao Lourenço also swore in the ambassadors of Angola to Russia, Manuel Eduardo dos Santos e Silva Bravo, to India, Joaquim Augusto de Lemos, in Serbia, Alcino dos Prazeres Izata Francisco da Conceição, in Algeria, Toko Diakenga Serão, in Côte d'Ivoire, André Panzo, and at UNESCO, Ana Maria de Oliveira.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.