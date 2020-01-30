2020 agricultural events announced by HighQuest

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSTON, January 30, 2020– HighQuest Group, a global strategic advisory, conference and media firm serving the ag sector today announced its line-up of agricultural events for 2020.

They include those about investing in agriculture (Global AgInvesting), about supply chain trends (Women in Agribusiness Summit series) and about specialty ag markets (Organic & Non-GMO Forum). Additionally, the company hosts Meet Ups in over 15 U.S. cities for its Women in Agribusiness community, and Ag Club luncheons nationwide for the entire agriculture community. Learn more at www.highquestgroup.com.

2020 Agricultural Events

Women in Agribusiness Summit Europe , Paris, March 9-10

, Paris, March 9-10 Global AgInvesting , New York, April 22-24

Women in Agribusiness Professional Development Seminar , RTP, North Carolina, June 18

, New York, April 22-24 , RTP, North Carolina, June 18 Women in Agribusiness Summit, U.S., Nashville, September 16-18

U.S., Nashville, September 16-18 Global AgInvesting Asia , Tokyo, October 29-30

, Tokyo, October 29-30 Organic & Non-GMO Forum , Minneapolis, November 9-10

, Minneapolis, November 9-10 Global AgInvesting Europe, London, December 7-8

2020 Women in Agribusiness (WIA) Meet Ups

The Women in Agribusiness (WIA) Meet Ups are intimate gatherings of WIA community members and others for an evening (5:30 to 7 p.m.) of casual discussion and networking at local pubs and restaurants. Admission is free to all WIA Members and $20 for non-members. To become a member, visit womeninag.com/membership, and learn more and register to attend at www.womeninag.com/events, as well as view new Meet Up dates as they are confirmed.

Tuesday, February 4, Research Triangle Park

Tuesday, February 18, Denver

Tuesday, February 25, Des Moines

Thursday, February 27, San Francisco

2020 Ag Club Luncheons

HighQuest’s Ag Clubs seek to bring together agribusiness and ag investing market participants to network, discuss important trends, and promote business success among regional stakeholders in cities from coast-to-coast. These luncheon events run from noon to 2 p.m., with networking until 12:30 p.m., followed by lunch and a speaker presentation. Costs run from $55 to $75 depending on the venue and location. The 2020 schedule thus far, including speaker topics, is below, but check out the Ag Club website to register and view additional meetings, which will be added throughout the year.

Tuesday, February 25, Des Moines, “Building Supply Chains for Organic and Regenerative Systems”

Wednesday, February 26, Chicago, “Scaling Up Organic Grains in the U.S.”

Thursday, February 27, San Francisco, topic to be announced but the speaker is Jake Joraanstad co-founder and CEO of Bushel

co-founder and CEO of Bushel Friday, March 13, London, topic to be announced.

To keep up with the latest agricultural news, sign up for Global AgInvesting’s weekly newsletters – GAI News Ag Investing Weekly or GAI News AgTech Intel – and the Oilseed & Grain News, which includes updates on the organic sector.

About HighQuest Group

HighQuest Group, headquartered in north of Boston, Mass., is a strategic advisory, conference, and media firm serving corporations, financial investors, and governments across the global food and agribusiness value chains. Founded in 2000, HighQuest has successfully completed over 400 strategic advisory engagements and hosts preeminent industry events. www.highquestgroup.com

