Opioid, Heroin, and other drug abuse epidemics being fought at ground level with The Truth About Drugs

The Truth About Drugs Education Package contents are an effective weapon against ignorance of drug dangers

Drug-Free World offers free materials to help schools, parents, and communities educate themselves and others on drugs and their dangers

I am doing independent research on prescription drug abuse by children, and your materials are helpful in my study which will benefit the community.” — Chemistry Major, Northwestern Oklahoma State University

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Truth About Drugs is a series of fourteen illustrated drug information booklets containing facts about the most commonly abused drugs.

These booklets were specifically written for young people, but contain facts adults need to know as well. The booklets are available at www.DrugFreeWorld.org.

Written in plain language, easy to understand, and available in 22 languages, this information explains the physical and mental effects of drugs on a person. It tells true stories of people who have used drugs and became addicted to them.

If someone is trying to push a drug on you, or if you are considering using a drug or are already using it, or if you know someone using drugs, check out the Drug-Free World website so you have all the information you need to make an informed decision.

The first segment, entitled The Truth About Drugs, gives a factual and concise overview of exactly what drugs are, how they work and what they do. It gives the street names as well as the long- and short-term side effects of the most common substances. As a booklet, it is the recommended general handout for distribution in any community and to share with friends, family and others.

Each individual drug has its own section with a lot more facts and stories of users. On the website, you can select which drug you want to read about.

The booklets and this site are resources for anyone—kids, parents, teachers, counselors, law enforcement officers, youth workers, drug prevention and rehabilitation specialists and health professionals.

The fourteen drug information booklets are also free and can be ordered as a set, or each one of them can be ordered separately in any quantity. You can easily request The Truth About Drugs booklets.

There are many local chapters of Drug-Free World around the United States that work with law enforcement, non profit and community groups. In Washington, DC, Drug-Free World volunteers regularly meet with the US Attorneys Office, DC Prevention Center, and other organizations working to defeat the opioid and Heroin epidemic.

The Truth About Drugs printed and audiovisual materials are intended and designed for use anywhere in the world—in schools, churches, community centers, governments, anywhere. This sampling of recent requests reflects the diversity:

Senior Education Program Specialist, Department of Education, Cabarrogius, Philippines:

“We are planning to have a province-wide campaign against drug abuse. Your materials shall be used in the classrooms. We are conceptualizing a division-wide campaign against drug addiction among students here at the Division of Quirino. The materials shall be given to schools for school children.”

VICE Project, Denmark:

“I am writing on behalf of VICE Denmark, where we are currently working on a documentary for Danish national television channel DR3. The program is about the growing use of party drugs amongst the youth, and what is being done to change this. I came across your videos, and we would love to use them as an example on the drug-free movement, and what is being done against drugs.”

“We are conceptualizing a division-wide campaign against drug addiction among students here at the Division of Quirino. The materials shall be given to schools for school children.” —Senior Education Program Specialist, Philippines

Former drug addict, Pretoria, South Africa:

“This drug education program is important to me in my plans to help addicts. I have 25 years of experience as an addict, two years clean now, with the desire to get addicts off the streets and to stop addiction in the early stages. I want to educate school children and companies and current drug users with the very professional information you provide. I can make a difference to others with my own story of addiction and your materials. This has been my desire for a long time, and if I can save lives, my life of addiction will be worth something.”

Chemistry Major, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, USA:

“I am doing independent research on prescription drug abuse by children, and your materials are helpful in my study which will benefit the community.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.