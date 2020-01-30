Double Helix Optics Makes it Easy to Evolve Existing Microscopes Into Advanced 3D Imaging and Tracking Systems

/EIN News/ -- SPINDLE2 Multi-Channel, 3D Imaging System Cost Effectively Adds Unsurpassed Depth Range and Precision to Microscopes



BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Double Helix Optics today announced that it has taken its PRISM Award winning SPINDLE® 3D imaging system technology to new heights with the launch of a multi-channel version, along with expanded imaging and tracking capabilities. The SPINDLE2 module and patented Light Engineering™ point spread function (PSF) technology allows scientists in academic, institutional, pharmaceutical and biotech environments to add simultaneous, multi-color 3D-imaging and tracking with unparalleled precision depth capability to their existing microscope platforms. By including the elusive third dimension, scientists can collect more information, as well as speed object capture and reduce photo toxicity, to significantly enhance research and development (R&D) applications in particle tracking, single-molecule localization microscopy and whole-cell imaging. Double Helix will be demonstrating the new technology at the SPIE BiOS and Photonics West exhibitions in San Francisco from Feb. 1-7, 2020.

When combined with the company’s expanded library of multi-modality interchangeable phase masks, the SPINDLE2 captures 3D information in single images—without scanning—with depth of field up to 30x conventional systems and up to 10x improved resolution. The phase masks—optimized to customer requirements based on depth range, emission wavelength and more—enable a deeper layer of nanoscale visualization and data capture, from single molecule to whole cell, to accelerate the pace of disease discovery and therapeutics development in both live and fixed cell studies. The phase masks also are compatible with a range of optics (polarizers, multi-FOV lenses), providing additional flexibility in experimentation.

The SPINDLE2 module offers two paths for image capture with the use of a single camera. The hardware is easy to attach to existing camera and microscope systems—including wide field, two-photon, light sheet, confocal, etc.—and fits within the typical constraints of modern microscopes from manufacturers including Nikon, Olympus, Zeiss, and Leica. Its design also allows users to easily switch between four modalities when using phase masks in each channel: two-channel, single-channel, multi-focus, or by-pass mode for non-3D experiments. The SPINDLE2 is compatible with Double Helix Optics’ 3DTRAXTM software, which collects and processes data, and provides calibration, localization, drift-collection, tracking, reconstruction, visualization and data export capabilities. The modular format allows labs to upgrade their existing microscopes to 3D at a fraction of the cost of purchasing new 3D microscope systems.

“Double Helix is already aiding new discoveries by extending what’s possible in nanoscale 3D and extended depth imaging and sensing. By extending our product line, we’re making these capabilities even more accessible to a variety of R&D and manufacturing environments,” said Leslie Kimerling, co-founder and CEO of Double Helix Optics.

While currently optimized for use in bioscience and biotech, the company’s Light Engineering technology can be used for additional applications where precision-depth object capture is critical, such as materials research, inspection, and machine vision.

In 2019, Double Helix Optics’ SPINDLE 3D imaging system was recognized with the “Oscars of Optics”, winning the International Society for Optics and Photonics’ PRISM Award in the Diagnostics and Therapeutics category. The company also was recognized in 2018 as the most promising optics, photonics, and imaging (OPI) startup, taking home $1 million in investment funding from the Luminate accelerator.

The SPINDLE2 is user-installed, comes complete with necessary tools and instructions, and is available March 2020. Pricing is dependent on configuration.

About Double Helix Optics

Double Helix Optics enables visualization and data capture of objects at an unmatched depth and precision quality. Its Light Engineering™ point-spread, function-based technology is advancing the field of 3D imaging, allowing for new discoveries in research and new capabilities of promise to a range of applications. The SPINDLE2, SPINDLE®, engineered phase masks, and 3DTRAX™ software are currently in use by globally recognized scientists. Double Helix Optics is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Discover more at doublehelixoptics.com .





