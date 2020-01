Stream the Big Game on Locast for free in 17 cities

Nonprofit delivers local TV channels over the internet, including this Sunday’s pro football game on FOX TV

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locast, a nonprofit local broadcast TV streaming service, will carry the Big Game live this Sunday on FOX TV in 17 U.S. cities for free.



With Locast, viewers can easily watch the game online, on-the-go, or at home via internet-connected computers, streaming media players, phones or tablets.

So whether you’re a fan who cut the cord or wants to watch the game outside the home, catch all the action in high definition on Locast. Simply download the app or visit www.locast.org to find out where Locast offers your local TV channels for free.

Locast is also an affordable alternative to rising cable and satellite TV prices. In fact, one major cable company raised its rates this year by 50% just to watch local broadcast channels. Why pay more when you can watch your locally produced broadcast TV for free on Locast?

As a nonprofit, Locast is supported by user donations. Locast is available at www.locast.org , app stores, on DISH Hopper/Wally receivers, select DIRECTV receivers, TiVo, AT&T’s U-Verse, and at streaming service providers Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon, and ROKU.

For more information, visit www.locast.org. Follow Locast on Facebook and on Twitter @LocastOrg.

About Locast

Locast.org was founded by Sports Fans Coalition NY (SFCNY), a New York-based nonprofit, fan-advocacy group formed in 2017. Locast launched in January 2018 in New York City and now reaches more than 40 million viewers in 17 U.S. cities. SFCNY is the first local chapter of Sports Fans Coalition, Inc. , which led the successful campaign to end the Sports Blackout Rule at the FCC in 2014 and continues to advocate for fans wherever sports and public policy intersect Visit us at www.locast.org .

Press contact: Marc Lumpkin Altitude Public Relations for Locast marc@altitudepr.com 303-378-2366

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.