Schedule confirmed for Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit 2020

The Kenya Rugby Union has announced the schedule for the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit 2020.

The circuit will be contested over 6 rounds between July and September 2020.

Action kicks off with the Kabeberi Sevens on 25-26 July in Meru before heading to Kenya’s capital city Nairobi for the Christie Sevens the following week.

Teams will then travel to Western Kenya for the third round on 15-16 August in Kakamega before making the journey to the coast for the Driftwood Sevens from 22-23 August in Mombasa.

The fifth round will take place in Kisumu at the Dala Sevens on 5-6 September with the circuit finale happening at the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru on 12-13 September.

Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit 2020 Schedule Round 1: Kabeberi 7s, Kinoru Stadium, Meru: 25-26 July Round 2: Christie 7s, RFUEA Ground, Nairobi: 1-2 August Round 3: Kakamega 7s,The Bull Ring, Kakamega: 15-16 August Round 4: Driftwood 7s, Mombasa Sports Club, Mombasa: 22-23 August Round 5: Dala 7s,Mamboleo Showground, Kisumu: 5-6 September Round 6: Prinsloo 7s,Nakuru Athletic Club, Nakuru: 12-13 September

