There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,445 in the last 365 days.

Exco Technologies Limited 2019 Annual Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 29, 2020. A total of 26,864,370 Common Shares or 66.84% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted by a show of hands in favour of each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

  Votes
For		   Votes
Withheld/Against		    
Edward H. Kernaghan 98.8%   1.2%    
Darren M. Kirk 99.3%   0.7%    
Robert B. Magee 95.3%   4.7%    
Colleen M. McMorrow 99.6%   0.4%    
Paul E. Riganelli 94.0%   6.0%    
Brian A. Robbins 93.7%   6.3%    
Anne Marie Turnbull 95.4%   4.6%    

Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 5,400 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

  Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
  Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
  Telephone: (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
  Website: http://www.excocorp.com


Appendix A
         
VOTING RESULTS - 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
                     
Resolution Votes For
 		Votes
Withheld/Against 		  
#
 		%   #
 		%    
Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director 26,314,616   98.8%   307,879   1.2%    
Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director 26,449,064   99.3%   173,431   0.7%    
Elect Robert B. Magee as Director 25,376,119   95.3%   1,246,376   4.7%    
Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director 26,528,830   99.6%   93,665   0.4%    
Elect Paul E. Riganelli as Director 25,023,963   94.0%   1,598,532   6.0%    
Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director 24,946,619   93.7%   1,675,876   6.3%    
Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director 25,391,690   95.4%   1,230,805   4.6%    
Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors 25,599,775   95.3%   1,263,521   4.7%    
                   
                   
Notes:                  
(1) Based on proxies submitted                  
(2) 240,801 shares were not voted                  
(3) 26,864,370 shares (66.84%) were voted by proxy. 1,074 shares were voted in person at the meeting.

 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.