Exco Technologies Limited 2019 Annual Meeting Results
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 29, 2020. A total of 26,864,370 Common Shares or 66.84% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted by a show of hands in favour of each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
|Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld/Against
|Edward H. Kernaghan
|98.8%
|1.2%
|Darren M. Kirk
|99.3%
|0.7%
|Robert B. Magee
|95.3%
|4.7%
|Colleen M. McMorrow
|99.6%
|0.4%
|Paul E. Riganelli
|94.0%
|6.0%
|Brian A. Robbins
|93.7%
|6.3%
|Anne Marie Turnbull
|95.4%
|4.6%
Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.
Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 5,400 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.
|Source:
|Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
|Contact:
|Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
|Telephone:
|(905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
|Website:
|http://www.excocorp.com
|Appendix A
|VOTING RESULTS - 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|Resolution
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Withheld/Against
|
#
|%
|
#
|%
|Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director
|26,314,616
|98.8%
|307,879
|1.2%
|Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director
|26,449,064
|99.3%
|173,431
|0.7%
|Elect Robert B. Magee as Director
|25,376,119
|95.3%
|1,246,376
|4.7%
|Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director
|26,528,830
|99.6%
|93,665
|0.4%
|Elect Paul E. Riganelli as Director
|25,023,963
|94.0%
|1,598,532
|6.0%
|Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director
|24,946,619
|93.7%
|1,675,876
|6.3%
|Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director
|25,391,690
|95.4%
|1,230,805
|4.6%
|Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors
|25,599,775
|95.3%
|1,263,521
|4.7%
|Notes:
|(1) Based on proxies submitted
|(2) 240,801 shares were not voted
|(3) 26,864,370 shares (66.84%) were voted by proxy. 1,074 shares were voted in person at the meeting.
