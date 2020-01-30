Exco Technologies Limited 2019 Annual Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 29, 2020. A total of 26,864,370 Common Shares or 66.84% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted by a show of hands in favour of each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:



Votes

For Votes

Withheld/Against Edward H. Kernaghan 98.8% 1.2% Darren M. Kirk 99.3% 0.7% Robert B. Magee 95.3% 4.7% Colleen M. McMorrow 99.6% 0.4% Paul E. Riganelli 94.0% 6.0% Brian A. Robbins 93.7% 6.3% Anne Marie Turnbull 95.4% 4.6%

Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 5,400 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233 Website: http://www.excocorp.com





Appendix A VOTING RESULTS - 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Resolution Votes For

Votes

Withheld/Against #

% #

% Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director 26,314,616 98.8% 307,879 1.2% Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director 26,449,064 99.3% 173,431 0.7% Elect Robert B. Magee as Director 25,376,119 95.3% 1,246,376 4.7% Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director 26,528,830 99.6% 93,665 0.4% Elect Paul E. Riganelli as Director 25,023,963 94.0% 1,598,532 6.0% Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director 24,946,619 93.7% 1,675,876 6.3% Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director 25,391,690 95.4% 1,230,805 4.6% Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors 25,599,775 95.3% 1,263,521 4.7% Notes: (1) Based on proxies submitted (2) 240,801 shares were not voted (3) 26,864,370 shares (66.84%) were voted by proxy. 1,074 shares were voted in person at the meeting.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.