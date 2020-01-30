Celebree School Appoints Jim DiRugeris Chief Development Officer

/EIN News/ -- LUTHERVILLE, Md., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 26 company-owned locations in Maryland and Delaware, today announced the appointment of Jim DiRugeris as chief development officer. In this role, DiRugeris will work closely with prospective and new franchisees as they start their journey with Celebree School.



“As our network of franchisees continues to grow, it’s critical to have someone like Jim leading franchise development,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO of Celebree School. “He will serve as one of the first touchpoints someone has with Celebree and help guide them to establish and run a quality school.”

Jim brings a wealth of franchising experience to Celebree School, having worked in various roles in the industry since 2007. Before joining Celebree, DiRugeris served as the vice president of franchise development for Goddard Systems, Inc. Prior to working in the early childhood education space, he spent seven years with Driven Brands, a leading automotive franchise company.



“I’m excited to join the Celebree team and assist with bringing the company’s proven model to more markets and families,” said DiRugeris. “I am proud to say I am involved in helping educate young children and understand why this franchise opportunity is appealing to those wanting to make a positive impact in their community.”



For more information on franchise opportunities, visit the Celebree School website or contact Jim DiRugeris at jdirugeris@celebree.com or 443-391-6533.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com . Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

