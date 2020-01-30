Servus Credit Union earns top honours for customer service levels

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union has scored 93% in an index measuring Canadian banking firms for their customer service levels through public customer contact forms and email. This score places Servus at the top of the list, leading more than 25 other Canadian financial institutions.



The Surviscor Service Level Assessment review analyzes 164 service interactions with each banking firm in 2019, looking at a variety of criteria, mainly response times, gathered through mystery shopper interactions.

"Over the past decade, online access and mobile devices became the new norm for just about everything, but the shift hasn't translated into improved customer service," explained Glenn LaCoste, President of Surviscor in a press release issued by the company last week. "Canadians pay more for services but get less support from financial service firms who promote digital availability while masking deteriorating service responsiveness… We commend Servus Credit Union for maintaining high standards of service and demonstrating a strong commitment to both the existing and potential customer."

"We've always prided ourselves on our member services and we're so pleased to have it validated by a neutral third-party," says Don Norris, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Servus Credit Union. "We provide our members with an extensive suite of financial fitness tools and are always striving to improve our responsiveness to member questions about our products and services."

Surviscor also assesses customer service levels for brokerage firms. Qtrade Investor, who Servus uses for its wealth investment services, ranked number one in this index.

Learn more about Surviscor and their rankings at surviscor.com.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

At Servus Credit Union we're building a better world, one member at a time. We've been shaping the financial fitness of Albertans for 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. We help members manage their money wherever they are through 101 branches in 59 communities; online, mobile and telephone banking; and 1900 no-fee ATMs across Canada. We re-invest our profits in our members and the communities we serve. For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

