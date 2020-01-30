StreamSets Announces Support for New Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Big Data Clusters

SQL developers can now utilize a no-code solution for operating data pipelines for Big Data Clusters

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StreamSets®, provider of the industry’s first DataOps platform, announced today support and platform integration for Microsoft’s recently announced SQL Server 2019 Big Data Clusters . With this integration, SQL users are empowered to design and operationalize data pipelines for big data workloads without the complexities of coding for big data systems.



Announced at Ignite conference last November, Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Big Data Clusters allows users to deploy scalable clusters of SQL Server, Apache Spark and HDFS containers running on Kubernetes. With StreamSets DataOps Platform’s new capabilities for Big Data Clusters, SQL developers can accelerate their analytics use cases by:

Design and operate continuous data flows with intuitive, visual tools, eliminating the need to know how to code for big data systems

Develop complex analytics applications on Apache Spark using intuitive drag-and-drop user interface

Ingest and process data at scale from a wide variety of data sources with native integration into SQL Server and HDFS

Accelerate the migration from relational databases, Hadoop clusters and NoSQL stores into Big Data Clusters

“By building native support for Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Big Data Clusters, the StreamSets DataOps Platform is bridging big data and SQL Server use cases,” said Jobi George, general manager, StreamSets Cloud. “We are excited to continue to bring innovative solutions to our joint Microsoft customers and empower them to deliver data faster and with confidence through our DataOps platform.”

“StreamSets enables data professionals to leverage the advanced capabilities of our new SQL Server 2019 Big Data Clusters,” said Asad Khan, director of Program Management, SQL Server at Microsoft. “With this support, StreamSets continues to demonstrate its value in helping joint customers quickly increase productivity with Big Data Clusters and accelerate critical business objectives.”

About DataOps

Analytics has modernized in our always-on, always-changing world. How you deliver data to drive analytics has to modernize, too. DataOps is a set of practices and technologies that operationalizes data management and integration to ensure resiliency and agility despite ceaseless change. It combines the DevOps principles of continuous delivery with the ability to tame data drift (unexpected and undocumented changes to data). By embedding these principles, DataOps makes it possible to deliver the continuous data needed to drive modern analytics and digital transformation.

About StreamSets

StreamSets built the industry’s first multi-cloud DataOps platform for modern data integration, helping enterprises to continuously flow big, streaming and traditional data to their data science and data analytics applications. The platform uniquely handles data drift, those frequent and unexpected changes to upstream data that break pipelines and damage data integrity. The StreamSets DataOps Platform allows for execution of any-to-any pipelines, ETL processing and machine learning with a cloud-native operations portal for the continuous automation and monitoring of complex multi-pipeline topologies.

Founded in 2014, StreamSets is backed by top-tier Silicon Valley venture capital firms, including Battery Ventures, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), and Accel Partners. For more information, visit www.streamsets.com .

StreamSets and the StreamSets Logo are the registered trademarks of StreamSets, Inc. All other marks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

