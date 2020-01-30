Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2020 Location Intelligence Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2020 Location Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The 7th annual report addresses current perceptions and deployment intentions surrounding location intelligence, a form of business intelligence (BI) where the dominant dimension used for analysis is location or geography. Most typically, analyses are conducted by viewing data points overlaid onto an interactive map interface.



The report examines end user requirements and features, such as geocoding support, location intelligence visualization and analytics capabilities, and third-party GIS integration. It also considers industry support for location intelligence and how user requirements map to industry capabilities.

“While location intelligence is not a new topic, its comparative importance is nonetheless in the range of that assigned to newer initiatives, such as embedded BI,” said Jim Ericson, vice president and research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “We believe this maintained importance demonstrates a level ‘stickiness’ and that users will continue to include specialists finding distributed use in operational and front-office roles.”

According to the 2020 report, middle managers and individual contributors are the most named users of location intelligence. Internal, operational use is most popular, especially in larger organizations. By industry, the perceived importance of location intelligence is highest among Government and Healthcare respondents.

“When we began covering Location Intelligence in 2014, we saw the potential for the topic to gain mainstream interest,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “With the growth in visualization and the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), incorporating maps and location into business analyses has become increasingly important to many organizations.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2020 Location Intelligence Market Study, visit www.locationintelligencereport.com .

