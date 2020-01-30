Agile Frameworks Experiences Record Year in 2019 for New MetaField Customers and Product Performance

30% year over year increase for leading AEC solution

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Frameworks ®, the leading provider of collaborative, cloud-based corporate, field, and lab information management enabling Profitable Engineering® for the construction and engineering services sector, today announced their 2019 results with a record number of new customers and system uptime at 99.98%.



Agile Frameworks signed 17 new MetaField® customers—a record since its founding in 2010. MetaField is a multi-tenant Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform that automates complex workflows for greater productivity and profitability. It provides a single application to manage project specifications, schedule, dispatch, test, collect and assemble results to accurately deliver information to clients in real time.

The new customers are located in 13 states across the United States and bring Agile Frameworks’ total customer count up to 61. The 2019 new customer tally is a 30% increase over 2018.

“We are pleased to add these new customers to our growing customer base and look forward to partnering with them to support their organizations as they grow,” said Bob Tuttle, Agile Frameworks CEO. “Our investment into MetaField enables all of our new customers to get up and running on the platform in weeks versus months, and it gives all of our customers a highly available and reliable solution to support Profitable Engineering. Equally important is our continued expansion of resources to support our Customer Success team initiatives that will continue to fuel record growth within our current subscriber base along with our newest ability to provide new software releases six times per year.”

