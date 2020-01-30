Publishers Clearing House Ranked as Top Digital Publisher by Comscore

Digital entertainment and commerce destination is one of the most-visited sites on the internet in the “Multi-Category” segment, according to top media ratings firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publishers Clearing House (PCH) , a leading digital entertainment and commerce destination for millions of US consumers, has been ranked as a top “Multi-Category” publisher by Comscore with more than 17 million total unique visitors for the month of December 2019. The “Multi-Category” segment includes some of the most recognizable consumer-facing publishers in the business, such as Google, Buzzfeed, Sony, and AxelSpringer, and destinations that contain multiple content areas such as entertainment, gaming, and e-commerce.



In addition to cementing Publishers Clearing House as one of the top Multi-Category media properties in terms of scale, Comscore also confirmed its superlative level of consumer engagement across PCH’s diverse portfolio of entertainment properties. Consumers spent an average of more than 10 minutes per visit according to Comscore’s latest figures, well exceeding industry averages.

“Consumers are familiar with PCH’s products and brands, but many in the media business are unaware of the scale of our growing digital operation,” said Steve Bagdasarian, President, Media, at Publishers Clearing House. “Beyond the scale of our community, the time they spend on each visit to PCH reflects our commitment to providing unique experiences that are as fun and joyful as they are interactive and engaging.”

Comscore Media Ratings offers a 360-degree unduplicated view of consumption based on massive, passively-collected datasets. Comscore's innovative lineup of digital media ratings offerings, which includes Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Video Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, allows publishers to evaluate online audiences across desktop and mobile with insights powered by industry-leading census-based digital measurement, including powerful advanced audience segments.

The top ranking follows Publishers Clearing House’s September 2019 acquisition of Topix , an audience discovery engine connecting people to premium, high engagement content. Topix rounds out a comprehensive suite of interactive digital entertainment offerings under the PCH banner.

Publishers Clearing House is a leading entertainment, commerce, and marketing company that has put consumer engagement and loyalty at the center of its client solutions for more than 60 years. The company is famous for its Prize Patrol which surprises winners on their doorsteps while TV cameras are rolling with oversized checks in amounts ranging from $1,000.00 to big “Win Forever” prizes valued at more than $10,000,000. PCH reaches more than 70% of all US households and is one of the only premium digital publishers to combine first-party user data with purchase data to help marketers and brands connect directly with their precise audiences. PCH’s headquarters is in Jericho, NY with additional offices in Portland (ME), Boston, and New York City. Learn more at media.pch.com.

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is the trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and linear TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

