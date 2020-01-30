Infragistics professional software enhances digital offerings at Rutgers Makerspace

/EIN News/ -- New Brunswick, NJ, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rutgers Division of Continuing Studies and Infragistics Provide Students with Enhanced Software Rutgers University Division of Continuing Studies has joined with global software leader, Infragistics, to make professional software development tools available to students, faculty and staff through the University’s Makerspace. This professional software is a strong enhancement to the digital offerings available through Rutgers Makerspace, a unit within the Division of Continuing Studies. These embedded analytics, user interface development and multi-platform Enterprise software tools will enable students to build business solutions for BI and dashboarding and use enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to prototype and build high-performance applications for the cloud, web, Windows, iOS and Android devices. Infragistics software now available to students includes Reveal (embedded analytics business intelligence platform), Indigo.design (visual design, UX prototyping, code generation, and app development) and Infragistics Ultimate (UX design and enterprise app development for web, desktop, and mobile). “We are thrilled to be able to offer our students, faculty and staff Infragistics software solutions that will accelerate their design, development, and collaboration efforts,” says Lee Pagenkopf, Founding Manager, Rutgers Makerspace. “With the help of these professional software platforms, we can better prepare our students for high-paying and in-demand STEM careers.” “Not only does Rutgers prepare students academically but they also have access to the best real-world software tools to support their future engineers, developers, and IT specialists in competing for top jobs and internships,” says Dean Guida, CEO, Infragistics. “We are glad to join with with Rutgers University in enhancing the resources available to the next generation of software professionals.” About Rutgers Makerspace Rutgers Makerspace is a collaborative workspace designed for students, faculty, and staff from all academic disciplines who love to learn, design, and create, and can be found on the Livingston Campus at 35 Berrue Circle. About Infragistics Over the past 30 years, Infragistics has become the world leader in providing user interface development tools and multi-platform Enterprise software products and services to accelerate application design and development, including building business solutions for BI and dashboarding. More than two million developers use Infragistics enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, Windows, iOS and Android devices. The Cranbury, NJ-based company offers expert UX services and award-winning support from its locations in the U.S., U.K., Japan, India, Bulgaria and Uruguay.

Attachment

Beth Brody BrodyPR 9082950600 beth@brodypr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.