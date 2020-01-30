There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,408 in the last 365 days.

Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2019.  Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.5 million or $0.88 per diluted share compared to $2.1 million or $0.76 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2018.  Net income rose by 17% and earnings per diluted share rose by 16% for the quarter when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.  For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, net income increased by 19% to $9.7 million from $8.2 million in 2018.  For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, earnings per diluted share rose from $2.95 to $3.46, an increase of 17%.

“Truxton had a remarkable 2019,” said Truxton Trust Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb.  “We achieved double-digit loan growth for the year and returned 15.8% on our average equity capital despite very conservative capital ratios.  These profitability levels allowed us to declare $2.00 per share in cash dividends in 2019 including the $1.00 special dividend payable next week.  Truxton’s dedicated staff continued to attract and meet the needs of new clients with complex financial needs.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income grew to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 7% from the same period of 2018.  Wealth management services constituted 93% of non-interest income in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. 
  • Net loans rose by 10% to $360 million compared to December 31, 2018, and were up 7% compared to September 30, 2019. 
  • Average deposits increased 7% compared to December 31, 2018.  Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. 
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.21%.  That represents a decline of 5 basis points from the 3.26% experienced in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and a decline of 4 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  Cost of funds decreased to 0.95% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 0.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, but rose from 0.94% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. 
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton.  Truxton had no non-performing assets at December 31, 2019.  Truxton had no charge-offs in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and none in the trailing quarter, nor in the same quarter a year ago. 
  • Allowance for loan losses was $3.4 million, $3.4 million, and $3.4 million as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.  At those same dates, the bank’s allowance was 0.94%, 1.01%, and 1.01%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong.  Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.3% for December 31, 2019, 11.33% for September 30, 2019, and 10.76% for December 31, 2018.  Book value per common share was $22.84, $23.28, and $20.63 at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.  During the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.00 per common share and declared a $1.00 per share special dividend to be paid on February 3, 2020.  December 31, 2019 book value reflects the payment of the special dividend which is shown at year end as a “dividend payable” deducted from shareholder’s equity.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests.  Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs.  Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing.  Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX).  For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations
Andrew May Tamara Schoeplein
615-515-1707 615-515-1714
andrew.may@truxtontrust.com tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  December 31,
2019*		 September 30,
2019*		 December 31,
2018
ASSETS      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 8,868   $ 9,038   $ 7,139  
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   19,519     32,633     3,660  
Federal funds sold   8,808     1,569     6  
Cash and cash equivalents   37,195     43,240     10,805  
       
Time deposits in other financial institutions   5,157     5,651     18,268  
Securities available for sale   116,032     116,549     109,696  
       
Gross loans   363,784     339,182     331,809  
Allowance for loan losses   (3,409 )   (3,411 )   (3,356 )
Net loans   360,375     335,771     328,453  
       
Mortgage loans held for sale, net   350     300     -  
Bank owned life insurance   9,973     9,918     9,755  
Restricted equity securities   2,599     2,593     2,578  
Premises and equipment, net   273     311     429  
Accrued interest receivable   1,842     1,704     1,804  
Deferred tax asset, net   520     348     1,022  
Other assets   4,448     4,626     2,322  
       
Total assets $ 538,764   $ 521,011   $ 485,132  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 119,999   $ 125,985   $ 93,464  
Interest bearing   328,077     304,966     311,218  
Total deposits   448,076     430,951     404,682  
       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   18,411     18,647     19,249  
Federal funds purchased   -     -     1,282  
Other liabilities   8,914     7,075     3,525  
Total liabilities   475,401     456,673     428,738  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Additional paid-in capital   29,770     29,366     28,527  
Retained earnings   33,511     34,483     29,283  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   82     489     (1,415 )
       
Total shareholders' equity   63,363     64,338     56,395  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 538,764   $ 521,011   $ 485,133  
       
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.      


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,
2019*		   September 30,
2019*		   December 31,
2018		   December 31,
2019*		   December 31,
2018
Non-interest income                  
Wealth management services $ 2,596     $ 2,694   $ 2,476     $ 10,746   $ 9,843  
Service charges on deposit accounts   82       78     86       303     344  
Securities gains (losses), net   0       149     (86 )     131     (74 )
Bank owned life insurance income   54       55     55       218     220  
Other   57       40     74       271     220  
Total non-interest income   2,789       3,016     2,605       11,669     10,553  
                   
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 4,062     $ 4,007   $ 3,819     $ 16,083   $ 13,828  
Taxable securities   584       506     494       2,060     1,672  
Tax-exempt securities   196       208     232       887     982  
Interest bearing deposits   125       302     231       744     656  
Federal funds sold   8       14     16       34     54  
Other interest income   45       25     51       153     156  
Total interest income   5,020       5,062     4,843       19,961     17,348  
                   
Interest expense                  
Deposits   984       1,013     940       4,120     2,596  
Short-term borrowings   1       -     2       17     11  
Long-term borrowings   90       90     87       412     374  
Total interest expense   1,075       1,103     1,029       4,549     2,981  
                   
Net interest income   3,945       3,959     3,814       15,412     14,367  
                   
Provision for loan losses   0       0     226       55     283  
                   
Net interest income after provision   3,945       3,959     3,588       15,357     14,084  
for loan losses                                  
                   
Total Revenue, net   6,734       6,975     6,193       27,026     24,637  
                   
Non-interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   2,671       2,661     2,683       10,699     10,339  
Occupancy   200       200     202       808     764  
Furniture and equipment   27       27     28       108     157  
Data processing   342       290     295       1,209     1,135  
Wealth management processing fees   126       114     92       462     442  
Advertising and public relations   121       20     43       198     111  
Professional services   211       125     142       596     602  
FDIC insurance assessments   (73 )     35     19       32     124  
Other   195       279     207       879     942  
Total non-interest expense   3,820       3,751     3,711       14,991     14,616  
                   
Income before income taxes   2,914       3,224     2,482       12,035     10,021  
                   
Income tax expense   441       661     373       2,293     1,827  
                   
Net income $ 2,473     $ 2,563   $ 2,109     $ 9,742   $ 8,194  
                   
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 0.89     $ 0.93   $ 0.78     $ 3.53   $ 3.02  
Diluted $ 0.88     $ 0.91   $ 0.76     $ 3.46   $ 2.95  
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.            


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
at or for the Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  December 31, 2019* September 30, 2019* December 31, 2018
       
Per Common Share Data      
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share      
Basic $0.89 $0.93 $0.78
Diluted $0.88 $0.91 $0.76
Book value per common share $22.84 $23.28 $20.63
Tangible book value per common share $22.84 $23.28 $20.63
Basic weighted average common shares 2,699,777 2,690,981 2,644,318
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,754,101 2,746,171 2,703,971
Common shares outstanding at period end, including      
participating shares 2,774,655 2,763,407 2,728,975
       
Selected Balance Sheet Data      
Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 11.76% 12.35% 11.62%
Average loans $348,635 $333,950 $323,421
Average earning assets (1) $492,829 $490,536 $475,145
Average total assets $518,902 $516,252 $492,767
Average stockholders' equity $65,457 $63,455 $54,756
       
       
Selected Asset Quality Measures      
Nonaccrual loans 0 0 0
90+ days past due still accruing 0 0 0
Total nonperforming loans 0 0 0
Total nonperforming assets 0 0 0
Net charge offs (recoveries) 1 (2) (1)
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.94% 1.01% 1.01%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans NA NA NA
Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
       
       
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)      
Tier 1 leverage 11.30% 11.33% 10.76%
Common equity tier 1 13.70% 14.93% 14.20%
Total risk-based capital 14.51% 15.81% 15.07%
       
Selected Performance Ratios      
Efficiency ratio 55.67% 57.97% 56.73%
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.89% 1.97% 1.70%
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 15.77% 16.02% 15.53%
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 15.77% 16.02% 15.53%
Net interest margin 3.21% 3.26% 3.25%
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.      
       
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.


Truxton Corporation  
Yield Tables  
for the Periods Indicated  
(000's)  
(Unaudited)  
                         
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:  
 
 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2019*   September 30, 2019*   December 31, 2018  
                         
  Average Balances Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/ Expense		   Average Balances Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest Income/ Expense   Average Balances Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest Income/ Expense  
                         
Earning assets                        
Loans $348,635  4.60 $4,044   $333,950  4.76 $4,007   $323,421  4.69 $3,811  
Loan fees $0  0.03 $24   $0  0.02 $15   $0  0.01 $10  
Loans with fees $348,635  4.63 $4,068   $333,950  4.78 $4,022   $323,421  4.70 $3,821  
Mortgage loans held for sale $13  3.55 $0   $70  5.30 $1   $19  3.84 $0  
Federal funds sold $1,944  1.66 $8   $2,423  2.26 $14   $2,464  2.46 $15  
Deposits with banks $25,747  1.93 $125   $48,513  2.47 $302   $38,160  2.41 $231  
Investment securities - taxable $89,614  2.61 $584   $76,620  2.64 $506   $77,923  2.54 $494  
Investment securities - tax-exempt $26,876  3.93 $196   $28,961  3.88 $208   $33,158  4.18 $232  
 Total earning assets $492,829  4.07 $4,981   $490,537  4.15 $5,053   $475,145  4.11 $4,793  
Non-interest earning assets                        
Allowance for loan losses  (3,411)        (3,411)        (3,261)      
Cash and due from banks $8,263        $7,799        $6,664       
Premises and equipment $1,623        $1,727        $325       
Accrued interest receivable $1,600        $1,569        $1,459       
Other real estate $0        $0        $0       
Other assets $16,343        $16,152        $15,331       
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities  1,656         1,879         (2,897)      
 Total assets $518,903        $516,252        $492,766       
Interest-bearing liabilities                        
Interest-bearing demand $28,241  0.41 $29   $27,779  0.71 $50   $25,337  0.44 $28  
Savings and money market $349,734  0.84 $737   $348,146  1.04 $916   $348,923  0.99 $868  
Time deposits - retail $14,023  1.83 $65   $11,930  1.54 $46   $15,268  1.06 $41  
Time deposits - wholesale $8,695  6.99 $153   $10,585  0.05 $1   $1,243  1.16 $4  
Total interest-bearing deposits $400,693  0.97 $984   $398,440  1.01 $1,013   $390,771  0.95 $941  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances $18,490  1.89 $90   $18,711  1.89 $90   $19,345  1.75 $87  
Other borrowings $1,417  0.21 $1   $1,463  0.03 $0   $307  2.64 $2  
Total borrowed funds $19,907  1.77 $91   $20,174  1.75 $90   $19,652  1.77 $89  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $420,600  1.01 $1,074   $418,614  1.04 $1,103   $410,423  0.99 $1,029  
Net interest rate spread   3.06 $3,907     3.11 $3,950     3.12 $3,765  
Non-interest-bearing deposits $27,422        $29,269        $24,842       
Other liabilities $5,423        $4,816        $2,746       
Stockholder's equity $65,457        $63,455        $54,756       
 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $518,902        $516,154        $492,767       
Cost of funds   0.95       0.98       0.94    
Net interest margin   3.21       3.26       3.25    
                         
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.             
                         
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.  
 
 
 
 
 
 


Truxton Corporation  
Yield Tables  
for the Periods Indicated  
(000's)  
(Unaudited)  
                   
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:  
 
 
  Twelve Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31, 2019*     December 31, 2018  
                   
  Average Balances Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		  
                   
Earning assets                  
Loans $338,675
 4.74 $16,038
     $306,900
 4.52 $13,841  
Loan fees $0
 0.03 $87
     $0
 0.00 $15  
Loans with fees $338,675
 4.76 $16,125
     $306,900
 4.53 $13,856  
Mortgage loans held for sale $55
 3.29 $2
     $27
 4.48 $1  
Federal funds sold $1,570
 2.16 $34
     $2,510
 2.10 $53  
Deposits with banks $30,857
 2.41 $744
     $30,364
 2.16 $656  
Investment securities - taxable $79,071
 2.61 $2,060
     $71,720
 2.33 $1,672  
Investment securities - tax-exempt $30,856
 3.89 $887
     $35,664
 4.11 $982  
 Total earning assets $481,084
 4.19 $19,852
     $447,185
 3.97 $17,220  
Non-interest earning assets                  
Allowance for loan losses  (3,393)          (3,151)      
Cash and due from banks $7,290          $6,408
      
Premises and equipment $1,537          $386
      
Accrued interest receivable $1,597          $1,334
      
Other real estate $0          $0
      
Other assets $16,111          $14,821
      
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities  607          (1,873)      
 Total assets $504,833          $465,110
      
Interest-bearing liabilities                  
Interest bearing demand $27,131  0.69 $187
     $26,550
 0.43 $113  
Savings and money market $342,244  1.05 $3,584
     $321,274
 0.73 $2,351  
Time deposits - retail $12,203  1.49 $181
     $13,167
 0.83 $109  
Time deposits - wholesale $7,131  2.35 $167
     $1,718
 1.32 $23  
Total interest bearing deposits $388,709  1.06 $4,119
     $362,709
 0.72 $2,596  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances $20,957  1.94 $412
     $21,153
 1.75 $374  
Other borrowings $1,817  0.93 $17
     $481
 2.22 $11  
Total borrowed funds $22,774  1.86 $429
     $21,634
 1.76 $385  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $411,483  1.10 $4,548
     $384,343
 0.77 $2,981  
Net interest rate spread   3.09 $15,304
       3.19 $14,239  
Non-interest bearing deposits $27,400          $25,963
      
Other liabilities $4,141          $2,030
      
Stockholder's equity $61,783          $52,759
      
 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $504,807          $465,095
      
Cost of funds   1.04         0.73    
Net interest margin   3.25         3.30    
                   
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
  
                   
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.  
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

