No Barriers Summit Announces Location for 2020

The annual No Barriers Summit will come to San Francisco for the 2020 event, highlighting the city’s focus on inclusion and accessibility.

Fort Collins, CO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FORT COLLINS, CO (Jan. 30, 2020) – No Barriers and presenting sponsor Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) are excited to bring the annual No Barriers Summit to Oracle Park on Sept. 18, 2020.

This one-day event brings together people of all abilities and backgrounds to break through personal barriers and create a community of individuals seeking to change themselves, and the world, for the better. The No Barriers Summit — with fully accessible activities, world-famous speakers and renowned performers — challenges attendees to find their invincible selves. Whether someone has a disability, faces discrimination, has lost a loved one or struggles with illness, the annual No Barriers Summit helps attendees redefine what is possible.

“The No Barriers community is built on the idea that we break barriers, they don’t break us,” said No Barriers Executive Director and Co-Founder Dave Shurna. “The No Barriers Summit is a place where we build on this idea together and push ourselves — and others — to the places outside our comfort zones we never knew we could go.”

The No Barriers Summit includes more than 30 fully adaptive activities, including rock climbing, art and small-group writing sessions. It concludes with No Barriers LIVE, an event with acclaimed speakers and performers. The event is designed to be a full-body sensory experience where attendees can hear, feel, touch and see the music and entertainment.

Registration will open in the spring, and the cost for admittance will be $20. Join the No Barriers community — people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, who believe What’s Within You Is Stronger Than What’s In Your Way.

About No Barriers

What barriers do you face? This question lies at the heart of our organization. Whether in our personal lives, at work, or in our communities, we all face challenges that can prevent us from reaching our full potential. At No Barriers, we believe that What’s Within You is Stronger Than What’s in Your Way. No Barriers empowers people of all walks of life to overcome obstacles, live a life of purpose, and give back to the world, all through our ground-breaking curriculum, the No Barriers Life. Learn more about No Barriers at NoBarriersUSA.org.

