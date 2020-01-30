Adoption of Digital Integration Hub Architectures Built on the GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform Growing Rapidly

In-Memory Data Grids Form the Foundation for Enabling Real-Time Business Processes to Achieve Successful Digital Transformations

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite®, today announced the rapid adoption of the GridGain in-memory data grid technology to power Digital Integration Hub (DIH) architectures . This growth was reflected in GridGain’s strong 2019 new customer growth rates including 98% growth in revenue from new customers and a doubling of new customers in key industries including financial services, telecommunications, retail and travel. DIH architectures allow businesses to aggregate data from multiple on-premises and cloud-based data sources to provide real-time access to that data across internal business applications to drive successful digital transformations.



“Modern business applications often require real-time access to data from multiple datastores including on-premises application databases and cloud-based business applications,” said Terry Erisman, executive vice president of marketing and alliances at GridGain Systems. “Data access across multiple datastores can introduce development complexity, application latency issues and significant costs. A Digital Integration Hub architecture powered by the GridGain in-memory data grid can provide data access and processing through standard APIs. This can empower real-time business processes with high performance access to massive amounts of aggregated data.”

According to Gartner , “A digital integration hub is an advanced application architecture that aggregates multiple back-end system of record data sources into a low-latency and scale-out, high-performance data store. A DIH typically supports access to data via an API services layer. The high-performance data store is synchronized with the back-end sources via some combination of event-based, request-based, and batch integration patterns.” (Gartner, “Innovation Insight: The Digital Integration Hub Turbocharges Your API Strategy,” Massimo Pezzini, Eric Thoo, June 26, 2018, refreshed November 1, 2019. Gartner subscription required.)

An in-memory data grid has proven to be the easiest and most cost-effective technology to implement this architecture. Leveraging a unified API, the GridGain in-memory data grid can cache data from diverse datastores, such as databases, cloud-based applications and data streams. The aggregated data can then be processed in real-time, enabling the business to gain immediate business insights for line-of-business applications, consumer-facing websites and applications, business intelligence applications, or many other use cases. Application code can be run on the servers of the in-memory computing platform cluster, providing tremendous scalability and the performance benefits of massively parallel processing (MPP).

Craig Gresbrink, Solutions Architect at 24 Hour Fitness, delivered a presentation on his GridGain-powered Digital Integration Hub at last year’s annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America . That Digital Integration Hub architecture, developed using the GridGain in-memory data grid, enabled caching of data from HR, CRM, SaaS lead-gen, SaaS billing, and ERP systems every few minutes. Queries could then be run across the aggregated data instantly. The DIH ensured that 24 Hour Fitness customers, fitness center employees and business analysts had immediate access to up-to-date information, which was critical to achieving increased customer satisfaction and more efficient business operations.

The GridGain in-memory computing platform is built on a memory-centric architecture that can leverage ongoing advancements in memory and storage technologies to power digital transformations, machine learning and IoT applications, and Digital Integration Hub architectures. GridGain offers up to a 1,000x improvement in performance for applications built on disk-based databases. GridGain supports data processing APIs including ANSI-99 SQL, key-value, compute, machine learning and more, and supports ACID transactions, all at in-memory speeds.

