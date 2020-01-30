First Merchants Corporation Announces 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $47.8 million compared to $41.7 million during the same period in 2018. Earnings per share for the period totaled $.87 per share compared to fourth quarter 2018 result of $.85 per share. Included in the fourth quarter results are $1.9 million, or $.03 per share, of one-time charges related to the closing of our acquisition with Monroe Bank & Trust on September 1, 2019. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $164.5 million, compared to $159.1 million during the same period in 2018. Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $3.19 compared to $3.22 in 2018. Included in the year-to-date results are $13.7 million, or $.21 per share, of one-time charges related to the acquisition of Monroe Bank & Trust.

Total assets equaled $12.5 billion as of year-end and loans totaled $8.5 billion. The Corporation’s loan portfolio increased by $1.2 billion, or 17.1 percent, during 2019. Investments increased $963 million, or 59 percent, during the year and now total $2.6 billion. Total deposits equaled $9.8 billion as of year-end and increased by $2.1 billion, or 26.9 percent, during 2019. Of the 2019 increases, Monroe Bank & Trust accounted for $733 million of loan growth and $1.1 billion of deposit growth.

The Corporation’s loan-to-deposit ratio now totals 86 percent and loan-to-asset ratio totals 68 percent. Additionally, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 14.29 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 12.13 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 10.16 percent.

Michael C. Rechin, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our team completed 2019 producing strong financial results that reflect aggressive market coverage as well as entry into the state of Michigan through the acquisition and integration of Monroe Bank & Trust. Our balance sheet grew organically by 7 percent in loans and 12.6 percent in deposits. Our loan portfolio continues to exhibit stellar credit quality which improved throughout the year. Despite net-interest margin pressure during the year, the balance sheet growth fueled record net-interest income and earnings. We are eager to accelerate into 2020 with a high-performing team that’s motivated to serve our marketplace with skilled advisory and growth solutions.”

Net-interest income totaled $356.7 million for the year, an increase of $17.8 million, or 5.3 percent, in the face of a net-interest margin decline of 31 basis points to 3.69 percent. Yield on earning assets declined by 1 basis point totaling 4.78 percent and the cost of supporting liabilities increased by 30 basis points and totaled 1.09 percent. The impact of fair value accretion on margin declined from 16 basis points in 2018 to 12 basis points in 2019.

Non-interest income totaled $86.7 million for the year, a $10.2 million, or 13.4 percent, increase from 2018. Customer specific line items accounted for $10.4 million of increase in total non-interest income. Customer specific line items driving the improved revenue included growth in derivative hedge fees of $2.9 million, fiduciary and wealth management fees of $2.7 million, card payment fees of $2.2 million and service charges of $2 million. Non-interest expense totaled $246.8 million for the year ended 2019, a $26.8 million increase from 2018. Of the increase, merger-related expenses totaled $13.7 million.

The Corporation’s provision expense totaled $2.8 million for 2019 as net charge-offs were $3.1 million. The allowance for loan losses totaled $80.3 million as of December 31, 2019, declining slightly from 2018 as delinquent, impaired, and non-accrual loans declined during 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a fourth quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

To participate, dial (Toll Free) 877-507-0578 and reference First Merchants Corporation's fourth quarter earnings release. International callers please call +1 412-317-1073. A replay of the call will be available until February 29, 2020. To access a replay of the call, US participants should dial (Toll Free) 877-344-7529, Canada participants should dial 855-669-9658, or for International participants, dial +1 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10137476.

In order to view the web cast and presentation slides, please go to http://services.choruscall.com/links/frme200130.html during the time of the call. A replay of the web cast will be available until January 30, 2021.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page ( http://www.firstmerchants.com ).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,201 $ 139,247 Interest-bearing time deposits 118,263 36,963 Investment securities 2,596,063 1,632,582 Loans held for sale 9,037 4,778 Loans 8,459,310 7,224,467 Less: Allowance for loan losses (80,284 ) (80,552 ) Net loans 8,379,026 7,143,915 Premises and equipment 113,055 93,420 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 24,588 Interest receivable 48,901 40,881 Goodwill and other intangibles 578,880 469,784 Cash surrender value of life insurance 288,206 224,939 Other real estate owned 7,527 2,179 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 12,165 23,668 Other assets 100,194 47,772 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,457,254 $ 9,884,716 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,736,396 $ 1,447,907 Interest-bearing 8,103,560 6,306,686 Total Deposits 9,839,956 7,754,593 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 55,000 104,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 187,946 113,512 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 351,072 314,986 Subordinated debentures and term loans 138,685 138,463 Total Borrowings 732,703 670,961 Interest payable 6,754 5,607 Other liabilities 91,404 45,295 Total Liabilities 10,670,817 8,476,456 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding - 125 shares 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 55,368,482 and 49,349,800 shares 6,921 6,169 Additional paid-in capital 1,054,997 840,052 Retained earnings 696,520 583,336 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 27,874 (21,422 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,786,437 1,408,260 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,457,254 $ 9,884,716

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 102,617 $ 91,092 $ 382,772 $ 342,501 Tax-exempt 4,671 3,873 17,568 14,862 Investment securities: Taxable 7,993 5,553 27,815 21,597 Tax-exempt 8,995 6,644 31,655 25,509 Deposits with financial institutions 1,203 1,207 4,225 2,241 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 342 284 1,370 1,234 Total Interest Income 125,821 108,653 465,405 407,944 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 24,074 16,690 91,585 51,542 Federal funds purchased 26 48 251 718 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 367 243 1,424 762 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,776 1,691 7,176 7,832 Subordinated debentures and term loans 1,994 2,097 8,309 8,233 Total Interest Expense 28,237 20,769 108,745 69,087 NET INTEREST INCOME 97,584 87,884 356,660 338,857 Provision for loan losses 500 1,664 2,800 7,227 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 97,084 86,220 353,860 331,630 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 6,312 5,516 22,951 20,950 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 5,384 3,842 17,562 14,906 Card payment fees 5,430 4,393 20,243 18,035 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 2,633 1,767 7,891 7,029 Derivative hedge fees 1,405 645 5,357 2,493 Other customer fees 434 511 1,664 1,860 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,458 1,074 4,537 4,218 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,039 253 4,415 4,269 Other income 150 1,179 2,068 2,699 Total Other Income 24,245 19,180 86,688 76,459 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 39,358 34,350 144,037 131,704 Net occupancy 5,311 4,737 19,584 18,341 Equipment 4,429 3,627 16,218 14,334 Marketing 1,492 1,107 6,650 4,681 Outside data processing fees 4,428 3,367 16,476 13,215 Printing and office supplies 484 433 1,445 1,425 Intangible asset amortization 1,590 1,625 5,994 6,719 FDIC assessments — 634 717 2,920 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 66 251 2,428 1,470 Professional and other outside services 2,899 3,002 15,410 8,176 Other expenses 5,144 4,605 17,804 16,966 Total Other Expenses 65,201 57,738 246,763 219,951 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 56,128 47,662 193,785 188,138 Income tax expense 8,298 5,949 29,325 28,999 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 47,830 $ 41,713 $ 164,460 $ 159,139 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.87 $ 0.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.23 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.87 $ 0.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.22 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 1.00 $ 0.84 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 55,520 49,511 51,561 49,471

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 787 $ (482 ) $ 3,068 $ 1,707 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 12,479,039 $ 9,923,001 $ 11,091,320 $ 9,689,057 Total Loans 8,358,683 7,102,552 7,690,190 6,997,771 Total Earning Assets 11,194,954 8,971,432 10,015,771 8,736,367 Total Deposits 9,926,794 7,875,998 8,782,634 7,569,482 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,768,848 1,379,453 1,569,615 1,343,861 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.53 % 1.68 % 1.48 % 1.64 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 10.82 12.10 10.48 11.84 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 10.82 12.10 10.48 11.84 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 89.71 90.41 90.30 90.17 Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 0.95 1.11 0.95 1.11 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.04 (0.03 ) 0.04 0.02 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 14.17 13.90 14.15 13.87 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.63 4.97 4.78 4.79 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.01 0.93 1.09 0.79 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.62 4.04 3.69 4.00 Efficiency Ratio 51.07 50.97 52.73 50.21 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 21.94 $ 19.12 $ 21.94 $ 19.12

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Non-Accrual Loans $ 15,949 $ 22,728 $ 25,635 $ 27,949 $ 26,148 Renegotiated Loans 841 576 640 709 1,103 Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 16,790 23,304 26,275 28,658 27,251 Other Real Estate Owned 7,527 7,156 1,131 1,877 2,179 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 24,317 30,460 27,406 30,535 29,430 90+ Days Delinquent 69 82 209 134 1,855 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 24,386 $ 30,542 $ 27,615 $ 30,669 $ 31,285 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 80,284 $ 80,571 $ 81,274 $ 80,902 $ 80,552 Quarterly Net Charge-offs 787 1,303 128 850 (482 ) NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.20 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.30 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.20 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.32 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.29 % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.42 % 0.41 % Allowance for Loan Losses / Actual Loans (%) 0.95 % 0.97 % 1.08 % 1.11 % 1.11 % Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.04 % 0.07 % 0.01 % 0.05 % (0.03 )%

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,201 $ 202,383 $ 128,185 $ 115,878 $ 139,247 Interest-bearing time deposits 118,263 230,101 129,614 70,672 36,963 Investment securities 2,596,063 2,489,420 2,092,924 1,862,659 1,632,582 Loans held for sale 9,037 7,910 5,854 3,330 4,778 Loans 8,459,310 8,299,260 7,511,370 7,299,320 7,224,467 Less: Allowance for loan losses (80,284 ) (80,571 ) (81,274 ) (80,902 ) (80,552 ) Net loans 8,379,026 8,218,689 7,430,096 7,218,418 7,143,915 Premises and equipment 113,055 113,446 91,767 91,863 93,420 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 28,736 24,588 24,588 24,588 Interest receivable 48,901 45,923 45,150 40,931 40,881 Goodwill and other intangibles 578,880 579,751 466,736 468,256 469,784 Cash surrender value of life insurance 288,206 286,747 226,241 225,928 224,939 Other real estate owned 7,527 7,156 1,131 1,877 2,179 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 12,165 15,187 12,340 16,094 23,668 Other assets 100,194 99,612 83,231 70,431 47,772 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,457,254 $ 12,325,061 $ 10,737,857 $ 10,210,925 $ 9,884,716 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,736,396 $ 1,777,365 $ 1,353,165 $ 1,381,183 $ 1,447,907 Interest-bearing 8,103,560 7,988,086 6,966,163 6,666,615 6,306,686 Total Deposits 9,839,956 9,765,451 8,319,328 8,047,798 7,754,593 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 55,000 — 75,000 20,000 104,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 187,946 191,603 119,674 111,783 113,512 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 351,072 354,609 460,042 345,013 314,986 Subordinated debentures and term loans 138,685 138,630 138,574 138,519 138,463 Total Borrowings 732,703 684,842 793,290 615,315 670,961 Interest payable 6,754 7,855 6,740 7,313 5,607 Other liabilities 91,404 117,901 116,863 84,651 45,295 Total Liabilities 10,670,817 10,576,049 9,236,221 8,755,077 8,476,456 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding 125 125 125 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 6,921 6,918 6,182 6,179 6,169 Additional paid-in capital 1,054,997 1,053,148 841,365 839,919 840,052 Retained earnings 696,520 663,173 639,362 611,220 583,336 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 27,874 25,648 14,602 (1,595 ) (21,422 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,786,437 1,749,012 1,501,636 1,455,848 1,408,260 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,457,254 $ 12,325,061 $ 10,737,857 $ 10,210,925 $ 9,884,716

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 102,617 $ 96,850 $ 92,824 $ 90,481 $ 91,092 Tax-exempt 4,671 4,500 4,244 4,153 3,873 Investment securities: Taxable 7,993 6,729 6,998 6,095 5,553 Tax-exempt 8,995 8,335 7,454 6,871 6,644 Deposits with financial institutions 1,203 1,363 784 875 1,207 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 342 355 335 338 284 Total Interest Income 125,821 118,132 112,639 108,813 108,653 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 24,074 24,830 23,087 19,594 16,690 Federal funds purchased 26 15 117 93 48 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 367 385 342 330 243 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,776 1,894 1,692 1,814 1,691 Subordinated debentures and term loans 1,994 2,076 2,123 2,116 2,097 Total Interest Expense 28,237 29,200 27,361 23,947 20,769 NET INTEREST INCOME 97,584 88,932 85,278 84,866 87,884 Provision for loan losses 500 600 500 1,200 1,664 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 97,084 88,332 84,778 83,666 86,220 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 6,312 6,107 5,437 5,095 5,516 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 5,384 4,429 3,931 3,818 3,842 Card payment fees 5,430 5,158 4,829 4,826 4,393 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 2,633 2,227 1,736 1,295 1,767 Derivative hedge fees 1,405 1,684 1,487 781 645 Other customer fees 434 450 341 439 511 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,458 1,144 946 989 1,074 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,039 393 1,843 1,140 253 Other income 150 524 1,064 330 1,179 Total Other Income 24,245 22,116 21,614 18,713 19,180 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 39,358 38,942 32,709 33,028 34,350 Net occupancy 5,311 4,777 4,469 5,027 4,737 Equipment 4,429 4,030 4,117 3,642 3,627 Marketing 1,492 1,332 2,752 1,074 1,107 Outside data processing fees 4,428 4,435 3,929 3,684 3,367 Printing and office supplies 484 312 334 315 433 Intangible asset amortization 1,590 1,356 1,520 1,528 1,625 FDIC assessments — (668 ) 678 707 634 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 66 294 903 1,165 251 Professional and other outside services 2,899 8,251 2,376 1,884 3,002 Other expenses 5,144 4,293 3,800 4,567 4,605 Total Other Expenses 65,201 67,354 57,587 56,621 57,738 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 56,128 43,094 48,805 45,758 47,662 Income tax expense 8,298 6,337 7,749 6,941 5,949 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 47,830 $ 36,757 $ 41,056 $ 38,817 $ 41,713 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.87 $ 0.71 $ 0.83 $ 0.79 $ 0.85 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.87 $ 0.71 $ 0.83 $ 0.78 $ 0.85 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 55,520 51,570 49,550 49,541 49,511 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.53 % 1.30 % 1.56 % 1.54 % 1.68 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 10.82 9.21 11.10 10.86 12.10 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 10.82 9.21 11.10 10.86 12.10 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 89.71 90.37 90.66 90.60 90.41 Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 0.95 0.97 1.08 1.11 1.11 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.04 0.07 0.01 0.05 (0.03 ) Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 14.17 14.16 14.09 14.18 13.90 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.63 4.77 4.86 4.89 4.97 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.01 1.15 1.15 1.05 0.93 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.62 3.62 3.71 3.84 4.04 Efficiency Ratio 51.07 57.60 51.00 51.18 50.97 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 21.94 $ 21.26 $ 21.01 $ 20.07 $ 19.12

LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,109,879 $ 2,034,311 $ 1,877,042 $ 1,788,628 $ 1,726,664 Agricultural production financing and other loans to farmers 93,861 90,462 83,452 80,357 92,404 Real estate loans: Construction 787,568 670,138 624,548 542,501 545,729 Commercial and farmland 3,052,698 3,144,649 2,821,689 2,838,798 2,832,102 Residential 1,143,217 1,155,403 993,802 976,668 966,421 Home equity 588,984 601,335 548,006 536,208 528,157 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 135,989 131,246 98,384 108,216 99,788 Public finance and other commercial loans 547,114 471,716 464,447 427,944 433,202 Loans 8,459,310 8,299,260 7,511,370 7,299,320 7,224,467 Allowance for loan losses (80,284 ) (80,571 ) (81,274 ) (80,902 ) (80,552 ) NET LOANS $ 8,379,026 $ 8,218,689 $ 7,430,096 $ 7,218,418 $ 7,143,915

DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Demand deposits $ 5,250,568 $ 5,183,971 $ 4,309,473 $ 4,101,156 $ 3,985,178 Savings deposits 2,896,177 2,808,745 2,358,720 2,338,266 2,282,701 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 736,843 731,693 720,536 670,199 593,592 Other certificates and time deposits 741,759 811,780 729,392 704,527 646,682 Brokered deposits 214,609 229,262 201,207 233,650 246,440 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 9,839,956 $ 9,765,451 $ 8,319,328 $ 8,047,798 $ 7,754,593

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing time deposits $ 291,616 $ 1,203 1.65 % $ 210,121 $ 1,207 2.30 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 342 4.76 24,588 284 4.62 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,339,068 7,993 2.39 843,514 5,553 2.63 Tax-Exempt (2) 1,176,851 11,386 3.87 790,657 8,410 4.25 Total Investment Securities 2,515,919 19,379 3.08 1,634,171 13,963 3.42 Loans held for sale 23,712 267 4.50 15,142 177 4.68 Loans: (3) Commercial 6,111,179 81,374 5.33 5,224,202 73,416 5.62 Real Estate Mortgage 916,247 11,256 4.91 739,325 8,375 4.53 Installment 747,166 9,720 5.20 649,717 9,124 5.62 Tax-Exempt (2) 560,379 5,913 4.22 474,166 4,903 4.14 Total Loans 8,358,683 108,530 5.19 7,102,552 95,995 5.41 Total Earning Assets 11,194,954 129,454 4.63 % 8,971,432 111,449 4.97 % Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 31,979 (24,206 ) Allowance for loan losses (80,491 ) (78,926 ) Cash and cash equivalents 179,582 140,065 Premises and equipment 113,333 93,589 Other assets 1,039,682 821,047 Total Assets $ 12,479,039 $ 9,923,001 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,513,297 $ 9,077 1.03 % $ 2,563,703 $ 5,565 0.87 % Money market deposits 1,529,156 4,054 1.06 1,157,022 2,450 0.85 Savings deposits 1,406,548 2,149 0.61 1,134,559 2,016 0.71 Certificates and other time deposits 1,736,058 8,794 2.03 1,542,222 6,659 1.73 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 8,185,059 24,074 1.18 6,397,506 16,690 1.04 Borrowings 669,756 4,163 2.49 611,255 4,079 2.67 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 8,854,815 28,237 1.28 7,008,761 20,769 1.19 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,741,735 1,478,492 Other liabilities 113,641 56,295 Total Liabilities 10,710,191 8,543,548 Stockholders' Equity 1,768,848 1,379,453 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,479,039 28,237 $ 9,923,001 20,769 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 101,217 $ 90,680 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.35 % 3.78 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 4.63 % 4.97 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 1.01 % 0.93 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.62 % 4.04 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2019 and 2018. These totals equal $3,633 and $2,796 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Non-accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing time deposits $ 211,683 $ 4,225 2.00 % $ 110,232 $ 2,241 2.03 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 25,645 1,370 5.34 24,538 1,234 5.03 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,101,247 27,815 2.53 841,203 21,597 2.57 Tax-Exempt (2) 987,006 40,070 4.06 762,623 32,290 4.23 Total Investment Securities 2,088,253 67,885 3.25 1,603,826 53,887 3.36 Loans held for sale 18,402 780 4.24 11,425 540 4.73 Loans: (3) Commercial 5,631,146 306,139 5.44 5,143,576 274,302 5.33 Real Estate Mortgage 811,188 37,782 4.66 733,709 33,549 4.57 Installment 701,459 38,071 5.43 640,310 34,110 5.33 Tax-Exempt (2) 527,995 22,238 4.21 468,751 18,813 4.01 Total Loans 7,690,190 405,010 5.27 6,997,771 361,314 5.16 Total Earning Assets 10,015,771 478,490 4.78 % 8,736,367 418,676 4.79 % Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale 17,676 (14,790 ) Allowance for loan losses (81,000 ) (77,444 ) Cash and cash equivalents 142,857 131,925 Premises and equipment 99,343 94,567 Other assets 896,673 818,432 Total Assets $ 11,091,320 $ 9,689,057 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,070,861 $ 33,921 1.10 % $ 2,319,081 $ 17,577 0.76 % Money market deposits 1,300,064 14,111 1.09 1,097,762 6,721 0.61 Savings deposits 1,242,468 9,464 0.76 1,065,031 5,230 0.49 Certificates and other time deposits 1,673,292 34,089 2.04 1,514,271 22,014 1.45 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 7,286,685 91,585 1.26 5,996,145 51,542 0.86 Borrowings 644,729 17,160 2.66 718,061 17,545 2.44 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 7,931,414 108,745 1.37 6,714,206 69,087 1.03 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,495,949 1,573,337 Other liabilities 94,342 57,653 Total Liabilities 9,521,705 8,345,196 Stockholders' Equity 1,569,615 1,343,861 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 11,091,320 108,745 $ 9,689,057 69,087 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 369,745 $ 349,589 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.41 % 3.76 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 4.78 % 4.79 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 1.09 % 0.79 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.69 % 4.00 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2019 and 2018. These totals equal $13,085 and $10,732 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Non-accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

For more information, contact:

Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration

765-521-7619

http://www.firstmerchants.com

SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation, Muncie, Indiana



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.