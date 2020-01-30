Zenput Acquires Dashboard Advantage, Extending Leadership in Operations Execution

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenput, the global leader in operations execution solutions, today announced that it has acquired Dashboard Advantage, a platform that convenience stores and other multi-unit foodservice operators use to improve store execution and benchmark performance across locations.



Dashboard Advantage, founded in 2011, brings deep experience delivering solutions in the convenience and broader foodservice industry. With the acquisition, Zenput now supports 26 of the Top 100 convenience store chains.

“Since the beginning, we have been focused on giving restaurant, convenience, retail, and other multi-unit operations leaders the tools needed to achieve a step function increase in the quality and consistency of execution across their operation,” said Vladik Rikhter, CEO of Zenput. “I’m thrilled to welcome the Dashboard Advantage team to Zenput where their industry expertise and years of experience tackling similar problems puts us in an even stronger position to make customers successful.”

“Zenput and Dashboard Advantage share a vision for how we can create tremendous value for operators by making their field and store employees more productive through digitization and automation,” said Tom Hart, Co-Founder of Dashboard Advantage. “By joining forces, we’ll be able to innovate even more quickly and support the growth and success of customers globally.”

For additional information or any questions, Dashboard Advantage customers are encouraged to reach out to their support representative to learn more.

About Zenput

Zenput is how top operators elevate team execution in every store. Restaurant, retail, and other multi-unit operators such as Chipotle, P.F. Chang’s, Domino's, and 7-Eleven use the platform to automate how operating procedures and key initiatives are rolled-out and enforced. Supporting 40,000 locations in over 35 countries, Zenput makes every field and store employee more productive and better equipped to do their jobs well.

For more information contact David Karel at (800) 537-0227, or email hello@zenput.com.



