Bié set to get Post-graduate university

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 30 - Angola's central Bié province will have a private higher education institution called ¨Universidade Internacional do Cuanz ¨ International Cuanza University, the minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation, Maria Sambo has said.,

Maria Sambo, who was speaking at the session of the Cabinet Council on Wednesday, said that the institution will focus on teaching of subjects, such as engineering, technology, health science and linguistics.

The session, chaired by the president João Lourenço, also gave green light to the General Regulation of Scholarships for the Higher Education Subsystem.

The Cabinet also agreed on the regulation on distance and semi-onsite learning methods in the Higher Education Sub-system, seen as an instrument to increase access to higher education in country, particularly in the localities deprived of infrastructure for academic level.

Commenting on the issue, the incumbent minister Maria Sambo clarified that the distance and semi-onsite learning will operate in a higher teaching institution with at least a positive presence evaluation.

