New University for post graduate studies opens in Bié

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 30 - The central province of Bié will have a private higher education institution named International Cuanza University in which will be lectured various graduate and post graduate courses, stated last Wednesday, an official source.,

In the end of the Cabinet Council Meeting session, the minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria Sambo, said to the press that the institution will teach courses in areas of engineering, technology, health sciences and linguistics.

In the session presided by the Head of State, João Lourenço, the Executive approved the General Regulation of Scholarships for the Higher Education Subsystem, reads the final statement of last Wednesday’s meeting of the Cabinet Council.

The regulation establishes the organization rules for the processes of awarding scholarships for graduate and post graduate studies at higher education institutions in the country and abroad.

The Head of State’s consulting body agreed with the Regulation of Distance and Semi-Presential Teaching Modalities in the Higher Education Sub-system, as an instrument to increase access to higher education, at national level, particularly in locations without infrastructure for that academic level.

Regarding this, minister Maria Sambo clarified that the distance and semi-presential learning will be functioning in a higher education institution.

