Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Fiscal Quarter 2020 Results

PAOLI, Pa., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the "Company"), parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association ("Malvern" or the "Bank"), today reported operating results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net income amounted to $2.5 million, or $0.33 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with net income of $2.0 million, or $0.27 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") was 0.82 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 0.74 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") was 6.97 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with 6.00 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

“We are pleased that we managed our balance sheet in a declining interest rate environment to produce solid results. Despite an unusually high level of payoffs during our first quarter, resulting in a net portfolio decline for the quarter, we still produced loan growth of $70 million, or 7.6 percent, year over year, while remaining vigilant and disciplined with respect to credit metrics and underwriting. We believe we are positioned well for steady and measured growth throughout fiscal 2020,” commented Anthony C. Weagley, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Joseph D. Gangemi, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added: “The Bank has taken strategic actions to reduce its excess cash balances to better match fund loans. We have also started reducing deposit rates consistent with the declining interest rate environment, while improving the funding mix. Average cash was reduced approximately $22 million during the first fiscal quarter. These efforts, combined with top line revenue growth, should help to improve our net interest margin.”



Linked Quarter Financial Ratios (unaudited)

As of or for the quarter ended: 12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

Return on average assets (1) 0.82% 0.86% 0.88% 0.70% 0.74% Return on average equity (1) 6.97% 7.65% 7.66% 5.74% 6.00% Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (2) 2.35% 2.45% 2.54% 2.67% 2.65% Loans / deposits ratio 106.38% 106.64% 106.52% 106.82% 110.70% Shareholders’ equity / total assets 11.52% 11.26% 11.03% 11.37% 12.02% Efficiency ratio, non-GAAP (1) (2) (3) 58.7% 54.9% 56.6% 57.2% 52.3% Book value per common share $18.70 $18.35 $17.99 $17.68 $17.45

_____________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Information reconciling non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is presented beginning on page 10 in this press release.



(3) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as other expense, excluding certain non-core items, as a percentage of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis plus other income.

Linked Quarter Income Statement Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per

share data) For the quarter ended: 12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

Net interest income $ 6,912 $ 7,418 $ 7,461 $ 7,249 $ 6,947 Provision for loan losses - - 56 870 1,453 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,912 7,418 7,405 6,379 5,494 Other income 443 551 454 441 1,146 Other expense 4,422 4,453 4,497 4,443 4,094 Income before income tax expense 2,933 3,516 3,362 2,377 2,546 Income tax expense 431 817 706 411 535 Net income $ 2,502 $ 2,699 $ 2,656 $ 1,966 $ 2,011 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.26 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.26 $ 0.27 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 7,665,842 7,663,242 7,669,851 7,667,518 7,555,810 Diluted 7,665,842 7,663,593 7,670,106 7,667,518 7,555,969

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $6.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $35,000, or 0.5 percent, from $6.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The change for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 primarily was the result of an increase in total interest-bearing liabilities of $121.0 million partially offset by an increase of $94.5 million in the average balance of loans. The increase in average loans primarily reflects a net increase in commercial loans and residential loans. The net interest spread on an annualized basis was 2.09 percent and 2.40 percent for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, decreased to 2.35 percent as compared to 2.65 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, decreased by approximately fourteen basis points when adjusted for the decline in the interest rate environment as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Total Interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, total interest income was $11.8 million, an increase of $907,000, or 8.3 percent, from $10.9 million for quarter ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to a $94.5 million increase in the average balance of loans. Compared to the first quarter ended December 31, 2018, average interest earning assets increased $130.3 million.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, interest expense increased by $942,000, or 23.8 percent, to $4.9 million, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to increases in average rates paid on and average volume of deposits. The increase in interest expense on deposits reflects an increase of $86.0 million, $11.9 million, and $10.5 million in interest-bearing demand, money market, and certificate deposits, respectively. The annualized average rate of total interest-bearing liabilities increased sixteen basis points to 1.92 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from 1.76 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and, on a linked sequential quarter basis, decreased from 2.00 percent or eight basis points compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. At the same time, the average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities increased by $121.0 million with the increase reflecting an increase in the average balance of total interest-bearing deposit accounts of $105.5 million and an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $15.5 million. ﻿

Other Income

Other income decreased $703,000, or 61.3 percent, during the first fiscal quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019. The decrease in other income was primarily due to a $681,000 decrease in service charges and other fees. The decrease in service charges and other fees during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 is primarily due to higher net swap fees of $710,000 through the Bank’s commercial loan hedging program realized during the quarter ending December 31, 2018.

Other Expense

Other expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 increased $328,000, or 8.0 percent, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $170,000 increase in the Pennsylvania shares tax, an increase of $117,000 in salaries and employee benefits and an increase of $62,000 in other operating expense. These were partially offset by a decrease of $72,000 in the federal deposit insurance premium. The increase in the Pennsylvania shares tax was primarily due to the imposition of the Pennsylvania shares tax related to the Bank’s new standing as a National Association during the second fiscal quarter of 2019. The increase in salaries and employee benefits reflect normal increases to salary and benefits. The reduction in the federal deposit insurance premium resulted from the Deposit Insurance Fund reserve ratio exceeding the official required reserve ratio, which in turn generates credits to qualified participating banks. The Company has a current credit balance of approximately $78,678 that can be used to offset premiums during the next several quarters, should FDIC reserves remain above the required reserve ratio level.

The following table presents the components of Other Expense for the periods indicated.

﻿(in thousands, unaudited)

For the quarter ended: 12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

Salaries and employee benefits $ 2,125 $ 2,097 $ 2,223 $ 2,213 $ 2,008 Occupancy expense 582 580 560 577 539 Federal deposit insurance premium (3 ) 1 78 73 69 Advertising 22 17 30 30 30 Data processing 278 260 259 251 254 Professional fees 441 440 405 455 499 Net other real estate owned expense 71 113 30 28 21 Pennsylvania shares tax 170 170 170 92 - Other operating expenses 736 775 742 724 674 Total Other Expense $ 4,422 $ 4,453 $ 4,497 $ 4,443 $ 4,094

Income Taxes

The Company recorded $431,000 in income tax expense during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $535,000 in income tax expense during the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rates for the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were 14.7 percent and 21.0 percent, respectively. During the quarter ended December 31, 2019 the Company recorded discrete items that reduced the effective tax rate from 21.0 percent to 14.7 percent.

Statement of Condition Highlights at December 31, 2019

Gross loans totaled $1.0 billion at December 31, 2019, increasing $70.6 million or 7.6 percent, compared to December 31, 2018. The Company originated $69.9 million in new loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which was offset by $82.8 million in unusually high payoffs, prepayments and maturities resulting in a net portfolio decline of $12.9 million for the period. Gross loan originations during the quarter consisted of $31.6 million in commercial loans, $29.8 million in residential and consumer mortgage loans and $8.5 million in construction and development loans. The payoffs were primarily from payoffs/paydowns in lines of credit and commercial loan payoffs. Gross loans were $1.0 billion at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, decreasing $13.1 million, or 1.3 percent





Total assets stood at $1.3 billion at December 31, 2019, increasing $132.3 million, or 11.7 percent, compared to December 31, 2018. Total assets stood at $1.3 billion at December 31, 2019, decreasing $4.5 million, or 0.4 percent, compared to September 30, 2019.





Deposits totaled $943.8 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $100.6 million, or 11.9 percent, compared to December 31, 2018. Linked quarter total deposits decreased $10.0 million, or 1.0 percent, when compared to September 30, 2019 which was part of the overall strategic plan to better match funding expectations. Deposits totaled $943.8 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $10.0 million, or 1.0 percent, compared to September 30, 2019.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) were 0.60 percent of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.64 percent at September 30, 2019 and 0.81 percent at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 553.7 percent at December 31, 2019, compared to 434.6 percent at September 30, 2019 and 278.4 percent at December 31, 2018.





Excluding one OREO property of $5.8 million, NPAs were 0.14 percent of total assets and 0.18 percent of total assets at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.





The Company’s ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets was 11.52 percent at December 31, 2019, compared to 11.26 percent at September 30, 2019 and 12.02 percent at December 31, 2018.





Book value per common share amounted to $18.70 at December 31, 2019, compared to $18.35 at September 30, 2019 and $17.45 at December 31, 2018.

Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data



﻿(in thousands, unaudited)

At quarter ended: 12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

Cash and due from depository institutions $ 1,337 $ 1,400 $ 1,535 $ 1,370 $ 1,377 Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions 158,465 152,143 148,501 109,450 98,499 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 23,723 18,411 23,552 19,371 19,231 Investment securities held to maturity 20,578 22,485 23,323 26,789 29,323 Restricted stock, at cost 11,115 11,129 10,404 8,952 9,493 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 994,803 1,007,714 1,009,959 997,114 924,639 Other real estate owned 5,796 5,796 5,796 5,796 5,796 Accrued interest receivable 4,061 4,253 4,237 4,344 3,724 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 3,119 — — — — Property and equipment, net 6,594 6,678 6,795 6,948 7,067 Deferred income taxes, net 2,806 2,840 3,542 3,434 3,367 Bank-owned life insurance 20,018 19,891 19,766 19,643 19,524 Other assets 8,341 12,482 8,468 7,029 6,452 Total assets $ 1,260,756 $ 1,265,222 $ 1,265,878 $ 1,210,240 $ 1,128,492 Deposits $ 943,819 $ 953,811 $ 957,199 $ 942,374 $ 843,200 FHLB advances 133,000 133,000 133,000 98,000 118,000 Subordinated debt 24,658 24,619 24,579 24,540 24,500 Operating lease liabilities 3,128 — — — — Other liabilities 10,899 11,284 11,432 7,758 7,113 Shareholders' equity 145,252 142,508 139,668 137,568 135,679 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,260,756 $ 1,265,222 $ 1,265,878 $ 1,210,240 $ 1,128,492

The following table sets forth the Company’s consolidated average statements of condition for the periods presented.

Condensed Consolidated Average Statement of Condition (in thousands, unaudited) For the quarter ended: 12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

Investment securities $ 40,855 $ 42,256 $ 49,408 $ 47,761 $ 53,882 Loans 1,006,755 1,015,251 1,010,033 956,840 912,259 Allowance for loan losses (10,097) (10,143) (10,061) (9,408) (8,638) All other assets 184,575 204,912 164,424 130,712 123,643 Total assets 1,222,088 1,252,276 1,213,804 1,125,905 1,081,146 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 41,716 $ 44,104 $ 42,151 $ 41,035 $ 40,420 Interest-bearing deposits 864,317 896,928 882,825 814,412 758,813 FHLB advances 133,000 133,000 115,363 101,000 116,859 Other short-term borrowings — 54 — 277 761 Subordinated debt 24,641 24,602 24,563 24,523 24,483 Other liabilities 14,810 12,413 10,192 7,728 5,750 Shareholders’ equity 143,604 141,175 138,710 136,930 134,060 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,222,088 $ 1,252,276 $ 1,213,804 $ 1,125,905 $ 1,081,146

The following table reflects the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated.

Deposits (in thousands, unaudited) At quarter ended: 12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

Demand: Non-interest bearing $ 41,273 $ 55,684 $ 48,580 $ 42,937 $ 39,734 Interest-bearing 327,956 302,039 288,555 295,475 261,025 Savings 40,908 41,875 43,334 43,943 44,438 Money market 279,883 276,644 288,561 283,571 253,436 Time 253,799 277,569 288,169 276,448 244,567 Total deposits $ 943,819 $ 953,811 $ 957,199 $ 942,374 $ 843,200

Loans



Total net loans amounted to $994.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $1.0 billion at September 30, 2019, for a net decrease of $12.9 million or 1.3 percent for the period. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $10.1 million at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019. Average loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 totaled $1.0 billion as compared to $912.3 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2018, also representing a 10.4 percent increase. Average loans during the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 totaled $1.0 billion representing a 0.8 percent decrease.

At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the loan portfolio remained weighted toward two primary components: commercial and the core residential portfolio, with commercial loans accounting for 68.0 percent and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 23.4 percent of the loan portfolio. Construction and development loans amounted to 5.2 percent and consumer loans represented 3.4 percent of the loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the loan portfolio at December 31, 2019 compared to September 30, 2019, primarily reflected a decrease of $35.2 million in commercial loans, a $1.6 million decrease in consumer loans and were offset by an increase of $14.7 million in residential mortgage loans and a $9.0 million increase in construction and development loans.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company originated total new loan volume of $69.9 million, which was offset by prepayments totaling $9.7 million, amortization of $10.8 million, loan payoffs of $56.0 million, and participations of $6.3 million.

Loan Portfolio Composition (which does not include loans held for sale):

(in thousands, unaudited) At quarter ended: 12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

Residential mortgage $ 234,738 $ 220,011 $ 216,114 $ 202,655 $ 202,306 Construction and Development: Residential and commercial 49,095 40,346 47,485 44,014 41,140 Land 3,625 3,420 3,809 5,696 7,180 Total construction and development 52,720 43,766 51,294 49,710 48,320 Commercial: Commercial real estate 523,807 543,452 543,045 550,933 508,448 Farmland 7,563 7,563 5,388 12,041 12,054 Multi-family 43,473 62,884 64,050 64,328 44,989 Commercial and industrial 99,494 99,747 97,877 82,731 76,892 Other 8,569 4,450 5,356 8,111 7,344 Total commercial 682,906 718,096 715,716 718,144 649,727 Consumer: Home equity lines of credit 18,372 19,506 19,348 18,466 14,484 Second mortgages 13,179 13,737 15,018 15,773 16,674 Other 2,160 2,030 2,081 1,904 1,915 Total consumer 33,711 35,273 36,447 36,143 33,073 Total loans 1,004,075 1,017,146 1,019,571 1,006,652 933,426 Deferred loan costs, net 828 663 494 478 460 Allowance for loan losses (10,100 ) (10,095 ) (10,106 ) (10,016 ) (9,247) Loans Receivable, net $ 994,803 $ 1,007,714 $ 1,009,959 $ 997,114 $ 924,639

At December 31, 2019, the Company had $155.2 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit and home equity lines of credit. The Company's current "Approved, Accepted but Unfunded" pipeline at December 31, 2019 included approximately $46.2 million in commercial and construction loans and $6.9 million in residential mortgage loans expected to fund over the following quarters.



Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans were $1.8 million at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019. The portfolio of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2019 was comprised of thirteen residential real estate loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $1.5 million and twelve consumer loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $282,000.

At December 31, 2019, non-performing assets totaled $7.6 million, or 0.60 percent of total assets, as compared with $8.1 million, or 0.64 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2019.

OREO was $5.8 million at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019. Excluding the OREO property of $5.8 million, NPAs totaled $1.8 million, or 0.14 percent of total assets at December 31, 2019. Excluding the OREO property of $5.8 million, NPAs totaled $2.3 million, or 0.18 percent of total assets at September 30, 2019. During the 2019 first fiscal quarter a national tenant signed a lease agreement that is expected to result in this OREO property producing income.

Performing Troubled Debt Restructuring (“TDR”) loans were $12.6 million at December 31, 2019 and $12.2 million at September 30, 2019.

Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data:

(dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of or for the quarter ended: 12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

Non-accrual loans(1) $ 1,823 $ 1,821 $ 2,189 $ 2,432 $ 2,562 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 1 502 228 — 759 Total non-performing loans 1,824 2,323 2,417 2,432 3,321 OREO 5,796 5,796 5,796 5,796 5,796 Total non-performing assets $ 7,620 $ 8,119 $ 8,213 $ 8,228 $ 9,117 Performing TDR loans $ 12,598 $ 12,170 $ 11,824 $ 12,099 $ 12,164 Non-performing assets / total assets 0.60 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.68 % 0.81 % Non-performing loans / total loans 0.18 % 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.36 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (5 ) $ 11 $ (34 ) $ 101 $ 1,227 Net (recoveries) charge-offs/average loans(2) — % — % (0.01 )% 0.04 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.01 % 0.99 % 0.99 % 0.99 % 0.99 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 553.7 % 434.6 % 418.1 % 411.8 % 278.4 % Total assets $ 1,260,756 $ 1,265,222 $ 1,265,878 $ 1,210,240 $ 1,128,492 Total gross loans 1,004,075 1,017,146 1,019,571 1,006,652 933,426 Average loans 1,006,755 1,015,251 1,010,033 956,840 912,259 Allowance for loan losses 10,100 10,095 10,106 10,016 9,247

______________

(1) Twenty-one loans totaling approximately $1.6 million, or 89.6 percent of the total non-accrual loan balance, were making payments as of December 31, 2019.

(2) Annualized.

The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019 amounted to approximately $10.1 million, or 1.01 percent of total loans, compared to $10.1 million, or 0.99 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2019. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 or the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Capital



At December 31, 2019, our total shareholders' equity amounted to $145.3 million, or 11.52 percent of total assets, compared to $142.5 million, or 11.26 percent of total assets at September 30, 2019. At December 31, 2019, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 15.49 percent, tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.78 percent, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.49 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.50 percent. At September 30, 2019, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 15.38 percent, tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.23 percent, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.38 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.40 percent. At December 31, 2019, the Bank was in compliance with all applicable regulatory capital requirements.

The Company did not purchase any shares of its common stock in the open market under the repurchase plan during the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2019, the Company had 177,653 shares remaining in the repurchase plan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provided in this press release is utilized by market analysts and others to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, that such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures presented by other companies.



The Company’s net income is presented in the table below including non-core income and expense items.

(in thousands) For the quarter ended: 12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

Net income as reported under GAAP $ 2,502 $ 2,699 $ 2,656 $ 1,966 $ 2,011 Non-core items, net of tax: OREO expense(1) 60 87 24 23 17 Audit expenses(2) — — — — 110 Net investment security gains — (1 ) (21 ) — — Swap fees(3) — (71 ) — — (561 ) Other(4) 45 16 — 10 100 Core net income, non-GAAP $ 2,607 $ 2,730 $ 2,659 $ 1,999 $ 1,677 Earnings per common share: Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Diluted 7,665,842 7,663,593 7,670,106 7,667,518 7,555,969

(1) Non-core items for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018 include OREO expense relating to one commercial real estate loan.

(2) Non-core items for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 consisted of expenses arising from the dismissal of the Company’s accounting firm, as previously announced in the Company’s Form 8-K filed on July 9, 2018, which required issuance of consent on previously audited consolidated financial statements.

(3) Upfront recognition of net swap fees through the Bank’s commercial loan hedging program.

(4) Items such as accelerated payoff and non-accrual interest amounts are included in non-core items.

The Company’s other income is presented in the table below including and excluding net investment securities gains and net swap fees. The Company’s management believes that many investors evaluate other income without regard to such gains.

(in thousands) For the quarter ended: 12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

Other income $ 443 $ 551 $ 454 $ 441 $ 1,146 Less: Net investment securities gains — 1 27 — — Less: Net swap fees — 92 — — 710 Other income, excluding net investment securities gains $ 443 $ 458 $ 427 $ 441 $ 436

“Efficiency ratio” is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as other expense, excluding certain non-core items, as a percentage of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis, plus other income, calculated as follows:

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended: 12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

Other expense as reported under GAAP $ 4,422 $ 4,453 $ 4,497 $ 4,443 $ 4,094 Less: non-core items(1) 71 113 30 28 160 Other expense, excluding non-core items, non-GAAP $ 4,351 $ 4,340 $ 4,467 $ 4,415 $ 3,934 Net interest income (tax

equivalent basis), non-GAAP $ 6,920 $ 7,426 $ 7,471 $ 7,263 $ 6,958 Non-core items(2) 52 21 — 12 127 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis), including non-core items, non-GAAP 6,972 7,447 7,471 7,275 7,085 Other income, excluding gain on sale of investments and swap fees 443 458 427 441 436 Total $ 7,415 $ 7,905 $ 7,898 $ 7,716 $ 7,521 Efficiency ratio, non-GAAP 58.7 % 54.9 % 56.6 % 57.2 % 52.3% ______________________

(1) Non-core items for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018 include OREO expense relating to one commercial real estate loan. In addition, non-core items for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 consisted of expenses arising from the dismissal of the Company’s accounting firm, as previously announced in the Company’s Form 8-K filed on July 9, 2018, which required issuance of consent on previously audited consolidated financial statements.



(2) Items such as accelerated payoff and non-accrual interest amounts are included in non-core items.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, calculated on a GAAP basis, without excluding net investment securities gains, swap fees, and without deducting non-core items from other expense, follows:

For the quarter ended: 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Efficiency ratio on a GAAP basis 60.1 % 55.9 % 56.8 % 57.8 % 50.6%

Net interest margin, which is net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, is presented on a fully tax equivalent (“TE”) basis as we believe this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The Company revised its estimated annual effective tax rate to reflect a change in the federal statutory rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, resulting from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The TE basis adjusts GAAP interest income and yields for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt investments using the blended statutory rate of 21 percent for the current period. Below is a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income to the TE basis and the related GAAP basis and TE net interest margins for the periods presented.

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended: 12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

Net interest income (GAAP) $ 6,912 $ 7,418 $ 7,461 $ 7,249 $ 6,947 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 8 8 10 14 11 TE net interest income, non-GAAP $ 6,920 $ 7,426 $ 7,471 $ 7,263 $ 6,958 Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.34 % 2.45 % 2.54 % 2.66 % 2.65% Tax-equivalent effect 0.01 — — 0.01 — Net interest margin (TE), non-GAAP 2.35 % 2.45 % 2.54 % 2.67 % 2.65% ____________________ (1) Reflects tax-equivalent adjustment for tax exempt investments.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its twelve other banking locations in Chester, Delaware and Bucks counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters, Palm Beach, Florida, and Montchanin, Delaware. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida and Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Bank’s primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division and a strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides personalized wealth management and advisory services to high net worth individuals and families. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services. The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com. For information regarding Malvern Bank, National Association, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company’s products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations (including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act) and of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system; technological changes; changes in the level of the Company’s nonperforming assets and charge offs; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the effects of the Company’s lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; and the Company’s ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law.

MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands, except for share and per share data) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from depository institutions $ 1,337 $ 1,400 Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions 158,465 152,143 Total cash and cash equivalents 159,802 153,543 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $23,761 and $18,522

at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively) 23,723 18,411 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $20,670 and $22,609 at December 31,

2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively) 20,578 22,485 Restricted stock, at cost 11,115 11,129 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 994,803 1,007,714 Other real estate owned 5,796 5,796 Accrued interest receivable 4,061 4,253 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 3,119 — Property and equipment, net 6,594 6,678 Deferred income taxes, net 2,806 2,840 Bank-owned life insurance 20,018 19,891 Other assets 8,341 12,482 Total assets $ 1,260,756 $ 1,265,222 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 41,273 $ 55,684 Interest-bearing 902,546 898,127 Total deposits 943,819 953,811 FHLB advances 133,000 133,000 Subordinated debt 24,658 24,619 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,344 1,761 Accrued interest payable 1,271 978 Operating lease liabilities 3,128 — Other liabilities 7,284 8,545 Total liabilities 1,115,504 1,122,714 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares, authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,782,412 and 7,765,549 issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2019,

and 7,782,258 and 7,765,395shares issued and outstanding, at September 30, 2019 78 78 Additional paid in capital 84,860 84,783 Retained earnings 62,246 59,744 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares (1,156 ) (1,192 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (440 ) (569 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 16,863 shares at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 (336 ) (336 ) Total shareholders’ equity 145,252 142,508 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,260,756 $ 1,265,222





MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended December 31, (in thousands, except for share data) 2019

2018

(unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 10,905 $ 10,095 Investment securities, taxable 215 251 Investment securities, tax-exempt 39 61 Dividends, restricted stock 188 133 Interest-bearing cash accounts 472 372 Total Interest and Dividend Income 11,819 10,912 Interest Expense Deposits 3,737 2,944 Short-term borrowings — 5 Long-term borrowings 787 633 Subordinated debt 383 383 Total Interest Expense 4,907 3,965 Net interest income 6,912 6,947 Provision for Loan Losses — 1,453 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 6,912 5,494 Other Income Service charges and other fees 259 940 Rental income-other 54 67 Net gains on sale of loans 3 18 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 127 121 Total Other Income 443 1,146 Other Expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,125 2,008 Occupancy expense 582 539 Federal deposit insurance premium (3 ) 69 Advertising 22 30 Data processing 278 254 Professional fees 441 499 Net other real estate owned expense 71 21 Pennsylvania shares tax 170 — Other operating expenses 736 674 Total Other Expense 4,422 4,094 Income before income tax expense 2,933 2,546 Income tax expense 431 535 Net Income $ 2,502 $ 2,011 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.27 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 7,665,842 7,555,810 Diluted 7,665,842 7,555,969





MALVERN BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA Three Months Ended (in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where

applicable) 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 (unaudited) Statements of Operations Data Interest income $ 11,819 $ 12,686 $ 10,912 Interest expense 4,907 5,268 3,965 Net interest income 6,912 7,418 6,947 Provision for loan losses — — 1,453 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,912 7,418 5,494 Other income 443 551 1,146 Other expense 4,422 4,453 4,094 Income before income tax expense 2,933 3,516 2,546 Income tax expense 431 817 535 Net income $ 2,502 $ 2,699 $ 2,011 Earnings (per Common Share) Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.35 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.35 $ 0.27 Statements of Condition Data (Period-End) Investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 23,723 $ 18,411 $ 19,231 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $20,670,

$22,609 and $28,557, respectively) 20,578 22,485 29,323 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 994,803 1,007,714 924,639 Total assets 1,260,756 1,265,222 1,128,492 Deposits 943,819 953,811 843,200 FHLB advances 133,000 133,000 118,000 Subordinated debt 24,658 24,619 24,500 Shareholders' equity 145,252 142,508 135,679 Common Shares Dividend Data Cash dividends $ — $ — $ — Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 7,665,842 7,663,242 7,555,810 Diluted 7,665,842 7,663,593 7,555,969 Operating Ratios Return on average assets 0.82 % 0.86 % 0.74 % Return on average equity 6.97 % 7.65 % 6.00 % Average equity / average assets 11.75 % 11.27 % 12.40 % Book value per common share (period-end) $ 18.70 $ 18.35 $ 17.45 Non-Financial Information (Period-End) Common shareholders of record 384 391 402 Full-time equivalent staff 89 82 87









