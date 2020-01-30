There were 748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,413 in the last 365 days.

Parker Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- - Sales were a second quarter record at $3.50 billion 
- EPS were $1.57 as reported, or $2.54 adjusted
- Total segment operating margin was 13.9% as reported, or 15.8% adjusted
- EBITDA margin was 13.8% as reported, or 18.5% adjusted
- Cash flow from operations was a Q2 YTD record at $826.0 million and reached 12.1% of sales
- Company increases fiscal 2020 full year guidance

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the fiscal 2020 second quarter ended December 31, 2019.  Fiscal 2020 second quarter sales were $3.50 billion, compared with $3.47 billion in the prior year quarter.  Net income was $204.5 million, compared with $311.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.  Fiscal 2020 second quarter earnings per share were $1.57, compared with $2.36 in the prior year quarter.  Adjusted earnings per share were $2.54, an increase compared with adjusted earnings per share of $2.51 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.  Fiscal year-to-date cash flow from operations was a second quarter record at $826.0 million and reached 12.1% of sales, compared with 7.8% in the prior year period, or 10.7% when adjusted for a fiscal 2019 discretionary pension contribution.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

“With effective execution of The Win Strategy™, we delivered strong financial performance in the period," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams.  "Despite macro-economic headwinds, we have maintained strong adjusted total segment operating margin, adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.5%, solid earnings and impressive cash flow.  Cash flow from operations reached 12.1% of sales, despite the incumbrance of significant transaction costs from our two recently closed, transformative acquisitions.  Great progress has been made in integrating LORD Corporation and Exotic Metals Forming Company, and we remain on track to realize our previously announced synergies."

Segment Results
Diversified Industrial Segment: North American second quarter sales decreased 1% to $1.6 billion, and operating income was $211.3 million, compared with $257.8 million in the same period a year ago.  International second quarter sales decreased 6% to $1.1 billion, and operating income was $153.8 million, compared with $189.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Aerospace Systems Segment: Second quarter sales increased 19% to $735.0 million, and operating income was $121.0 million, compared with $121.5 million in the same period a year ago.

Parker reported the following orders for the quarter ending December 31, 2019, compared with the same quarter a year ago:

  • Orders decreased 3% for total Parker
  • Orders decreased 7% in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses
  • Orders decreased 6% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses
  • Orders increased 12% in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis

Outlook
For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, the company has increased guidance for earnings per share to the range of $8.78 to $9.38, or $10.25 to $10.85 on an adjusted basis.  Fiscal year 2020 guidance is adjusted on a pre-tax basis for expected business realignment expenses of approximately $40 million, costs to achieve of approximately $27 million, and one-time acquisition expenses of approximately $185 million pertaining to the LORD Corporation and Exotic Metals Forming Company transactions.  Guidance assumes an organic sales decline in the range of 7.6% to 5.1%.  A reconciliation of forecasted earnings per share to adjusted forecasted earnings per share is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Williams added, "The actions we have taken under the Win Strategy to strengthen our operations have positioned Parker for a strong second half of fiscal 2020.  Thanks to our global team members for their continued focus and dedication.  We are optimistic about the future and the prospect of reaching our targeted financial goals for fiscal 2023."

NOTICE OF CONFERENCE CALL: Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2020 second quarter results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at www.phstock.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year.  To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit www.phstock.com.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow.  Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 63 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Note on Orders
Orders provide near-term perspective on the company's outlook, particularly when viewed in the context of prior and future quarterly order rates. However, orders are not in themselves an indication of future performance. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year restated to the current-year rates. All exclude acquisitions until they can be reflected in both the numerator and denominator. Aerospace comparisons are rolling 12-month average computations. The total Parker orders number is derived from a weighted average of the year-over-year quarterly % change in orders for Diversified Industrial North America and Diversified Industrial International, and the year-over-year 12-month rolling average of orders for the Aerospace Systems Segment.

Note on Net Income
Net income referenced in this press release is equal to net income attributable to common shareholders.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted earnings per share; (b) adjusted cash flow from operations; (c) adjusted total segment operating margin; EBITDA margin; adjusted EBITDA margin; and (d) adjusted forecasted earnings per share. The adjusted earnings per share, cash flow from operations and total segment operating margin measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in earnings per share, cash flows from operations and total segment operating margin on a comparable basis from period to period. This press release also contains references to EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Although EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. These statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “continues,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “would,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments.  Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance and earnings projections of the company, including its individual segments, may differ materially from current expectations, depending on economic conditions within its mobile, industrial and aerospace markets, and the company's ability to maintain and achieve anticipated benefits associated with announced realignment activities, strategic initiatives to improve operating margins, actions taken to combat the effects of the current economic environment, and growth, innovation and global diversification initiatives. Additionally, the actual impact of changes in tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and any judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof on future performance and earnings projections may impact the company’s tax calculations. A change in the economic conditions in individual markets may have a particularly volatile effect on segment performance.

Among other factors which may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and purchases by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms or significant changes in financial condition, changes in contract cost and revenue estimates for new development programs and changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the integration of CLARCOR, LORD Corporation or Exotic Metals Forming Company; the ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination to undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs thereof and, if undertaken, the ability to complete such activities and realize the anticipated cost savings from such activities; ability to implement successfully capital allocation initiatives, including timing, price and execution of share repurchases; availability, limitations or cost increases of raw materials, component products and/or commodities that cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; compliance costs associated with environmental laws and regulations; potential labor disruptions; threats associated with and efforts to combat terrorism and cyber-security risks; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; global competitive market conditions, including global reactions to U.S. trade policies, and resulting effects on sales and pricing; and global economic factors, including manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and general economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability. The company makes these statements as of the date of this disclosure and undertakes no obligation to update them unless otherwise required by law.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019              
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME              
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019
 		    2018     2019
 		    2018  
Net sales $ 3,497,974     $ 3,472,045     $ 6,832,485     $ 6,951,339  
Cost of sales 2,682,765     2,602,339     5,162,506     5,197,162  
Selling, general and administrative expenses 491,121     397,259     890,300     791,581  
Interest expense 82,891     47,518     152,847     91,857  
Other (income), net (13,549 )   (6,225 )   (61,070 )   (20,138 )
Income before income taxes 254,746     431,154     687,902     890,877  
Income taxes 50,148     119,241     144,263     203,065  
Net income 204,598     311,913     543,639     687,812  
Less: Noncontrolling interests 124     176     267     364  
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 204,474     $ 311,737     $ 543,372     $ 687,448  
               
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:              
Basic earnings per share $ 1.59     $ 2.39     $ 4.23     $ 5.23  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.57     $ 2.36     $ 4.17     $ 5.15  
               
Average shares outstanding during period - Basic 128,396,933     130,361,273     128,430,463     131,361,464  
Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted 130,495,381     132,311,210     130,154,079     133,449,674  
               
               
CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE              
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended December 31,
(Amounts in dollars) 2019
 		    2018     2019
 		    2018  
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.88     $ 0.76     $ 1.76     $ 1.52  
               
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended December 31,
(Amounts in dollars) 2019
 		    2018     2019
 		    2018  
Earnings per diluted share $ 1.57     $ 2.36     $ 4.17     $ 5.15  
Adjustments:              
Business realignment charges 0.08     0.02     0.12     0.04  
Clarcor costs to achieve     0.04         0.09  
Lord costs to achieve 0.05         0.08      
Exotic costs to achieve         0.01      
Acquisition-related expenses 1.14         1.28      
Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.30 )   (0.02 )   (0.36 )   (0.04 )
Tax expense related to U.S. Tax Reform     0.11         0.11  
Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 2.54     $ 2.51     $ 5.30     $ 5.35  
               
1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019              
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA        
(Unaudited)   Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2019 
 		    2018      2019 
 		    2018   
Net sales   $ 3,497,974      $ 3,472,045      $ 6,832,485      $ 6,951,339   
                 
Net income   $ 204,598      $ 311,913      $ 543,639      $ 687,812   
Income taxes   50,148      119,241      144,263      203,065   
Depreciation and amortization   144,229      110,052      253,300      222,543   
Interest expense   82,891      47,518      152,847      91,857   
EBITDA   481,866      588,724      1,094,049      1,205,277   
Adjustments:                
Business realignment charges   9,836      2,515      14,559      4,918   
Clarcor costs to achieve —      5,087      —      11,297   
Lord costs to achieve 6,725      —      10,139      —   
Exotic costs to achieve 489      —      1,084      —   
Acquisition-related expenses   148,467      —      165,916      —   
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 647,383      $ 596,326      $ 1,285,747      $ 1,221,492   
                 
EBITDA margin   13.8  %   17.0  %   16.0  %   17.3  %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   18.5  %   17.2  %   18.8  %   17.6  %


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019              
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION              
(Unaudited)   Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2019 
 		    2018      2019 
 		    2018   
Net sales                
Diversified Industrial:                
North America   $ 1,615,852      $ 1,632,059      $ 3,240,457      $ 3,313,103   
International   1,147,084      1,223,679      2,225,934      2,457,445   
Aerospace Systems   735,038      616,307      1,366,094      1,180,791   
Total net sales   $ 3,497,974      $ 3,472,045      $ 6,832,485      $ 6,951,339   
Segment operating income                
Diversified Industrial:                
North America   $ 211,339      $ 257,774      $ 486,531      $ 532,885   
International   153,816      189,085      322,389      395,179   
Aerospace Systems   121,039      121,463      244,019      231,318   
Total segment operating income 486,194      568,322      1,052,939      1,159,382   
Corporate general and administrative expenses 35,660      63,890      84,562      114,215   
Income before interest expense and other expense 450,534      504,432      968,377      1,045,167   
Interest expense   82,891      47,518      152,847      91,857   
Other expense   112,897      25,760      127,628      62,433   
Income before income taxes   $ 254,746      $ 431,154      $ 687,902      $ 890,877   


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019            
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN
               
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
  Operating income 
 		    Operating margin      Operating income      Operating margin   
Total segment operating income $ 486,194      13.9  %   $ 568,322      16.4  %
Adjustments:              
Business realignment charges 9,719          2,515       
Clarcor costs to achieve —          4,867       
Lord costs to achieve 6,725          —       
Exotic costs to achieve 489          —       
Acquisition-related expenses 48,725          —       
Adjusted total segment operating income $ 551,852      15.8  %   $ 575,704      16.6  %
               
  Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
  Operating income 
 		    Operating margin      Operating income      Operating margin   
Total segment operating income $ 1,052,939      15.4  %   $ 1,159,382      16.7  %
Adjustments:              
Business realignment charges 14,437          4,918       
Clarcor costs to achieve —          11,022       
Lord costs to achieve 10,139          —       
Exotic costs to achieve 1,084          —       
Acquisition-related expenses 51,244          —       
Adjusted total segment operating income $ 1,129,843      16.5  %   $ 1,175,322      16.9  %


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019          
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET              
(Unaudited)   December 31, 
 		    June 30,      December 31,   
(Dollars in thousands)   2019 
 		    2019      2018   
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 948,355      $ 3,219,767      $ 1,047,385   
Marketable securities and other investments   145,120      150,931      30,956   
Trade accounts receivable, net   1,973,187      2,131,054      1,938,709   
Non-trade and notes receivable   319,126      310,708      324,254   
Inventories   2,014,260      1,678,132      1,804,564   
Prepaid expenses and other   261,103      182,494      188,868   
Total current assets   5,661,151      7,673,086      5,334,736   
Plant and equipment, net   2,335,940      1,768,287      1,793,805   
Deferred income taxes   114,032      150,462      98,779   
Goodwill   7,955,170      5,453,805      5,462,555   
Intangible assets, net   4,036,108      1,783,277      1,883,825   
Investments and other assets   941,588      747,773      733,987   
Total assets   $ 21,043,989      $ 17,576,690      $ 15,307,687   
             
Liabilities and equity            
Current liabilities:            
Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year   $ 1,604,318      $ 587,014      $ 1,144,347   
Accounts payable, trade   1,311,733      1,413,155      1,307,178   
Accrued payrolls and other compensation   372,549      426,285      319,787   
Accrued domestic and foreign taxes   165,265      167,312      182,617   
Other accrued liabilities   637,257      558,007      555,005   
Total current liabilities   4,091,122      3,151,773      3,508,934   
Long-term debt   8,141,220      6,520,831      4,303,331   
Pensions and other postretirement benefits   1,366,814      1,304,379      937,938   
Deferred income taxes   569,582      193,066      286,622   
Other liabilities   532,750      438,489      449,696   
Shareholders' equity   6,330,175      5,961,969      5,815,209   
Noncontrolling interests   12,326      6,183      5,957   
Total liabilities and equity   $ 21,043,989      $ 17,576,690      $ 15,307,687   


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS        
(Unaudited)   Six Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2019
 		    2018  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income   $ 543,639     $ 687,812  
Depreciation and amortization   253,300     222,543  
Stock incentive plan compensation   73,069     64,615  
Loss on sale of businesses       623  
(Gain) loss on plant and equipment and intangible assets   (4,478 )   3,428  
(Gain) loss on marketable securities   (1,969 )   5,701  
Gain on investments   (1,849 )   (3,213 )
Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables   227,247     (110,709 )
Net change in other assets and liabilities   (278,168 )   (379,687 )
Other, net   15,177     49,927  
Net cash provided by operating activities   825,968     541,040  
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Acquisitions (net of cash of $82,192 in 2019 and $690 in 2018)   (5,075,605 )   (2,042 )
Capital expenditures   (118,593 )   (94,426 )
Proceeds from sale of plant and equipment   20,993     34,121  
Proceeds from sale of businesses       19,540  
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments   (190,129 )   (2,845 )
Maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments   198,872     14,432  
Other   9,374     (90 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (5,155,088 )   (31,310 )
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Net payments for common stock activity   (134,892 )   (565,335 )
Net proceeds from debt   2,416,222     505,811  
Dividends paid   (227,025 )   (200,459 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   2,054,305     (259,983 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   3,403     (24,499 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (2,271,412 )   225,248  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   3,219,767     822,137  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 948,355     $ 1,047,385  


RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)   Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2019   Percent of sales   December 31, 2018   Percent of sales
As reported cash flow from operations   $ 825,968      12.1  %   $ 541,040      7.8  %
Discretionary pension contribution   —          200,000       
Adjusted cash flow from operations   $ 825,968      12.1  %   $ 741,040      10.7  %
                 


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019  
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
     
(Unaudited)    
(Amounts in dollars)   Fiscal Year 2020
Forecasted earnings per diluted share $8.78 - $9.38
Adjustments:  
Business realignment charges 0.30
Costs to achieve   0.20
One-time acquisition expenses   1.43
Tax effect of adjustments1   (0.46)
Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share $10.25 - $10.85
     
1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.


Contact: Media -  
  Aidan Gormley - Director, Global Communications and Branding 216-896-3258
  aidan.gormley@parker.com  
     
  Financial Analysts -  
  Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance 216-896-2265
  rjdavenport@parker.com  

