35th Universal Periodic Review: UK statement on Guinea

The United Kingdom welcomes Guinea’s engagement with the UPR and progress made, particularly abolition of the death penalty.

We thank Guinea for participating in the 2019 Global Media Freedom Conference. However, we urge the Government to ensure the safety of journalists and human rights defenders, so they can exercise their rights to freedom of expression and association without fear of reprisals. We are concerned by the high number of protestors and bystanders who have died during protests, including up to the 2013 parliamentary elections, and in recent months. For 2020, it is crucial that elections are transparent, fair, timely and credible.

We recommend that Guinea:

End impunity and ensure accountability, through prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into cases of human rights violations allegedly committed during the protests of 28 September 2009. Apply the law, and carry out educational campaigns, to end female genital mutilation, and underage or enforced marriages. Ensure availability and awareness of support services for victims of modern slavery, which give due regard to effects of gender-based violence, such as forced sexual exploitation, forced marriage and Female Genital Mutilation



