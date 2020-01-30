Plug Power to Host Business Update Conference Call Today, January 30, 2020, to Discuss Preliminary 2019 Results and 2020 Growth Plans

/EIN News/ -- LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions building the hydrogen economy, will host a business update conference call today, January 30, 2020. On this call, CEO, Andy Marsh, will discuss preliminary results for the full year of 2019, as well as expansion and growth plans for 2020.



Join the Call:

Time: 10:00 am ET

Toll-free: 877-407-9221

International: 201-689-8597

Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1280299&tp_key=45bdcf7b92

The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug Power homepage ( www.plugpower.com ). A playback of the call will be available online for a period of time following the call.

About Plug Power Inc.

The architect of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology, Plug Power is the innovator that has taken hydrogen and fuel cell technology from concept to commercialization. Plug Power has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable, cost-effective way. The Company’s GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, Plug Power replaces lead acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers.

Extending its reach into the on-road electric vehicle market, Plug Power’s ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines empowers OEMs and system integrators to rapidly adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology. ProGen engines are proven today, with thousands in service, supporting some of the most rugged operations in the world. Plug Power is the partner that customers trust to take their businesses into the future. Learn more at www.plugpower.com.

SOURCE: PLUG POWER

Media Contact

Ian Martorana

The Bulleit Group

‪(415) 237-3681

plugpower@bulleitgroup.com



