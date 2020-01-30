Edible Flakes Market Earnings To Reach USD 24.75 Bn By 2025 - Zion Market Research

Edible Flakes Market value was estimated at nearly 14.51 USD Bn in 2018 & expected to be valued at 24.75 USD Bn by 2025 at a cumulative growth rate of around 8%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global edible flakes market value was estimated at nearly 14.51 (USD Billion) in 2018 and is expected to be valued at 24.75 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a cumulative growth rate of around 8%. The report edible flakes market encompasses market estimation and analysis on both the global as well as regional level. The research report offers an extensive valuation of the market, business rivalry, opportunities, sales forecasts, revenue forecasts, and industry-validated market data. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 and a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on earnings (USD Billion).Browse full Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/edible-flakes-market Growing preference for ready-to-eat food products in the emerging economies is predicted to generate a huge demand for edible flakes in the near future. Changes in the diet patterns of the consumers and huge intake of processed food has resulted in the escalating popularity of the edible flakes across the globe.Furthermore, the high nutritive value of oats and its processing as a value-added food product is likely to further contribute towards the growth of the edible flakes market over the forecast period. With oats consumption believed to provide health benefits like hypocholesterolaemic and anti-cancer effects, the market for edible flames is likely to gain traction over the coming years.Get Free Sample PDF of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/edible-flakes-market According to NCBI, wheat flakes offer various physiological benefits to the consumers and helps in the prevention of colon & breast cancers, obesity, heart ailment, and gastrointestinal disorder. As per the claims made by European Food Safety Authority, wheat flake consumption helps in improving the gastrointestinal health, reduces intestinal transit period, helps in achieving normal body weight, and increases faecal bulk resulting in a beneficial physiological effect. All these aforementioned factors are anticipated to accelerate the market growth trends over the forecast period.Corn Flakes Segment To Dominate Product Landscape By 2025The growth of the segment over the forecast period is owing to a prominent rise in the intake of nutritive and protein rich edible food items. Additionally, corn flakes improve starch digestion and hence these food items find myriad applications in cattle feed across countries like South Korea.Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Segment To Majorly Influence Market Growth Over 2019-2025The easy availability of various brands of corn flakes, rice flakes, wheat flakes, and flakey oats in the retail stores like supermarkets & hypermarkets along with high shelf provided to the branded food products will boost the segmental growth over the forecast period.Request Customization On this Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4223 European Market To Accrue Massive Gains Over Forecast TimelineThe regional market growth over the forecast period is owing to ready-to-eat foods and intake of low calorie diet in many of the European nations. Apart from this, a bulge in the popularity of convenience & packaged foods along with the introduction of new CRM models to enhance customer loyalty towards the brand will further boost the regional market growth over the forecast period.Key players influencing the market include Bagrrys India Limited, Kellogg’s, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Post Holdings, Nestlé S.A., Quaker Oats Company, August Oetker, H. & J. Brüggen KG, Nature's Path Foods, and Aarrow head Mills, Inc.This report segments the edible flakes market as follows:Global Edible Flakes Market: By Product Segment AnalysisCorn FlakesFlakey OatsWheat FlakesRice FlakesGlobal Edible Flakes Market: By Distribution Channel Segment AnalysisSupermarkets & HypermarketsOnline RetailersConvenience StoresGlobal Edible Flakes Market: By Regional Segment AnalysisNorth AmericaU.S.EuropeUKFranceGermanyAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaLatin AmericaBrazilMiddle East and AfricaAbout Us:Zion Market Research is an obligated company. 