Edible Flakes Market Earnings To Reach USD 24.75 Bn By 2025 - Zion Market Research
Edible Flakes Market value was estimated at nearly 14.51 USD Bn in 2018 & expected to be valued at 24.75 USD Bn by 2025 at a cumulative growth rate of around 8%
Browse full Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/edible-flakes-market
Growing preference for ready-to-eat food products in the emerging economies is predicted to generate a huge demand for edible flakes in the near future. Changes in the diet patterns of the consumers and huge intake of processed food has resulted in the escalating popularity of the edible flakes across the globe.
Furthermore, the high nutritive value of oats and its processing as a value-added food product is likely to further contribute towards the growth of the edible flakes market over the forecast period. With oats consumption believed to provide health benefits like hypocholesterolaemic and anti-cancer effects, the market for edible flames is likely to gain traction over the coming years.
Get Free Sample PDF of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/edible-flakes-market
According to NCBI, wheat flakes offer various physiological benefits to the consumers and helps in the prevention of colon & breast cancers, obesity, heart ailment, and gastrointestinal disorder. As per the claims made by European Food Safety Authority, wheat flake consumption helps in improving the gastrointestinal health, reduces intestinal transit period, helps in achieving normal body weight, and increases faecal bulk resulting in a beneficial physiological effect. All these aforementioned factors are anticipated to accelerate the market growth trends over the forecast period.
Corn Flakes Segment To Dominate Product Landscape By 2025
The growth of the segment over the forecast period is owing to a prominent rise in the intake of nutritive and protein rich edible food items. Additionally, corn flakes improve starch digestion and hence these food items find myriad applications in cattle feed across countries like South Korea.
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Segment To Majorly Influence Market Growth Over 2019-2025
The easy availability of various brands of corn flakes, rice flakes, wheat flakes, and flakey oats in the retail stores like supermarkets & hypermarkets along with high shelf provided to the branded food products will boost the segmental growth over the forecast period.
Request Customization On this Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4223
European Market To Accrue Massive Gains Over Forecast Timeline
The regional market growth over the forecast period is owing to ready-to-eat foods and intake of low calorie diet in many of the European nations. Apart from this, a bulge in the popularity of convenience & packaged foods along with the introduction of new CRM models to enhance customer loyalty towards the brand will further boost the regional market growth over the forecast period.
Key players influencing the market include Bagrrys India Limited, Kellogg’s, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Post Holdings, Nestlé S.A., Quaker Oats Company, August Oetker, H. & J. Brüggen KG, Nature's Path Foods, and Aarrow head Mills, Inc.
This report segments the edible flakes market as follows:
Global Edible Flakes Market: By Product Segment Analysis
Corn Flakes
Flakey Oats
Wheat Flakes
Rice Flakes
Global Edible Flakes Market: By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Online Retailers
Convenience Stores
Global Edible Flakes Market: By Regional Segment Analysis
North America
U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
About Us:
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com
Hiren Samani
Zion Market Research
+1 8554654651
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.