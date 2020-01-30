SBLI Insures Total Customer Happiness with eGain

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced that the Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts (SBLI) has selected eGain to provide great customer and agent experiences.



Insurance carriers are looking to differentiate themselves through innovative engagement in a digital world. SBLI selected eGain for its rich, out-of-the-box capabilities for digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement. The company will deploy eGain for virtual assistance, messaging, human-assisted chat, notifications, and cobrowse-enabled form filling to provide a unified and easy experience for the customer and the agent. Where needed, consumers using virtual assistance will be able to escalate with full context to human-assisted service, moving their journey forward without having to repeat context.

“Choosing a life insurance policy is one of the most important financial decisions consumers make, but that doesn’t mean it should be difficult,” said Michael Beaser, Vice President & Digital Strategy Officer at SBLI. “With our exciting new partnership with eGain, we’re empowering families to communicate with us whenever and however they choose, which will enable them to get the coverage that they and their loved ones need more easily.”

“Digital engagement should not only be rich but also connected for easy and innovative experiences,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are pleased to enable them for SBLI.”

About SBLI

Conceived by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis, SBLI was established in Massachusetts in 1907. Today, SBLI is a policy-holder-owned provider of safe, low-cost life insurance products, currently licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit SBLI.com.

About eGain

eGain omnichannel customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for messaging, virtual assistance, social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver optimized customer journeys. To find out more about eGain, visit www.eGain.com .

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts. Woburn, MA. © 2020 All rights reserved. NAIC #70435.

