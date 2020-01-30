There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,424 in the last 365 days.

Stifel Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

  • 24th consecutive year of record net revenues of $3.3 billion, an increase of 10.3% compared with 2018.
  • Quarterly record net revenues of $944.3 million, an increase of 14.9% over our previous record quarter.
  • Record quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $125.8 million, or $1.62 per diluted common share.
  • Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $146.6 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share.
  • Record client assets of $329.5 billion, increased 22.1% compared with the year-ago quarter.
  • Quarterly GAAP return on tangible common equity of 26.3%.
  • Quarterly non-GAAP return on tangible common equity of 30.6%.
  • Increasing quarterly dividend by 13% to $0.17 per common share starting in first quarter of 2020.

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $125.8 million, or $1.62 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $944.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $793.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $146.6 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Chairman’s Comments

“2019 was a remarkable year for Stifel as we achieved our 24th consecutive year of record net revenues. We continued to execute on our long-term strategy of combining organic growth with accretive acquisitions. As evidenced by our record non-GAAP earnings per share of $6.10, non-GAAP return on tangible equity of nearly 25%, and the return of more than $300 million to common shareholders through repurchases and dividends, we have been able to grow our business and enhance shareholder value," stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stifel.

Mr. Kruszewski continued, "As I look to 2020, I am optimistic about our success. The market environment remains strong and we enter the year with record client assets, robust recruiting and investment banking pipelines, and incremental revenue from the six acquisitions we closed in 2019. In short, Stifel remains well positioned to capitalize on current market trends as the diversity of our business model enables us to generate strong results in various operating environments."

Fourth Quarter Review

Quarterly Highlights

  • Record net revenues of $944.3 million, increased 19.0% with the year-ago quarter, and increased 14.9% sequentially.
  • Record net revenues in Global Wealth Management and Institutional Group segments.
  • Record net income available to common shareholders of $125.8 million, or $1.62 per diluted common share.
  • Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $146.6 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share.
  • Bank net interest margin of 3.19% increased 5 basis points sequentially.
  • Repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $54.15 per share.
  • Completed the acquisitions of MainFirst and the Capital Markets business of GMP Capital Inc.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)   Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except per share data)   GAAP
12/31/19		     GAAP
12/31/18		     %
Change		     GAAP
9/30/19		     %
Change		       Non-
GAAP (1)
12/31/19		     Non-
GAAP (1)
12/31/18		     %
Change		  
Net revenues   $ 944,251     $ 793,449       19.0     $ 821,572       14.9       $ 944,425     $ 793,449       19.0  
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.   $ 130,690     $ 114,062       14.6     $ 109,414       19.4       $ 151,442     $ 129,134       17.3  
Preferred dividends     4,843       2,344       106.6       4,844     n/m         4,843       2,344       106.6  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 125,847     $ 111,718       12.6     $ 104,570       20.3       $ 146,599     $ 126,790       15.6  
Earnings per diluted common share   $ 1.68     $ 1.41       19.1     $ 1.40       20.0       $ 1.95     $ 1.60       21.9  
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 1.62     $ 1.38       17.4     $ 1.34       20.9       $ 1.88     $ 1.57       19.7  
Compensation ratio     60.0 %     56.5 %             59.2 %               58.3 %     56.0 %        
Non-compensation ratio     22.8 %     23.8 %             22.5 %               21.2 %     22.1 %        
Pre-tax operating margin (2)     17.2 %     19.7 %             18.3 %               20.5 %     21.9 %        
                                                                   

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $289.6 million, a 16.5% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 10.6% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   12/31/19     12/31/18     % Change     9/30/19     % Change  
Global Wealth Management   $ 174,000     $ 157,331       10.6     $ 160,117       8.7  
Institutional brokerage:                                        
Equity capital markets     45,989       48,705       (5.6 )     41,037       12.1  
Fixed income capital markets     69,563       42,463       63.8       60,613       14.8  
Total institutional brokerage     115,552       91,168       26.7       101,650       13.7  
Total brokerage revenues   $ 289,552     $ 248,499       16.5     $ 261,767       10.6  
                                         
  • Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $174.0 million, a 10.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and an 8.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $46.0 million, a 5.6% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 12.1% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $69.6 million, a 63.8% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 14.8% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were a record $277.2 million, a 37.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 39.4% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   12/31/19     12/31/18     % Change     9/30/19     % Change  
Capital raising:                                        
Global Wealth Management   $ 9,278     $ 7,915       17.2     $ 9,855       (5.9 )
                                         
Equity capital markets     64,384       51,839       24.2       53,006       21.5  
Fixed income capital markets     48,181       30,390       58.5       31,082       55.0  
Institutional Group     112,565       82,229       36.9       84,088       33.9  
Total capital raising     121,843       90,144       35.2       93,943       29.7  
Advisory fees     155,331       111,089       39.8       104,847       48.2  
Total investment banking   $ 277,174     $ 201,233       37.7     $ 198,790       39.4  
                                         
  • Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $9.3 million, a 17.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 5.9% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $64.4 million, a 24.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 21.5% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $48.2 million, a 58.5% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 55.0% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.
  • Advisory fee revenues were $155.3 million, a 39.8% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 48.2% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were a record $224.0 million, a 6.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 2.9% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019. The increase from the comparative period in 2018 is primarily attributable to the growth in fee-based accounts, as a result of market appreciation and new client assets. See Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $135.7 million, a 7.1% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 0.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019. See Net Interest Income Analysis table.

  • Interest income was $167.1 million, a 9.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 6.5% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019.
  • Interest expense was $31.4 million, a 45.7% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 28.8% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Annual Review

Annual Highlights

  • Record net revenues of $3.3 billion, increased 10.3% compared with 2018.
  • Record net revenues and pre-tax operating income in Global Wealth Management.
  • Record net revenues in Institutional Group.
  • Record net income available to common shareholders of $431.1 million, or $5.49 per diluted common share.
  • Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $479.6 million, or $6.10 per diluted common share.

For year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $431.1 million, or $5.49 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $3.3 billion, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $384.6 million, or $4.73 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $3.0 billion for the comparable in 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $479.6 million, or $6.10 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details are discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)   Year Ended  
($ in 000s, except per share data)   GAAP
12/31/19		     GAAP
12/31/18		     %
Change		       Non-
GAAP (1)
12/31/19		     Non-
GAAP (1)
12/31/18		     %
Change		  
Net revenues   $ 3,337,030     $ 3,024,881       10.3       $ 3,337,204     $ 3,024,906       10.3  
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.   $ 448,396     $ 393,968       13.8       $ 496,955     $ 438,817       13.2  
Preferred dividends     17,319       9,375       84.7         17,319       9,375       84.7  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 431,077     $ 384,593       12.1       $ 479,636     $ 429,442       11.7  
Earnings per diluted common share   $ 5.71     $ 4.84       18.0       $ 6.32     $ 5.40       17.0  
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 5.49     $ 4.73       16.1       $ 6.10     $ 5.28       15.5  
Compensation ratio     59.3 %     58.5 %               58.3 %     58.0 %        
Non-compensation ratio     22.7 %     23.8 %               21.8 %     22.4 %        
Pre-tax operating margin (3)     18.0 %     17.7 %               19.9 %     19.6 %        
                                                   

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues were $1.1 billion, a 6.3% increase compared with 2018.

    Year Ended  
($ in 000s)   12/31/19     12/31/18     % Change  
Global Wealth Management   $ 649,699     $ 638,173       1.8  
Institutional brokerage:                        
Equity capital markets     166,577       185,960       (10.4 )
Fixed income capital markets     255,969       184,977       38.4  
Total institutional brokerage     422,546       370,937       13.9  
Total brokerage revenues   $ 1,072,245     $ 1,009,110       6.3  
                         
  • Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $649.7 million, a 1.8% increase compared with 2018.
  • Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $166.6 million, a 10.4% decrease compared with 2018.
  • Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $256.0 million, a 38.4% increase compared with 2018.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were $817.4 million, a 15.5% increase compared with 2018.

    Year Ended  
($ in 000s)   12/31/19     12/31/18     % Change  
Capital raising:                        
Global Wealth Management     37,915       31,293       21.2  
                         
Equity capital markets     204,405       213,633       (4.3 )
Fixed income capital markets     127,122       91,262       39.3  
Institutional Group     331,527       304,895       8.7  
Total capital raising     369,442       336,188       9.9  
Advisory fees (4)     447,979       371,482       20.6  
Total investment banking   $ 817,421     $ 707,670       15.5  
                         
  • Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $37.9 million, a 21.2% increase compared with 2018.
  • Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $204.4 million, a 4.3% decrease compared with 2018.
  • Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $127.1 million, a 39.3% increase compared with 2018.
  • Advisory fee revenues were $448.0 million, a 20.6% increase compared with 2018.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were $848.0 million, a 5.2% increase compared with 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to the growth in fee-based accounts, as a result of market appreciation and new client assets.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $547.0 million, a 14.8% increase compared with 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to growth of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as higher interest rates.

  • Interest income was $724.9 million, a 12.1% increase compared with 2018.
  • Interest expense was $177.9 million, a 4.6% increase compared with 2018.

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019

Compensation and Benefits Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compensation and benefits expenses were $567.0 million, which included $16.3 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $448.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $486.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 58.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 (non-GAAP measure).

For the year ended December 31, 2019, compensation and benefits expenses were $2.0 billion, which included $32.4 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments), compared to $1.8 billion in 2018. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 58.3% in the year ended December 31, 2019 (non-GAAP measure).

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
($ in 000s)   12/31/19     12/31/18     12/31/19     12/31/18  
GAAP compensation and benefits   $ 566,981     $ 448,375     $ 1,978,116     $ 1,770,762  
As a percentage of net revenues     60.0 %     56.5 %     59.3 %     58.5 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (5)                                
Merger-related and severance     (16,304 )     (4,044 )     (32,367 )     (17,333 )
Non-GAAP compensation and benefits   $ 550,677     $ 444,331     $ 1,945,749     $ 1,753,429  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues     58.3 %     56.0 %     58.3 %     58.0 %
                                 

Non-Compensation Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, non-compensation operating expenses were $214.7 million, which included $15.0 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $189.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $184.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were 21.2% (non-GAAP measure).

For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-compensation operating expenses were $759.8 million, which included $32.2 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments), compared with $719.8 million in 2018. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 were 21.8% (non-GAAP measure).

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
($ in 000s)   12/31/19     12/31/18     12/31/19     12/31/18  
GAAP non-compensation expenses   $ 214,677     $ 189,143     $ 759,776     $ 719,757  
As a percentage of net revenues     22.8 %     23.8 %     22.7 %     23.8 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (5)                                
Merger-related     (14,964 )     (13,670 )     (28,663 )     (33,862 )
Litigation-related           (18 )     (3,507 )     (6,792 )
      (14,964 )     (13,688 )     (32,170 )     (40,654 )
Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses   $ 199,713     $ 175,455     $ 727,606     $ 679,103  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues     21.2 %     22.1 %     21.8 %     22.4 %
                                 

Provision for Income Taxes

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 19.6%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of 26.9% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 27.1% for the third quarter of 2019. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 22.0%.

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 25.0%, compared with 26.3% in 2018. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 25.0%.

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
($ in 000s)   12/31/19     12/31/18     12/31/19     12/31/18  
GAAP provision for income taxes   $ 31,925     $ 41,869     $ 149,152     $ 140,394  
GAAP effective tax rate     19.6 %     26.9 %     25.0 %     26.3 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (5)                                
Merger-related, litigation-related, and severance     7,203       4,262       16,152       15,242  
Other     3,487       (1,602 )           (2,079 )
      10,690       2,660       16,152       13,163  
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes   $ 42,615     $ 44,529     $ 165,304     $ 153,557  
Non-GAAP effective tax rate     22.0 %     25.6 %     25.0 %     25.9 %
                                 

Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its fourth quarter 2019 financial results conference call on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel’s Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (888) 676-3684 and referencing conference ID #8290063. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company’s results, will be available through the Company's web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc., in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, and in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s web site at www.stifel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions.  The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements.  Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following possibilities:  the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or the branch offices and financial advisors; a material adverse change in financial condition; the risk of borrower, depositor, and other customer attrition; a change in general business and economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation and regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, geopolitical, and technological factors affecting the companies’ operations, pricing, and services; and other risk factors referred to from time to time in filings made by Stifel Financial Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. Stifel Financial Corp. disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

   
Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
($ in 000s, except per share amounts)   12/31/19     12/31/18     %
Change		     9/30/19     %
Change		     12/31/19     12/31/18     %
Change		  
Revenues:                                                                
Commissions   $ 183,144     $ 167,039       9.6     $ 163,920       11.7     $ 667,494     $ 657,732       1.5  
Principal transactions     106,408       81,460       30.6       97,847       8.7       404,751       351,378       15.2  
Brokerage revenues     289,552       248,499       16.5       261,767       10.6       1,072,245       1,009,110       6.3  
                                                                 
Advisory fees     155,331       111,089       39.8       104,847       48.2       447,979       371,482       20.6  
Capital raising     121,843       90,144       35.2       93,943       29.7       369,442       336,188       9.9  
Investment banking     277,174       201,233       37.7       198,790       39.4       817,421       707,670       15.5  
Asset management and service fees     223,969       210,063       6.6       217,628       2.9       848,035       806,175       5.2  
Other income     17,917       6,996       156.1       8,747       104.8       52,378       25,553       105.0  
Operating revenues     808,612       666,791       21.3       686,932       17.7       2,790,079       2,548,508       9.5  
Interest revenue     167,087       184,534       (9.5 )     178,784       (6.5 )     724,882       646,449       12.1  
Total revenues     975,699       851,325       14.6       865,716       12.7       3,514,961       3,194,957       10.0  
Interest expense     31,448       57,876       (45.7 )     44,144       (28.8 )     177,931       170,076       4.6  
Net revenues     944,251       793,449       19.0       821,572       14.9       3,337,030       3,024,881       10.3  
                                                                 
Non-interest expenses:                                                                
Compensation and benefits     566,981       448,375       26.5       486,160       16.6       1,978,116       1,770,762       11.7  
Occupancy and equipment rental     64,327       57,158       12.5       58,649       9.7       242,893       222,384       9.2  
Communication and office supplies     39,845       36,786       8.3       36,817       8.2       147,428       140,254       5.1  
Commissions and floor brokerage     11,505       11,169       3.0       10,542       9.1       44,011       41,967       4.9  
Provision for loan losses     4,412       5,122       (13.9 )     929       374.9       9,977       18,366       (45.7 )
Other operating expenses     94,588       78,908       19.9       77,721       21.7       315,467       296,786       6.3  
Total non-interest expenses     781,658       637,518       22.6       670,818       16.5       2,737,892       2,490,519       9.9  
Income before income taxes     162,593       155,931       4.3       150,754       7.9       599,138       534,362       12.1  
Provision for income taxes     31,925       41,869       (23.8 )     40,632       (21.4 )     149,152       140,394       6.2  
Net income     130,668       114,062       14.6       110,122       18.7       449,986       393,968       14.2  
Net income/(loss) applicable to non-controlling interests     (22 )         n/m       708       (103.1 )     1,590           n/m  
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.     130,690       114,062       14.6       109,414       19.4       448,396       393,968       13.8  
Preferred dividends     4,843       2,344       106.6       4,844     n/m       17,319       9,375       84.7  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 125,847     $ 111,718       12.6     $ 104,570       20.3     $ 431,077     $ 384,593       12.1  
Earnings per common share:                                                                
Basic   $ 1.79     $ 1.56       14.7     $ 1.47       21.8     $ 5.99     $ 5.36       11.8  
Diluted   $ 1.62     $ 1.38       17.4     $ 1.34       20.9     $ 5.49     $ 4.73       16.1  
                                                                 
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.15     $ 0.12       25.0     $ 0.15           $ 0.60     $ 0.48       25.0  
                                                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                                                
Basic     70,470       71,666       (1.7 )     71,197       (1.0 )     71,998       71,786       0.3  
Diluted     77,813       80,706       (3.6 )     78,144       (0.4 )     78,585       81,321       (3.4 )
                                                                 


   
Summary Business Segment Results (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
($ in 000s)   12/31/19     12/31/18     %
Change		     9/30/19     %
Change		     12/31/19     12/31/18     %
Change		  
Net revenues:                                                                
Global Wealth Management   $ 552,945     $ 509,256       8.6     $ 534,571       3.4     $ 2,130,559     $ 1,990,319       7.0  
Institutional Group     391,907       286,640       36.7       290,222       35.0       1,214,017       1,055,495       15.0  
Other     (601 )     (2,447 )     75.4       (3,221 )     81.3       (7,546 )     (20,933 )     64.0  
Total net revenues   $ 944,251     $ 793,449       19.0     $ 821,572       14.9     $ 3,337,030     $ 3,024,881       10.3  
                                                                 
Operating expenses:                                                                
Global Wealth Management   $ 356,650     $ 320,296       11.4     $ 331,748       7.5     $ 1,344,599     $ 1,253,316       7.3  
Institutional Group     336,366       244,488       37.6       241,599       39.2       1,038,347       898,444       15.6  
Other     88,642       72,734       21.9       97,471       (9.1 )     354,946       338,759       4.8  
Total operating expenses   $ 781,658     $ 637,518       22.6     $ 670,818       16.5     $ 2,737,892     $ 2,490,519       9.9  
                                                                 
Operating contribution:                                                                
Global Wealth Management   $ 196,295     $ 188,960       3.9     $ 202,823       (3.2 )   $ 785,960     $ 737,003       6.6  
Institutional Group     55,541       42,152       31.8       48,623       14.2       175,670       157,051       11.9  
Other     (89,243 )     (75,181 )     18.7       (100,692 )     (11.4 )     (362,492 )     (359,692 )     0.8  
Income before income taxes   $ 162,593     $ 155,931       4.3     $ 150,754       7.9     $ 599,138     $ 534,362       12.1  
                                                                 
As a percentage of net revenues:                                                              
Compensation and benefits                                                                
Global Wealth Management     49.7       48.5               49.0               49.1       48.6          
Institutional Group     63.7       62.0               59.1               60.6       60.0          
Non-compensation operating expenses                                                                
Global Wealth Management     14.8       14.4               13.1               14.0       14.4          
Institutional Group     22.1       23.3               24.1               24.9       25.1          
Income before income taxes                                                                
Global Wealth Management     35.5       37.1               37.9               36.9       37.0          
Institutional Group     14.2       14.7               16.8               14.5       14.9          
Consolidated pre-tax margin     17.2       19.7               18.3               18.0       17.7          
                                                                 


     
Financial metrics (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts) 12/31/19   12/31/18   9/30/19  
Total assets $ 24,610,225   $ 24,519,598   $ 24,160,777  
Total Stifel Financial shareholders' equity   3,614,791     3,167,593     3,501,715  
Book value per common share (6) $ 48.37   $ 42.62   $ 46.34  
Return on common equity (7)   15.6 %   14.9 %   13.2 %
Non-GAAP return on common equity (1) (7)   18.2 %   16.9 %   14.8 %
Return on tangible common equity (8)   26.3 %   24.1 %   21.6 %
Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (1) (8)   30.6 %   27.3 %   24.2 %
Tier 1 common capital ratio (9)   15.2 %   16.8 %   15.6 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (9)   17.6 %   18.2 %   18.1 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (9)   10.0 %   9.3 %   10.0 %
Pre-tax margin on net revenues   17.2 %   19.7 %   18.3 %
Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (1) (2)   20.5 %   21.9 %   20.2 %
Effective tax rate   19.6 %   26.9 %   27.1 %
Non-GAAP effective tax rate (1)   22.0 %   25.6 %   26.0 %
                   


       
Statistical Information (unaudited):   As of and For the Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except financial advisors and locations)   12/31/19     12/31/18     % Change     9/30/19     % Change  
Financial advisors (10)     2,127       2,051       3.7       2,097       1.4  
Independent contractors     95       101       (5.9 )     96       (1.0 )
Total financial advisors     2,222       2,152       3.3       2,193       1.3  
Locations     446       404       10.4       426       4.7  
Total client assets   $ 329,495,000     $ 269,862,000       22.1     $ 311,819,000       5.7  
Fee-based client assets   $ 117,189,000     $ 90,174,000       30.0     $ 108,138,000       8.4  
Client money market and insured product   $ 14,841,000     $ 16,109,000       (7.9 )   $ 14,246,000       4.2  
Secured client lending (11)   $ 3,363,450     $ 2,893,074       16.3     $ 3,299,359       1.9  
                                         


       
    Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited)  
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues:   Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   12/31/19     12/31/18     % Change     9/30/19     % Change  
Private Client Group (12)   $ 177,987     $ 159,775       11.4     $ 172,124       3.4  
Asset Management     31,653       28,670       10.4       30,650       3.3  
Third-party Bank Sweep Program     3,821       11,062       (65.5 )     4,907       (22.1 )
Other (13)     10,508       10,556       (0.5 )     9,947       5.6  
Total asset management and service fee revenues   $ 223,969     $ 210,063       6.6     $ 217,628       2.9  
                                         
Fee-based Assets:   Three Months Ended  
($ in millions)   12/31/19     12/31/18     % Change     9/30/19     % Change  
Private Client Group (12)   $ 92,110     $ 66,097       39.4     $ 85,163       8.2  
Asset Management     36,525       30,269       20.7       33,698       8.4  
Elimination (14)     (11,446 )     (6,192 )     84.9       (10,723 )     6.7  
Total fee-based assets   $ 117,189     $ 90,174       30.0     $ 108,138       8.4  
                                         
Individual Program Banks   $ 1,185     $ 2,569       (53.9 )   $ 1,225       (3.3 )
                                         
ROA (bps) (15)                                        
Private Client Group (12)     83.6       89.4               85.0          
Asset Management     34.7       37.9               36.4          
Individual Program Banks     123.7       159.3               145.3          
                                         


   
Consolidated Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):  
                                                                         
    Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018     September 30, 2019  
($ in millions, except percentages)   Average
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Interest
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Interest
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Interest
Rate		  
Interest-earning assets:                                                                        
Cash and federal funds sold   $ 805.7     $ 3.6       1.80 %   $ 689.1     $ 4.3       2.52 %   $ 1,056.3     $ 5.7       2.15 %
Financial instruments owned     1,074.2       5.1       1.91       1,275.9       5.8       1.81       1,157.8       5.7       1.96  
Margin balances     1,291.7       11.6       3.58       1,245.0       13.2       4.24       1,308.3       13.3       4.08  
Investments:                                                                        
Asset-backed securities     4,511.8       38.8       3.44       4,909.1       49.2       4.01       4,367.8       42.4       3.88  
Mortgage-backed securities     987.9       5.1       2.06       1,599.4       9.0       2.18       1,253.4       6.6       2.10  
Corporate fixed income securities     663.7       4.8       2.89       1,143.9       8.4       2.98       743.7       5.7       3.06  
State and municipal securities     27.7       0.2       2.22       72.8       0.3       2.02       34.3       0.2       2.27  
Other     4.5             2.02                         4.5             5.98  
Total Investments     6,195.6       48.9       3.16       7,725.2       66.9       3.47       6,403.7       54.9       3.43  
Loans:                                                                        
Commercial and industrial     3,380.0       36.9       4.37       3,245.7       38.9       4.79       3,330.2       39.7       4.77  
Residential real estate     3,144.9       24.0       3.06       2,844.8       21.1       2.96       3,003.8       23.2       3.08  
Securities-based loans     2,064.7       18.5       3.59       1,844.9       19.3       4.18       1,959.3       19.9       4.06  
Commercial real estate     386.2       5.8       6.03       322.1       4.8       5.94       377.2       5.2       5.52  
Loans held for sale     335.3       4.0       4.80       236.5       2.3       3.97       209.7       1.7       3.21  
Other     503.4       6.1       4.75       280.2       3.7       5.43       444.9       5.7       5.23  
Total Loans     9,814.5       95.3       3.88       8,774.2       90.1       4.11       9,325.1       95.4       4.09  
Other interest-bearing assets     642.4       2.6       1.59       836.5       4.2       2.00       678.7       3.8       2.19  
Total interest-earning assets/interest income     19,824.1       167.1       3.37       20,545.9       184.5       3.59       19,929.9       178.8       3.59  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                                        
Short-term borrowings     31.5       0.1       1.66       58.7       0.5       3.09       21.0       0.1       2.63  
Senior notes     1,016.8       11.1       4.38       1,016.0       11.0       4.38       1,016.6       11.1       4.38  
Deposits     14,672.8       13.6       0.37       14,631.2       33.0       0.90       14,926.2       24.8       0.67  
FHLB     513.0       2.1       1.67       994.2       4.6       1.85       270.1       1.1       1.70  
Other interest-bearing liabilities     1,595.6       4.5       1.12       1,532.0       8.8       2.27       1,673.0       7.0       1.66  
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense   $ 17,829.7     $ 31.4       0.71 %   $ 18,232.1     $ 57.9       1.27 %   $ 17,906.9     $ 44.1       0.99 %
Net interest income/margin           $ 135.7       2.74 %           $ 126.6       2.47 %           $ 134.7       2.70 %
                                                                         


   
Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):  
                                                                         
    Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018     September 30, 2019  
($ in millions, except percentages)   Average
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Interest
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Interest
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Interest
Rate		  
Interest-earning assets:                                                                        
Cash and federal funds sold   $ 255.7     $ 1.2       1.83 %   $ 311.3     $ 1.8       2.32 %   $ 540.8     $ 3.2       2.36 %
Investments     6,195.6       48.9       3.16       7,725.2       66.9       3.47       6,403.7       54.9       3.43  
Loans     9,814.5       95.3       3.88       8,774.2       90.1       4.11       9,325.1       95.4       4.09  
Other interest-bearing assets     57.4       0.5       3.77       72.9       0.8       4.16       46.7       0.4       3.04  
Total interest-earning assets/interest income   $ 16,323.2     $ 145.9       3.58     $ 16,883.6     $ 159.6       3.78     $ 16,316.3     $ 153.9       3.77  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                                        
Deposits     14,672.8       13.6       0.37       14,631.2       33.0       0.90       14,926.2       24.8       0.67  
FHLB     513.0       2.1       1.67       994.2       4.6       1.85       270.1       1.1       1.70  
Other interest-bearing liabilities     1.6             7.85       21.0       0.2       3.99       1.7       0.1       6.49  
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense   $ 15,187.4       15.7       0.41 %   $ 15,646.4       37.8       0.97 %   $ 15,198.0       26.0       0.68 %
Net interest income/margin           $ 130.2       3.19 %           $ 121.8       2.89 %           $ 127.9       3.14 %
                                                                         


   
Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) - a component of Global Wealth Management  
   
Selected operating data (unaudited): Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
($ in 000s, except percentages) 12/31/19     12/31/18     %
Change		     9/30/19     %
Change		     12/31/19     12/31/18     %
Change		  
Net Interest Income $ 130,157     $ 121,790       6.9     $ 127,942       1.7     $ 520,377     $ 459,549       13.2  
Bank loan loss provision   4,412       5,122       (13.9 )     929       374.9       9,977       18,366       (45.7 )
Charge-offs   220           n/m       56       292.9       386       14     n/m  
Net Interest Margin   3.19 %     2.89 %   30 bps       3.14 %   5 bps       3.15 %     2.90 %   25 bps  
                                                         


       
Financial Metrics (unaudited):   As of  
($ in 000s, except percentages)   12/31/19     12/31/18     9/30/19  
Total assets   $ 16,941,877     $ 17,835,917     $ 16,442,707  
Total shareholders' equity     1,207,469       1,218,814       1,234,932  
Total loans, net (includes loans held for sale)     10,013,735       8,723,172       9,367,233  
Total deposits     15,332,581       15,863,613       14,836,646  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     3,253,588       3,069,055       3,448,207  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     2,853,360       4,215,533       2,878,516  
Commercial and industrial     3,438,953       3,304,234       3,315,706  
Residential real estate     3,309,548       2,875,014       3,043,271  
Securities-based loans     2,098,211       1,786,966       1,986,339  
Commercial real estate     428,549       318,961       387,868  
Loans held for sale     389,693       205,557       265,330  
Stifel Bank & Trust:                        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9)     12.1 %     14.4 %     13.1 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (9)     12.1 %     14.6 %     13.1 %
Total capital ratio (9)     13.3 %     15.6 %     14.3 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio (9)     7.1 %     7.1 %     7.3 %
Stifel Bank:                        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9)     17.0 %     12.3 %     17.9 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (9)     17.0 %     12.3 %     17.9 %
Total capital ratio (9)     18.0 %     13.5 %     19.1 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio (9)     7.1 %     9.9 %     7.0 %
                         
Credit Metrics:                        
Allowance for loan losses   $ 95,579     $ 85,833     $ 91,360  
Allowance as a percentage of retained loans     0.98 %     1.00 %     0.99 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Total nonperforming assets     14,748       24,455       18,031  
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets     0.09 %     0.14 %     0.11 %
                         


   
Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
($ in 000s)   12/31/19     12/31/18     %
Change		     9/30/19     %
Change		     12/31/19     12/31/18     %
Change		  
Revenues:                                                                
Commissions   $ 129,129     $ 117,006       10.4     $ 118,061       9.4     $ 477,401     $ 472,135       1.1  
Principal transactions     44,871       40,325       11.3       42,056       6.7       172,298       166,038       3.8  
Brokerage revenues     174,000       157,331       10.6       160,117       8.7       649,699       638,173       1.8  
                                                                 
Asset management and service fees     223,952       210,051       6.6       217,616       2.9       847,977       806,132       5.2  
Net interest     138,060       132,402       4.3       137,937       0.1       558,891       503,185       11.1  
Investment banking     9,278       7,915       17.2       9,855       (5.9 )     37,915       31,374       20.8  
Other income     7,655       1,557       391.7       9,046       (15.4 )     36,077       11,455       214.9  
Net revenues     552,945       509,256       8.6       534,571       3.4       2,130,559       1,990,319       7.0  
Non-interest expenses:                                                                
Compensation and benefits     274,954       246,750       11.4       261,681       5.1       1,046,429       968,102       8.1  
Non-compensation operating expenses     81,696       73,546       11.1       70,067       16.6       298,170       285,214       4.5  
Total non-interest expenses     356,650       320,296       11.4       331,748       7.5       1,344,599       1,253,316       7.3  
Income before income taxes   $ 196,295     $ 188,960       3.9     $ 202,823       (3.2 )   $ 785,960     $ 737,003       6.6  
                                                                 
As a percentage of net revenues:                                                                
Compensation and benefits     49.7       48.5               49.0               49.1       48.6          
Non-compensation operating expenses     14.8       14.4               13.1               14.0       14.4          
Income before income taxes     35.5       37.1               37.9               36.9       37.0          
                                                                 


   
Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
($ in 000s)   12/31/19     12/31/18     %
Change		     9/30/19     %
Change		     12/31/19     12/31/18     %
Change		  
Revenues:                                                                
Commissions   $ 54,015     $ 50,034       8.0     $ 45,859       17.8     $ 190,093     $ 185,597       2.4  
Principal transactions     61,537       41,134       49.6       55,791       10.3       232,453       185,340       25.4  
Brokerage revenues     115,552       91,168       26.7       101,650       13.7       422,546       370,937       13.9  
Advisory fees     155,331       111,089       39.8       104,847       48.2       447,979       371,401       20.6  
Capital raising     112,565       82,229       36.9       84,088       33.9       331,527       304,895       8.7  
Investment banking     267,896       193,318       38.6       188,935       41.8       779,506       676,296       15.3  
Other (17)     8,459       2,154       292.7       (363 )   n/m       11,965       8,262       44.8  
Net revenues     391,907       286,640       36.7       290,222       35.0       1,214,017       1,055,495       15.0  
Non-interest expenses:                                                                
Compensation and benefits     249,574       177,782       40.4       171,534       45.5       736,298       633,297       16.3  
Non-compensation operating expenses     86,792       66,706       30.1       70,065       23.9       302,049       265,147       13.9  
Total non-interest expenses     336,366       244,488       37.6       241,599       39.2       1,038,347       898,444       15.6  
Income before income taxes   $ 55,541     $ 42,152       31.8     $ 48,623       14.2     $ 175,670     $ 157,051       11.9  
                                                                 
As a percentage of net revenues:                                                                
Compensation and benefits     63.7       62.0               59.1               60.6       60.0          
Non-compensation operating expenses     22.1       23.3               24.1               24.9       25.1          
Income before income taxes     14.2       14.7               16.8               14.5       14.9          
                                                                 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2019 and the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.

A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.

The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three months ended December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2019, and the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
($ in 000s)   12/31/19     12/31/18     9/30/19     12/31/19     12/31/18  
GAAP net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.   $ 130,690     $ 114,062     $ 109,414     $ 448,396     $ 393,968  
Preferred dividends     4,843       2,344       4,844       17,319       9,375  
Net income available to common shareholders     125,847       111,718       104,570       431,077       384,593  
                                         
Non-GAAP adjustments:                                        
Merger-related and severance  (18)     31,442       17,714       14,850       61,204       51,220  
Litigation-related (19)           18             3,507       6,792  
Provision for income taxes (20)     (10,690 )     (2,660 )     (2,274 )     (16,152 )     (13,163 )
Total non-GAAP adjustments     20,752       15,072       12,576       48,559       44,849  
Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders   $ 146,599     $ 126,790     $ 117,146     $ 479,636     $ 429,442  
                                         
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     77,813       80,706       78,144       78,585       81,321  
                                         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share   $ 1.68     $ 1.41     $ 1.40     $ 5.71     $ 4.84  
Non-GAAP adjustments     0.27       0.19       0.16       0.61       0.56  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share   $ 1.95     $ 1.60     $ 1.56     $ 6.32     $ 5.40  
                                         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 1.62     $ 1.38     $ 1.34     $ 5.49     $ 4.73  
Non-GAAP adjustments     0.26       0.19       0.16       0.61       0.55  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 1.88     $ 1.57     $ 1.50     $ 6.10     $ 5.28  
                                         

Footnotes

(1)  Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(2)  Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of 20.5% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $31.4 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $162.6 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $944.4 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(3)  Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the year ended December 31, 2019 of 19.9% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $64.7 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $599.1 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues of $3.3 billion. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(4)  Excludes revenue included in the Other segment.
(5)  See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(6)  Book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock and non-controlling interests) divided by period end common shares outstanding.
(7)  Computed by dividing annualized net income by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity.
(8)  Computed by dividing annualized net income by average tangible shareholders' equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on tangible common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average tangible shareholders' equity. Tangible common shareholders' equity equals total Stifel Financial common shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.
(9)  Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.
(10)  Reflects change in the definition of producing brokers as of January 1, 2019. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform with current period presentation.
(11)  Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at our bank subsidiaries.
(12)  Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business.
(13)  Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees.
(14)  Asset management assets managed in Private Client Group or Trust accounts.
(15)  Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group, period-end balances for Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks.
(16)  Includes Stifel Bank & Trust, Stifel Bank, and Stifel Trust Company, N.A.
(17)  Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.
(18)  Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, professional fees, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.
(19)  Primarily related to costs associated with Company’s legal matters.
(20)  See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”

Media Contact:  Neil Shapiro  (212) 271-3447
Investor Contact:  Joel Jeffrey  (212) 271-3610
www.stifel.com/investor-relations

Primary Logo

