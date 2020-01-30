Amdocs Service & Network Automation Solution Streamlines Operations Across Hybrid Cloud Networks

Amdocs’ cloud-native modular platform supports end-to-end service lifecycle management and automation across all lines-of-business for leading communications service providers

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the availability of its cloud-native Amdocs Service & Network Automation solution to support all aspects of service design, inventory and orchestration across physical, logical and virtual elements for all lines-of-business (LOBs), including enterprise/B2B, mobile, consumer broadband, as well as NFV and 5G-based services. Amdocs additionally announced that a number of its customers are accelerating their network transformation and NFV journey with the deployment of Amdocs’ cloud-native operations automation suite including three integrated services providers in EMEA, a major provider of telecommunications services in the APAC, and a leading MSO in North America.



The Amdocs Service & Network Automation solution can be implemented on public cloud environments, providing the benefits of better experiences, faster deployment, reduced upgrade cycle time and cost, accelerated service introduction and innovation, and optimized operations. Constituent components and technology have previously been implemented and proven on leading public clouds, including on AWS for a Tier 1 CSP in APAC, and on Microsoft Azure for SES, a leading satellite communications and business services provider. The modular microservices based platform also enables end-to-end service orchestration spanning NFV, hybrid networks, separate domains, distributed infrastructure and heterogeneous environments. It is also aligned with the ONAP suite of tools and components in several areas.

Key capabilities of the solution include:

Open Network Designer – Graphical design and configuration environment for use by network, IT and business personnel to design services, product specifications, service workflows and orchestration processes

– Graphical design and configuration environment for use by network, IT and business personnel to design services, product specifications, service workflows and orchestration processes Open Network Inventory - Hybrid inventory solution that supports inventory management and visualization of physical, logical, cloud and virtual network functions, including support of federated network views across both Amdocs and 3rd-party inventory systems

- Hybrid inventory solution that supports inventory management and visualization of physical, logical, cloud and virtual network functions, including support of federated network views across both Amdocs and 3rd-party inventory systems Open Network & Service Orchestrators - End-to-end award-winning (MEF 2019) service orchestration that supports a wide variety of use cases, from orchestrating the lead to cash process of complex enterprise services, to consumer multi play, EPC, and 5G core orchestration

“Amdocs has an extensive service design and orchestration offering, and in addition to being the market leader in products category, the company also holds leading positions in engineering systems and order management sub-segments,” said Anil Rao, Principal Analyst for Research at Analysys Mason. “Amdocs continues to invest in adapting its portfolio for NFV/SDN and telco clouds, which is now becoming increasingly critical for vendors to support as service providers globally are starting to turn to cloud-native networks in the 5G era.”

“With the increased adoption of virtualization, along with continuous pressure on CAPEX and OPEX reduction, we have seen a growing demand to implement our operational automation solutions in cloud environments to optimize operations,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “We are addressing this need across both private and public clouds and are providing an integrated service management solution that spans NFV and hybrid networks while leveraging the capabilities of ONAP.”

Amdocs will showcase its Service & Network Automation solution next month at the company’s booth at Mobile World Congress Barcelona (Hall 3, Stand 3G10).

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019.

Media Contacts:

Nick Boulton

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335

E-mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com

Paul Campbell

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)20 7434 5552

E-mail: paul@babelpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.