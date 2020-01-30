Faster and Real-Time Payments Fraud: 2020 Research Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Faster and Real-Time Payments Fraud" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Financial institutions are implementing or planning new faster payment solutions from same day to real-time transactions and creating roadmaps for new products with faster payment solutions embedded. Simultaneously, attention is being given to protecting faster transactions and preserving the trust customers have in their banks and credit unions to protect their financial transactions.

Faster and Real-Time Payments Fraud reviews these trends, challenges, and solutions.



At the same time that financial institutions are wrestling with new fraud types and the rise of tactics like business email compromise, they are rolling out new faster payments solutions that innately allow less time to detect criminal activity. The good news is that the security providers are responding with solutions. The implementation and adaptation of these solutions to individual operating environments needs to be the focus.



Forecast for faster payments adoption by channel

Discussion of the unique challenges of faster payments fraud and a look at challenges experienced in the United Kingdom, where real-time payments have been available for over a decade

Evolving fraud capabilities including account ID and verification, account validation, analytics and artificial intelligence

Mention of vendors advancing faster payment fraud mitigation tools

Beyond the technology solutions, potential laws and policies that will influence liability for faster payment

Introduction: The Rise of Faster and Real-Time Payments



Fraud in the Age of Fast Payments



Evolving Technologies for Fighting Back

Account Identification and Authorization

Account Validation During Transactions

Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Vendors of Faster Payment Fraud Prevention Solutions



Beyond the Technology: Laws and Policies



Conclusions



Figure 1: Projection of U.S. 2020 faster payments dollar volumes by channel

Figure 2: Faster payments can make common fraud schemes more successful

Table 1: U.S. new faster payment platforms and high-level characteristics

