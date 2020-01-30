Faster and Real-Time Payments Fraud: 2020 Research Report
Financial institutions are implementing or planning new faster payment solutions from same day to real-time transactions and creating roadmaps for new products with faster payment solutions embedded. Simultaneously, attention is being given to protecting faster transactions and preserving the trust customers have in their banks and credit unions to protect their financial transactions.
Faster and Real-Time Payments Fraud reviews these trends, challenges, and solutions.
At the same time that financial institutions are wrestling with new fraud types and the rise of tactics like business email compromise, they are rolling out new faster payments solutions that innately allow less time to detect criminal activity. The good news is that the security providers are responding with solutions. The implementation and adaptation of these solutions to individual operating environments needs to be the focus.
Highlights of the research report include:
- Forecast for faster payments adoption by channel
- Discussion of the unique challenges of faster payments fraud and a look at challenges experienced in the United Kingdom, where real-time payments have been available for over a decade
- Evolving fraud capabilities including account ID and verification, account validation, analytics and artificial intelligence
- Mention of vendors advancing faster payment fraud mitigation tools
- Beyond the technology solutions, potential laws and policies that will influence liability for faster payment
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Introduction: The Rise of Faster and Real-Time Payments
Fraud in the Age of Fast Payments
Evolving Technologies for Fighting Back
- Account Identification and Authorization
- Account Validation During Transactions
- Analytics
- Artificial Intelligence
Vendors of Faster Payment Fraud Prevention Solutions
Beyond the Technology: Laws and Policies
Conclusions
Figures and Tables
Figure 1: Projection of U.S. 2020 faster payments dollar volumes by channel
Figure 2: Faster payments can make common fraud schemes more successful
Table 1: U.S. new faster payment platforms and high-level characteristics
Companies Mentioned
- ACH Alert
- Brighterion
- Early Warning
- Experian
- Faster Payments Service
- Feedzai
- Federal Reserve
- FICO
- GIACT
- LexisNexis
- Mastercard
- NICE Actimize
- NuData Security
- Rambus
- RiskRecon
- The Clearing House
- Verafin
- Visa
