Smart City Services Maturity Model, 2020 - Benchmark Smart Cities and Smart City Services

This document provides an overview of our version of a Smart City Services Maturity Model, which can be used by city planners, utilities, and vendors in the smart city ecosystem to benchmark smart cities and smart city services. It includes action items to bring services to the next level and will be particularly useful for certain industry verticals including banking, insurance, government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, utilities, communication service providers, and the oil & gas industry.



Smart Cities are much more than just an effort by sovereign nations to modernize their infrastructure - they are a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including M2M/IoT, Connected Devices, Broadband Wireless, Cloud Computing, Big Data and Analytics. Smart City developments are causing many technologies and solutions to integrate with convergence seen across with many resource areas including energy, water, sanitation, and other essential services.



Innovation in several important IT and communications areas are a major driving factor for the development of smart cities. Technology development alone will not allow for realization of more efficient cities that allow citizens to enjoy an higher quality of life. Governments must be dedicated and involved in public-private partnerships with leading ICT companies.



Key Topics Covered



The Smart City Services Maturity Model Goals The Smart City Services Maturity Model Verticals Smart City Forecasts

