Bridgestone Plants Receive Highest Rating from Caterpillar

Tokyo (January 30, 2020) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced that, in 2019, Bridgestone Group factories were recognized with Platinum Level certification, the highest rating in the Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) of Caterpillar Inc. (Caterpillar), a world-leading manufacturer for construction and mining equipment.

SQEP is a program through which Caterpillar promotes ongoing improvements in quality by suppliers. Platinum Level certification is only awarded to suppliers that are able to consistently deliver products and services of impeccable quality. The Bridgestone facilities selected for the recognition were selected from among the tens of thousands of suppliers that serve Caterpillar from around the globe.

In 2019, a total of seven Bridgestone Group factories received Platinum Level certification. Of these factories, the Santo André Plant (Bridgestone do Brasil Industria e Comercio Ltda.) has received this certification for eight consecutive years. The Shimonoseki Plant (Bridgestone Corporation) and the Hyogo Plant (Bridgestone Flowtech Corporation) have received this certification for five consecutive years. In addition, the Hofu Plant (Bridgestone Corporation) and the Des Moines Plant (Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC) have received this certification for three consecutive years.

Bridgestone Group Plants Receiving Platinum Level Certification in 2019

Name Location Products Supplied to Caterpillar Santo André Plant São Paulo State, Brazil Tires for construction equipment Shimonoseki Plant Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan Tires for construction equipment Hofu Plant Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan Tires for construction equipment Des Moines Plant Iowa, United States Tires for construction equipment Kumamoto Plant Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan Rubber tracks for construction equipment Hyogo Plant Hyogo Prefecture, Japan Hydraulic hoses Jacksonville Plant Florida, United States Hydraulic hoses

The Bridgestone Group supplies Caterpillar with tires, rubber tracks, hydraulic hoses and a wide range of other products for construction and mining equipment on a global basis. Going forward, the Group will continue to leverage its technological prowess to contribute to the ongoing growth of the mobility society through the stable supply of products boasting superb levels of safety and quality.