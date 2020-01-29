There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,292 in the last 365 days.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

  • Total assets increased to $1.1 billion up 7% for the quarter and 26% year-over-year
  • Total loans increased to $885.6 million up 8% for the quarter and up 28% year-over-year
  • Total deposits increased to $850.3 million up 3% for the quarter and up 22% year-over-year
  • Record fourth quarter earnings of $2.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share
  • Net interest income for the year increased 43%

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2019. For the full year 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $428,000 or $0.08 per diluted share. The net loss for the year was due to the $9.5 million pre-tax loan charge-off reported in the third quarter of 2019. 

The Company reported net income of $2.0 million or $0.35 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared with a net loss of $5.0 million or $0.89 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019 and net income of $1.0 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest income was $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 representing a $103,000 or 1%, increase compared to the third quarter of 2019 and a $2.3 million or 26% increase, compared to the same period in 2018. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 4.47% compared with 4.67% for the third quarter and 4.52% for the same period in 2018. The yield on earning assets for the quarter was 5.44% compared with 5.63% in the third quarter and 5.33% for the same period in 2018 reflecting the impact of changes in the Federal Funds Rate, and an increase in loan yields year-over-year. The cost of total funding sources was 1.04% for the quarter compared with 1.04% in the third quarter and 0.88% for the same period in 2018. The increase in funding costs compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was partially attributable to the increased cost from the subordinate debt issued during the second quarter of 2019.   

Non-interest income was $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 representing a $437,000 or 75% increase compared to the third quarter of 2019 and a $460,000 increase, or 82% increase compared to the same period in 2018. The quarterly increase is primarily due to increased gains from SBA loan sales and gain-on-sale of investment securities. The increase compared to the same period in 2018 is due to the increase in SBA loan sales and other non-interest income. 

Non-interest expense was $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 representing a $369,000 decrease, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and a $1.6 million, or 23% increase, compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease was caused by downward adjustments to bonus and commission accruals, offset by increases to professional and other expenses related to increased legal costs, regulatory assessments and expenses related to unfunded commitments. The increase compared to 2018 was due to increases in salaries and benefits, data processing costs, professional services and other expenses due to increased headcount, legal fees and expense related to unfunded commitments. 

The Company increased total assets to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2019 representing an increase of $66 million or 7% compared to the third quarter of 2019 and $218.8 million or 26% compared to the same period in 2018. Total loans increased $64.6 million, or 8%, from the third quarter to $885.6 million at December 31, 2019 and increased $191 million, or 28%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $708 thousand to $8.6 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 0.97% compared to $7.9 million or 0.96% at the third quarter of 2019 and $6.3 million or 0.90% at the fourth quarter of 2018. 

Tom Wornham, President and CEO of the Company and CEO of the Bank said, “Our growth continues to come from all around our Coastal Southern California footprint and across all of our business lines. We are very appreciative of the support of our clients and shareholders; as well as the hard work of our Team Members who are successfully implementing our organic growth strategy. While we are very disappointed we incurred our only significant loan loss since the merger in 2013, we are proud that without this event PBAM would have reported record earnings in 2019.”   

Rick Sowers, President of the Bank added, “We are more than half way through our 36-month growth strategy that we communicated to our investors. We have experienced tremendous growth and I am proud of our Team. Our focus remains on continuing to improve our operating leverage, continually providing an exceptional client experience and getting the most out of the investments we have made.” 

 “The company continued to grow based on prior and current investments in infrastructure, talent and technology. The focus on client experience and corporate culture resulted in the strengthening of the franchise through broader and deeper client relationships and exceptional Team Member engagement,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of PBAM and the Bank. “The company remains well capitalized and reported no past due or delinquent loans at the end of the year. We remain committed to providing our shareholders with solid long-term returns.” 

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender.

Investor Relations Contact

Thomas V. Wornham
President/CEO
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
(858) 875-6900

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forwardlooking statements. These factors include loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   Dollar
change		 Percentage
change		   December 31, 2018   Dollar
change		 Percentage
change
Assets                      
                       
Cash and due from banks $ 34,551     $ 29,480     $ 5,071   17.2 %     24,140     $ 10,411   43.1 %
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank   74,561       58,373       16,188   27.7 %     18,964       55,597   293.2 %
Total cash and due from banks   109,112       87,853   1   21,259   24.2 %     43,104       66,008   153.1 %
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   2,256       2,255       1   0.0 %     2,751       (495 ) -18.0 %
Investment securities available for sale   51,215       73,209       (21,994 ) -30.0 %     98,170       (46,955 ) -47.8 %
Loans   885,556       820,989       64,567   7.9 %     694,531       191,025   27.5 %
Allowance for loan losses   (8,601 )     (7,893 )     (708 ) 9.0 %     (6,252 )     (2,349 ) 37.6 %
Net loans   876,955       813,096       63,859   7.9 %     688,279       188,676   27.4 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   4,060       4,060       0   0.0 %     3,310       750   22.7 %
Right of use asset   6,452       6,877       (425 ) -6.2 %     0       6,452   0.0 %
Premises and equipment, net   3,165       2,947       218   7.4 %     2,223       942   42.4 %
Other intangible assets   1,080       978       102   10.5 %     884       196   22.2 %
Deferred tax asset   5,966       4,576       1,390   30.4 %     4,409       1,557   35.3 %
Accrued interest receivable   2,703       2,569       134   5.2 %     2,527       176   7.0 %
Other assets   3,022       1,565       1,457   93.1 %     1,507       1,515   100.5 %
Total assets $ 1,065,986     $ 999,985     $ 66,001   6.6 %   $ 847,164     $ 218,822   25.8 %
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
                       
Liabilities                      
Noninterest bearing $ 268,116     $ 266,205     $ 1,911   0.7 %   $ 226,119     $ 41,997   18.6 %
Interest Bearing   582,139       557,800       24,339   4.4 %     470,344       111,795   23.8 %
Total deposits   850,255       824,005       26,250   3.2 %     696,463       153,792   22.1 %
FHLB borrowings   90,000       55,000       35,000   63.6 %     55,000       35,000   63.6 %
Other borrowings   17,932       17,930       2   0.0 %     7,909       10,023   126.7 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   12,120       9,779       2,341   23.9 %     4,241       7,879   185.8 %
Total liabilities   970,307       906,714       63,593   7.0 %     763,613       206,694   27.1 %
                       
Shareholders' equity                      
Common stock   69,159       68,804       355   0.5 %     58,373       10,786   18.5 %
Additional paid-in capital   3,048       2,997       51   1.7 %     3,083       (35 ) -1.1 %
Retained earnings   22,904       20,917       1,987   9.5 %     23,363       (459 ) -2.0 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income   568       553       15   2.7 %     (1,268 )     1,836   -144.8 %
Total stockholders' equity   95,679       93,271       2,408   2.6 %     83,551       12,128   14.5 %
                       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,065,986     $ 999,985     $ 66,001   6.6 %   $ 847,164     $ 218,822   25.8 %
                       
                       


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                     
    For the three months ended
    December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   Dollar
change		 Percentage
change		   December 31, 2018   Dollar
change		 Percentage
change
Interest Income                        
Loans   $ 12,733   $ 12,497     $ 236   1.9 %   $ 9,459     $ 3,274   34.6 %
Investment securities     485     544       (59 ) -10.8 %     747       (262 ) -35.1 %
Deposits in other financial institutions     254     181       73   40.3 %     127       127   100.0 %
Total interest income     13,472     13,222       250   1.9 %     10,333       3,139   30.4 %
                         
Interest Expense                        
Deposits     1,825     1,605       220   13.7 %     860       965   112.2 %
Borrowings     575     648       (73 ) -11.3 %     710       (135 ) -19.0 %
Total interest expense     2,400     2,253       147   6.5 %     1,570       830   52.9 %
                         
Net interest income     11,072     10,969       103   0.9 %     8,763       2,309   26.3 %
Provision for credit losses     708     9,737       (9,029 ) -92.7 %     863       (155 ) -18.0 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     10,364     1,232       9,132   741.2 %     7,900       2,464   31.2 %
                         
Noninterest income:                        
Service charges on deposit accounts     138     137       1   0.7 %     96       42   43.8 %
Net gain on sale of loans     432     163       269   165.0 %     410       22   5.4 %
Gain on sale of investment securities     190     125       65   52.0 %     (13 )     203   -1561.5 %
Other noninterest income     261     159       102   64.2 %     68       193   283.8 %
Total noninterest income     1,021     584       437   74.8 %     561       460   82.0 %
                         
Noninterest expense:                        
Salary and employee benefits     5,427     6,341       (914 ) -14.4 %     4,741       686   14.5 %
Occupancy and equipment     832     793       39   4.9 %     620       212   34.2 %
Data processing     631     588       43   7.3 %     541       90   16.6 %
Professional services     726     639       87   13.6 %     350       376   107.4 %
Other expenses     946     570       376   66.0 %     688       258   37.5 %
Total noninterest expense     8,562     8,931       (369 ) -4.1 %     6,940       1,622   23.4 %
                         
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes     2,823     (7,115 )     9,938   -139.7 %     1,521       1,302   85.6 %
Provision for income taxes     857     (2,081 )     2,938   -141.2 %     474       383   80.8 %
Net income (loss)   $ 1,966   $ (5,034 )   $ 7,000   -139.1 %   $ 1,047     $ 919   87.8 %
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 1,931   $ (4,950 )   $ 6,881   -139.0 %     1,025     $ 906   88.4 %
                         
Earnings per share                        
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.36   $ (0.91 )   $ 1.27   -139.7 %   $ 0.21     $ 0.15   74.6 %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.35   $ (0.89 )   $ 1.24   -139.3 %   $ 0.20     $ 0.15   75.8 %
                         
Average shares outstanding     5,414,056     5,465,278       (51,222 ) -0.9 %     4,970,090       443,966   8.9 %
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,492,930     5,563,931       (71,001 ) -1.3 %     5,147,858       345,072   6.7 %
                         


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
    For the twelve months ended
    December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   Dollar
change		 Percentage
change
Interest Income              
Loans   $ 47,182       30,219     $ 16,963   56.1 %
Investment securities     2,303       2,698       (395 ) -14.6 %
Deposits in other financial institutions     695       704       (9 ) -1.3 %
Total interest income     50,180       33,621       16,559   49.3 %
               
Interest Expense              
Deposits     5,977       2,405       3,572   148.5 %
Borrowings     2,438       1,967       471   23.9 %
Total interest expense     8,415       4,372       4,043   92.5 %
               
Net interest income     41,765       29,249       12,516   42.8 %
Provision for credit losses     11,830       1,731       10,099   583.4 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     29,935       27,518       2,417   8.8 %
               
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts     485       258       227   88.0 %
Net gain on sale of loans     1,249       1,670       (421 ) -25.2 %
Gain on sale of investment securities     341       (4 )     345   -8625.0 %
Other noninterest income     688       441       247   56.0 %
Total noninterest income     2,763       2,365       398   16.8 %
               
Noninterest expense:              
Salary and employee benefits     22,889       15,943       6,946   43.6 %
Occupancy and equipment     2,941       2,310       631   27.3 %
Data processing     2,233       1,902       331   17.4 %
Professional services     2,121       1,248       873   70.0 %
Other expenses     3,099       2,632       467   17.7 %
Total noninterest expense     33,283       24,035       9,248   38.5 %
               
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes     (585 )     5,848       (6,433 ) -110.0 %
Provision for income tax     (157 )     1,712       (1,869 ) -109.2 %
Net income (loss)   $ (428 )   $ 4,136     $ (4,564 ) -110.3 %
Net income available to common shareholders   $ (420 )   $ 4,073     $ (4,493 ) -110.3 %
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ (0.08 )   $ 0.82     $ (0.90 ) -109.7 %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ (0.08 )   $ 0.80     $ (0.88 ) -110.1 %
               
Average shares outstanding     5,241,325       4,959,314       282,011   5.7 %
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,320,200       5,136,987       183,213   3.6 %
               



    PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
    Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
    (Unaudited)
    (Dollars in thousands)
 
 
 		  For the three months ended
    December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets:                                    
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 66,186   $ 254   1.52 %   $ 35,658   $ 181   2.01 %   $ 24,810   $ 127   2.03 %
Investment securities     70,647     485   2.75 %     79,842     544   2.73 %     102,746     747   2.88 %
Loans     845,199     12,733   5.98 %     816,281     12,497   6.07 %     640,963     9,459   5.85 %
Total interest-earning assets     982,032     13,472   5.44 %     931,781     13,222   5.63 %     768,519     10,333   5.33 %
Noninterest-earning assets     36,912             39,083             24,752        
Total Assets   $ 1,018,944           $ 970,864           $ 793,271        
                                     
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                    
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 56,061   $ 130   0.92 %   $ 37,644   $ 69   0.73 %   $ 17,890   $ 9   0.20 %
Money market     389,499     1,009   1.03 %     372,008     959   1.02 %     306,361     530   0.69 %
Savings deposits     10,078     6   0.24 %     7,099     5   0.28 %     6,385     4   0.25 %
Certificates of deposit     114,699     680   2.35 %     100,705     572   2.25 %     70,416     317   1.79 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     570,337     1,825   1.27 %     517,456     1,605   1.23 %     401,052     860   0.85 %
                                     
FHLB advances     56,814     306   2.14 %     63,301     376   2.36 %     97,918     605   2.45 %
Other borrowings     17,931     269   6.00 %     17,929     272   6.07 %     7,907     105   5.27 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     74,745     575   3.05 %     81,230     648   3.16 %     105,825     710   2.66 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing deposits     271,892             261,365             199,588        
Total Funding Sources     916,974     2,400   1.04 %     860,051     2,253   1.04 %     706,465     1,570   0.88 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     10,506             12,422             4,200        
                                     
Shareholders' equity     91,464             98,391             82,606        
                                     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,018,944           $ 970,864           $ 793,271        
                                     
Net interest spread           4.40 %           4.59 %           4.45 %
                                     
Net interest income       $ 11,072           $ 10,969           $ 8,763    
Net interest margin           4.47 %           4.67 %           4.52 %


                   
                   
  Condensed Balance Sheets
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 111,368     $ 90,108     $ 45,337     $ 37,998     $ 45,855  
Investment securities   51,215       73,209       84,752       85,852       98,170  
Loans   885,556       820,989       795,345       713,408       694,531  
Allowance for loan losses   (8,601 )     (7,893 )     (7,637 )     (6,641 )     (6,252 )
Net loans   876,955       813,096       787,708       706,767       688,279  
Right of use asset   6,452       6,877       7,271       6,951       -  
Premises and equipment, net   3,165       2,947       2,669       2,416       2,223  
Other assets and interest receivable   16,831   -   13,748   -   12,810   -   12,554   -   12,637  
Total assets $ 1,065,986     $ 999,985     $ 940,547     $ 852,538     $ 847,164  
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                  
                   
Liabilities                  
Noninterest Bearing $ 268,116     $ 266,205     $ 247,153     $ 263,255     $ 226,119  
Interest Bearing   582,139       557,800       485,011       443,572       470,344  
Total Deposits   850,255       824,005       732,164       706,827       696,463  
Borrowings   107,932       72,930       99,929       47,832       62,909  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   12,120       9,779       10,599       11,777       4,240  
Total liabilities   970,307       906,714       842,692       766,436       763,612  
                   
Shareholders' equity                  
Common stock   69,159       68,804       68,740       58,576       58,373  
Additional paid-in capital   3,048       2,997       2,823       3,062       3,083  
Retained earnings   22,904       20,917       25,997       24,952       23,364  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   568       553       295       (488 )     (1,268 )
Total shareholders' equity   95,679       93,271       97,855       86,102       83,552  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,065,986     $ 999,985     $ 940,547     $ 852,538     $ 847,164  
                   
Book value per common share $ 17.15     $ 16.84     $ 17.60     $ 16.90     $ 16.41  
Tangible book value per common share $ 16.96     $ 16.66     $ 17.44     $ 16.72     $ 16.23  
                   
                   
  Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1
  Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.17 %     9.54 %     10.69 %     9.97 %     10.39 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   9.86 %     10.24 %     11.10 %     11.10 %     11.36 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio   9.86 %     10.24 %     11.10 %     11.10 %     11.36 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   12.71 %     13.09 %     14.10 %     12.01 %     12.25 %
Tangible equity / tangible assets   8.88 %     9.24 %     10.32 %     10.00 %     9.74 %
                   
1 Preliminary ratios for December 31, 2019                  


                   
  Condensed Statements of Income
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018
Interest income $ 13,472     $ 13,222     $ 12,169     $ 11,317     $ 10,333  
Interest expense   2,400       2,253       2,076       1,686       1,570  
Net interest income   11,072       10,969       10,093       9,631       8,763  
Provision for credit losses   708       9,737       996       389       863  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   10,364       1,232       9,097       9,242       7,900  
                   
Noninterest income   1,021       584       606       552       561  
                   
Salary and employee benefits   5,427       6,341       5,892       5,229       4,741  
Occupancy and equipment   832       793       641       674       620  
Data processing   631       588       490       524       541  
Professional services   726       639       364       392       350  
Other expenses   946       570       854       730       688  
Total noninterest expense   8,562       8,931       8,241       7,549       6,940  
                   
Income before provision for income taxes   2,823       (7,115 )     1,462       2,245       1,521  
Income taxes   857       (2,081 )     411       656       474  
Net income $ 1,966     $ (5,034 )   $ 1,051     $ 1,589     $ 1,047  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,931     $ (4,950 )   $ 1,031     $ 1,559     $ 1,025  
                   
Earnings per share                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.36     $ (0.91 )   $ 0.21     $ 0.31     $ 0.21  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35     $ (0.89 )   $ 0.20     $ 0.30     $ 0.20  
                   
Average shares outstanding   5,414,056       5,465,278       5,027,437       4,996,811       5,042,921  
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,492,930       5,563,931       5,133,305       5,114,096       5,160,206  
                   
  Performance Ratios
  Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018
ROAA   0.77 %     -2.06 %     0.47 %     0.76 %     0.52 %
ROAE   8.53 %     -20.30 %     4.85 %     7.60 %     5.03 %
ROTE   8.01 %     -20.50 %     4.90 %     7.72 %     5.09 %
Net interest margin   4.47 %     4.67 %     4.70 %     4.77 %     4.52 %
Net interest spread   4.40 %     4.59 %     4.62 %     4.71 %     4.45 %
Efficiency ratio   70.80 %     77.30 %     77.03 %     74.13 %     74.43 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   3.33 %     3.65 %     3.68 %     3.61 %     3.47 %
                   



                   
  Average Balances
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018
Total assets $ 1,018,944     $ 970,864     $ 897,120     $ 847,900     $ 793,271  
Earning assets $ 982,032     $ 931,781     $ 861,599     $ 818,630     $ 768,519  
Total loans $ 845,199     $ 816,281     $ 748,846     $ 701,715     $ 640,963  
Total deposits $ 842,229     $ 778,821     $ 718,579     $ 690,384     $ 600,640  
Total equity $ 91,464     $ 98,391     $ 86,964     $ 84,827     $ 82,606  
                   
                   
  Loan Balances by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018
Real estate - investor owned $ 245,658     $ 247,953     $ 245,068     $ 235,185     $ 234,540  
Real estate - owner occupied   225,778       192,739       175,112       136,484       122,258  
Real estate - multifamily   68,308       68,536       67,839       69,083       62,388  
Real estate - single family   59,487       59,782       56,783       58,334       59,685  
Commercial business   243,438       204,166       201,892       173,027       180,602  
Land and construction   32,151       37,918       37,966       32,987       24,679  
Consumer   6,172       5,585       7,035       5,107       5,255  
Total loans held for investment   880,992       816,679       791,695       710,207       689,407  
Loans held for sale   4,564       4,310       3,650       3,201       5,124  
Total loans, including loans held for sale   885,556       820,989       795,345       713,408       694,531  
Allowance for loan losses   (8,601 )     (7,893 )     (7,637 )     (6,641 )     (6,252 )
Net loans $ 876,955     $ 813,096     $ 787,708     $ 706,767     $ 688,279  
                   
                   
  Deposits by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018
Non interest bearing DDA $ 268,116     $ 266,205     $ 247,153     $ 263,255     $ 226,119  
Interest bearing DDA   112,397       47,805       29,583       23,195       21,079  
Savings & MMA   350,563       394,128       363,803       325,880       344,776  
Retail CD   6,989       7,132       7,025       4,135       7,651  
Jumbo CD   112,191       108,735       84,600       90,362       96,838  
Total deposits $ 850,255     $ 824,005     $ 732,164     $ 706,827     $ 696,463  
                   
                   
  Asset Quality
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018
Total Loans $ 885,556     $ 820,989     $ 795,345     $ 713,408     $ 694,531  
30-89 day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ 155     $ -     $ -  
90+ day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Nonaccrual loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
                   
NPAs / Assets   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
NPLs / loans & OREO   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Net quarterly charge-offs $ -     $ 9,481     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)   0.00 %     4.65 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans   0.97 %     0.96 %     0.96 %     0.93 %     0.90 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans NM   NM   NM   NM   NM
                   

 

Primary Logo

