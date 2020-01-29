Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total assets increased to $1.1 billion up 7% for the quarter and 26% year-over-year

Total loans increased to $885.6 million up 8% for the quarter and up 28% year-over-year

Total deposits increased to $850.3 million up 3% for the quarter and up 22% year-over-year

Record fourth quarter earnings of $2.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share

Net interest income for the year increased 43%

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2019. For the full year 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $428,000 or $0.08 per diluted share. The net loss for the year was due to the $9.5 million pre-tax loan charge-off reported in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company reported net income of $2.0 million or $0.35 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared with a net loss of $5.0 million or $0.89 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019 and net income of $1.0 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest income was $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 representing a $103,000 or 1%, increase compared to the third quarter of 2019 and a $2.3 million or 26% increase, compared to the same period in 2018. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 4.47% compared with 4.67% for the third quarter and 4.52% for the same period in 2018. The yield on earning assets for the quarter was 5.44% compared with 5.63% in the third quarter and 5.33% for the same period in 2018 reflecting the impact of changes in the Federal Funds Rate, and an increase in loan yields year-over-year. The cost of total funding sources was 1.04% for the quarter compared with 1.04% in the third quarter and 0.88% for the same period in 2018. The increase in funding costs compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was partially attributable to the increased cost from the subordinate debt issued during the second quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income was $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 representing a $437,000 or 75% increase compared to the third quarter of 2019 and a $460,000 increase, or 82% increase compared to the same period in 2018. The quarterly increase is primarily due to increased gains from SBA loan sales and gain-on-sale of investment securities. The increase compared to the same period in 2018 is due to the increase in SBA loan sales and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense was $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 representing a $369,000 decrease, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and a $1.6 million, or 23% increase, compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease was caused by downward adjustments to bonus and commission accruals, offset by increases to professional and other expenses related to increased legal costs, regulatory assessments and expenses related to unfunded commitments. The increase compared to 2018 was due to increases in salaries and benefits, data processing costs, professional services and other expenses due to increased headcount, legal fees and expense related to unfunded commitments.

The Company increased total assets to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2019 representing an increase of $66 million or 7% compared to the third quarter of 2019 and $218.8 million or 26% compared to the same period in 2018. Total loans increased $64.6 million, or 8%, from the third quarter to $885.6 million at December 31, 2019 and increased $191 million, or 28%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $708 thousand to $8.6 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 0.97% compared to $7.9 million or 0.96% at the third quarter of 2019 and $6.3 million or 0.90% at the fourth quarter of 2018.

Tom Wornham, President and CEO of the Company and CEO of the Bank said, “Our growth continues to come from all around our Coastal Southern California footprint and across all of our business lines. We are very appreciative of the support of our clients and shareholders; as well as the hard work of our Team Members who are successfully implementing our organic growth strategy. While we are very disappointed we incurred our only significant loan loss since the merger in 2013, we are proud that without this event PBAM would have reported record earnings in 2019.”

Rick Sowers, President of the Bank added, “We are more than half way through our 36-month growth strategy that we communicated to our investors. We have experienced tremendous growth and I am proud of our Team. Our focus remains on continuing to improve our operating leverage, continually providing an exceptional client experience and getting the most out of the investments we have made.”

“The company continued to grow based on prior and current investments in infrastructure, talent and technology. The focus on client experience and corporate culture resulted in the strengthening of the franchise through broader and deeper client relationships and exceptional Team Member engagement,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of PBAM and the Bank. “The company remains well capitalized and reported no past due or delinquent loans at the end of the year. We remain committed to providing our shareholders with solid long-term returns.”

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender.

Investor Relations Contact

Thomas V. Wornham

President/CEO

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

(858) 875-6900

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Dollar

change Percentage

change December 31, 2018 Dollar

change Percentage

change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 34,551 $ 29,480 $ 5,071 17.2 % 24,140 $ 10,411 43.1 % Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 74,561 58,373 16,188 27.7 % 18,964 55,597 293.2 % Total cash and due from banks 109,112 87,853 1 21,259 24.2 % 43,104 66,008 153.1 % Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 2,256 2,255 1 0.0 % 2,751 (495 ) -18.0 % Investment securities available for sale 51,215 73,209 (21,994 ) -30.0 % 98,170 (46,955 ) -47.8 % Loans 885,556 820,989 64,567 7.9 % 694,531 191,025 27.5 % Allowance for loan losses (8,601 ) (7,893 ) (708 ) 9.0 % (6,252 ) (2,349 ) 37.6 % Net loans 876,955 813,096 63,859 7.9 % 688,279 188,676 27.4 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,060 4,060 0 0.0 % 3,310 750 22.7 % Right of use asset 6,452 6,877 (425 ) -6.2 % 0 6,452 0.0 % Premises and equipment, net 3,165 2,947 218 7.4 % 2,223 942 42.4 % Other intangible assets 1,080 978 102 10.5 % 884 196 22.2 % Deferred tax asset 5,966 4,576 1,390 30.4 % 4,409 1,557 35.3 % Accrued interest receivable 2,703 2,569 134 5.2 % 2,527 176 7.0 % Other assets 3,022 1,565 1,457 93.1 % 1,507 1,515 100.5 % Total assets $ 1,065,986 $ 999,985 $ 66,001 6.6 % $ 847,164 $ 218,822 25.8 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 268,116 $ 266,205 $ 1,911 0.7 % $ 226,119 $ 41,997 18.6 % Interest Bearing 582,139 557,800 24,339 4.4 % 470,344 111,795 23.8 % Total deposits 850,255 824,005 26,250 3.2 % 696,463 153,792 22.1 % FHLB borrowings 90,000 55,000 35,000 63.6 % 55,000 35,000 63.6 % Other borrowings 17,932 17,930 2 0.0 % 7,909 10,023 126.7 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,120 9,779 2,341 23.9 % 4,241 7,879 185.8 % Total liabilities 970,307 906,714 63,593 7.0 % 763,613 206,694 27.1 % Shareholders' equity Common stock 69,159 68,804 355 0.5 % 58,373 10,786 18.5 % Additional paid-in capital 3,048 2,997 51 1.7 % 3,083 (35 ) -1.1 % Retained earnings 22,904 20,917 1,987 9.5 % 23,363 (459 ) -2.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 568 553 15 2.7 % (1,268 ) 1,836 -144.8 % Total stockholders' equity 95,679 93,271 2,408 2.6 % 83,551 12,128 14.5 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,065,986 $ 999,985 $ 66,001 6.6 % $ 847,164 $ 218,822 25.8 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Dollar

change Percentage

change December 31, 2018 Dollar

change Percentage

change Interest Income Loans $ 12,733 $ 12,497 $ 236 1.9 % $ 9,459 $ 3,274 34.6 % Investment securities 485 544 (59 ) -10.8 % 747 (262 ) -35.1 % Deposits in other financial institutions 254 181 73 40.3 % 127 127 100.0 % Total interest income 13,472 13,222 250 1.9 % 10,333 3,139 30.4 % Interest Expense Deposits 1,825 1,605 220 13.7 % 860 965 112.2 % Borrowings 575 648 (73 ) -11.3 % 710 (135 ) -19.0 % Total interest expense 2,400 2,253 147 6.5 % 1,570 830 52.9 % Net interest income 11,072 10,969 103 0.9 % 8,763 2,309 26.3 % Provision for credit losses 708 9,737 (9,029 ) -92.7 % 863 (155 ) -18.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,364 1,232 9,132 741.2 % 7,900 2,464 31.2 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 138 137 1 0.7 % 96 42 43.8 % Net gain on sale of loans 432 163 269 165.0 % 410 22 5.4 % Gain on sale of investment securities 190 125 65 52.0 % (13 ) 203 -1561.5 % Other noninterest income 261 159 102 64.2 % 68 193 283.8 % Total noninterest income 1,021 584 437 74.8 % 561 460 82.0 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 5,427 6,341 (914 ) -14.4 % 4,741 686 14.5 % Occupancy and equipment 832 793 39 4.9 % 620 212 34.2 % Data processing 631 588 43 7.3 % 541 90 16.6 % Professional services 726 639 87 13.6 % 350 376 107.4 % Other expenses 946 570 376 66.0 % 688 258 37.5 % Total noninterest expense 8,562 8,931 (369 ) -4.1 % 6,940 1,622 23.4 % Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 2,823 (7,115 ) 9,938 -139.7 % 1,521 1,302 85.6 % Provision for income taxes 857 (2,081 ) 2,938 -141.2 % 474 383 80.8 % Net income (loss) $ 1,966 $ (5,034 ) $ 7,000 -139.1 % $ 1,047 $ 919 87.8 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,931 $ (4,950 ) $ 6,881 -139.0 % 1,025 $ 906 88.4 % Earnings per share Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.36 $ (0.91 ) $ 1.27 -139.7 % $ 0.21 $ 0.15 74.6 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.35 $ (0.89 ) $ 1.24 -139.3 % $ 0.20 $ 0.15 75.8 % Average shares outstanding 5,414,056 5,465,278 (51,222 ) -0.9 % 4,970,090 443,966 8.9 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,492,930 5,563,931 (71,001 ) -1.3 % 5,147,858 345,072 6.7 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Dollar

change Percentage

change Interest Income Loans $ 47,182 30,219 $ 16,963 56.1 % Investment securities 2,303 2,698 (395 ) -14.6 % Deposits in other financial institutions 695 704 (9 ) -1.3 % Total interest income 50,180 33,621 16,559 49.3 % Interest Expense Deposits 5,977 2,405 3,572 148.5 % Borrowings 2,438 1,967 471 23.9 % Total interest expense 8,415 4,372 4,043 92.5 % Net interest income 41,765 29,249 12,516 42.8 % Provision for credit losses 11,830 1,731 10,099 583.4 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 29,935 27,518 2,417 8.8 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 485 258 227 88.0 % Net gain on sale of loans 1,249 1,670 (421 ) -25.2 % Gain on sale of investment securities 341 (4 ) 345 -8625.0 % Other noninterest income 688 441 247 56.0 % Total noninterest income 2,763 2,365 398 16.8 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 22,889 15,943 6,946 43.6 % Occupancy and equipment 2,941 2,310 631 27.3 % Data processing 2,233 1,902 331 17.4 % Professional services 2,121 1,248 873 70.0 % Other expenses 3,099 2,632 467 17.7 % Total noninterest expense 33,283 24,035 9,248 38.5 % Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (585 ) 5,848 (6,433 ) -110.0 % Provision for income tax (157 ) 1,712 (1,869 ) -109.2 % Net income (loss) $ (428 ) $ 4,136 $ (4,564 ) -110.3 % Net income available to common shareholders $ (420 ) $ 4,073 $ (4,493 ) -110.3 % Earnings per share Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.08 ) $ 0.82 $ (0.90 ) -109.7 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.08 ) $ 0.80 $ (0.88 ) -110.1 % Average shares outstanding 5,241,325 4,959,314 282,011 5.7 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,320,200 5,136,987 183,213 3.6 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 66,186 $ 254 1.52 % $ 35,658 $ 181 2.01 % $ 24,810 $ 127 2.03 % Investment securities 70,647 485 2.75 % 79,842 544 2.73 % 102,746 747 2.88 % Loans 845,199 12,733 5.98 % 816,281 12,497 6.07 % 640,963 9,459 5.85 % Total interest-earning assets 982,032 13,472 5.44 % 931,781 13,222 5.63 % 768,519 10,333 5.33 % Noninterest-earning assets 36,912 39,083 24,752 Total Assets $ 1,018,944 $ 970,864 $ 793,271 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 56,061 $ 130 0.92 % $ 37,644 $ 69 0.73 % $ 17,890 $ 9 0.20 % Money market 389,499 1,009 1.03 % 372,008 959 1.02 % 306,361 530 0.69 % Savings deposits 10,078 6 0.24 % 7,099 5 0.28 % 6,385 4 0.25 % Certificates of deposit 114,699 680 2.35 % 100,705 572 2.25 % 70,416 317 1.79 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 570,337 1,825 1.27 % 517,456 1,605 1.23 % 401,052 860 0.85 % FHLB advances 56,814 306 2.14 % 63,301 376 2.36 % 97,918 605 2.45 % Other borrowings 17,931 269 6.00 % 17,929 272 6.07 % 7,907 105 5.27 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 74,745 575 3.05 % 81,230 648 3.16 % 105,825 710 2.66 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 271,892 261,365 199,588 Total Funding Sources 916,974 2,400 1.04 % 860,051 2,253 1.04 % 706,465 1,570 0.88 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 10,506 12,422 4,200 Shareholders' equity 91,464 98,391 82,606 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,018,944 $ 970,864 $ 793,271 Net interest spread 4.40 % 4.59 % 4.45 % Net interest income $ 11,072 $ 10,969 $ 8,763 Net interest margin 4.47 % 4.67 % 4.52 %





Condensed Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 111,368 $ 90,108 $ 45,337 $ 37,998 $ 45,855 Investment securities 51,215 73,209 84,752 85,852 98,170 Loans 885,556 820,989 795,345 713,408 694,531 Allowance for loan losses (8,601 ) (7,893 ) (7,637 ) (6,641 ) (6,252 ) Net loans 876,955 813,096 787,708 706,767 688,279 Right of use asset 6,452 6,877 7,271 6,951 - Premises and equipment, net 3,165 2,947 2,669 2,416 2,223 Other assets and interest receivable 16,831 - 13,748 - 12,810 - 12,554 - 12,637 Total assets $ 1,065,986 $ 999,985 $ 940,547 $ 852,538 $ 847,164 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 268,116 $ 266,205 $ 247,153 $ 263,255 $ 226,119 Interest Bearing 582,139 557,800 485,011 443,572 470,344 Total Deposits 850,255 824,005 732,164 706,827 696,463 Borrowings 107,932 72,930 99,929 47,832 62,909 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,120 9,779 10,599 11,777 4,240 Total liabilities 970,307 906,714 842,692 766,436 763,612 Shareholders' equity Common stock 69,159 68,804 68,740 58,576 58,373 Additional paid-in capital 3,048 2,997 2,823 3,062 3,083 Retained earnings 22,904 20,917 25,997 24,952 23,364 Accumulated other comprehensive income 568 553 295 (488 ) (1,268 ) Total shareholders' equity 95,679 93,271 97,855 86,102 83,552 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,065,986 $ 999,985 $ 940,547 $ 852,538 $ 847,164 Book value per common share $ 17.15 $ 16.84 $ 17.60 $ 16.90 $ 16.41 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.96 $ 16.66 $ 17.44 $ 16.72 $ 16.23 Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.17 % 9.54 % 10.69 % 9.97 % 10.39 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.86 % 10.24 % 11.10 % 11.10 % 11.36 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 9.86 % 10.24 % 11.10 % 11.10 % 11.36 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.71 % 13.09 % 14.10 % 12.01 % 12.25 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 8.88 % 9.24 % 10.32 % 10.00 % 9.74 % 1 Preliminary ratios for December 31, 2019





Condensed Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Interest income $ 13,472 $ 13,222 $ 12,169 $ 11,317 $ 10,333 Interest expense 2,400 2,253 2,076 1,686 1,570 Net interest income 11,072 10,969 10,093 9,631 8,763 Provision for credit losses 708 9,737 996 389 863 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,364 1,232 9,097 9,242 7,900 Noninterest income 1,021 584 606 552 561 Salary and employee benefits 5,427 6,341 5,892 5,229 4,741 Occupancy and equipment 832 793 641 674 620 Data processing 631 588 490 524 541 Professional services 726 639 364 392 350 Other expenses 946 570 854 730 688 Total noninterest expense 8,562 8,931 8,241 7,549 6,940 Income before provision for income taxes 2,823 (7,115 ) 1,462 2,245 1,521 Income taxes 857 (2,081 ) 411 656 474 Net income $ 1,966 $ (5,034 ) $ 1,051 $ 1,589 $ 1,047 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,931 $ (4,950 ) $ 1,031 $ 1,559 $ 1,025 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.36 $ (0.91 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.31 $ 0.21 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ (0.89 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.30 $ 0.20 Average shares outstanding 5,414,056 5,465,278 5,027,437 4,996,811 5,042,921 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,492,930 5,563,931 5,133,305 5,114,096 5,160,206 Performance Ratios Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 ROAA 0.77 % -2.06 % 0.47 % 0.76 % 0.52 % ROAE 8.53 % -20.30 % 4.85 % 7.60 % 5.03 % ROTE 8.01 % -20.50 % 4.90 % 7.72 % 5.09 % Net interest margin 4.47 % 4.67 % 4.70 % 4.77 % 4.52 % Net interest spread 4.40 % 4.59 % 4.62 % 4.71 % 4.45 % Efficiency ratio 70.80 % 77.30 % 77.03 % 74.13 % 74.43 % Noninterest expense / average assets 3.33 % 3.65 % 3.68 % 3.61 % 3.47 %







Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Total assets $ 1,018,944 $ 970,864 $ 897,120 $ 847,900 $ 793,271 Earning assets $ 982,032 $ 931,781 $ 861,599 $ 818,630 $ 768,519 Total loans $ 845,199 $ 816,281 $ 748,846 $ 701,715 $ 640,963 Total deposits $ 842,229 $ 778,821 $ 718,579 $ 690,384 $ 600,640 Total equity $ 91,464 $ 98,391 $ 86,964 $ 84,827 $ 82,606 Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Real estate - investor owned $ 245,658 $ 247,953 $ 245,068 $ 235,185 $ 234,540 Real estate - owner occupied 225,778 192,739 175,112 136,484 122,258 Real estate - multifamily 68,308 68,536 67,839 69,083 62,388 Real estate - single family 59,487 59,782 56,783 58,334 59,685 Commercial business 243,438 204,166 201,892 173,027 180,602 Land and construction 32,151 37,918 37,966 32,987 24,679 Consumer 6,172 5,585 7,035 5,107 5,255 Total loans held for investment 880,992 816,679 791,695 710,207 689,407 Loans held for sale 4,564 4,310 3,650 3,201 5,124 Total loans, including loans held for sale 885,556 820,989 795,345 713,408 694,531 Allowance for loan losses (8,601 ) (7,893 ) (7,637 ) (6,641 ) (6,252 ) Net loans $ 876,955 $ 813,096 $ 787,708 $ 706,767 $ 688,279 Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Non interest bearing DDA $ 268,116 $ 266,205 $ 247,153 $ 263,255 $ 226,119 Interest bearing DDA 112,397 47,805 29,583 23,195 21,079 Savings & MMA 350,563 394,128 363,803 325,880 344,776 Retail CD 6,989 7,132 7,025 4,135 7,651 Jumbo CD 112,191 108,735 84,600 90,362 96,838 Total deposits $ 850,255 $ 824,005 $ 732,164 $ 706,827 $ 696,463 Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Total Loans $ 885,556 $ 820,989 $ 795,345 $ 713,408 $ 694,531 30-89 day past due loans $ - $ - $ 155 $ - $ - 90+ day past due loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - NPAs / Assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % NPLs / loans & OREO 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Net quarterly charge-offs $ - $ 9,481 $ - $ - $ - Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized) 0.00 % 4.65 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.97 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.93 % 0.90 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans NM NM NM NM NM



