Company Announcement Date: January 29, 2020
Product Type: Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk
Company Name: Beepa's

Beepa’s of Beloit, WI is recalling Goulash, because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The Goulash Starter was distributed throughout Wisconsin and Northern Illinois grocery stores.

Goulash Starter comes in a 32 oz glass jar that says Beepa’s Goulash Starter. Best by dates are: 3/7/21, 6/5/21, and 11/4/21.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing Milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Milk in the sub ingredients of the non dairy creamer.

Consumers who have purchased this product and do have a milk allergy, please return the product to the store for a refund. Consumers that have any questions please call 1-800-362-1703

Company Contact Information Consumers: Roger Turner 1-800-362-1703