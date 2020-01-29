CBTX, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced net income of $12.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $14.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.



The Company reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $50.5 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, compared to $47.3 million, or $1.89 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Robert R. Franklin, Jr., CBTX, Inc. Chairman, CEO and President said, “Our Company is proud to announce a record year of earnings for 2019. The CommunityBank of Texas family stayed true to relationship banking while delivering strong credit quality and continuing to build shareholder value.”

Mr. Franklin added, “We operate in strong, competitive markets for loans and deposits. Although the Federal Reserve continued to lower rates in the last half of the year, we were able to maintain a healthy net interest margin. Our historic trend of fourth quarter interest-bearing deposit growth also allowed us to adjust deposit rates late in November. We believe that the pressure of lower interest rates will extend into 2020, but we are hopeful of a stabilizing rate environment as we move into the year.”

“We are also cautious around what could be a very contentious election season which we believe may lead businesses to slow their decision making, especially later in the year,” said Mr. Franklin. “We will continue to hire additional producers, spend on technology to support our business and to look for acquisition opportunities.” “Our goal is to remain disciplined in our relationship banking approach while building shareholder value and a quality earnings stream.”

Highlights

Net income increased $3.2 million, or 6.8%, during 2019, as compared to 2018.





Loans were $2.6 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.7 billion at September 30, 2019 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2018.





Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 4.18% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 4.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 4.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.





The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.05% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 0.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.





Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at 0.03% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.03% of total assets at September 30, 2019 and 0.11% of total assets at December 31, 2018.





The Company will adopt the new accounting standard related to current expected credit losses, or CECL, effective January 1, 2020 and expects to have an allowance for credit losses to loans ratio of 1.10% to 1.14%, with the increase to be largely due to unfunded commitments.



Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $34.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $33.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest income decreased $789,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to lower average yields on loans and other interest earning assets and higher average interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by higher average loans and other interest earning assets.

Net interest income increased $566,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher average loans, partially offset by higher average interest-bearing deposits, higher average rates on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and lower average yields on loans and other interest earning assets.

Net interest income increased $11.3 million during 2019, compared to 2018, primarily due to increases in average loan yields and volume, partially offset by increased average rates on interest-bearing deposits and higher average Federal Home Loan Bank advances. Loan growth during 2019 was funded through increased interest-bearing deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank advances. During 2019, the costs of interest-bearing deposits have trended upward due to competitive stress on rates but remain a low-cost source of funds as compared to other sources of funds such as debt.

Provision/Recapture for Loan Losses

The provision for loan loss was a recapture of $148,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to provision of $579,000 for the third quarter of 2019 and a $2.2 million recapture for the fourth quarter of 2018. The recapture in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in loan balances. The recapture in the fourth quarter of 2018 resulted from strong credit quality, continuing low nonperforming and impaired loans and minimal charge-off history. The provision for loan loss was $2.4 million for 2019, compared to a recapture of $1.8 million for 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was $25.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to $25.6 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at September 30, 2019 and $23.7 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at December 31, 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Swap origination fees, which are included in other noninterest income, were $428,000 in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $45,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $52,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Noninterest income was $18.6 million for 2019, an increase of $4.4 million compared to 2018, primarily due to the receipt of nontaxable death benefit proceeds of $4.7 million under bank-owned life insurance policies and a resulting gain of $3.3 million over the carrying value. In addition, swap origination fees increased $832,000 during 2019 as compare to 2018.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $22.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $21.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense increased $65,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased salaries and benefits, partially offset by decreased legal fees, which are included in professional and director fees. The Bank incurred legal fees of $363,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $729,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest expense increased $354,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to increased salaries and benefits as a result of annual salary increases in 2019 and higher stock compensation expense due to grants of restricted stock, increased legal fees, increased occupancy costs and increased telephone and communication costs, partially offset by a decrease in regulatory fees.

Noninterest expense increased $8.1 million during 2019, compared to 2018, primarily due to a $4.7 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of annual salary increases in 2019 and increased stock compensation expense due to grants of restricted stock and a $3.5 million increase in legal fees, partially offset by a $915,000 decrease in regulatory fees.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rates were 18.69% for the fourth quarter of 2019, 18.61% for the third quarter of 2019 and 19.32% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Income tax expense was $11.6 million for 2019 and $11.4 million for 2018.The effective tax rates were 18.64% for 2019 and 19.37% for 2018. The decrease in the effective tax rate for 2019 was primarily due to the nontaxable gain related to the bank-owned life insurance policies noted above.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.6 billion at December 31, 2019, $2.7 billion at September 30, 2019 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2018. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $37.7 million, or 1.4%, during the fourth quarter of 2019 due to an increase in loan paydowns, as compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increased $192.3 million, or 7.9%, during 2019 due to organic growth in the loan portfolio, as compared to 2018.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at $977,000, or 0.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, $1.1 million, or 0.03% of total assets, at September 30, 2019 and $3.5 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at December 31, 2018.

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans were 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2019, 0.05% for the third quarter of 2019 and (0.22%) for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $2.9 billion at December 31, 2019, $2.7 billion at September 30, 2019 and $2.8 billion at December 31, 2018. Deposits increased $86.1 million, or 3.1%, during 2019 due to normal fluctuations in customer activities.

We define total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $50.5 million, $121.2 million and $4.1 million at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Borrowings fluctuated between the fourth and third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018 due to increased Federal Home Loan Bank advances to fund loan growth during those periods.

Capital

At December 31, 2019, the Company remained well capitalized under bank regulatory requirements. The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets, was 15.40% at December 31, 2019, 15.31% at September 30, 2019 and 14.87% at December 31, 2018. Our ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 13.26% at December 31, 2019, 13.13% at September 30, 2019 and 12.56% at December 31, 2018. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. The Company’s management also evaluates performance based on certain additional non-GAAP financial measures. The Company classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value”, “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.5 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether the Company can: prudently manage and execute its growth strategy; manage risks associated with its acquisition and de novo branching strategy; maintain its asset quality; address the volatility and direction of market interest rates; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; avoid or address interruptions or breaches in the Company’s information system security; address the costs and effects of regulatory or other government inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations, investigations or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; and achieve its performance goals. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.







CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Profitability: Net income $ 12,636 $ 13,076 $ 14,315 $ 10,490 $ 14,112 $ 50,517 $ 47,289 Basic earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.57 $ 0.42 $ 0.57 $ 2.03 $ 1.90 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 0.57 $ 0.42 $ 0.56 $ 2.02 $ 1.89 Return on average assets (1) 1.43 % 1.53 % 1.72 % 1.30 % 1.71 % 1.50 % 1.50 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 9.40 % 9.92 % 11.30 % 8.59 % 11.66 % 9.81 % 10.18 % Net interest margin- tax equivalent (1) 4.18 % 4.43 % 4.53 % 4.56 % 4.42 % 4.42 % 4.35 % Efficiency ratio (2) 58.96 % 56.98 % 56.25 % 61.34 % 58.67 % 58.30 % 59.04 % Liquidity and Capital Ratios: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 15.40 % 15.31 % 15.18 % 15.19 % 14.87 % 15.40 % 14.87 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (3) 13.26 % 13.13 % 12.96 % 12.89 % 12.56 % 13.26 % 12.56 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 15.52 % 14.99 % 14.71 % 14.53 % 14.71 % 15.52 % 14.71 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.52 % 14.99 % 14.71 % 14.53 % 14.76 % 15.52 % 14.76 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.41 % 15.88 % 15.59 % 15.41 % 15.63 % 16.41 % 15.63 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 13.11 % 13.23 % 13.12 % 13.02 % 12.74 % 13.11 % 12.74 % Other Data: Weighted average common shares outstanding- Basic 24,951 24,923 24,921 24,910 24,886 24,926 24,859 Weighted average common shares outstanding- Diluted 25,071 25,046 25,042 25,054 25,046 25,053 25,018 Common shares outstanding at period end 24,980 24,923 24,923 24,918 24,907 24,980 24,907 Dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.40 $ 0.20 Book value per share $ 21.45 $ 21.07 $ 20.59 $ 20.01 $ 19.58 $ 21.45 $ 19.58 Tangible book value per share (3) $ 18.01 $ 17.62 $ 17.13 $ 16.54 $ 16.10 $ 18.01 $ 16.10 Employees - full-time equivalents 500 504 508 494 495 500 495

_____________________________

(1) Quarterly ratios are annualized.

(2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3) Non‑GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.









CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Balance Sheet Data (at period end): 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 2,639,085 $ 2,676,824 $ 2,642,289 $ 2,544,709 $ 2,446,823 Allowance for loan losses (25,280 ) (25,576 ) (25,342 ) (24,643 ) (23,693 ) Loans, net 2,613,805 2,651,248 2,616,947 2,520,066 2,423,130 Cash and equivalents 372,064 289,399 266,776 276,515 382,070 Securities 231,262 228,061 232,601 228,684 229,964 Premises and equipment 50,875 51,183 51,346 51,453 51,622 Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangible assets 4,938 5,106 5,318 5,538 5,775 Loans held for sale 1,463 — 1,408 852 — Operating lease right-to-use asset 12,926 12,864 12,355 12,879 — Other assets 110,261 112,774 111,805 106,525 105,585 Total assets $ 3,478,544 $ 3,431,585 $ 3,379,506 $ 3,283,462 $ 3,279,096 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,184,861 $ 1,196,720 $ 1,201,287 $ 1,229,172 $ 1,183,058 Interest-bearing deposits 1,667,527 1,547,607 1,537,620 1,521,827 1,583,224 Total deposits 2,852,388 2,744,327 2,738,907 2,750,999 2,766,282 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 120,000 90,000 — — Repurchase agreements 485 1,208 805 1,600 2,498 Junior subordinated debt — — — — 1,571 Operating lease liabilities 15,704 15,513 14,806 15,134 — Other liabilities 24,246 25,317 21,830 17,076 21,120 Total liabilities 2,942,823 2,906,365 2,866,348 2,784,809 2,791,471 Shareholders' equity 535,721 525,220 513,158 498,653 487,625 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,478,544 $ 3,431,585 $ 3,379,506 $ 3,283,462 $ 3,279,096





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 35,634 $ 36,353 $ 35,608 $ 33,793 $ 33,427 $ 141,388 $ 123,895 Securities 1,442 1,436 1,519 1,557 1,542 5,954 6,020 Other interest-earning assets 1,279 1,212 1,359 1,483 1,696 5,333 5,030 Equity investments 213 192 163 152 217 720 814 Total interest income 38,568 39,193 38,649 36,985 36,882 153,395 135,759 Interest expense Deposits 4,463 4,130 3,822 3,584 3,551 15,999 10,586 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 316 483 523 64 — 1,386 73 Repurchase agreements — 1 1 1 1 3 4 Note payable and junior subordinated debt 3 4 4 8 110 19 435 Total interest expense 4,782 4,618 4,350 3,657 3,662 17,407 11,098 Net interest income 33,786 34,575 34,299 33,328 33,220 135,988 124,661 Provision (recapture) for loan losses (148 ) 579 807 1,147 (2,169 ) 2,385 (1,756 ) Net interest income after provision (recapture) for loan losses 33,934 33,996 33,492 32,181 35,389 133,603 126,417 Noninterest income Deposit account service charges 1,587 1,681 1,657 1,629 1,709 6,554 6,281 Net gain (loss) on sale of assets 305 190 69 88 168 652 660 Card interchange fees 1,007 908 941 864 921 3,720 3,741 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 430 430 3,721 430 456 5,011 1,815 Other 388 906 915 482 605 2,691 1,755 Total noninterest income 3,717 4,115 7,303 3,493 3,859 18,628 14,252 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,264 13,951 14,185 13,822 13,834 56,222 51,524 Net occupancy expense 2,417 2,484 2,338 2,267 2,268 9,506 9,394 Regulatory fees 84 144 446 464 507 1,138 2,053 Data processing 651 652 661 714 664 2,678 2,677 Software 423 469 425 440 408 1,757 1,576 Printing, stationery and office 309 313 327 353 303 1,302 1,161 Amortization of intangibles 216 221 225 232 237 894 985 Professional and director fees 1,220 1,455 2,282 2,091 1,123 7,048 3,537 Correspondent bank and customer related transaction expenses 70 67 66 65 64 268 265 Loan processing costs 102 124 124 95 153 445 448 Advertising, marketing and business development 452 407 532 440 406 1,831 1,824 Repossessed real estate and other asset expense 1 — — — 7 1 72 Security and protection expense 364 410 367 323 317 1,464 1,276 Telephone and communications 506 434 456 378 408 1,774 1,530 Other expenses 1,031 914 969 901 1,057 3,815 3,694 Total noninterest expense 22,110 22,045 23,403 22,585 21,756 90,143 82,016 Net income before income tax expense 15,541 16,066 17,392 13,089 17,492 62,088 58,653 Income tax expense 2,905 2,990 3,077 2,599 3,380 11,571 11,364 Net income $ 12,636 $ 13,076 $ 14,315 $ 10,490 $ 14,112 $ 50,517 $ 47,289







CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 Interest Interest Interest Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1) Assets Interest-earnings assets: Total loans (2) $ 2,682,842 $ 35,634 5.27 % $ 2,655,941 $ 36,353 5.43 % $ 2,468,415 $ 33,427 5.37 % Securities 232,441 1,442 2.46 % 234,525 1,436 2.41 % 226,882 1,542 2.70 % Other interest-earning assets 300,395 1,279 1.69 % 215,900 1,212 2.25 % 293,299 1,696 2.30 % Equity investments 16,140 213 5.24 % 16,154 192 4.72 % 14,789 217 5.79 % Total interest-earning assets 3,231,818 $ 38,568 4.73 % 3,122,520 $ 39,193 4.98 % 3,003,385 $ 36,882 4.87 % Allowance for loan losses (25,591 ) (25,422 ) (24,305 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 298,615 296,861 295,236 Total assets $ 3,504,842 $ 3,393,959 $ 3,274,316 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,646,883 $ 4,463 1.08 % $ 1,557,503 $ 4,130 1.05 % $ 1,578,146 $ 3,551 0.89 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 68,913 316 1.82 % 83,804 483 2.29 % — — — Repurchase agreements 423 — — 1,043 1 0.38 % 1,925 1 0.21 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — 3 — — 4 — 9,817 110 4.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,716,219 $ 4,782 1.11 % 1,642,350 $ 4,618 1.12 % 1,589,888 $ 3,662 0.91 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,212,939 1,189,087 1,181,035 Other liabilities 42,406 39,775 23,083 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,255,345 1,228,862 1,204,118 Shareholders’ equity 533,278 522,747 480,310 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,504,842 $ 3,393,959 $ 3,274,316 Net interest income $ 33,786 $ 34,575 $ 33,220 Net interest spread (3) 3.62 % 3.86 % 3.96 % Net interest margin (4) 4.15 % 4.39 % 4.39 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5) 4.18 % 4.43 % 4.42 %

_____________________________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $251,000, $257,000 and $257,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.









CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Interest Interest Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Assets Interest-earnings assets: Total loans (1) $ 2,608,505 $ 141,388 5.42 % $ 2,392,348 $ 123,895 5.18 % Securities 233,543 5,954 2.55 % 227,384 6,020 2.65 % Other interest-earning assets 243,349 5,333 2.19 % 255,323 5,030 1.97 % Equity investments 14,852 720 4.85 % 15,282 814 5.32 % Total interest-earning assets 3,100,249 $ 153,395 4.95 % 2,890,337 $ 135,759 4.70 % Allowance for loan losses (24,971 ) (25,063 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 299,387 290,868 Total assets $ 3,374,665 $ 3,156,142 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,566,038 $ 15,999 1.02 % $ 1,519,643 $ 10,586 0.70 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 61,589 1,386 2.25 % 3,356 73 2.18 % Repurchase agreements 1,046 3 0.29 % 1,601 4 0.25 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — 19 — 10,572 435 4.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,628,673 $ 17,407 1.07 % 1,535,172 $ 11,098 0.72 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,193,527 1,134,191 Other liabilities 37,458 22,082 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,230,985 1,156,273 Shareholders’ equity 515,007 464,697 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,374,665 $ 3,156,142 Net interest income $ 135,988 $ 124,661 Net interest spread (2) 3.88 % 3.98 % Net interest margin (3) 4.39 % 4.31 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (4) 4.42 % 4.35 %

_____________________________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $1.0 million and $1.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.









CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Rate/Volume Analysis (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019, Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ (1,087 ) $ 368 $ (719 ) Securities 30 (24 ) 6 Other interest-earning assets (424 ) 491 67 Equity investments 21 — 21 Total increase (decrease) in interest income (1,460 ) 835 (625 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 96 237 333 Federal Home Loan Bank advances (81 ) (86 ) (167 ) Repurchase agreements — (1 ) (1 ) Note payable and junior subordinated debt (1 ) — (1 ) Total increase in interest expense 14 150 164 Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ (1,474 ) $ 685 $ (789 )





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019, Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ (697 ) $ 2,904 $ 2,207 Securities (138 ) 38 (100 ) Other interest-earning assets (458 ) 41 (417 ) Equity investments (24 ) 20 (4 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest income (1,317 ) 3,003 1,686 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 757 155 912 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 316 — 316 Repurchase agreements — (1 ) (1 ) Note payable and junior subordinated debt — (107 ) (107 ) Total increase in interest expense 1,073 47 1,120 Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ (2,390 ) $ 2,956 $ 566





Year Ended December 31, 2019, Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2018 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 6,299 $ 11,194 $ 17,493 Securities (230 ) 164 (66 ) Other interest-earning assets 540 (237 ) 303 Equity investments (71 ) (23 ) (94 ) Total increase in interest income 6,538 11,098 17,636 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 5,090 323 5,413 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 46 1,267 1,313 Repurchase agreements — (1 ) (1 ) Note payable and junior subordinated debt — (416 ) (416 ) Total increase in interest expense 5,136 1,173 6,309 Increase in net interest income $ 1,402 $ 9,925 $ 11,327





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Yield Trend (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Interest-earnings assets: Total loans 5.27 % 5.43 % 5.51 % 5.48 % 5.37 % Securities 2.46 % 2.41 % 2.61 % 2.73 % 2.70 % Other interest-earning assets 1.69 % 2.25 % 2.48 % 2.51 % 2.30 % Equity investments 5.24 % 4.72 % 4.32 % 5.02 % 5.79 % Total interest-earning assets 4.73 % 4.98 % 5.07 % 5.03 % 4.87 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.01 % 0.94 % 0.89 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.82 % 2.29 % 2.53 % 2.67 % — Repurchase agreements — 0.38 % 0.46 % 0.22 % 0.21 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — — — 4.44 % 4.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.09 % 0.95 % 0.91 % Net interest spread (1) 3.62 % 3.86 % 3.98 % 4.08 % 3.96 % Net interest margin (2) 4.15 % 4.39 % 4.50 % 4.53 % 4.39 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (3) 4.18 % 4.43 % 4.53 % 4.56 % 4.42 %

_____________________________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(3) Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.









CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Outstanding Balances (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Assets Interest-earnings assets: Total loans (1) $ 2,682,842 $ 2,655,941 $ 2,591,928 $ 2,500,788 $ 2,468,415 Securities 232,441 234,525 233,339 231,650 226,882 Other interest-earning assets 300,395 215,900 219,639 239,281 293,299 Equity investments 16,140 16,154 15,218 12,285 14,789 Total interest-earning assets 3,231,818 3,122,520 3,060,124 2,984,004 3,003,385 Allowance for loan losses (25,591 ) (25,422 ) (24,829 ) (24,016 ) (24,305 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 298,615 296,861 299,234 302,915 295,236 Total assets $ 3,504,842 $ 3,393,959 $ 3,334,529 $ 3,262,903 $ 3,274,316 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,646,883 $ 1,557,503 $ 1,514,697 $ 1,544,039 $ 1,578,146 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 68,913 83,804 83,022 9,722 — Repurchase agreements 423 1,043 877 1,856 1,925 Note payable and junior subordinated debt — — — 365 9,817 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,716,219 1,642,350 1,598,596 1,555,982 1,589,888 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,212,939 1,189,087 1,194,645 1,177,086 1,181,035 Other liabilities 42,406 39,775 32,991 34,634 23,083 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,255,345 1,228,862 1,227,636 1,211,720 1,204,118 Shareholders’ equity 533,278 522,747 508,297 495,201 480,310 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,504,842 $ 3,393,959 $ 3,334,529 $ 3,262,903 $ 3,274,316

_____________________________

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.









CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Period End Balances (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 527,607 19.9 % $ 523,831 19.5 % $ 540,084 20.4 % $ 559,882 21.9 % $ 519,779 21.2 % Real estate: Commercial real estate 900,746 34.0 % 875,329 32.6 % 854,513 32.2 % 811,742 31.8 % 795,733 32.4 % Construction and development 527,812 19.9 % 572,276 21.4 % 559,672 21.1 % 572,861 22.5 % 515,533 21.0 % 1-4 family residential 280,192 10.6 % 287,434 10.7 % 281,525 10.6 % 281,502 11.0 % 282,011 11.5 % Multi-family residential 277,209 10.5 % 298,396 11.1 % 298,887 11.3 % 213,582 8.4 % 221,194 9.0 % Consumer 36,782 1.4 % 37,975 1.4 % 39,803 1.5 % 39,072 1.5 % 39,421 1.6 % Agricultural 9,812 0.4 % 10,836 0.4 % 9,923 0.4 % 8,915 0.4 % 11,076 0.5 % Other 86,513 3.3 % 76,860 2.9 % 65,471 2.5 % 64,215 2.5 % 68,382 2.8 % Gross loans 2,646,673 100.0 % 2,682,937 100.0 % 2,649,878 100.0 % 2,551,771 100.0 % 2,453,129 100.0 % Less deferred fees and unearned discount (6,125 ) (6,113 ) (6,181 ) (6,210 ) (6,306 ) Less allowance for loan losses (25,280 ) (25,576 ) (25,342 ) (24,643 ) (23,693 ) Less loans held for sale (1,463 ) — (1,408 ) (852 ) — Loans, net $ 2,613,805 $ 2,651,248 $ 2,616,947 $ 2,520,066 $ 2,423,130 Deposits: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 369,744 13.0 % $ 337,746 12.3 % $ 351,326 12.8 % $ 352,623 12.8 % $ 387,457 14.0 % Money market accounts 805,942 28.3 % 739,436 26.9 % 717,883 26.2 % 695,968 25.3 % 737,770 26.7 % Savings accounts 92,183 3.2 % 91,413 3.3 % 91,828 3.4 % 96,251 3.5 % 96,962 3.5 % Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater 208,018 7.3 % 198,561 7.3 % 189,741 6.9 % 181,507 6.6 % 189,007 6.8 % Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000 191,640 6.7 % 180,451 6.6 % 186,842 6.8 % 195,478 7.1 % 172,028 6.2 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,667,527 58.5 % 1,547,607 56.4 % 1,537,620 56.1 % 1,521,827 55.3 % 1,583,224 57.2 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,184,861 41.5 % 1,196,720 43.6 % 1,201,287 43.9 % 1,229,172 44.7 % 1,183,058 42.8 % Total deposits $ 2,852,388 100.0 % $ 2,744,327 100.0 % $ 2,738,907 100.0 % $ 2,750,999 100.0 % $ 2,766,282 100.0 %





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Credit Quality (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Nonperforming Assets (at period end): Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 596 $ 354 $ 1,795 $ 1,390 $ 1,317 Real estate: Commercial real estate 67 159 850 862 1,517 Construction and development — — — — — 1-4 family residential 314 629 624 635 656 Multi-family residential — — — — — Consumer — — — 47 — Agricultural — — — — — Nonaccrual loans 977 1,142 3,269 2,934 3,490 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — 9 — — Total nonperforming loans 977 1,142 3,278 2,934 3,490 Foreclosed assets — — 36 41 12 Total nonperforming assets $ 977 $ 1,142 $ 3,314 $ 2,975 $ 3,502 Allowance for Loan Losses (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 7,671 $ 7,470 $ 7,792 $ 8,416 $ 7,719 Real estate: Commercial real estate 7,975 7,788 7,371 6,784 6,730 Construction and development 4,446 4,825 4,579 4,700 4,298 1-4 family residential 2,257 2,338 2,236 2,249 2,281 Multi-family residential 1,699 1,829 2,178 1,457 1,511 Consumer 388 558 458 357 387 Agricultural 74 82 73 50 62 Other 770 686 655 630 705 Total allowance for loan losses $ 25,280 $ 25,576 $ 25,342 $ 24,643 $ 23,693 Credit Quality Ratios (at period end): Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.11 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.14 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 2,587.51 % 2,239.58 % 773.09 % 839.91 % 678.88 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.97 % 0.97 %





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Analysis of Allowance for Loan Losses Allowance for loan losses at beginning of period $ 25,576 $ 25,342 $ 24,643 $ 23,693 $ 24,486 Provision (recapture) for loan losses (148 ) 579 807 1,147 (2,169 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries Commercial and industrial (205 ) (374 ) 22 (206 ) 1,521 Real estate: Commercial real estate (1 ) 33 2 2 (156 ) Construction and development — — — — (1 ) 1-4 family residential — 1 (11 ) 1 — Consumer 47 (1 ) (78 ) 6 1 Agricultural 10 — — — 10 Other 1 (4 ) (43 ) — 1 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (148 ) (345 ) (108 ) (197 ) 1,376 Allowance for loan losses at end of period $ 25,280 $ 25,576 $ 25,342 $ 24,643 $ 23,693 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.03 % (0.22 %)

_____________________________

(1) Annualized.









CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non‑GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non‑GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non‑GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non‑GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non‑GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.

We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets:

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Tangible Equity Total shareholders’ equity $ 535,721 $ 525,220 $ 513,158 $ 498,653 $ 487,625 Adjustments: Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangibles 4,938 5,106 5,318 5,538 5,775 Tangible equity $ 449,833 $ 439,164 $ 426,890 $ 412,165 $ 400,900 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 3,478,544 $ 3,431,585 $ 3,379,506 $ 3,283,462 $ 3,279,096 Adjustments: Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangibles 4,938 5,106 5,318 5,538 5,775 Tangible assets $ 3,392,656 $ 3,345,529 $ 3,293,238 $ 3,196,974 $ 3,192,371 Common shares outstanding 24,980 24,923 24,923 24,918 24,907 Book value per share $ 21.45 $ 21.07 $ 20.59 $ 20.01 $ 19.58 Tangible book value per share $ 18.01 $ 17.62 $ 17.13 $ 16.54 $ 16.10 Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 15.40 % 15.31 % 15.18 % 15.19 % 14.87 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 13.26 % 13.13 % 12.96 % 12.89 % 12.56 %





