Syncora Holdings Ltd. General Counsel and Secretary James W. Lundy, Jr. Steps Down Following Adoption of Company’s Plan of Liquidation

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncora Holdings Ltd. (“Syncora” or the “Company”) announced today the departure of General Counsel and Secretary James W. Lundy, Jr. following the adoption of a plan of liquidation of the Company at a special general meeting of shareholders held yesterday. Mr. Lundy played a key role on Syncora’s leadership team and is leaving to pursue other opportunities.



“Jim has been a trusted legal advisor and creative problem-solver through numerous complex restructuring transactions, regulatory matters and major litigations. Jim also played a key role in the sale of Syncora Guarantee Inc. to Star Insurance Holdings LLC, an entity organized by GoldenTree Asset Management LP ("GoldenTree") on behalf of GoldenTree's managed funds and accounts,” said Frederick Hnat, Syncora Holdings Ltd. CEO.

As General Counsel and Secretary, Mr. Lundy was responsible for all legal and regulatory affairs for Syncora and its subsidiaries, serving as principal counsel to the Company’s leadership and the Board of Directors. He was also a member of Syncora’s executive management committee.

“Overseeing litigation that resulted in recoveries in excess of $1.3 billion, Jim’s contributions went far beyond leading our legal, regulatory and compliance teams,” said Michael P. Esposito, Jr., former Chairman of the Board of Directors. “His ability to build relationships and trust inside and outside organizations will serve him well in future endeavors.”

