Highwoods Names Thomas Anderson to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) today announced that Thomas P. Anderson, 71, has been elected to join the Company’s Board of Directors.



Carlos E. Evans, Chairman of the Board of Highwoods Properties, said, “Tom has had a long-tenured career in the southeastern U.S. focused on real estate, banking and finance, and his vast experience and broad skillset will be beneficial to Highwoods. We look forward to the contributions Tom will make to the Company as we focus on long-term shareholder value and supporting our local communities.”

Mr. Anderson has had an extensive career in banking, finance, investment management and real estate. He retired in June 2019 after 18 years as Chief Executive Officer of the Medical University of South Carolina Foundation. Previously, Mr. Anderson spent 27 years at Bank of America as President of Bank of America South Carolina and head of its Carolinas Business Banking group. He is a life trustee of the Saul Alexander Foundation, a director and treasurer of the Winwood Farm Home for Boys, and a Senior Vice President at Plantation Services, a real estate and land management firm.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

