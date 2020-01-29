There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,297 in the last 365 days.

Dolby Laboratories Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced the Company's financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. For the first quarter, Dolby reported total revenue of $291.9 million, compared to $302.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

“We’re off to a strong start to 2020 as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are being adopted across more content and more devices,” said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. “Innovations like Dolby Atmos for music are sparking a wave of interest from artists and fans, creating more reasons for our partners to adopt our technology and for consumers to seek Dolby experiences.”

First quarter GAAP net income was $48.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $98.2 million, or $0.93 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, first quarter net income was $65.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $78.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. First quarter cash flows from operations was $31.2 million, compared to $57.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. A complete listing of Dolby's non-GAAP measures are described and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.

Dividend

Today, Dolby announced a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A and Class B common stock, payable on February 20, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2020.

Financial Outlook

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020

Dolby is providing the following estimates for its second quarter of fiscal 2020:

  • Total revenue will range from $370 million to $390 million

  • Gross margin percentages will be approximately 89% on a GAAP basis and approximately 90% on a non-GAAP basis

  • Operating expenses will range from $213 million to $219 million on a GAAP basis and from $191 million to $197 million on a non-GAAP basis

  • Effective tax rate will range from 18% to 20% on both a GAAP basis and non-GAAP basis

  • Diluted earnings per share will range from $0.97 to $1.03 on a GAAP basis and from $1.15 to $1.21 on a non-GAAP basis

Fiscal Year 2020

Dolby is providing the following estimates for its fiscal year 2020:

  • Total revenue will range from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion

  • Gross margin percentages will range from 87% to 88% on a GAAP basis and from 88% to 89% on a non-GAAP basis

  • Operating expenses will range from $829 million to $849 million on a GAAP basis and from $740 million to $760 million on a non-GAAP basis

  • Effective tax rate will range from 17% to 19% on a GAAP basis and from 18% to 20% on a non-GAAP basis

  • Diluted earnings per share will range from $2.64 to $2.74 on a GAAP basis and from $3.40 to $3.50 on a non-GAAP basis

Conference Call Information

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Access to the teleconference will be available over the Internet from http://investor.dolby.com/event-calendar or by dialing 1-800-263-0877. International callers can access the conference call at 1-646-828-8143.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, until 8:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers can access the replay by dialing 1-412-317-6671) and entering the confirmation code 8210782. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby website, http://investor.dolby.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Dolby's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Dolby provides certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Dolby's operating results in a manner that focuses on what Dolby's management believes to be its ongoing business operations. Specifically, we exclude the following as adjustments from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense: Stock-based compensation, unlike cash-based compensation, utilizes subjective assumptions in the methodologies used to value the various stock-based award types that we grant. These assumptions may differ from those used by other companies. To facilitate more meaningful comparisons between our underlying operating results and those of other companies, we exclude stock-based compensation expense.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions. These intangible assets consist of patents and technology, customer relationships, and other intangibles. We record amortization charges relating to these intangible assets in our GAAP financial statements, and we view these charges as items arising from pre-acquisition activities that are determined by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. As these amortization charges do not directly correlate to our operations during any particular period, and often remain unchanged between reporting periods, we exclude these charges to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating results and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Restructuring charges: Restructuring charges are costs associated with restructuring plans and primarily relate to costs associated with exit or disposal activities, employee severance benefits, and asset impairments. We exclude restructuring costs, including any adjustments to charges recorded in prior periods, as we believe that these costs are not representative of our normal operating activities and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison to our past operating performance.

Income tax adjustments: We believe that excluding the income tax effect of the aforementioned non-GAAP adjustments provides a more accurate view of our underlying operating results to management and investors.

Impact from Tax Reform: The enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Reform), and any related amendments or revisions, requires certain discrete and infrequent charges that are not representative of current operating results and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison to our past operating performance.

Using the aforementioned adjustments, Dolby provides various non-GAAP financial measures including, but not limited to: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP effective tax rate. Dolby's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assess the performance of Dolby's business. Dolby's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever Dolby uses non-GAAP financial measures, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above. Investors are also encouraged to review Dolby's GAAP financial statements as reported in its US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release and on the Dolby investor relations website, http://investor.dolby.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to Dolby's expected financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2020, our ability to advance our long-term objectives and future dividend payments are "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those projected. The following important factors, without limitation, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: risks associated with trends in the markets in which Dolby operates, including the Broadcast, Mobile, Consumer Electronics, PC, Cinema, and Other Markets; the loss of, or reduction in sales by, a key customer or licensee; pricing pressures; risks that the continued shift in content distribution from optical disc-based and other traditional media to online and streaming media content could result in fewer devices with Dolby technologies or less revenue from such devices; risks associated with the effects of macroeconomic conditions, including trends in consumer spending; risks relating to conducting business internationally, including trade restrictions and changes in diplomatic or trade relationships; risks relating to the expiration of patents; the timing of Dolby's receipt of royalty reports and payments from its licensees, including recoveries; the impact of Tax Reform; timing of revenue recognition under licensing agreements and other contractual arrangements; Dolby's ability to develop, maintain, and strengthen relationships with industry participants; Dolby's ability to develop and deliver innovative technologies in response to new and growing markets; competitive risks; risks associated with conducting business in China and other countries that have historically limited recognition and enforcement of intellectual property and contractual rights; risks associated with the health of the motion picture industry generally; Dolby's ability to increase its revenue streams and to expand its business generally, and to expand its business beyond audio technologies to other technologies; risks associated with acquiring and successfully integrating businesses or technologies; and other risks detailed in Dolby's SEC filings and reports, including the risks identified under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Dolby disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have - with Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Voice - revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

Dolby, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners. DLB-F


DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

  Fiscal Quarter Ended
  December 27,
2019		 December 28,
2018
Revenue:    
Licensing $ 257,683   $ 260,279  
Products and services 34,194   42,097  
Total revenue 291,877   302,376  
     
Cost of revenue:    
Cost of licensing 12,342   11,397  
Cost of products and services 24,973   27,232  
Total cost of revenue 37,315   38,629  
     
Gross margin 254,562   263,747  
     
Operating expenses:    
Research and development 57,650   58,647  
Sales and marketing 95,118   85,602  
General and administrative 52,529   50,813  
Restructuring charges 675   14  
Total operating expenses 205,972   195,076  
     
Operating income 48,590   68,671  
     
Other income/expense:    
Interest income 4,932   5,185  
Interest expense (72 ) (45 )
Other income, net 1,004   443  
Total other income 5,864   5,583  
     
Income before income taxes 54,454   74,254  
(Provision for)/benefit from income taxes (5,863 ) 24,104  
Net income including controlling interest 48,591   98,358  
Less: net loss/(income) attributable to controlling interest 162   (139 )
Net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc. $ 48,753   $ 98,219  
     
Net income per share:    
Basic $ 0.49   $ 0.96  
Diluted $ 0.47   $ 0.93  
Weighted-average shares outstanding:    
Basic 100,336   102,677  
Diluted 103,078   106,130  
         


DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands; unaudited)

  December 27,
2019		 September 27,
2019
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 741,429   $ 797,210  
Restricted cash 11,726   8,383  
Short-term investments 170,234   119,146  
Accounts receivable, net 191,001   189,115  
Contract assets 204,963   195,651  
Inventories, net 29,104   32,331  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,551   39,704  
Total current assets 1,401,008   1,381,540  
Long-term investments 141,720   179,587  
Property, plant, and equipment, net 549,495   537,432  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 71,071    
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 511,424   515,720  
Deferred taxes 123,284   114,075  
Other non-current assets 95,282   93,395  
Total assets $ 2,893,284   $ 2,821,749  
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $ 13,700   $ 15,212  
Accrued liabilities 242,052   268,144  
Income taxes payable 2,318   3,506  
Contract liabilities 19,785   19,991  
Operating lease liabilities 15,604    
Total current liabilities 293,459   306,853  
Non-current contract liabilities 23,917   24,404  
Non-current operating lease liabilities 57,985    
Other non-current liabilities 179,222   177,462  
Total liabilities 554,583   508,719  
     
Stockholders’ equity:    
Class A common stock 58   58  
Class B common stock 41   41  
Additional paid-in capital    
Retained earnings 2,351,251   2,327,877  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (18,060 ) (20,625 )
Total stockholders’ equity – Dolby Laboratories, Inc. 2,333,290   2,307,351  
Controlling interest 5,411   5,679  
Total stockholders’ equity 2,338,701   2,313,030  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,893,284   $ 2,821,749  
             


DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands; unaudited)

  Fiscal Quarter Ended
  December 27,
2019		 December 28,
2018
Operating activities:    
Net income including controlling interest $ 48,591   $ 98,358  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 20,239   20,029  
Stock-based compensation 22,614   21,482  
Amortization of premium on investments 160   309  
Provision for doubtful accounts 575   1,605  
Deferred income taxes (9,174 ) (32,571 )
Restructuring charge for exit of leased facility 486    
Other non-cash items affecting net income (10 ) 3,393  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable, net (2,331 ) 17,736  
Contract assets (9,310 ) (33,519 )
Inventories 767   (2,709 )
Operating lease right-of-use assets (8,644 )  
Prepaid expenses and other assets (13,245 ) (13,157 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (30,785 ) (26,332 )
Income taxes, net 945   1,546  
Contract liabilities (724 ) (678 )
Operating lease liabilities 8,664    
Other non-current liabilities 2,341   1,460  
Net cash provided by operating activities 31,159   56,952  
     
Investing activities:    
Purchases of investment securities (129,325 ) (63,329 )
Proceeds from sales of investment securities 97,717   32,582  
Proceeds from maturities of investment securities 17,876   19,785  
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (23,385 ) (18,539 )
Purchase of intangible assets (290 ) (12,065 )
Net cash used in investing activities (37,407 ) (41,566 )
     
Financing activities:    
Proceeds from issuance of common stock 24,373   14,272  
Repurchase of common stock (30,003 ) (112,545 )
Payment of cash dividend (22,081 ) (19,573 )
Distribution to controlling interest (283 ) (906 )
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (20,282 ) (19,679 )
Net cash used in financing activities (48,276 ) (138,431 )
     
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,086   (2,419 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (52,438 ) (125,464 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 805,593   925,250  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 753,155   $ 799,786  
             


 
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)
     
The following tables present Dolby's GAAP financial measures reconciled to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019:
     
Net income: Fiscal Quarter Ended
  December 27,
2019		 December 28,
2018
GAAP net income $ 48.8   $ 98.2  
Stock-based compensation (1) 22.6   21.5  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) 2.2   1.8  
Restructuring charges 0.7    
Impact of Tax Reform   (36.0 )
Income tax adjustments (8.8 ) (6.8 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 65.5   $ 78.7  
     
(1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items:    
Cost of products and services   0.5     0.5  
Research and development   7.0     6.3  
Sales and marketing   8.2     8.2  
General and administrative   6.9     6.5  
     
(2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in above line items:    
Cost of licensing 0.6   0.6  
Cost of products and services 0.4   0.6  
Research and development 0.1   (0.2 )
Sales and marketing 0.8   0.8  
General and administrative 0.3    
     
Diluted earnings per share: Fiscal Quarter Ended
  December 27,
2019		 December 28,
2018
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.47   $ 0.93  
Stock-based compensation 0.22   0.20  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.02   0.02  
Restructuring charges 0.01    
Impact of Tax Reform   (0.34 )
Income tax adjustments (0.08 ) (0.07 )
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.64   $ 0.74  
     
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 103   106  
     
The following tables present a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP versions of the estimated financial amounts for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and fiscal year 2020 included in this release:
     
Gross margin: Q2 2020 Fiscal 2020
GAAP gross margin (low - high end of range) 89 %   87% - 88 %
Stock-based compensation 0.2 % 0.2 %
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.8 % 0.8 %
Non-GAAP gross margin (low - high end of range) 90 %   88% - 89 %
     
Operating expenses: Q2 2020 Fiscal 2020
GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)   $213 - $219     $829 - $849  
Stock-based compensation (21 ) (84 )
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (1 ) (5 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)   $191 - $197     $740 - $760  
     
     
Effective tax rate:   Fiscal 2020
GAAP effective tax rate (low - high end of range)     17% - 19 %
Stock-based compensation (low - high end of range)     2% - 3 %
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (low - high end of range)     (1%) - 0 %
Non-GAAP effective tax rate (low - high end of range)     18% - 20 %
     
Diluted earnings per share: Q2 2020
  Low High
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.97   $ 1.03  
Stock-based compensation 0.21   0.21  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.02   0.02  
Income tax adjustments (0.05 ) (0.05 )
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.15   $ 1.21  
     
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 103   103  
     
  Fiscal 2020
  Low High
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.64   $ 2.74  
Stock-based compensation 0.84   0.84  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.09   0.09  
Income tax adjustments (0.17 ) (0.17 )
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.40   $ 3.50  
     
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 103   103  
         


Investor Contact:
Jason Dea
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
415-357-7002
investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:
Karen Hartquist
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
415-505-8357
karen.hartquist@dolby.com

