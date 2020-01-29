There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,287 in the last 365 days.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Income of $22.2 million, EPS of $0.28

Record 2019 Net Income of $87.7 million, EPS of $1.10

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $22.2 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $22.6 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, and $21.1 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $87.7 million, or $1.10 per basic and diluted share. This compared to $83.1 million, or $1.04 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Perrault commented on the Company’s performance in 2019. “We had another successful year of solid growth and returns for our stockholders in 2019. For the second straight year Brookline Bancorp has achieved record earnings per share and net income. I would like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication, demonstrating the values of Brookline Bancorp, as we position ourselves for continued success and growth in the new decade.”

On December 4, 2019, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company approved a stock repurchase program authorizing management to repurchase up to $10.0 million of the Company’s common stock over a period of twelve months commencing on January 1, 2020 and ending on December 31, 2020.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at December 31, 2019 decreased $21.6 million to $7.86 billion from $7.88 billion at September 30, 2019, and increased $464.0 million from $7.39 billion at December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, total loans and leases were $6.74 billion, representing an increase of $91.0 million from September 30, 2019, and an increase of $434.3 million from December 31, 2018.

Investment securities at December 31, 2019 increased $22.3 million to $589.4 million, as compared to $567.1 million at September 30, 2019, and decreased $32.4 million from $621.8 million at December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, securities and cash and cash equivalents represented 8.5 percent of total assets as compared to 9.5 percent and 9.6 percent as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 increased $100.7 million to $5.83 billion from $5.73 billion at September 30, 2019 and increased $376.0 million from $5.45 billion at December 31, 2018.

Total borrowed funds at December 31, 2019 decreased $83.7 million to $902.7 million from $986.4 million at September 30, 2019 and decreased $17.8 million from $920.5 million at December 31, 2018.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 12.04 percent at December 31, 2019, as compared to 11.83 percent at September 30, 2019, and 12.18 percent at December 31, 2018. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets was 10.15 percent at December 31, 2019, as compared to 9.94 percent at September 30, 2019, and 10.15 percent at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per share increased $0.17 from $9.63 at September 30, 2019 to $9.80 at December 31, 2019, compared to $9.21 at December 31, 2018.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $0.7 million to $63.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 from $63.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The net interest margin decreased 2 basis points to 3.43 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from 3.45 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 decreased $0.1 million to $7.8 million from $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $0.2 million in revenue on sales of loans and leases and $0.3 million in other non-interest income; partially offset by increases of $0.2 million in loan level derivative income and $0.2 million in gain on securities.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $0.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Total net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $1.6 million compared to $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 10 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 2 basis points for the third quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 0.91 percent of total loans and leases at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.89 percent at September 30, 2019, and 0.93 percent at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases represented 0.91 percent of originated loans and leases at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.90 percent at September 30, 2019, and 0.96 percent at December 31, 2018.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 decreased $1.4 million to $38.8 million from $40.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $0.9 million in compensation and employee benefits, $0.1 million in equipment and data processing and $1.1 million in merger and acquisition expense, partially offset by an increase of $0.7 million in other non-interest expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 24.2 percent and 24.4 percent for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 1.13 percent during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 1.17 percent for the third quarter of 2019; and was 1.15 percent for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.15 percent for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The annualized return on average tangible stockholders' equity decreased to 11.42 percent during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 11.85 percent for the third quarter of 2019; and was 11.67 percent for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 11.70 percent for the year ended December 31, 2018.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of total nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.29 percent at December 31, 2019 as compared to 0.33 percent at September 30, 2019. Nonperforming loans and leases decreased $2.1 million to $19.5 million at December 31, 2019 from $21.6 million at September 30, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.28 percent at December 31, 2019 as compared to 0.30 percent at September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets decreased $1.7 million to $22.1 million at December 31, 2019 from $23.8 million at September 30, 2019.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board approved a dividend of $0.115 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, January 30, 2020 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. The call can be accessed by dialing 877-504-4120 (United States) or 412-902-6650 (internationally). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 877-344-7529 (United States) or 412-317-0088 (internationally). The passcode for the playback is 10137889. The call will be available live and in a recorded version on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” at www.brooklinebancorp.com.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $7.9 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and First Ipswich Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com, and www.firstipswich.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, the allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets and return on average tangible stockholders' equity. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

Contact: Carl M. Carlson
  Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
  Chief Financial Officer
  (617) 425-5331
  ccarlson@brkl.com



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
 
  At and for the Three Months Ended   At and for the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
  (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:                          
Net interest income $ 63,931     $ 63,236     $ 63,134     $ 62,999     $ 63,159     $ 253,300     $ 247,699  
Provision for credit losses   3,602       871       3,757       1,353       123       9,583       4,951  
Non-interest income   7,756       7,929       7,478       6,630       6,461       29,793       25,224  
Non-interest expense   38,815       40,191       39,604       38,871       40,282       157,481       155,232  
Income before provision for income taxes   29,270       30,103       27,251       29,405       29,215       116,029       112,740  
Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc.   22,183       22,596       20,471       22,467       21,138       87,717       83,062  
                           
Performance Ratios:                          
Net interest margin (1)   3.43 %     3.45 %     3.55 %     3.64 %     3.58 %     3.51 %     3.61 %
Interest-rate spread (1)   3.05 %     3.06 %     3.13 %     3.18 %     3.25 %     3.10 %     3.32 %
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.13 %     1.17 %     1.08 %     1.21 %     1.15 %     1.15 %     1.15 %
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)   1.15 %     1.19 %     1.11 %     1.24 %     1.17 %     1.17 %     1.18 %
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)   9.42 %     9.74 %     8.98 %     10.14 %     9.40 %     9.56 %     9.51 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)   11.42 %     11.85 %     10.98 %     12.48 %     11.54 %     11.67 %     11.70 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   54.15 %     56.48 %     56.09 %     55.83 %     57.86 %     55.63 %     56.88 %
                           
Per Common Share Data:                          
Net income — Basic $ 0.28     $ 0.28     $ 0.26     $ 0.28     $ 0.26     $ 1.10     $ 1.04  
Net income — Diluted   0.28       0.28       0.26       0.28       0.26       1.10       1.04  
Cash dividends declared   0.115       0.115       0.110       0.110       0.105       0.450       0.395  
Book value per share (end of period)   11.87       11.70       11.53       11.30       11.30       11.87       11.30  
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)   9.80       9.63       9.45       9.22       9.21       9.80       9.21  
Stock price (end of period)   16.46       14.73       15.38       14.40       13.82       16.46       13.82  
                           
Balance Sheet:                          
Total assets $ 7,856,853     $ 7,878,436     $ 7,636,980     $ 7,519,130     $ 7,392,805     $ 7,856,853     $ 7,392,805  
Total loans and leases   6,737,816       6,646,821       6,505,329       6,388,197       6,303,516       6,737,816       6,303,516  
Total deposits   5,830,072       5,729,339       5,622,493       5,620,633       5,454,044       5,830,072       5,454,044  
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity   945,606       932,311       918,468       900,572       900,140       945,606       900,140  
                           
Asset Quality:                          
Nonperforming assets $ 22,092     $ 23,760     $ 23,267     $ 26,721     $ 28,116     $ 22,092     $ 28,116  
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.28 %     0.30 %     0.30 %     0.36 %     0.38 %     0.28 %     0.38 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 61,082     $ 59,135     $ 58,635     $ 58,041     $ 58,692     $ 61,082     $ 58,692  
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases   0.91 %     0.89 %     0.90 %     0.91 %     0.93 %     0.91 %     0.93 %
Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 1,622     $ 366     $ 3,082     $ 2,101     $ 1,252     $ 7,171     $ 4,651  
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)   0.10 %     0.02 %     0.19 %     0.13 %     0.08 %     0.11 %     0.08 %
                           
Capital Ratios:                          
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   12.04 %     11.83 %     12.03 %     11.98 %     12.18 %     12.04 %     12.18 %
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   10.15 %     9.94 %     10.08 %     9.99 %     10.15 %     10.15 %     10.15 %
                           
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.                          
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.                          
                           



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks $ 33,589     $ 93,841     $ 46,532     $ 51,276     $ 47,542  
Short-term investments   44,201       84,689       46,264       61,063       42,042  
Total cash and cash equivalents   77,790       178,530       92,796       112,339       89,584  
Investment securities available-for-sale   498,995       467,339       482,497       489,020       502,793  
Investment securities held-to-maturity   86,780       95,163       103,572       113,694       114,776  
Investment securities trading   3,581       4,581       4,698       4,341       4,207  
Total investment securities   589,356       567,083       590,767       607,055       621,776  
Loans and leases held-for-sale               1,575       869       3,247  
Loans and leases:                  
Commercial real estate loans:                  
Commercial real estate mortgage   2,491,011       2,441,091       2,421,104       2,355,507       2,330,725  
Multi-family mortgage   932,163       919,234       877,330       855,703       847,711  
Construction   246,048       229,126       195,120       199,258       173,300  
Total commercial real estate loans   3,669,222       3,589,451       3,493,554       3,410,468       3,351,736  
Commercial loans and leases:                  
Commercial   729,502       766,883       763,145       741,577       736,418  
Equipment financing   1,052,408       1,029,280       1,015,205       995,863       982,089  
Condominium association   56,838       54,225       47,986       49,142       50,451  
Total commercial loans and leases   1,838,748       1,850,388       1,826,336       1,786,582       1,768,958  
Consumer loans:                  
Residential mortgage   814,245       792,733       769,983       775,578       782,968  
Home equity   376,819       375,257       374,746       376,126       376,484  
Other consumer   38,782       38,992       40,710       39,443       23,370  
Total consumer loans   1,229,846       1,206,982       1,185,439       1,191,147       1,182,822  
Total loans and leases   6,737,816       6,646,821       6,505,329       6,388,197       6,303,516  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (61,082 )     (59,135 )     (58,635 )     (58,041 )     (58,692 )
Net loans and leases   6,676,734       6,587,686       6,446,694       6,330,156       6,244,824  
Restricted equity securities   53,818       57,896       55,270       54,192       61,751  
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation   74,350       75,229       75,373       75,520       76,382  
Right-of-use asset operating leases   24,876       26,216       25,928       26,205        
Deferred tax asset ("DTA")   25,017       25,204       25,629       27,084       21,495  
Goodwill   160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427  
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   4,423       4,843       5,264       5,684       6,086  
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   2,631       2,132       1,966       3,912       4,019  
Other assets   167,431       193,190       155,291       115,687       103,214  
Total assets $ 7,856,853     $ 7,878,436     $ 7,636,980     $ 7,519,130     $ 7,392,805  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Non-interest-bearing deposits:                  
Demand checking accounts $ 1,141,578     $ 1,106,684     $ 1,042,854     $ 1,011,031     $ 1,033,551  
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
NOW accounts   371,380       340,321       340,082       369,896       336,317  
Savings accounts   613,467       604,481       585,322       625,770       619,961  
Money market accounts   1,682,005       1,666,231       1,669,782       1,706,708       1,675,050  
Certificate of deposit accounts   2,021,642       2,011,622       1,984,453       1,907,228       1,789,165  
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,688,494       4,622,655       4,579,639       4,609,602       4,420,493  
Total deposits   5,830,072       5,729,339       5,622,493       5,620,633       5,454,044  
Borrowed funds:                  
Advances from the FHLBB   758,469       854,481       791,559       730,018       784,375  
Subordinated debentures and notes   83,591       83,551       83,512       83,472       83,433  
Other borrowed funds   60,689       48,373       55,693       52,515       52,734  
Total borrowed funds   902,749       986,405       930,764       866,005       920,542  
Operating lease liabilities   24,876       26,216       25,928       26,205        
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts   7,232       7,072       6,823       7,517       7,426  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   146,318       197,093       132,504       98,198       100,174  
Total liabilities   6,911,247       6,946,125       6,718,512       6,618,558       6,482,186  
Stockholders' equity:                  
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity                  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively   852       852       852       852       852  
Additional paid-in capital   736,601       735,928       737,584       736,872       755,629  
Retained earnings, partially restricted   265,376       252,435       238,625       226,929       212,838  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   2,283       2,775       1,141       (4,393 )     (9,460 )
Treasury stock, at cost;                  
5,003,127 shares, 5,003,127 shares, 5,025,764 shares, 5,020,025 shares, and 5,020,025 shares, respectively   (59,073 )     (59,176 )     (59,199 )     (59,121 )     (59,120 )
Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan;                  
79,548 shares, 92,337 shares, 98,208 shares,104,079 shares, and 109,950 shares, respectively   (433 )     (503 )     (535 )     (567 )     (599 )
Total Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity   945,606       932,311       918,468       900,572       900,140  
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary                           10,479  
Total stockholders' equity   945,606       932,311       918,468       900,572       910,619  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,856,853     $ 7,878,436     $ 7,636,980     $ 7,519,130     $ 7,392,805  
                   



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
  (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:                  
Loans and leases $ 83,309   $ 83,566     $ 82,798   $ 80,672   $ 78,791  
Debt securities   2,910     2,977       3,158     3,236     3,489  
Marketable and restricted equity securities   813     876       877     911     1,008  
Short-term investments   418     487       351     267     256  
Total interest and dividend income   87,450     87,906       87,184     85,086     83,544  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   17,655     18,300       17,712     15,948     13,744  
Borrowed funds   5,864     6,370       6,338     6,139     6,641  
Total interest expense   23,519     24,670       24,050     22,087     20,385  
Net interest income   63,931     63,236       63,134     62,999     63,159  
Provision for credit losses   3,602     871       3,757     1,353     123  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   60,329     62,365       59,377     61,646     63,036  
Non-interest income:                  
Deposit fees   2,710     2,710       2,680     2,523     2,669  
Loan fees   567     719       398     413     390  
Loan level derivative income, net   2,494     2,251       1,772     1,745     1,811  
Gain (loss) on investment securities, net   133     (116 )     357     134     (692 )
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale   309     550       561     289     327  
Other   1,543     1,815       1,710     1,526     1,956  
Total non-interest income   7,756     7,929       7,478     6,630     6,461  
Non-interest expense:                  
Compensation and employee benefits   23,987     24,871       23,953     23,743     24,413  
Occupancy   4,102     3,895       3,752     3,947     3,240  
Equipment and data processing   4,601     4,749       4,641     4,661     4,626  
Professional services   1,120     1,083       1,087     1,076     1,130  
FDIC insurance   53     54       745     593     727  
Advertising and marketing   828     1,035       1,112     1,069     773  
Amortization of identified intangible assets   420     421       420     402     537  
Merger and restructuring expense       1,125               526  
Other   3,704     2,958       3,894     3,380     4,310  
Total non-interest expense   38,815     40,191       39,604     38,871     40,282  
Income before provision for income taxes   29,270     30,103       27,251     29,405     29,215  
Provision for income taxes   7,087     7,507       6,780     6,895     7,055  
Net income before noncontrolling interest in subsidiary   22,183     22,596       20,471     22,510     22,160  
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiary                 43     1,022  
Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 22,183   $ 22,596     $ 20,471   $ 22,467   $ 21,138  
Earnings per common share:                  
Basic $ 0.28   $ 0.28     $ 0.26   $ 0.28   $ 0.26  
Diluted $ 0.28   $ 0.28     $ 0.26   $ 0.28   $ 0.26  
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:                
Basic   79,682,724     79,700,403       79,669,922     79,658,583     80,258,456  
Diluted   79,845,447     79,883,510       79,886,292     79,843,578     80,407,525  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.115   $ 0.110     $ 0.110   $ 0.105   $ 0.105  
                   



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
   
  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2019     2018
  (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:      
Loans and leases $ 330,345   $ 295,269
Debt securities   12,281     13,960
Marketable and restricted equity securities   3,477     3,964
Short-term investments   1,523     700
Total interest and dividend income   347,626     313,893
Interest expense:      
Deposits   69,615     41,978
Borrowed funds   24,711     24,216
Total interest expense   94,326     66,194
Net interest income   253,300     247,699
Provision for credit losses   9,583     4,951
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   243,717     242,748
Non-interest income:      
Deposit fees   10,623     10,400
Loan fees   2,097     1,427
Loan level derivative income, net   8,262     5,440
Gain on investment securities, net   508     227
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale   1,709     1,883
Other   6,594     5,847
Total non-interest income   29,793     25,224
Non-interest expense:      
Compensation and employee benefits   96,554     91,535
Occupancy   15,696     14,991
Equipment and data processing   18,652     18,213
Professional services   4,366     4,404
FDIC insurance   1,445     2,722
Advertising and marketing   4,044     4,016
Amortization of identified intangible assets   1,663     2,080
Merger and restructuring expense   1,125     3,787
Other   13,936     13,484
Total non-interest expense   157,481     155,232
Income before provision for income taxes   116,029     112,740
Provision for income taxes   28,269     26,189
Net income before noncontrolling interest in subsidiary   87,760     86,551
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiary   43     3,489
Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 87,717   $ 83,062
Earnings per common share:      
Basic $ 1.10   $ 1.04
Diluted $ 1.10   $ 1.04
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:    
Basic   79,679,781     79,669,660
Diluted   79,856,921     79,909,243
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.440   $ 0.395
       



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
  (Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:                  
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:                  
Commercial real estate mortgage $ 2,845     $ 2,910     $ 2,273     $ 2,889     $ 3,928  
Multi-family mortgage   84       87       94       101       330  
Construction                     396       396  
Total commercial real estate loans   2,929       2,997       2,367       3,386       4,654  
                   
Commercial   4,909       3,139       6,349       5,728       6,621  
Equipment financing   9,822       12,817       9,931       10,253       9,500  
Condominium association   151       163       170       224       265  
Total commercial loans and leases   14,882       16,119       16,450       16,205       16,386  
                   
Residential mortgage   753       1,605       1,642       2,188       2,132  
Home equity   896       904       835       1,022       908  
Other consumer   1       3       7       8       17  
Total consumer loans   1,650       2,512       2,484       3,218       3,057  
                   
Total nonaccrual loans and leases   19,461       21,628       21,301       22,809       24,097  
                   
Other real estate owned         201       957       3,054       3,054  
Other repossessed assets   2,631       1,931       1,009       858       965  
Total nonperforming assets $ 22,092     $ 23,760     $ 23,267     $ 26,721     $ 28,116  
                   
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 10,109     $ 11,885     $ 11,612     $ 16,800     $ 13,482  
                   
Troubled debt restructurings on accrual   17,076       22,233       27,761       28,543       12,257  
Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual   6,104       5,763       8,431       7,597       8,684  
Total troubled debt restructurings $ 23,180     $ 27,996     $ 36,192     $ 36,140     $ 20,941  
                   
Total nonaccrual loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases   0.29 %     0.33 %     0.33 %     0.36 %     0.38 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.28 %     0.30 %     0.30 %     0.36 %     0.38 %
                   
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:            
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 59,135     $ 58,635     $ 58,041     $ 58,692     $ 59,997  
Charge-offs   (1,894 )     (1,190 )     (3,412 )     (2,542 )     (1,604 )
Recoveries   272       824       330       441       352  
Net charge-offs   (1,622 )     (366 )     (3,082 )     (2,101 )     (1,252 )
(Credit) provision for loan and lease losses   3,569       866       3,676       1,450       (53 )
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 61,082     $ 59,135     $ 58,635     $ 58,041     $ 58,692  
                   
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases   0.91 %     0.89 %     0.90 %     0.91 %     0.93 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases (non-GAAP)   0.91 %     0.90 %     0.92 %     0.93 %     0.96 %
                   
NET CHARGE-OFFS:                  
Commercial real estate loans $     $     $     $     $  
Commercial loans and leases   1,589       403       3,107       2,124       883  
Consumer loans   33       (37 )     (25 )     (23 )     369  
Total net charge-offs $ 1,622     $ 366     $ 3,082     $ 2,101     $ 1,252  
                   
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)   0.10 %     0.02 %     0.19 %     0.13 %     0.08 %
                   



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
  Average Balance   Interest (1)   Average Yield/ Cost   Average Balance   Interest (1)   Average Yield/ Cost   Average Balance   Interest (1)   Average Yield/ Cost
                                   
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Investments:                                  
Debt securities (2) $ 567,037     $ 2,957   2.09 %   $ 573,389     $ 3,027   2.11 %   $ 637,803     $ 3,542   2.22 %
Marketable and restricted equity securities (2)   59,763       823   5.51 %     59,638       885   5.94 %     69,374       1,017   5.87 %
Short-term investments   93,997       418   1.78 %     70,707       487   2.76 %     50,728       256   2.02 %
Total investments   720,797       4,198   2.33 %     703,734       4,399   2.50 %     757,905       4,815   2.54 %
Loans and Leases:                                  
Commercial real estate loans (3)   3,605,169       40,976   4.45 %     3,539,485       41,724   4.61 %     3,310,185       39,014   4.61 %
Commercial loans (3)   826,116       10,066   4.78 %     838,092       10,291   4.81 %     825,582       10,007   4.75 %
Equipment financing (3)   1,037,431       19,271   7.43 %     1,019,179       18,519   7.27 %     959,706       17,145   7.15 %
Residential mortgage loans (3)   804,672       8,402   4.18 %     776,482       8,215   4.23 %     763,775       7,840   4.11 %
Other consumer loans (3)   417,950       4,680   4.43 %     415,082       4,917   4.69 %     404,747       4,883   4.78 %
Total loans and leases   6,691,338       83,395   4.99 %     6,588,320       83,666   5.08 %     6,263,995       78,889   5.04 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,412,135       87,593   4.73 %     7,292,054       88,065   4.83 %     7,021,900       83,704   4.77 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (59,202 )             (59,386 )             (59,806 )        
Non-interest-earning assets   507,660               513,824               420,837          
Total assets $ 7,860,593             $ 7,746,492             $ 7,382,931          
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Deposits:                                  
NOW accounts $ 344,036       115   0.13 %   $ 335,091       129   0.15 %   $ 333,592       88   0.10 %
Savings accounts   604,276       746   0.49 %     600,609       820   0.54 %     616,766       526   0.34 %
Money market accounts   1,685,885       4,947   1.16 %     1,683,548       5,413   1.28 %     1,647,346       4,914   1.18 %
Certificates of deposit   2,026,753       11,847   2.32 %     2,000,941       11,938   2.37 %     1,701,254       8,216   1.92 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,660,950       17,655   1.50 %     4,620,189       18,300   1.57 %     4,298,958       13,744   1.27 %
Borrowings:                                  
Advances from the FHLBB   753,460       4,407   2.29 %     759,738       4,859   2.50 %     903,342       5,227   2.26 %
Subordinated debentures and notes   83,570       1,293   6.19 %     83,530       1,300   6.22 %     83,410       1,302   6.24 %
Other borrowed funds   64,543       164   1.01 %     79,620       211   1.05 %     50,829       112   0.87 %
Total borrowings   901,573       5,864   2.55 %     922,888       6,370   2.70 %     1,037,581       6,641   2.50 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,562,523       23,519   1.68 %     5,543,077       24,670   1.77 %     5,336,539       20,385   1.52 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Demand checking accounts   1,142,600               1,096,788               1,028,086          
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   213,579               178,564               109,261          
Total liabilities   6,918,702               6,818,429               6,473,886          
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity   941,891               928,063               899,244          
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary                               9,801          
Total liabilities and equity $ 7,860,593             $ 7,746,492             $ 7,382,931          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)       64,074   3.05 %         63,395   3.06 %         63,319   3.25 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income       143             159             160    
Net interest income     $ 63,931           $ 63,236           $ 63,159    
Net interest margin (5)         3.43 %           3.45 %           3.58 %
                                   
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
                                   



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
  Average Balance   Interest (1)   Average Yield/ Cost   Average Balance   Interest (1)   Average Yield/ Cost
                       
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Investments:                      
Debt securities (2) $ 585,360     $ 12,483   2.13 %   $ 653,652     $ 14,174   2.17 %
Marketable and restricted equity securities (2)   59,751       3,516   5.88 %     67,640       3,973   5.88 %
Short-term investments   71,090       1,523   2.14 %     38,437       700   1.82 %
Total investments   716,201       17,522   2.45 %     759,729       18,847   2.48 %
Loans and Leases:                      
Commercial real estate loans (3)   3,492,848       164,082   4.63 %     3,235,101       146,147   4.46 %
Commercial loans (3)   817,347       39,839   4.81 %     813,815       37,616   4.56 %
Equipment financing (3)   1,012,698       74,066   7.31 %     919,047       63,968   6.96 %
Residential mortgage loans (3)   783,556       32,926   4.20 %     746,372       29,773   3.99 %
Other consumer loans (3)   414,730       19,835   4.78 %     401,425       18,216   4.53 %
Total loans and leases   6,521,179       330,748   5.07 %     6,115,760       295,720   4.84 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,237,380       348,270   4.81 %     6,875,489       314,567   4.58 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (58,871 )             (59,154 )        
Non-interest-earning assets   476,125               406,746          
Total assets $ 7,654,634             $ 7,223,081          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Deposits:                      
NOW accounts $ 339,275       436   0.13 %   $ 340,194       283   0.08 %
Savings accounts   608,022       2,900   0.48 %     618,674       1,804   0.29 %
Money market accounts   1,682,676       21,206   1.26 %     1,715,057       15,369   0.90 %
Certificates of deposit   1,956,350       45,073   2.30 %     1,497,473       24,522   1.64 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,586,323       69,615   1.52 %     4,171,398       41,978   1.01 %
Borrowings:                      
Advances from the FHLBB   757,598       18,701   2.43 %     946,017       18,650   1.94 %
Subordinated debentures and notes   83,511       5,206   6.23 %     83,350       5,181   6.22 %
Other borrowed funds   79,276       804   1.01 %     46,079       385   0.83 %
Total borrowings   920,385       24,711   2.65 %     1,075,446       24,216   2.22 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,506,708       94,326   1.71 %     5,246,844       66,194   1.26 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Demand checking accounts   1,070,859               997,179          
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   159,690               96,560          
Total liabilities   6,737,257               6,340,583          
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity   917,286               873,388          
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary   91               9,110          
Total liabilities and equity $ 7,654,634             $ 7,223,081          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)       253,944   3.10 %         248,373   3.32 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income       644             674    
Net interest income     $ 253,300           $ 247,699    
Net interest margin (5)         3.51 %           3.61 %
                       
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
                       



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
          At and for the Three Months Ended
December 31,		   At and for the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
                2019       2018       2019       2018  
                                           
                                           
                                           
         
                                     
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information       (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
                         
Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc.           $ 22,183     $ 21,138     $ 87,717     $ 83,062  
Less:                          
Security gains (loss) (after-tax)     101       (525 )     384       174  
Add:                          
Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax)             399       851       2,908  
Operating earnings             $ 22,082     $ 22,062     $ 88,184     $ 85,796  
                           
Operating earnings per common share:                        
Basic             $ 0.28     $ 0.27     $ 1.11     $ 1.08  
Diluted               0.28       0.27       1.10       1.07  
                           
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:                    
Basic               79,682,724       80,258,456       79,679,781       79,669,660  
Diluted               79,845,447       80,407,525       79,856,921       79,909,243  
                           
                           
Return on average assets *             1.13 %     1.15 %     1.15 %     1.15 %
Less:                          
Security gains (loss) (after-tax) *             0.01 %     (0.03 )%     0.01 %     %
Add:                          
Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) *         %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.04 %
Operating return on average assets *             1.12 %     1.20 %     1.15 %     1.19 %
                           
                           
Return on average tangible assets *             1.15 %     1.17 %     1.17 %     1.18 %
Less:                          
Security gains (loss) (after-tax) *             0.01 %     (0.03 )%     0.01 %     %
Add:                          
Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) *         %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.04 %
Operating return on average tangible assets *             1.14 %     1.22 %     1.17 %     1.22 %
                           
                           
Return on average stockholders' equity *             9.42 %     9.40 %     9.56 %     9.51 %
Less:                          
Security gains (loss) (after-tax) *             0.04 %     (0.23 )%     0.04 %     0.02 %
Add:                          
Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) *         %     0.18 %     0.09 %     0.33 %
Operating return on average stockholders' equity *         9.38 %     9.81 %     9.61 %     9.82 %
                           
                           
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *         11.42 %     11.54 %     11.67 %     11.70 %
Less:                          
Security gains (loss) (after-tax) *             0.05 %     (0.29 )%     0.05 %     0.02 %
Add:                          
Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) *         %     0.22 %     0.11 %     0.41 %
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *         11.37 %     12.05 %     11.73 %     12.09 %
                           
                           
                           
                           
                           
                           
                           
* Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.                    
                          (Continued)
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
  At and for the Three Months Ended   At and for the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
                         
  (Dollars in Thousands)
                           
Net income, as reported $ 22,183     $ 22,596     $ 20,471     $ 22,467     $ 21,138     $ 87,717     $ 83,062  
                           
Average total assets $ 7,860,593     $ 7,746,492     $ 7,571,396     $ 7,434,038     $ 7,382,931     $ 7,654,634     $ 7,223,081  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   165,071       165,493       165,914       166,327       166,777       165,697       163,712  
Average tangible assets $ 7,695,522     $ 7,580,999     $ 7,405,482     $ 7,267,711     $ 7,216,154     $ 7,488,937     $ 7,059,369  
                           
Return on average tangible assets (annualized)   1.15 %     1.19 %     1.11 %     1.24 %     1.17 %     1.17 %     1.18 %
                           
Average total stockholders’ equity $ 941,891     $ 928,063     $ 911,824     $ 886,639     $ 899,244     $ 917,286     $ 873,388  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   165,071       165,493       165,914       166,327       166,777       165,697       163,712  
Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 776,820     $ 762,570     $ 745,910     $ 720,312     $ 732,467     $ 751,589     $ 709,676  
                           
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)   11.42 %     11.85 %     10.98 %     12.48 %     11.54 %     11.67 %     11.70 %
                           
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity $ 945,606     $ 932,311     $ 918,468     $ 900,572     $ 900,140     $ 945,606     $ 900,140  
Less:                          
Goodwill   160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427  
Identified intangible assets, net   4,423       4,843       5,264       5,684       6,086       4,423       6,086  
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 780,756     $ 767,041     $ 752,777     $ 734,461     $ 733,627     $ 780,756     $ 733,627  
                           
Total assets $ 7,856,853     $ 7,878,436     $ 7,636,980     $ 7,519,130     $ 7,392,805     $ 7,856,853     $ 7,392,805  
Less:                          
Goodwill   160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427  
Identified intangible assets, net   4,423       4,843       5,264       5,684       6,086       4,423       6,086  
Tangible assets $ 7,692,003     $ 7,713,166     $ 7,471,289     $ 7,353,019     $ 7,226,292     $ 7,692,003     $ 7,226,292  
                           
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets   10.15 %     9.94 %     10.08 %     9.99 %     10.15 %     10.15 %     10.15 %
                           
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 780,756     $ 767,041     $ 752,777     $ 734,461     $ 733,627     $ 780,756     $ 733,627  
                           
Number of common shares issued   85,177,172       85,177,172       85,177,172       85,177,172       85,177,172       85,177,172       85,177,172  
Less:                          
Treasury shares   5,003,127       5,003,127       5,025,764       5,020,025       5,020,025       5,003,127       5,020,025  
Unallocated ESOP shares   79,548       92,337       98,208       104,079       109,950       79,548       109,950  
Unvested restricted shares   406,450       407,784       377,122       390,636       393,636       406,450       393,636  
Number of common shares outstanding   79,688,047       79,673,924       79,676,078       79,662,432       79,653,561       79,688,047       79,653,561  
                           
Tangible book value per common share $ 9.80     $ 9.63     $ 9.45     $ 9.22     $ 9.21     $ 9.80     $ 9.21  
                           
Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 61,082     $ 59,135     $ 58,635     $ 58,041     $ 58,692     $ 61,082     $ 58,692  
Less:                          
Allowance for acquired loans and leases losses   2,215       1,955       1,857       1,795       1,814       2,215       1,814  
Allowance for originated loan and lease losses $ 58,867     $ 57,180     $ 56,778     $ 56,246     $ 56,878     $ 58,867     $ 56,878  
                           
Total loans and leases $ 6,737,816     $ 6,646,821     $ 6,505,329     $ 6,388,197     $ 6,303,516     $ 6,737,816     $ 6,303,516  
Less:                          
Total acquired loans and leases   288,129       310,745       337,420       370,177       394,407       288,129       394,407  
Total originated loans and leases $ 6,449,687     $ 6,336,076     $ 6,167,909     $ 6,018,020     $ 5,909,109     $ 6,449,687     $ 5,909,109  
                           
Allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases   0.91 %     0.90 %     0.92 %     0.93 %     0.96 %     0.91 %     0.96 %
                           

 




 

 

