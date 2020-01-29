Brookline Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Income of $22.2 million, EPS of $0.28



Record 2019 Net Income of $87.7 million, EPS of $1.10

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $22.2 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $22.6 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, and $21.1 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $87.7 million, or $1.10 per basic and diluted share. This compared to $83.1 million, or $1.04 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Perrault commented on the Company’s performance in 2019. “We had another successful year of solid growth and returns for our stockholders in 2019. For the second straight year Brookline Bancorp has achieved record earnings per share and net income. I would like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication, demonstrating the values of Brookline Bancorp, as we position ourselves for continued success and growth in the new decade.”

On December 4, 2019, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company approved a stock repurchase program authorizing management to repurchase up to $10.0 million of the Company’s common stock over a period of twelve months commencing on January 1, 2020 and ending on December 31, 2020.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at December 31, 2019 decreased $21.6 million to $7.86 billion from $7.88 billion at September 30, 2019, and increased $464.0 million from $7.39 billion at December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, total loans and leases were $6.74 billion, representing an increase of $91.0 million from September 30, 2019, and an increase of $434.3 million from December 31, 2018.

Investment securities at December 31, 2019 increased $22.3 million to $589.4 million, as compared to $567.1 million at September 30, 2019, and decreased $32.4 million from $621.8 million at December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, securities and cash and cash equivalents represented 8.5 percent of total assets as compared to 9.5 percent and 9.6 percent as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 increased $100.7 million to $5.83 billion from $5.73 billion at September 30, 2019 and increased $376.0 million from $5.45 billion at December 31, 2018.

Total borrowed funds at December 31, 2019 decreased $83.7 million to $902.7 million from $986.4 million at September 30, 2019 and decreased $17.8 million from $920.5 million at December 31, 2018.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 12.04 percent at December 31, 2019, as compared to 11.83 percent at September 30, 2019, and 12.18 percent at December 31, 2018. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets was 10.15 percent at December 31, 2019, as compared to 9.94 percent at September 30, 2019, and 10.15 percent at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per share increased $0.17 from $9.63 at September 30, 2019 to $9.80 at December 31, 2019, compared to $9.21 at December 31, 2018.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $0.7 million to $63.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 from $63.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The net interest margin decreased 2 basis points to 3.43 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from 3.45 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 decreased $0.1 million to $7.8 million from $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $0.2 million in revenue on sales of loans and leases and $0.3 million in other non-interest income; partially offset by increases of $0.2 million in loan level derivative income and $0.2 million in gain on securities.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $0.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Total net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $1.6 million compared to $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 10 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 2 basis points for the third quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 0.91 percent of total loans and leases at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.89 percent at September 30, 2019, and 0.93 percent at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases represented 0.91 percent of originated loans and leases at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.90 percent at September 30, 2019, and 0.96 percent at December 31, 2018.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 decreased $1.4 million to $38.8 million from $40.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $0.9 million in compensation and employee benefits, $0.1 million in equipment and data processing and $1.1 million in merger and acquisition expense, partially offset by an increase of $0.7 million in other non-interest expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 24.2 percent and 24.4 percent for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 1.13 percent during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 1.17 percent for the third quarter of 2019; and was 1.15 percent for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.15 percent for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The annualized return on average tangible stockholders' equity decreased to 11.42 percent during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 11.85 percent for the third quarter of 2019; and was 11.67 percent for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 11.70 percent for the year ended December 31, 2018.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of total nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.29 percent at December 31, 2019 as compared to 0.33 percent at September 30, 2019. Nonperforming loans and leases decreased $2.1 million to $19.5 million at December 31, 2019 from $21.6 million at September 30, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.28 percent at December 31, 2019 as compared to 0.30 percent at September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets decreased $1.7 million to $22.1 million at December 31, 2019 from $23.8 million at September 30, 2019.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board approved a dividend of $0.115 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $7.9 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and First Ipswich Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com , www.bankri.com , and www.firstipswich.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, the allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets and return on average tangible stockholders' equity. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended At and for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 63,931 $ 63,236 $ 63,134 $ 62,999 $ 63,159 $ 253,300 $ 247,699 Provision for credit losses 3,602 871 3,757 1,353 123 9,583 4,951 Non-interest income 7,756 7,929 7,478 6,630 6,461 29,793 25,224 Non-interest expense 38,815 40,191 39,604 38,871 40,282 157,481 155,232 Income before provision for income taxes 29,270 30,103 27,251 29,405 29,215 116,029 112,740 Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. 22,183 22,596 20,471 22,467 21,138 87,717 83,062 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.43 % 3.45 % 3.55 % 3.64 % 3.58 % 3.51 % 3.61 % Interest-rate spread (1) 3.05 % 3.06 % 3.13 % 3.18 % 3.25 % 3.10 % 3.32 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.13 % 1.17 % 1.08 % 1.21 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.15 % Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.11 % 1.24 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.18 % Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 9.42 % 9.74 % 8.98 % 10.14 % 9.40 % 9.56 % 9.51 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 11.42 % 11.85 % 10.98 % 12.48 % 11.54 % 11.67 % 11.70 % Efficiency ratio (2) 54.15 % 56.48 % 56.09 % 55.83 % 57.86 % 55.63 % 56.88 % Per Common Share Data: Net income — Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 1.10 $ 1.04 Net income — Diluted 0.28 0.28 0.26 0.28 0.26 1.10 1.04 Cash dividends declared 0.115 0.115 0.110 0.110 0.105 0.450 0.395 Book value per share (end of period) 11.87 11.70 11.53 11.30 11.30 11.87 11.30 Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 9.80 9.63 9.45 9.22 9.21 9.80 9.21 Stock price (end of period) 16.46 14.73 15.38 14.40 13.82 16.46 13.82 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 7,856,853 $ 7,878,436 $ 7,636,980 $ 7,519,130 $ 7,392,805 $ 7,856,853 $ 7,392,805 Total loans and leases 6,737,816 6,646,821 6,505,329 6,388,197 6,303,516 6,737,816 6,303,516 Total deposits 5,830,072 5,729,339 5,622,493 5,620,633 5,454,044 5,830,072 5,454,044 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 945,606 932,311 918,468 900,572 900,140 945,606 900,140 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 22,092 $ 23,760 $ 23,267 $ 26,721 $ 28,116 $ 22,092 $ 28,116 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.28 % 0.38 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 61,082 $ 59,135 $ 58,635 $ 58,041 $ 58,692 $ 61,082 $ 58,692 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.91 % 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.91 % 0.93 % Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 1,622 $ 366 $ 3,082 $ 2,101 $ 1,252 $ 7,171 $ 4,651 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.08 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.04 % 11.83 % 12.03 % 11.98 % 12.18 % 12.04 % 12.18 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.15 % 9.94 % 10.08 % 9.99 % 10.15 % 10.15 % 10.15 % (1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data) Cash and due from banks $ 33,589 $ 93,841 $ 46,532 $ 51,276 $ 47,542 Short-term investments 44,201 84,689 46,264 61,063 42,042 Total cash and cash equivalents 77,790 178,530 92,796 112,339 89,584 Investment securities available-for-sale 498,995 467,339 482,497 489,020 502,793 Investment securities held-to-maturity 86,780 95,163 103,572 113,694 114,776 Investment securities trading 3,581 4,581 4,698 4,341 4,207 Total investment securities 589,356 567,083 590,767 607,055 621,776 Loans and leases held-for-sale — — 1,575 869 3,247 Loans and leases: Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate mortgage 2,491,011 2,441,091 2,421,104 2,355,507 2,330,725 Multi-family mortgage 932,163 919,234 877,330 855,703 847,711 Construction 246,048 229,126 195,120 199,258 173,300 Total commercial real estate loans 3,669,222 3,589,451 3,493,554 3,410,468 3,351,736 Commercial loans and leases: Commercial 729,502 766,883 763,145 741,577 736,418 Equipment financing 1,052,408 1,029,280 1,015,205 995,863 982,089 Condominium association 56,838 54,225 47,986 49,142 50,451 Total commercial loans and leases 1,838,748 1,850,388 1,826,336 1,786,582 1,768,958 Consumer loans: Residential mortgage 814,245 792,733 769,983 775,578 782,968 Home equity 376,819 375,257 374,746 376,126 376,484 Other consumer 38,782 38,992 40,710 39,443 23,370 Total consumer loans 1,229,846 1,206,982 1,185,439 1,191,147 1,182,822 Total loans and leases 6,737,816 6,646,821 6,505,329 6,388,197 6,303,516 Allowance for loan and lease losses (61,082 ) (59,135 ) (58,635 ) (58,041 ) (58,692 ) Net loans and leases 6,676,734 6,587,686 6,446,694 6,330,156 6,244,824 Restricted equity securities 53,818 57,896 55,270 54,192 61,751 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 74,350 75,229 75,373 75,520 76,382 Right-of-use asset operating leases 24,876 26,216 25,928 26,205 — Deferred tax asset ("DTA") 25,017 25,204 25,629 27,084 21,495 Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 4,423 4,843 5,264 5,684 6,086 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 2,631 2,132 1,966 3,912 4,019 Other assets 167,431 193,190 155,291 115,687 103,214 Total assets $ 7,856,853 $ 7,878,436 $ 7,636,980 $ 7,519,130 $ 7,392,805 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits: Demand checking accounts $ 1,141,578 $ 1,106,684 $ 1,042,854 $ 1,011,031 $ 1,033,551 Interest-bearing deposits: NOW accounts 371,380 340,321 340,082 369,896 336,317 Savings accounts 613,467 604,481 585,322 625,770 619,961 Money market accounts 1,682,005 1,666,231 1,669,782 1,706,708 1,675,050 Certificate of deposit accounts 2,021,642 2,011,622 1,984,453 1,907,228 1,789,165 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,688,494 4,622,655 4,579,639 4,609,602 4,420,493 Total deposits 5,830,072 5,729,339 5,622,493 5,620,633 5,454,044 Borrowed funds: Advances from the FHLBB 758,469 854,481 791,559 730,018 784,375 Subordinated debentures and notes 83,591 83,551 83,512 83,472 83,433 Other borrowed funds 60,689 48,373 55,693 52,515 52,734 Total borrowed funds 902,749 986,405 930,764 866,005 920,542 Operating lease liabilities 24,876 26,216 25,928 26,205 — Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 7,232 7,072 6,823 7,517 7,426 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 146,318 197,093 132,504 98,198 100,174 Total liabilities 6,911,247 6,946,125 6,718,512 6,618,558 6,482,186 Stockholders' equity: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively 852 852 852 852 852 Additional paid-in capital 736,601 735,928 737,584 736,872 755,629 Retained earnings, partially restricted 265,376 252,435 238,625 226,929 212,838 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,283 2,775 1,141 (4,393 ) (9,460 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 5,003,127 shares, 5,003,127 shares, 5,025,764 shares, 5,020,025 shares, and 5,020,025 shares, respectively (59,073 ) (59,176 ) (59,199 ) (59,121 ) (59,120 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan; 79,548 shares, 92,337 shares, 98,208 shares,104,079 shares, and 109,950 shares, respectively (433 ) (503 ) (535 ) (567 ) (599 ) Total Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 945,606 932,311 918,468 900,572 900,140 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary — — — — 10,479 Total stockholders' equity 945,606 932,311 918,468 900,572 910,619 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,856,853 $ 7,878,436 $ 7,636,980 $ 7,519,130 $ 7,392,805







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 83,309 $ 83,566 $ 82,798 $ 80,672 $ 78,791 Debt securities 2,910 2,977 3,158 3,236 3,489 Marketable and restricted equity securities 813 876 877 911 1,008 Short-term investments 418 487 351 267 256 Total interest and dividend income 87,450 87,906 87,184 85,086 83,544 Interest expense: Deposits 17,655 18,300 17,712 15,948 13,744 Borrowed funds 5,864 6,370 6,338 6,139 6,641 Total interest expense 23,519 24,670 24,050 22,087 20,385 Net interest income 63,931 63,236 63,134 62,999 63,159 Provision for credit losses 3,602 871 3,757 1,353 123 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 60,329 62,365 59,377 61,646 63,036 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 2,710 2,710 2,680 2,523 2,669 Loan fees 567 719 398 413 390 Loan level derivative income, net 2,494 2,251 1,772 1,745 1,811 Gain (loss) on investment securities, net 133 (116 ) 357 134 (692 ) Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 309 550 561 289 327 Other 1,543 1,815 1,710 1,526 1,956 Total non-interest income 7,756 7,929 7,478 6,630 6,461 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 23,987 24,871 23,953 23,743 24,413 Occupancy 4,102 3,895 3,752 3,947 3,240 Equipment and data processing 4,601 4,749 4,641 4,661 4,626 Professional services 1,120 1,083 1,087 1,076 1,130 FDIC insurance 53 54 745 593 727 Advertising and marketing 828 1,035 1,112 1,069 773 Amortization of identified intangible assets 420 421 420 402 537 Merger and restructuring expense — 1,125 — — 526 Other 3,704 2,958 3,894 3,380 4,310 Total non-interest expense 38,815 40,191 39,604 38,871 40,282 Income before provision for income taxes 29,270 30,103 27,251 29,405 29,215 Provision for income taxes 7,087 7,507 6,780 6,895 7,055 Net income before noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 22,183 22,596 20,471 22,510 22,160 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiary — — — 43 1,022 Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 22,183 $ 22,596 $ 20,471 $ 22,467 $ 21,138 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 79,682,724 79,700,403 79,669,922 79,658,583 80,258,456 Diluted 79,845,447 79,883,510 79,886,292 79,843,578 80,407,525 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.115 $ 0.110 $ 0.110 $ 0.105 $ 0.105







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 330,345 $ 295,269 Debt securities 12,281 13,960 Marketable and restricted equity securities 3,477 3,964 Short-term investments 1,523 700 Total interest and dividend income 347,626 313,893 Interest expense: Deposits 69,615 41,978 Borrowed funds 24,711 24,216 Total interest expense 94,326 66,194 Net interest income 253,300 247,699 Provision for credit losses 9,583 4,951 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 243,717 242,748 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 10,623 10,400 Loan fees 2,097 1,427 Loan level derivative income, net 8,262 5,440 Gain on investment securities, net 508 227 Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 1,709 1,883 Other 6,594 5,847 Total non-interest income 29,793 25,224 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 96,554 91,535 Occupancy 15,696 14,991 Equipment and data processing 18,652 18,213 Professional services 4,366 4,404 FDIC insurance 1,445 2,722 Advertising and marketing 4,044 4,016 Amortization of identified intangible assets 1,663 2,080 Merger and restructuring expense 1,125 3,787 Other 13,936 13,484 Total non-interest expense 157,481 155,232 Income before provision for income taxes 116,029 112,740 Provision for income taxes 28,269 26,189 Net income before noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 87,760 86,551 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 43 3,489 Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 87,717 $ 83,062 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.10 $ 1.04 Diluted $ 1.10 $ 1.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 79,679,781 79,669,660 Diluted 79,856,921 79,909,243 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.440 $ 0.395







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis: Commercial real estate mortgage $ 2,845 $ 2,910 $ 2,273 $ 2,889 $ 3,928 Multi-family mortgage 84 87 94 101 330 Construction — — — 396 396 Total commercial real estate loans 2,929 2,997 2,367 3,386 4,654 Commercial 4,909 3,139 6,349 5,728 6,621 Equipment financing 9,822 12,817 9,931 10,253 9,500 Condominium association 151 163 170 224 265 Total commercial loans and leases 14,882 16,119 16,450 16,205 16,386 Residential mortgage 753 1,605 1,642 2,188 2,132 Home equity 896 904 835 1,022 908 Other consumer 1 3 7 8 17 Total consumer loans 1,650 2,512 2,484 3,218 3,057 Total nonaccrual loans and leases 19,461 21,628 21,301 22,809 24,097 Other real estate owned — 201 957 3,054 3,054 Other repossessed assets 2,631 1,931 1,009 858 965 Total nonperforming assets $ 22,092 $ 23,760 $ 23,267 $ 26,721 $ 28,116 Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 10,109 $ 11,885 $ 11,612 $ 16,800 $ 13,482 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 17,076 22,233 27,761 28,543 12,257 Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual 6,104 5,763 8,431 7,597 8,684 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 23,180 $ 27,996 $ 36,192 $ 36,140 $ 20,941 Total nonaccrual loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.38 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.38 % PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES: Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 59,135 $ 58,635 $ 58,041 $ 58,692 $ 59,997 Charge-offs (1,894 ) (1,190 ) (3,412 ) (2,542 ) (1,604 ) Recoveries 272 824 330 441 352 Net charge-offs (1,622 ) (366 ) (3,082 ) (2,101 ) (1,252 ) (Credit) provision for loan and lease losses 3,569 866 3,676 1,450 (53 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 61,082 $ 59,135 $ 58,635 $ 58,041 $ 58,692 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.91 % 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.93 % Allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases (non-GAAP) 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.96 % NET CHARGE-OFFS: Commercial real estate loans $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Commercial loans and leases 1,589 403 3,107 2,124 883 Consumer loans 33 (37 ) (25 ) (23 ) 369 Total net charge-offs $ 1,622 $ 366 $ 3,082 $ 2,101 $ 1,252 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.08 %







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 567,037 $ 2,957 2.09 % $ 573,389 $ 3,027 2.11 % $ 637,803 $ 3,542 2.22 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 59,763 823 5.51 % 59,638 885 5.94 % 69,374 1,017 5.87 % Short-term investments 93,997 418 1.78 % 70,707 487 2.76 % 50,728 256 2.02 % Total investments 720,797 4,198 2.33 % 703,734 4,399 2.50 % 757,905 4,815 2.54 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,605,169 40,976 4.45 % 3,539,485 41,724 4.61 % 3,310,185 39,014 4.61 % Commercial loans (3) 826,116 10,066 4.78 % 838,092 10,291 4.81 % 825,582 10,007 4.75 % Equipment financing (3) 1,037,431 19,271 7.43 % 1,019,179 18,519 7.27 % 959,706 17,145 7.15 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 804,672 8,402 4.18 % 776,482 8,215 4.23 % 763,775 7,840 4.11 % Other consumer loans (3) 417,950 4,680 4.43 % 415,082 4,917 4.69 % 404,747 4,883 4.78 % Total loans and leases 6,691,338 83,395 4.99 % 6,588,320 83,666 5.08 % 6,263,995 78,889 5.04 % Total interest-earning assets 7,412,135 87,593 4.73 % 7,292,054 88,065 4.83 % 7,021,900 83,704 4.77 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (59,202 ) (59,386 ) (59,806 ) Non-interest-earning assets 507,660 513,824 420,837 Total assets $ 7,860,593 $ 7,746,492 $ 7,382,931 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 344,036 115 0.13 % $ 335,091 129 0.15 % $ 333,592 88 0.10 % Savings accounts 604,276 746 0.49 % 600,609 820 0.54 % 616,766 526 0.34 % Money market accounts 1,685,885 4,947 1.16 % 1,683,548 5,413 1.28 % 1,647,346 4,914 1.18 % Certificates of deposit 2,026,753 11,847 2.32 % 2,000,941 11,938 2.37 % 1,701,254 8,216 1.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,660,950 17,655 1.50 % 4,620,189 18,300 1.57 % 4,298,958 13,744 1.27 % Borrowings: Advances from the FHLBB 753,460 4,407 2.29 % 759,738 4,859 2.50 % 903,342 5,227 2.26 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,570 1,293 6.19 % 83,530 1,300 6.22 % 83,410 1,302 6.24 % Other borrowed funds 64,543 164 1.01 % 79,620 211 1.05 % 50,829 112 0.87 % Total borrowings 901,573 5,864 2.55 % 922,888 6,370 2.70 % 1,037,581 6,641 2.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,562,523 23,519 1.68 % 5,543,077 24,670 1.77 % 5,336,539 20,385 1.52 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,142,600 1,096,788 1,028,086 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 213,579 178,564 109,261 Total liabilities 6,918,702 6,818,429 6,473,886 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 941,891 928,063 899,244 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary — — 9,801 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,860,593 $ 7,746,492 $ 7,382,931 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 64,074 3.05 % 63,395 3.06 % 63,319 3.25 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 143 159 160 Net interest income $ 63,931 $ 63,236 $ 63,159 Net interest margin (5) 3.43 % 3.45 % 3.58 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 585,360 $ 12,483 2.13 % $ 653,652 $ 14,174 2.17 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 59,751 3,516 5.88 % 67,640 3,973 5.88 % Short-term investments 71,090 1,523 2.14 % 38,437 700 1.82 % Total investments 716,201 17,522 2.45 % 759,729 18,847 2.48 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,492,848 164,082 4.63 % 3,235,101 146,147 4.46 % Commercial loans (3) 817,347 39,839 4.81 % 813,815 37,616 4.56 % Equipment financing (3) 1,012,698 74,066 7.31 % 919,047 63,968 6.96 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 783,556 32,926 4.20 % 746,372 29,773 3.99 % Other consumer loans (3) 414,730 19,835 4.78 % 401,425 18,216 4.53 % Total loans and leases 6,521,179 330,748 5.07 % 6,115,760 295,720 4.84 % Total interest-earning assets 7,237,380 348,270 4.81 % 6,875,489 314,567 4.58 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (58,871 ) (59,154 ) Non-interest-earning assets 476,125 406,746 Total assets $ 7,654,634 $ 7,223,081 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 339,275 436 0.13 % $ 340,194 283 0.08 % Savings accounts 608,022 2,900 0.48 % 618,674 1,804 0.29 % Money market accounts 1,682,676 21,206 1.26 % 1,715,057 15,369 0.90 % Certificates of deposit 1,956,350 45,073 2.30 % 1,497,473 24,522 1.64 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,586,323 69,615 1.52 % 4,171,398 41,978 1.01 % Borrowings: Advances from the FHLBB 757,598 18,701 2.43 % 946,017 18,650 1.94 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,511 5,206 6.23 % 83,350 5,181 6.22 % Other borrowed funds 79,276 804 1.01 % 46,079 385 0.83 % Total borrowings 920,385 24,711 2.65 % 1,075,446 24,216 2.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,506,708 94,326 1.71 % 5,246,844 66,194 1.26 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,070,859 997,179 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 159,690 96,560 Total liabilities 6,737,257 6,340,583 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 917,286 873,388 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 91 9,110 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,654,634 $ 7,223,081 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 253,944 3.10 % 248,373 3.32 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 644 674 Net interest income $ 253,300 $ 247,699 Net interest margin (5) 3.51 % 3.61 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended

December 31, At and for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 22,183 $ 21,138 $ 87,717 $ 83,062 Less: Security gains (loss) (after-tax) 101 (525 ) 384 174 Add: Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) — 399 851 2,908 Operating earnings $ 22,082 $ 22,062 $ 88,184 $ 85,796 Operating earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 1.11 $ 1.08 Diluted 0.28 0.27 1.10 1.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 79,682,724 80,258,456 79,679,781 79,669,660 Diluted 79,845,447 80,407,525 79,856,921 79,909,243 Return on average assets * 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.15 % Less: Security gains (loss) (after-tax) * 0.01 % (0.03 )% 0.01 % — % Add: Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) * — % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.04 % Operating return on average assets * 1.12 % 1.20 % 1.15 % 1.19 % Return on average tangible assets * 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.18 % Less: Security gains (loss) (after-tax) * 0.01 % (0.03 )% 0.01 % — % Add: Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) * — % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.04 % Operating return on average tangible assets * 1.14 % 1.22 % 1.17 % 1.22 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 9.42 % 9.40 % 9.56 % 9.51 % Less: Security gains (loss) (after-tax) * 0.04 % (0.23 )% 0.04 % 0.02 % Add: Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) * — % 0.18 % 0.09 % 0.33 % Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 9.38 % 9.81 % 9.61 % 9.82 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 11.42 % 11.54 % 11.67 % 11.70 % Less: Security gains (loss) (after-tax) * 0.05 % (0.29 )% 0.05 % 0.02 % Add: Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) * — % 0.22 % 0.11 % 0.41 % Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 11.37 % 12.05 % 11.73 % 12.09 % * Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized. (Continued) BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended At and for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Net income, as reported $ 22,183 $ 22,596 $ 20,471 $ 22,467 $ 21,138 $ 87,717 $ 83,062 Average total assets $ 7,860,593 $ 7,746,492 $ 7,571,396 $ 7,434,038 $ 7,382,931 $ 7,654,634 $ 7,223,081 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 165,071 165,493 165,914 166,327 166,777 165,697 163,712 Average tangible assets $ 7,695,522 $ 7,580,999 $ 7,405,482 $ 7,267,711 $ 7,216,154 $ 7,488,937 $ 7,059,369 Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.11 % 1.24 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.18 % Average total stockholders’ equity $ 941,891 $ 928,063 $ 911,824 $ 886,639 $ 899,244 $ 917,286 $ 873,388 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 165,071 165,493 165,914 166,327 166,777 165,697 163,712 Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 776,820 $ 762,570 $ 745,910 $ 720,312 $ 732,467 $ 751,589 $ 709,676 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 11.42 % 11.85 % 10.98 % 12.48 % 11.54 % 11.67 % 11.70 % Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity $ 945,606 $ 932,311 $ 918,468 $ 900,572 $ 900,140 $ 945,606 $ 900,140 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 4,423 4,843 5,264 5,684 6,086 4,423 6,086 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 780,756 $ 767,041 $ 752,777 $ 734,461 $ 733,627 $ 780,756 $ 733,627 Total assets $ 7,856,853 $ 7,878,436 $ 7,636,980 $ 7,519,130 $ 7,392,805 $ 7,856,853 $ 7,392,805 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 4,423 4,843 5,264 5,684 6,086 4,423 6,086 Tangible assets $ 7,692,003 $ 7,713,166 $ 7,471,289 $ 7,353,019 $ 7,226,292 $ 7,692,003 $ 7,226,292 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 10.15 % 9.94 % 10.08 % 9.99 % 10.15 % 10.15 % 10.15 % Tangible stockholders' equity $ 780,756 $ 767,041 $ 752,777 $ 734,461 $ 733,627 $ 780,756 $ 733,627 Number of common shares issued 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 Less: Treasury shares 5,003,127 5,003,127 5,025,764 5,020,025 5,020,025 5,003,127 5,020,025 Unallocated ESOP shares 79,548 92,337 98,208 104,079 109,950 79,548 109,950 Unvested restricted shares 406,450 407,784 377,122 390,636 393,636 406,450 393,636 Number of common shares outstanding 79,688,047 79,673,924 79,676,078 79,662,432 79,653,561 79,688,047 79,653,561 Tangible book value per common share $ 9.80 $ 9.63 $ 9.45 $ 9.22 $ 9.21 $ 9.80 $ 9.21 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 61,082 $ 59,135 $ 58,635 $ 58,041 $ 58,692 $ 61,082 $ 58,692 Less: Allowance for acquired loans and leases losses 2,215 1,955 1,857 1,795 1,814 2,215 1,814 Allowance for originated loan and lease losses $ 58,867 $ 57,180 $ 56,778 $ 56,246 $ 56,878 $ 58,867 $ 56,878 Total loans and leases $ 6,737,816 $ 6,646,821 $ 6,505,329 $ 6,388,197 $ 6,303,516 $ 6,737,816 $ 6,303,516 Less: Total acquired loans and leases 288,129 310,745 337,420 370,177 394,407 288,129 394,407 Total originated loans and leases $ 6,449,687 $ 6,336,076 $ 6,167,909 $ 6,018,020 $ 5,909,109 $ 6,449,687 $ 5,909,109 Allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 0.91 % 0.96 %

























