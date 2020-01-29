UPS and Henry Schein Sign Agreement to Explore Drone Delivery

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) and Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSIC) today announced an agreement to explore and test a variety of drone delivery use cases. The use cases would examine unmanned aerial vehicles within business-to-business operating models.

The initiative to explore drone deliveries will begin in 2020 and will focus on testing the transport of essential healthcare products by UPS to customers of Henry Schein, a provider of healthcare solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners.

“It is exciting to see Henry Schein come aboard this groundbreaking program,” says Scott Price, UPS chief strategy and transformation officer. “Healthcare and life science logistics are strategic priorities for UPS, and the testing of this drone program is a testament to the value organizations are seeing in this dynamic technology.”

UPS Flight Forward and Henry Schein will explore methods under oversight of the Federal Aviation Administration to test final-mile delivery where traditional road transport may be less effective or timely. This may include health campuses, remote communities, or temporarily inaccessible areas due to natural disasters.

In September 2019, UPS Flight Forward, the company’s drone airline subsidiary, received the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Part 135 Standard certification with authorization for the use of unmanned aircraft systems to operate a drone delivery program at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, N.C.

“Our customers rely on us to provide an exceptional experience with the ultimate goal of providing patients quality care,” said Gerry Benjamin, Henry Schein executive vice president and chief administrative officer. “As we scale our current capabilities, we are exploring new solutions to address the unique logistics challenges in healthcare. We are pleased to work with our long-time healthcare partners at UPS to advance the exciting capabilities that drones offer to shorten the time and distance between essential medical supplies and patient care.”

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

About Henry Schein, Inc.



Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for healthcare professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our business, clinical, technology, and supply chain solutions help office based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories , government and institutional healthcare clinics , as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The company's sales from continuing operations reached $9.4 billion in 2018, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com , Facebook.com/HenrySchein , and @HenrySchein on Twitter .

David Graves, UPS davidgraves@ups.com Gerard Meuchner, Henry Schein Gerard.Meuchner@henryschein.com



