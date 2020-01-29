UPS Helps Simplify International Shipping For SMB Customers With Website Upgrade

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UPS provides tools to help streamline international shipping for SMBs by guiding exporters through required forms needed for customs clearance

Smart upgrade to ups.com shipping helps take the complexity out of cross-border trade by providing tools to assist customers with determining harmonized tariff code classification and estimates of duties and taxes

UPS takes aim at the giant growth opportunity with online sales expected to hit $6.5 trillion by 2023 while only 20% of EU small businesses and 1% of US companies export

UPS (NYSE: UPS) has launched a significant upgrade to its shipping website, www.ups.com , by making the process of creating an international shipment smarter and easier for its small and medium business (SMB) customers in 116 countries. Set to take effect in phases throughout 2020, it will help simplify international shipping by guiding customers through the process and by providing proactive insight into total landed costs, including duties and taxes. This will help shippers notify their customers of any additional costs before their package ships. Shippers will benefit from a more intuitive experience when generating international shipments with helpful information related to cross-border trade and paperwork managed in a streamlined process.

“Despite the incredible growth of e-commerce sales across the globe, estimated to hit $6.5 trillion1 by 2023, we know that many companies are hesitant to trade internationally due to the complexity of cross-border shipping,” said Nando Cesarone, president of UPS International. “Small businesses in particular cannot afford to lose business due to unforeseen duties and taxes. Most SMBs are not in a position to dedicate the time to learn or afford to pay for the expertise to ensure they are knowledgeable about international customs brokerage requirements. This new UPS solution helps enable SMBs to ship their products around the world.”

While little will change visually on ups.com, the website prompts will automatically appear, helping users by eliminating the need to use multiple databases to determine specific tariff codes for their products, or to learn at an earlier stage whether a recipient’s address appears on any denied parties lists. This tool will help empower shippers to expand their customer base.

“Today only about 20 percent of SMBs in Europe export. And only around 1 percent of all U.S. businesses export, mostly to neighboring countries,” continued Cesarone. “By making the shipping process more intuitive, we want to show businesses – especially smaller ones – that selling across borders can be as straightforward as shipping at home. Our smart upgrade is designed to help businesses competing in today’s ever-growing online markets avoid surprises that can jeopardize a sale, or a customer relationship.”

In the past year, UPS has launched several new services aimed at making exporting easier and more accessible for businesses of all sizes. These include a Saturday pick-up service for export packages for U.S. customers to 179 countries worldwide and the launch of UPS ® Worldwide Economy , a cost-effective cross-border shipping service designed to provide small and medium-sized businesses flexibility, visibility and affordability. The company also announced plans to deploy UPS My Choice® for Business in 29 countries in 2020. Benefits include advance delivery notifications, including day-before and day-of delivery notifications and estimated time of delivery within 2, 3, and 4 hour windows for the majority of postal codes.

1 Source: UPS internal chart using various sources including eMarketer, Internet Retailer and GSMA Intelligence.



